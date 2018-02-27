50 Top Yield Financial Services Show Gains Of 29% To 42.5% By Top 10 Per Broker February Targets

$5k invested in the lowest-priced five February top-yield Financial Services stocks showed 9.43% more net gain than from $5k invested in all ten. The low priced little Financial Services stocks were tops.

Those 50 Top Financial Services stocks ranged in yield from 6.79% to 27.25%. Top ten, TPVG, WHF. AB, OFS, TCRD, BKCC, TICC, GARS PZN, & AOZOY averaged 14.53%.

The financial services sector has twenty component industries. Top 50 firms selected by yield for this writing represented just eight of those industries. Most were asset management firms.

Five top net gain financial sector firms CMFN, GARS, FDUS, TCRD, & MRCC averaged 39.63% estimated net gains (per analyst 1yr. targets) as of 2/23/18.

Actionable Conclusions (1-10): Analysts Predicted 29% To 42.58% Net Gains For Ten Financial Services Stocks To February 2019

Five of ten top dividend-yielding Financial Services dogs were verified as being among the top ten gainers for the coming year based on analyst 1-year target prices. (Those names are tinted in the chart above). Thus, this yield-based forecast for the Financial Services dogs was graded by Wall St. wizards as 50% accurate.

Ten probable profit-generating trades were revealed in YCharts from broker targets for February 2019. A hypothetical $1,000 investment in each equity was divided by the current share price to find the number of shares purchased. The shares number was then multiplied by projected annual per share dividend amounts to find the dividend return. Thereafter, the analyst median target price gauged the stock price upsides and net gains including dividends, less broker fees, for 2019.

CM Finance (CMFN) was projected to net $425.78, based on dividends, plus a mean target price estimate from two analysts, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to volatility 26% more than the market as a whole.

Garrison Capital was projected to net $409.46, based on dividends, plus one median target price estimate from seven analysts, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to volatility 78% less than the market as a whole.

Fidus Investment (FDUS) was projected to net $392.57 based on a median target price estimate from five analysts, plus dividends, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to volatility equal to the market as a whole.

THL Credit (TCRD) was projected to net $382.38, based on dividends, plus mean target price estimates from nine analysts, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to volatility 5% more than the market as a whole.

Monroe Capital (MRCC) was projected to net $371.44, based on target price estimates from seven analysts, plus annual dividend, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to volatility 46% less than the market as a whole.

OFS Capital (OFS) was projected to net $350.15, based on median target estimates from three analysts, plus dividends, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to volatility 58% less than the market as a whole.

Stellus Capital Investment (SCM) was projected to net $329.75, based on dividends plus a median target estimate from five brokers, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to volatility 50% less than the market as a whole.

BlackRock Capital (BKCC) was projected to net $327.67, based on a median target price estimate from two analysts plus the projected annual dividend, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to volatility 26% under the market as a whole.

WhiteHorse Finance (WHF) netted $291.36 based on mean target price estimates from four analysts plus dividends, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to volatility 33% less than the market as a whole.

Blackstone Group (BX) was projected to net $290.57, based on dividends, plus a mean target price estimate from fourteen analysts, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to volatility 34% more than the market as a whole.

The average net gain in dividend and price was estimated at 35.72% on $10k invested as $1k in each of these ten stocks. This gain estimate was subject to average volatility 23% less than the market as a whole.

Top 50 Financial Services Dogs By Yield Represented 8 of 20 Sector Industries

Yield (dividend / price) results from YCharts February 23 verified by YahooFinance for fifty stocks from 8 of 20 sector Industries revealed the actionable conclusions in this article.

FIN (2) FNCLDOG FE17 quickspark.com

The Dividend Dogs Rule

Stocks earned the "dog" moniker by exhibiting three traits: (1) paying reliable, repeating dividends, (2) their prices fell to where (3) yield (dividend/price) grew higher than their peers. Thus, the highest yielding stocks in any collection became known as "dogs." More precisely, these are, in fact, best called, "underdogs".

Top 50 February Financial Services Sector Stocks By Yield

Actionable Conclusions (11-20): Yield Metrics Identified 10 Top Financial Services Stocks

Top ten Financial Services dogs selected 1/24/18 showing top yields represented two of twenty constituent industries.

The top yielding Financial Services stock, was a Global Bank, Aozora Bank (OTCPK:AOZOY) [1].

The second place Financial Services top ten stock by yield was the first of nine asset management firms listed, Pzena Investment Mgmt (PZN) [2].

