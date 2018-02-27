When Markets Correct, Many Fear, But Few Listen

When there’s not much to say, sometimes it’s prudent to not say anything at all. However, due to the volatility over the last month, it seems necessary to break the silence, evaluate what is currently occurring, and put some perspective on what is expected moving forward. Inevitably, when markets correct, something is changing and we ought to try and identify what that is.

During the early 1990’s, I took a quarter off of college to study for a real estate license while pursuing my goal to become an economist. Part of the learning materials included a small book called the Financial Comprehensive Mortgage Payment Tables. These tables were used to quickly estimate mortgage payments based on the number of years, rate, and loan amount. Interestingly enough, I found that book while cleaning out some of my older belongings in 2013. I opened the booklet and out of curiosity, I decided to estimate what my mortgage payment would be, if I refinanced into a 15-year mortgage at ~3.00%. To my surprise, the mortgage tables in the book went all the way up to 17%, but they only went down to 6%. How could this be?

This is precisely the topic, the current change in tide appears to be all about interest rates and the moral of this story is that we rarely get exactly what we expect. After reaching a climactic peak in 1981, rates have moved 2 notches down and one up for nearly forty years. Rates have moved far lower than many have expected and have remained low for far longer than many have expected. We all know it cannot last and yet the reality of rising rates has been fleeting for years. This now appears to be changing and many advisors and individuals have not experienced a market where rates are increasing rather than gradually decreasing. We will address this topic in more detail soon.

Market Risk – Some steam has been released

Many investors have been wondering “how long can a secular bull market last?” The fact is that historically they have lasted as long as 20 years. This was the case for the bull market that began in the 1980’s and ended in 2000. As investors, we must realize that there are still risks associated with secular bull markets. For example, the crash of 1987 is still well remembered nearly 30 years after it occurred. We were reminded of this type of volatility, just a few weeks ago, as market risk was reduced from a higher level (32 with a cap of 50) to a lower reading (-8 with a floor of -50) on February 9th, 2018. Since then, the markets have continued to rebound. However, we are waiting to see if they will successfully test the February 2018 lows or whether they will continue on to new highs. For now, some risk has been removed from the market and we are waiting more indicators.

Reasons for Optimism

Record earnings in the first quarter Improving employment numbers New home construction is rebounding from the housing crisis lows Economic growth and rising interest rates

Reasons for concern

Interest rates are increasing (this is a double-edged sword) Inflation is beginning to show signs of emerging Political and global tension Increased volatility

There is no new thing under the sun (Ecc 1:9)

The headlines in the news change daily and market leaders change regularly but, the one thing that remains consistent over time is how people react to stock market volatility. No matter how many times a fire drill is rehearsed, when an emergency presents itself, the exit is often not pleasant. Likewise, during highly volatile markets and market inflection points, human emotion is a consistent and measurable phenomenon that generally isn't accounted for in any research report or stock analysis. This observation led me to create a method for quantifying these human emotions and consequent reactions to short term market activity. Regardless of education, wealth, knowledge, or any other factor that may make a person wise, people tend to react in the same way.

This methodology is by no means perfect, however it is a best effort attempt to quantify the belief that many things will return to some sort of mean over time and that people consistently exhibit the same undulating responses to fear and greed. Consequently, it is possible to view the ebbs and flows of the markets as ocean tides. When the tide comes in, risk is higher and conversely, when the tide flows out, risk is lower. Although it is not possible to consistently predict exactly when a correction or bounce will occur, it is possible to examine whether the tide has come in further than normal, presenting greater risk or gone out further than normal, which is part of the requirement for identifying a "lower-risk entry point". A sophisticated investor can often determine when there is more or less inherent risk in the market, and when a trend is changing.

When risk is elevated, active investors should begin trimming losers, laggards, and potentially take partial gains from winners in portfolios. Investors may also consider reviewing the types of positions worth holding when things get ugly. Long-term asset allocation investors can look at re-balancing portfolios by shifting equity gains to other asset classes that are less correlated to the market. Some investors may also consider hedging strategies like selling calls, purchasing puts, or stop limit orders to try to mitigate risk.

When risk is lower, a plan of action should be in place with a buy list of favored mutual funds, equities, and ETFs already having been identified. Secondly, it is essential to identify a high volume, high volatility, downside trading day that is coupled with a strong reversal and 1-2 days' follow through. When all of these conditions are met, this methodology will then recommend the purchase of equities.

Volatility – Expect more of it

Volatility itself is dynamic. When it comes to the equity and financial markets, it generally fluctuates between periods of calm to periods of much greater variation. For nearly 2 years, since the correction in early 2016, volatility has slowly declined to levels that generally do not last. We have grown accustomed to having less than 2 trading days each month where the indices have changed by more than 1%. Moving forward we should expect more volatility which translates to 5 or more trading days (each month) where the indices trade more than 1%.

