It Is Time To Sell Or Short BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust, Again

The annual report will likely estimate future cash flows that would result in less than $4 in total future dividends per share.

I wrote an article last year with a similar prediction about what the annual report would say. Here is what the annual report that came out February 2017 actually read (brackets [] added):

Based on the 2016 twelve-month average WTI Price of $42.75 per barrel, current Production Taxes, and the Chargeable Costs adjusted as prescribed by the Overriding Royalty Conveyance, it is estimated that royalty payments to the Trust will continue through the year 2018, and would be zero in the following year. Based on the 2016 twelve-month average WTI Price of $42.75 per barrel, other economic parameters prescribed by the Conveyance, and utilizing procedures specified in Financial Accounting Standards Board Accounting Standards Codification ("FASB ASC") 932, Extractive Activities - Oil and Gas, BP Alaska calculated that as of December 31, 2016 production of oil and condensate from the proved reserves allocated to the 1989 Working Interests will result in undiscounted estimated future cash flow to the Trust of $63.824 million [$2.98 per share], with a net present value of estimated future cash flows at 10% discount of $59.186 million [$2.77 per share]." sec.gov 10-k

To get the numbers in the brackets, I divided the future cash flows by 21.4 million shares. Take off a few cents for trust administrative costs and this becomes an estimate of future dividends. In other words, the total future dividends per share will be $2.98, or $2.77 if discounted for time.

Last March, after the annual report came out, the stock dropped to a low of $15 a share and then gradually increased back up to being way overpriced again. I guess there will always be investors that see the dividend yield and buy BPT and keep it overpriced. Still, considering the next annual report is due later this week and will contain a similar forward-looking statement, we are set up for another roller coaster. With the roller coaster coming, it is time for an update to last year's article.

Notice that the 2016 annual report, released Feb. 2017, assumed a future price of oil of $42.75 when predicting future cash flows. Clearly, oil is likely to be higher than $42.75 in the future, so total future dividends might be higher than the $2.98 estimate. On the other hand, the $2.98 estimate included the last four dividends of 2017 that have already been paid. My estimate for this year is that the annual report coming out later this week will say:

Based on the 2017 twelve-month average WTI Price of $51.34 per barrel, current Production Taxes, and the Chargeable Costs adjusted as prescribed by the Overriding Royalty Conveyance, it is estimated that royalty payments to the Trust will continue through the year 2019, and would be zero in the following year.… will result in undiscounted estimated future cash flow to the Trust of $83 million (Author's estimate)

$83 million cash flow to the trust equates to $3.89/share in total future dividends

You can read my prior articles for more depth, but here is a brief summary of the issues, followed by a more realistic forward-looking estimate than the annual report estimate.

The Core Issue

At the crux of the dividend cuts coming is the Chargeable Cost. The costs of lease operating expenses (LOE) and capital expenditures (CapEx which are major overhauls of the wells) are paid by the trust to BP Oil to cover its costs of operating, maintaining, and improving these wells. Unlike other royalty trusts, BPT is not charged the actual LOE and CapEx that BP Oil spends, which might be highly variable. Instead, LOE plus CapEx charged to the trust is a predetermined amount that was set in place when the trust was created several decades ago. This Chargeable Cost is also adjusted for inflation. The inflation adjusted Chargeable Cost is set to increase by over $5 a barrel for the April 2018 dividend. Similar increases are set for each following year until dividends are zero.

A brief sidebar on exact timing: understand that the Chargeable Cost is for the year that the oil is pumped. So, the Jan. 2018 dividend is actually based on 2017 Chargeable Cost, since the oil was pumped in 2017. The Chargeable Cost increases start each year with the April dividend.

The Chargeable Costs by dividend date are set to increase as follows. The number in parentheses assumes an inflation adjustment of 1.88.

Chargeable Cost per barrel

Dividend Date Chargeable Cost Inflation Adj. Chargeable Cost Jan. 2018 $17.20 $32.34 April '18 - Jan. '19 $20.00 $37.60 April '19 - Jan. '20 $23.75 $44.65 April '20 - Jan. '21 $26.50 $49.82 April '21 - Jan. '22 $29.25 $54.99 April '22 - Jan. '23 $32.00 $60.16 Every year after +$2.75 +$5.17

Assumptions in the Annual Report Estimate

Even with the Chargeable Costs predetermined by the trust conveyance documents, there are numerous other variables that could impact future dividends for BPT. I will detail assumptions stated in the annual report as well as my best guess on other assumptions not explicitly stated, used by the trustee when estimating these forward-looking statements. Some of these assumptions may not be very realistic, I will address this in the next section. The assumptions in order of most impact on dividends to least are: future oil prices, future production, future inflation, future taxes, and future administrative costs.

Oil prices have the biggest impact on potential dividends. The trustee estimates future oil prices using the prior year's annual average WTI price by averaging of the price on the first day of each month of the year ($51.34 per barrel).

BP Oil pays profits on 16.4246% of the first 90,000 barrels a day of oil pumped from a specific set of wells in the Prudhoe Bay area. Using 90,000 barrels a day provides an upper limit for future estimates. I believe the trustee uses the last year's average production rates. Production rates for 2017 can be found by averaging the production rates reported in the last four quarterly dividend announcements (82,173 barrels per day).

Inflation adjustment to Chargeable Cost is based on the increase in the consumer price index since the trust was formed. I believe the trustee uses the average inflation index for the last year in future estimates and assumes it does not change in the future. The 2017 inflation adjustment to Chargeable Cost was 1.88.

The trustee assumes the taxes that the State of Alaska charges on oil would remain the same. The tax per barrel is dependent on market price. At oil prices of $51.34 per barrel, I estimate taxes at $1.77 per barrel.