The other eight asset management firms followed in third, through tenth places: Garrison Capital (GARS) [3]; TICC Capital (TICC) [4]; BlackRock Capital (BKCC) [5]; THL Credit (TCRD) [6]; OFS Capital (OFS) [7]; AllianceBernstein Holding (AB) [8]; WhiteHorse Finance (WHF) [9]; TriplePoint Venture Growth (TPVG) [10], to complete the ten February Financial Services top ten stocks by yield.

Actionable Conclusions (21-30): Financial Services Dogs Showed 19.32% To 32.53% Top Ten Price Upsides To February, 2019, And (31) Downside From Lowest Was -2.23%

To quantify top dog rankings, analyst mean price target estimates provide a "market sentiment" gauge of upside potential. Added to the simple high-yield "dog" metrics, analyst mean price target estimates became another tool to dig out bargains.

Analysts Forecast A 9.43% Advantage For 5 Highest Yield, Lowest Priced Financials To February, 2019

Ten top Financial Services equities were sorted by yield for their monthly update. Yield (dividend / price) results verified by YCharts did the ranking.

As noted above, top ten Financial Services dogs selected 2/23/18 showing the highest dividend yields represented two of twenty industries constituting the sector.

Actionable Conclusions: Analysts Predicted 5 Lowest-Priced of the Top Ten Highest-Yield Financial Services Dogs Will (33) Deliver 29.84% Vs. (34) 27.27% Net Gains From All Ten by February, 2019

$5000 invested as $1k in each of the five lowest-priced stocks in the top ten dividend Financial Services kennel by yield were predicted by analyst 1-year targets to deliver 9.43% more net gain than $5,000 invested as $.5k in all of those ten. The third lowest priced Financial Services top yield stock, Garrison Capital (GARS), was projected to deliver the best net gain of 40.95%.

The five lowest-priced Financial Services top yield stocks as of February 23 were: BlackRock Capital (BKCC); TICC Capital (TICC); Garrison Capital (GARS); THL Credit (TFRD); Aozora Bank (OTCPK:AOZOY), with prices ranging from $10.42 to $25.25.

Five higher-priced Financial Services dogs as of February 23 were: Pzena Investment Management (PZN); WhiteHorse Finance (WHF); OFS Capital (OFS); TriplePoint Venture Growth (TPVG);AllianceBernstein Holding (AB), whose prices ranged from $11.22 to $27.10.

The distinction between five low-priced dividend dogs and the general field of ten reflected Michael B. O'Higgins' "basic method" for beating the Dow. The scale of projected gains based on analyst targets added a unique element of "market sentiment" gauging upside potential. It provided a here-and-now equivalent of waiting a year to find out what might happen in the market. Caution is advised, since analysts are historically only 20% to 80% accurate on the direction of change and just 0% to 20% accurate on the degree of change.

See my instablog for specific instructions about how to best apply the dividend dog data featured in this article, this glossary instablog to interpret my abbreviated headings, and this instablog to aid your safe investing. --Fredrik Arnold

The net gain/loss estimates above did not factor in any foreign or domestic tax problems resulting from distributions. Consult your tax advisor regarding the source and consequences of "dividends" from any investment.

Stocks listed above were suggested only as possible reference points for your Financial Services stock purchase or sale research process. These were not recommendations.

Disclaimer: This article is for informational and educational purposes only and should not be construed to constitute investment advice. Nothing contained herein shall constitute a solicitation, recommendation or endorsement to buy or sell any security. Prices and returns on equities in this article except as noted are listed without consideration of fees, commissions, taxes, penalties, or interest payable due to purchasing, holding, or selling same.

Graphs and charts were compiled by Rydlun & Co., LLC from data derived from www.indexarb.com; YCharts.com; finance.yahoo.com; analyst mean target price by Thomson/First Call in YahooFinance. Dog photo: quickspark.com

Three of these top 50 Financial Services pups by yield qualify as a valuable catches! Find them among the now 52 Dogs of the Week I found on The Dividend Dog Catcher premium site, or the 52 Dogs of the Week II now accumulating returns. Also, a Safari to Sweet Success (Dogs of the Week III) portfolio launched in early September. Click here to subscribe or get more information. Make investing gains again. Catch your underdog on Facebook! At 2 PM every NYSE trading day on Facebook/ Dividend Dog Catcher Fredrik Arnold does a quick live video summary of four or five stocks contending for one weekly slot in his Safari To Sweet Success portfolio. Go to Facebook/Dividend Dog Catcher at 2 PM trading days and watch, like, comment and share it. Of course you're welcome to view all the replays, too. Yet always remember: Root for the Underdog.

Disclosure: I am/we are long HALL, FAS, MFC, PIH.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Editor's Note: This article discusses one or more securities that do not trade on a major U.S. exchange. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.