Why is 1% in the markets so significant? If we go from a couple trading days per month where portfolios are trading more than 1% to 5 or more days above 1%, this means the market will be moving by as much as 250 points for a quarter to half of the days the market is open each month.

Dow = 25,000 x 1% market volatility = +/- 250 Dow points daily.

A 250-point daily swing might seem like a lot, but in terms of percentages, it’s well within historical ranges. Moving forward, we shouldn’t get discouraged when volatility returns to higher historical averages.

Leading sectors as of 02/20/2018

Basic Materials (XLB): The materials sector remains in favor due to relative strength versus the S&P 500. Materials exhibiting relative strength versus their sector include: The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW), E. I. du Pont de Nemours and Company (DD), Alcoa Inc. (NYSE:AA), DowDuPont Inc (DWDP), United States Steel Corp. (NYSE:X), Newmont Mining Corporation (NYSE:NEM), The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG), Bemis Company, Inc. (NYSE:BMS), Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD), Albemarle Corporation (NYSE:ALB), The Dow Chemical Company (DOW), AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR), Celanese Corporation (NYSE:CE), Ball Corporation (NYSE:BLL), Avery Dennison Corporation (NYSE:AVY), Vulcan Materials Company (NYSE:VMC), Sonoco Products Co. (NYSE:SON).

Dow Jones Transportation Average (XTN): The transportation sector has remained in favor since 02/19/2016 however, there has been some recent weakness. A partial list of equities in the transportation sector include, XPO Logistics Inc (XPO), Kirby Corp (KEX), Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc A (KNX), Hertz Global Holdings Inc (HTZ), Old Dominion Freight Lines Inc (ODFL), Avis Budget Group Inc (CAR), FedEx Corp (FDX), JB Hunt Transport Services Inc (JBHT), Allegiant Travel Co (ALGT), Norfolk Southern Corp (NSC)

Industrials: The industrial sector (NYSEARCA:XLI) and some of the components include: Boeing Co (BA), 3M Co (NYSE:MMM), Honeywell International Inc (HON), Union Pacific Corp (UNP), United Technologies Corp (UTX), Caterpillar Inc (CAT), Lockheed Martin Corp (LMT).

Consumer Discretionary: The consumer discretionary sector (NYSEARCA:XLY) and a partial list of consumer discretionary components include, Scripps Networks Interactive, Inc. (NYSE:SNI), The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD), Time Warner Inc. (NYSE:TWX), Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA), McDonald's Corp. (NYSE:MCD), Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX), NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE), Amazon.com Inc (AMZN), Walt Disney (DIS), Trip Advisor (TRIP), Lowes Companies, (LOW)

Financials: The Financial Sector (XLF) moved into favor in October 2016, based on relative strength. Some financial sector components include, The Allstate Corporation (NYSE:ALL), Banco de Chile (NYSE:BCH), Brown & Brown Inc. (NYSE:BRO), CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME), Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ), Oaktree Capital Group, LLC (NYSE:OAK)

Healthcare: The Healthcare sector (NYSEARCA:XLV) moved into favor in June 2016, based on relative strength. Some of the holdings in the healthcare sector include: Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY), Mylan N.V. (NASDAQ:MYL), Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ), ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD), and Stryker Corporation (NYSE:SYK), and Intuitive Surgical (ISRG).

Technology: The technology sector (NYSEARCA:XLK) is still in favor and a partial list of technology components include, Agilent Technologies Inc. (NYSE:A), Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG), SanDisk Corp. (SNDK), Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT), Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB), Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP), Nuance Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN), Edwards Lifesciences Corp. (NYSE:EW), Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO), and Nvidia (NVDA)

Emerging Markets (NYSEARCA:EEM) The emerging markets have been in favor since 03/17/2016. Some of the holdings are Tencent Holdings Ltd, Alibaba Group Holding Ltd ADR (BABA), Samsung Electronics, Taiwan Semiconductor (TSM), Baidu Inc Adr (BIDU). Many investors may consider EEM,

Mid Cap (NYSEARCA:MDY) Some of the holdings include: Take-Two Interactive Software Inc (TTWO), NVR Inc (NVR), SVB Financial Group (SIVB), MSCI Inc (MSCI), Teleflex Inc (TFX), Huntington Ingalls Industries Inc (HII), Broadridge Financial Solutions Inc (BR) Cognex Corp (CGNX) Steel Dynamics Inc (STLD), Trimble Inc (TRMB).

Small Cap (NYSEARCA:SLY) A partial list of holdings include: Nektar Therapeutics Inc (NKTR), Chemed Corp (CHE), Cantel Medical Corp (CMD), Healthcare Services Group Inc (HCSG), Evercore Inc A (EVR), On Assignment Inc (ASGN), ALLETE Inc (ALE), Five Below Inc (FIVE), John Bean Technologies Cor (JBT), Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corp (VAC).

