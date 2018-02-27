Endeavour Silver Ready To Shine

After a huge run-up in price during 2016, Endeavour had a difficult year in 2017, with their stock retreating back to favorable prices for purchase.

Endeavour Silver has production and earnings growth coming over the next couple of years, which coupled with higher silver prices will provide an excellent investment vehicle.

Silver prices are headed higher for numerous reasons, including but not limited to:

The 'true' production price of silver is not the easiest number to find, as most companies use credits to offset their accounted silver production costs and don't include all of the costs of sustaining their business in their AISC metrics.

My estimate is the value of silver is greater than $16.

I get this number from the fact that MUX (McEwen Mining) will not afford to put their El Gallo Silver mine into production with prices below $18.

Endeavour Silver (NYSE:EXK) claims:

Sentiment as measured by COT reports indicate complete lack of interest in silver by investors and a unwillingness to sell forward production by the producers, this is a bullish sign as it indicates a potential pent-up investment demand and lack of supply at current prices. If prices begin to increase significantly it will bring in the momentum based speculators, pumping up demand further. COT reports are one of the only statistically significant predictive tools out there, with history favoring the commercial traders. This bodes well for silver prices at the current time.

The Gold/Silver ratio at 80 has reached a rare point at which main-street investors are so dis-enchanted with precious metals investments that silver is trading at a significant historic discount to gold. This is extremely bullish and has marked some historic lows in silver prices going back to 2003.

Looking at the charts of Gold/Silver ratio, Silver Prices, and the slightly distorted combination of the two, you can see they move inversely over time and the peak of the Gold/Silver ratio at 80 currently sets the scene for a significant move higher in silver prices. Furthermore, the weakness in the US dollar is set to continue and the new tax cuts and spending bills coming out of the U.S. are not supportive of a strong Dollar in the short to medium-term.

With the backdrop of higher silver prices and a weaker dollar, Endeavour Silver provides those who wish to speculate in silver prices with a well-managed silver miner with growing production. As Endeavour claims on their website, 'Endeavour Silver Corp. is a mid-tier precious metals mining company that operates three high-grade, underground, silver-gold mines in Mexico. The Company is forecasting a 20% increase in production to 10.2-11.2 million oz silver equivalent in 2018. Endeavour has a compelling pipeline of exploration and development projects to facilitate its goal to become a premier senior silver producer. Our philosophy of corporate social integrity creates value for all stakeholders.'

When precious metals stocks hit their lows in early 2016, Endeavour began a significant run up in price from $1 on Jan 2016 to $5.95 by August 2016. In early 2017 they had some difficulty with their largest mine and they spent much of the year getting back into regularly scheduled production, this unfortunate delay in the growth profile, coupled with a consolidation in the silver price saw the price of EXK retreat back to just south of $2 at the end of 2017, with prices forming a new base in the low $2 range in the last few months.

Now that silver prices have formed a low around $16 and appear set to move significantly higher as indicated by the COT reports, production costs, and Gold/Silver ratio, it appears EXK is prepared to resume their uptrend in price.

Following the problems they had at the beginning of 2017, they look set for a significant rebound in 2018. In their recent conference call and earnings report their CEO, Bradford Cooke (who owns over 1million shares) commented, "Overall, we worked hard in 2017 to turn a year of challenges into a year of opportunities. I am pleased to report strong growth in net earnings in 2017, up 148% to $9.7 million or $0.08 per share, notwithstanding slightly lower revenues compared to 2016. In addition, our financial performance in the Q4, 2017 was up across all metrics compared to Q4, 2016. We reduced our operating costs during the year and expect to continue that trend into 2018.

"After a tough start to the year in the first quarter, Endeavour posted three consecutive quarters of improved production, making the fourth quarter our best of the year. Ore grades and throughput both improved in the second half. In 2017, silver equivalent production met the low end of our original guidance and the high end of our revised guidance, despite overcoming operational challenges at the Guanacevi mine. "A new productivity optimization program was launched at Guanaceví last month and additional operational improvements are planned this year at Bolañitos and El Cubo. As we advance our development projects and continue optimizing our existing mines, we look forward to delivering one of the best growth profiles in the silver mining sector."

Now that the production slowdown of 2017 is behind them, prices of silver are ready to increase significantly, operations are improving on a quarterly basis, along with significant insider ownership and organic growth in the coming year Endeavour Silver EXK provides speculators with a wonderful vehicle for participating in the silver and precious metals markets at this time.

I'm a shareholder in Endeavour Silver. Happy Investing!

Disclosure: I am/we are long EXK.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.