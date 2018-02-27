Will The 'Bump' Continue For Bellicum Pharmaceuticals?
About: Bellicum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (BLCM)
by: Busted IPO Forum
Summary
The stock of CAR-T concern Bellicum Pharmaceuticals was crushed when the FDA put a clinical hold on its lead candidate one month ago.
However, the shares have started to recover as it appears likely this hold will be lifted in the near future.
So what is ahead for this 'Busted IPO'? We attempt to answer that question in the paragraphs below.
Fights begin and end with handshakes.”― Cameron Conaway
After getting crushed by a clinical hold initiated by the FDA, the stock of this 'Tier 4' concern has started to rally. Is there