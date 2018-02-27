Commerce Bancshares: Superior Returns Failing To Yield Meaningful Growth In Earnings

There are 'creeping' headwinds, but this is a quality bank, and long-term holders should have nothing to fear - it's just hard to expect much more from today's shares.

Commerce Bancshares (CBSH) is a $24.8 billion asset bank that has been a consistently high-performer for a very long time. CBSH isn't a bank that investors ever should feel hurried to purchase, although those who do hold shares might think differently about that after having seen their stock improve by 50% from 2016 lows. I'm not going to knock Commerce for moving past what I am willing to pay, but I think most would agree that adding money for new shares today isn't all that compelling. The bank is set to benefit from rising interest rates, but shifting into that position has made for little growth in EPS for a very long time, and it's still unclear as to when that will change.

Outline of Market, Operating Strategy, and Profitability

With 185 branches, Commerce Bancshares ranks 8th on aggregate deposit market share for the five states that it operates in (deposit composition is as follows: Missouri - 72.5%, Kansas - 18.5%, Illinois - 6%, Oklahoma - 2%, and Colorado - 1%). Based on aggregate metropolitan deposit share, the company ranks 5th above BB&T (NYSE:BBT), and only below Wells Fargo (NYSE:WFC), U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB), Bank of America (NYSE:BAC), and JPMorgan (NYSE:JPM). In its largest markets (by share), Kansas City and St. Louis, CBSH has accumulated ~32-35% of all deposits with no more than ~6.5% of total branches (in each metro).

The company has trimmed a few offices in the past five years, focusing on operational improvements and solidifying its strength within legacy markets. It's rare to find a regional (of this size) with peers that have so much overlap, but in this case, the bank's footprint correlates nicely with those of BOK Financial (BOKF) and UMB Financial Corporation (UMBF) - the two companies I've chosen for this articles' peer group.

Note on graphs - The color of each county represents (count) the total number of branches (all banks, per FDIC, as of 6/30/17).

As you can see below, CBSH dominates the competition with respect to levels of pre-tax incomes (and I stress pre-tax because pre-tax income was used for the graph below).

Combined, this revenue advantage helps CBSH report a much more attractive efficiency ratio - that improved by a significant amount in 2017 when it dipped below 60% (a quarter). 2017 was also a good year for each of the company's peers, with UMBF shedding 400 basis points in the past two years to get under 70%, and with BOKF cutting their efficiency ratio down to where it is at 65%.

Driving the improvements, for each bank, has been a fast uptick in the number of assets per full-time employee equivalent. UMBF's asset per employee ratio has doubled since 2009 to just under $8 million, while during the same time CBSH's has increased by 45% to ~$5.25 million. The gap between the two and the non-interest income advantage that CBSH has are owed to a growing credit card business that requires more employees and a larger branch footprint. This combination adds to overhead, but the revenue generated from interchange fees (non-interest income) more than compensates. And, I also noticed that for CBSH these business lines require less expensive branches. If my math is correct, quarterly fixed charges per branch at CBSH are just under $90,000, which compares to $140,000 for UMBF, and ~$157,000 per quarter for each branch operated by BOKF (note that the table below goes only to 9/30/17, the year-end FDIC report that confirms total offices isn't out yet).

Another 'asset' on CBSH's balance sheet is its low-cost deposit base. The bank has no brokered deposits (BOKF has ~$2 billion) and has been able to work down the percentage of time accounts (less than $100,000) to ~3% from ~12.5% of all deposits in 2009. Moving in the opposite direction, non-interest-bearing accounts have improved to 30% of total deposits. Starting at a higher level (~20% in 2009), this uptick hasn't been as impactful to earnings as it has for peers, but long term, these accounts should prove to be less likely to leave in search of higher rates as soon as they are available. CBSH is a steady and conservative operator, and as you can see below, the company's returns haven't had to suffer from significant deleveraging.

Growth Potential and Risk

With a growing number of loans allocated to credit card lending, more than 50% of the bank's loan portfolio reprices in less than three months (only 20% of all loans reprice in more than five years). This bodes well for reinvestment at higher rates, but internal projections, that are based on current assets and potential demands made by depositors, yield results below what one might have expected to find.

CBSH's model runs simulations with varying degrees of deposit attrition (B more than A), but projected upside under each scenario has been falling, and all of them are far from game-changing considering last year's earnings of $319.4 million. In addition, credit cards require higher levels of off-balance sheet commitments, and I tend to believe that means that room to increase the bank's low loan/deposit (66%) isn't as great as it appears at first glance.

This line of thought isn't as positive as the trends highlighted earlier in the article, but it is in line with four-year diluted earnings per share CAGRs of just 6.7%. And, note that we only got to 6.7% after adding $0.12 for one-time items in 2017 - back this meager $0.12 out and the four-year CAGR falls to 5.5%.

Another concern I have has to do with charge-offs. Asset quality is extremely high (non-performing assets to total assets was 0.05% at year-end), but it is that way partially because the bank has maintained (during extremely favorable conditions) a charge-off ratio of ~0.28% (2-year average).

Provisions increased 25% last year due to elevated credit card charge-offs. Credit card charge-offs are typically higher and more consistent so past levels aren't a concern, but one must recognize that these accounts are growing and that asset quality has been at an all-time high. Any form of mean reversion should be expected to yield higher provision charges that are a headwind to earnings growth.

Note on the graph below - the jagged edges on the chart with net charge-offs is due to plotting quarterly amounts reported in 2016 and 2017. At the top of each are year-end totals.

The last item of note and one that can be filed away under either growth headwinds or items to check-up on in future periods is an uncharacteristically large pull-back in non-interest bearing accounts. A $378 million 4th quarter withdraw wasn't big enough to get mentioned in any of the documents I reviewed, but based on a 2018 presentation, it's clear that it came from commercial accounts. Again, not a huge find at this point, but I thought it was worth earmarking since this item is a major part of the bank's margin advantage, and because it might mark an important change in direction.

Bottom Line

Commerce Bancshares has above average returns (ROE of 12-14%), but a lot of upside is already priced in. Since the beginning of 2016, valuation (P/E of 20, P/TBV of 2.57) has surged, and all fundamentals point towards a continuation of lackluster earnings growth. I do think net interest estimates with rising rates are lower than what will actually be gained, but there are creeping credit concerns, and no signs of change in demand to fuel portfolio growth. With that said, this is a name I might eventually own, but not one to buy now for anyone looking for a short-medium term investment (6 months - 2 years).

CBSH PE Ratio (TTM) data by YCharts