Since the estimate is cash flow to the trust, the trustee estimate ignores administrative costs. Before the trustee passes along the cash flow to shareholders as dividends, they cover their expenses for managing the trust. Historically, this amounts to about one or two cents per share per quarter. The annual report estimates do not factor this in.

With an estimate for future oil price ($51.34), production (82,173), inflation adjustment (1.88), taxes ($1.77) and administrative costs ($0), the calculation of the dividend is based purely on rules established in the original trust conveyance documents. Based on these assumptions, the future dividends would be as follows:

$0.689 per quarter, for April 2018 - January 2019 dividends

$0.283 per quarter, for April 2019 - January 2020 dividends

Zero after

The total future cash flow (or dividends) would be $3.89 per share.

A More Realistic Estimate

The trustee's assumptions may not be realistic.

As I mentioned previously, the annual report uses the average oil price for the prior year in its future estimate; for 2017, this was $51.34 per barrel. So, maybe it does not matter what the annual report says, considering oil prices as of today are $63.5.

Oil prices are the single largest variable in future dividends. For example, if you felt strongly that oil prices will stay around $90 per barrel for the next five years, future cash flows could be around $27, making this stock a great buy. WTI prices of $90 per barrel is overly optimistic.

If you look at the mechanics of global oil supply and demand, US oil production has a huge impact. As long as oil prices are over $50 per barrel, the U.S. oil production increases by over a million barrels a day year over year. This is primarily tight/shale oil that has become affordable to drill because of good ol' American ingenuity. This amounts to an increase in global supply of over 1 percent per year. The increase in US supply has wiped out OPEC cuts and could keep up with modest growth in global demand. If there is no disruption in oil supply globally and there is no economic boom, I expect oil to stay in the 50-60 range, with an occasional short jump into the 60s. For my estimate, I will assume an average of $57 per barrel. $57 is an educated guess, you need to determine what you think oil will do. After I detail out my other adjustments to the trustee estimates, I will provide a table estimating total future dividends at different oil prices, so the reader can value the stock based on their future oil price estimates.

The second largest impact to future dividends is well production. The trust agreements state that profits on any oil produced over 90,000 barrels a day do not go to BPT but stay with BP oil. Historically, these wells have more consistently produced over 90,000 barrels. Thus, 90,000 barrels per day of profit going to the trust was an optimistic, but adequate assumption. But last year, one could see more regular drop-offs:

div date Production 18-Jan. 84,011 17-Oct. 69,238 17-July 85,442 17-April 92,546* avg. 82,173

*remember only 90,000 goes to the trust

I believe looking forward that the 82,173 production is a good estimate and will use that. If you want to adjust the numbers in my table further below, you can use the following equations:

Future dividend = dividend estimate from table * your production estimate/82,173

The other factors are relatively minor as to their impact on future dividends. Here is what I assumed:

I assumed inflation would grow at 2% a year.

I assumed taxes that Alaska charges on oil would remain the same.

I ignored cost for trust administration. As I mentioned above, you could subtract a penny per share per quarter of dividend as a good estimate.

Based on these assumptions, I estimate future dividends in the table below with total future cash flows summed at the bottom of the table.

Quarterly dividends by oil price and year

Oil price/Bbl = $40 $50 $51.34 $57 $60 $70 $80 April 2018-Jan. 2019 0.02 0.57 0.65 0.96 1.12 1.50 1.84 April 2019-Jan. 2020 0 0.11 0.18 0.49 0.66 1.03 1.37 April 2020-Jan. 2021 0 0 0 0.12 0.29 0.66 1.00 April 2021-Jan. 2022 0 0 0 0 0 0.28 0.62 April 2022-Jan. 2023 0 0 0 0 0 0 0.22 April 2023- 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Total future dividends 0.08 2.72 3.32* 6.28 8.28 13.88 20.20

*The primary difference between my estimate and the trustee estimate at this oil price is assuming a 2% inflation rate moving forward.

My expectation is that future dividends will total $6.28 per share. My valuation of this stock is $6.14, providing a 5% return before dividends run out. Considering the potential for geo-politics interrupting global supply, or a global economic boom, driving oil prices up; $6.14 stock price allows for a modest return with a good potential for higher dividends (with higher oil prices) while taking on some risk of low production and potentially lower oil prices.

Conclusion

If you base value on profits and future dividends, this stock is overvalued by at least a factor of two. The difficulty in predicting the future makes for a potential wide range of estimates of value. My value estimate provided in the last section of the report is not new information and is really a rehash that has been reported on many times. For example, an article this weekend estimated total future dividends at $12 (assuming $62 per barrel oil price and 85,000 barrels a day of production).

I added the valuation section to arm the reader with more information so the reader can optimize their strategy moving forward. But the real purpose of this report is to highlight likely future news events, which could cause a roller coaster ride. The news event is the annual report's future cash flow estimate coming out later this week which will likely estimate dividends ending in two years and total future dividends being less than four dollars per share. Here are recommended actions:

Do not hold this stock long term. If you are holding this stock, consider an exit strategy either now before the annual report comes out, or during a peak caused by one of the next dividend announcements.

If you want a volatile stock to utilize short-term trading strategies on, BPT could be a good candidate. BPT stock price is likely to have a drop after the annual report (estimated to come out March 1), an increase after the next dividend announcement (estimated April 6), and another drop after the ex-dividend date (estimated April 11).

If there is a heavy enough crash in the stock price and it drops below $6.14, this is a recommended buy and hold opportunity.

Good trading to you all!

Disclosure: I am/we are short BPT.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.