Transitioning sectors:

The Dow Jones Transportation Average is close to turning negative.

The Energy Sector appears to be showing some signs of turning positive however, this sector cannot be justified by my model.

Out-of-favor sectors:

Energy: The energy sector (XLE) turned negative in April of 2017 and despite a few bouces, has remained in negative territory. A partial list of energy sector components include, NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG), Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB), Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM), Halliburton Company (NYSE:HAL), Concho Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CXO) are trading positively when compared to the S&P 500 index.

Consumer Staples: The consumer staples sector (NYSEARCA:XLP) have been weakly and therefore have been out of favor since 11/20/2016. The following ideas are showing leadership within the sector: The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG), The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO), Altria Group Inc. (NYSE:MO), Wal-Mart Stores Inc. (NYSE:WMT), Cencosud S.A. (NYSE:CNCO)

Utilities: The utilities sector (NYSEARCA:XLU) has been out of favored status since August of 2016. Duke Energy Corporation (NYSE:DUK), American Electric Power Co., Inc. (NYSE:AEP), Southern Company (NYSE:SO), Dominion Resources, Inc. (NYSE:D), PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG), Public Service Enterprise Group Inc. (NYSE:PEG), are some of the utility sector components.

The MSCI EAFE (NYSEARCA:EFA) is currently out of favor. Some areas that are showing relative strength are Chile (NYSEARCA:ECH) or (NYSEMKT:CH), Latin America (NYSEARCA:ILF), Mexico (EWW) and Brazil (NYSEARCA:EWZ).

Methodology for determining favored sectors:

Christopher G. DeMaria has over 18 years of experience managing money for individuals, corporations, and foundations. While adapting from successes and failures throughout some of the most challenging markets since the Great Depression (1998 to 2016), his methodology has been continuously tested over that time in order to improve its reliability and effectiveness.

Part of his investment methodology includes a quantitative approach to identifying changes in trends at early stages and continually monitoring their relative performance against one-another. This process uses simple mathematical ratios (i.e: SPY /EFA or SPY/XLB) to determine when one asset class is performing better than another. When properly calibrated, these ratios can provide a precise moment when the trend in one asset changes compared to another.

This process is most effective when portfolio holdings are methodically adjusted based on different levels of market risk and relative asset class performance. As stated above, when risk is higher, portfolio holdings should be reallocated out of lagging or losing asset classes and moved into leading, lower risk, or non-market correlated assets. This process inherently frees up cash for future "lower risk entry points" when assets can be allocated back into equities and other favored assets. Essentially this is a systematic approach designed to attempt to purchase leading asset classes when market risk is lower and sell lagging and losing positions when market risk is higher. In the end, the goal is to buy low and sell high.

Implementation

There are three key factors to successfully implementing this portfolio management process. The first is having sufficient knowledge and understanding of the financial markets which takes time to acquire. The second is having adequate time and dedication to develop skill. The third is having the proper discipline to continually monitor the process. Many individuals have some or even all of these characteristics but, simply lack the time, interest, or expertise to dedicate themselves to managing their own portfolios properly. With the exception of those whom are confident in their knowledge, skill, and discipline to manage this process, it is strongly advised to seek professional assistance.

Summary, Thoughts and Perspective

For now, we are waiting for the markets to test the recent highs. If they fail to breakout, we will look for a consequent test of the February lows and we will be watching the markets very closely for direction. During this time period, it is important to systematically trim laggards and losers from portfolios and look for emerging leadership in order to optimize portfolios. We have an expectation that the trend in interest rates is changing and that we will need to begin preparing for a different environment where not everything that has worked for the last 10 years will continue to do so. We also have an expectation that the low volatility we’ve experienced for about 2 years will increase to more normalized levels. This will be evidenced by more frequent 1% days in the market.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: The information contained in this report or information provided does not purport to be a complete description of the securities, markets, or developments referred to in this material. The information has been obtained from sources considered reliable, but we do not guarantee that the foregoing material is accurate or complete. Expressions of opinion are as of this date and are subject to change without notice. This information is not intended as a solicitation of an offer to buy or sell any security referred herein. Past performance may not be indicative of future result. No buy or sell orders may be given using the email, please call the above number to contact your Advisor. Christopher DeMaria is registered with and securities offered through Kovack Securities, Inc. Member FINRA/SIPC. 6451 N. Federal Highway, Ste 1201, Fort Lauderdale, FL 33308. Investment Advisory services are offered through Kovack Advisors, Inc. DeMaria Financial Services 865-332-5952 is not affiliated with Kovack Securities, Inc. or Kovack Advisors, Inc. Editor's Note: This article discusses one or more securities that do not trade on a major U.S. exchange. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.