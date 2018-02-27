Veeva Systems Inc: Is It Still A Buy?

Introduction

Veeva Systems Inc (VEEV) stocked soared nearly 36% in 2017 before it fell nearly 15% starting in June and going to the end of the year. The stock appears to be flat so far in 2018. That said this company has a good chance of outperforming the S&P 500 index this year.

Veeva provides life science companies (i.e drug companies) the ability to keep track of their data from the conception of a new drug until it is released into the market in a single streaming system that keeps all of this data in one spot.

VEEV Stock Price By Stockrow.com

The biggest thing that Veeva has going for it is that it is a system that you have to train all of your employees to use. Thus making it a costly investment to train all of your employees on. The end result is that most clients who decide to go with Veeva are going to be loyal for a long time.Each customer is held to a one-year contract.

This doesn't mean that stock price is not important because it is. However, when you decide to buy Veeva you need to be in it for the long term. To better understand this company, we need to evaluate the fundamentals of the company.

Fundamentals

The revenue for Veeva has gone up 962% since 2013. In the last three years, its revenue has grown 150%. The company is increasing its revenues by about 42% each year on average. According to their 2017 Annual Report, they had revenues of 544 million.

In their 2017 annual report, they said that they expect their revenues to decline in the coming years because of they expect that their cost of maintaining these revenues will increase because of the cost expenses such as developing new solutions, expansions, and legal expenses.

They also stated that;

Our revenues are relatively concentrated within a small number of key customers, and the loss of one or more of such key customers, or their failure to renew or expand user subscriptions, could slow the growth rate of our revenues or cause our revenues to decline.

While Veeva has had explosive growth since 2013 it is a fairly safe bet that them experiencing that type of growth is over. That said this company has a long history of beating earnings estimates. Veeva anticipated revenue for 2019 is expected to be 804.2 million.

VEEV Revenues Trailing Annual by Stockrow.com

Veeva has increased its free cash flow from 29.84 million in 2013 to 137.09 million in 2017. In 2016 they had 59 million of free cash on hand, so they were effectively able to more than double their amount of free cash flow in one year's time. This tells me that the company is in an exceptionally good financial position and could weather the storm of declining revenues in the future.

Valuation

VEEV Free Cash Flow, Annual by Stockrow.com

Veeva stock currently trades at 66.18 times expected earnings. This type of evaluation would put many stocks in the no-buy category. If this number concerns you then you should not buy at this time. Why this number is so high is because Veeva has grown faster than anyone would have predicted in the last five years. Even with that taken into consideration, this stock is not considered a cheap stock.

VEEV P/E ratio by Stockrow.com

Veeva EPS diluted share has gone from 11 cents in 2012 to 47 cents today. This has only happened because this company has grown very quickly in this time period. Given Veeva's own predictions in its annual report, there is also some doubt as to if this trend will be able to continue.

VEEV EPS Diluted, Annual by Stockrow.com

Something else to consider is that Veeva total assets are just over one billion and they only owe $300,000 in total debt according to their 2017 annual report. This company's market cap is 8.7 billion with virtually no debt in a way that most company's hold debt.

VEEV debt vs. Assets by Stockrow.com

Risks

Veeva does have some risk associated with it especially at this stage in its company history. Their 2017 annual report they made some statements that I feel are worth mentioning regarding the risk they face over the next several years.

Our quarterly results may fluctuate significantly, which make it difficult to predict our future operating results and could prevent us from meeting investor expectations, or our own guidance, and which could adversely impact the value of our Class A common stock.

If you decide to invest in Veeva you would need to look at as a long-term investment and not remove your investment if the stock takes the turn for the worst or stays flat as it has in 2018. You also need to consider the company's past record of exceptional growth.

In our fiscal year ended January 31, 2017, we derived approximately 71% of our subscription services revenues and 68% of our total revenues from our Veeva Commercial Cloud solutions. Within Veeva Commercial Cloud, our core Veeva CRM application has achieved substantial penetration within the sales teams of pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies. If our efforts to sustain or further increase the use and adoption of our customer relationship management applications do not succeed, the growth rate of our revenues may decline.

Veeva is highly dependent on their Commercial Cloud solutions as they make up 68% of their total revenue from just this one system. This could be somewhat risky as they are putting all of their eggs in one basket per say.

Our revenues are relatively concentrated within a small number of key customers, and the loss of one or more of such key customers, or their failure to renew or expand user subscriptions, could slow the growth rate of our revenues or cause our revenues to decline.

Most of their revenues come from a small number of clients. If they fail to keep these customers, then they could lose much of their revenue in possibly a short period of time.

Conclusion

If you already own Veeva stock, I would not sell it. However, if you are looking into increasing your current investments you might hold off on buying Veeva at this current time. Buying Veeva does require a long-term investment. Even if the stock dips you should continue to hold on to it unless it becomes clear that the company is failing.

Veeva appears to be a strong stock and appears to be going in the right direction. The stock did do well the first half of the year in 2017. However, the past several months the stock has been flat. Their anticipated revenue for 2019 is expected to be 804.2 million. They have an exceptionally good free cash flow amount at the current moment and have almost no debt in the relative sense. These numbers give signs of a very healthy company.

Their price to earnings ratio is a little bit concerning seeing how it is at 66.18. They have stated in their 2017 annual report that they do not expect to be able to maintain their current levels of revenues. As I outlined in my risk section they do rely on a limited amount of customers for most of their revenues and they are highly dependent on Veeva Commercial Cloud solutions for their revenue.

They have been wildly successful since 2013 and there is a good chance that they will continue to increase their customer base and improve their revenues. However, as stated in their annual report there is also a fairly good chance they could see declining revenues over the next couple of years as they are faced with an increased cost of keeping their business profitable.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.