GSV Capital Has 94% Upside From The Dropbox IPO And A Spotify Direct Listing

The Dropbox IPO has just been announced, the Spotify direct-listing should come soon and Lyft and Palantir are wild cards for the second half of this year.

Opportunity

GSVC stands for Global Silicon Valley Capital (NASDAQ:GSVC) and is a publicly traded company enabling investors to get access to Silicon Valley's leading venture capital backed private companies. GSVC has invested privately in Facebook (NASDAQ: FB), Twitter (NYSE :TWTR) Palantir, Dropbox (NASDAQ pending: DBX), Lyft, and Spotify among others. GSVC is currently trading at 76% of NAV because the market has not priced in any portfolio company IPO events. When the path to IPO events has been evident in the past, the stock has traded at a premium to NAV. When Facebook filed for its IPO in February 2012, owning GSVC was seen as the only way to "invest" in Facebook and capture the pre-IPO valuation. At the time, Facebook was only 3.4% of NAV, yet GSVC ended up trading up to a 50% premium to it's last stated NAV leading up to the IPO. When Twitter filed for its IPO in 2013 , GSVC's stock appreciated to a 20% premium to it's last stated NAV in the days leading up to the ipo. As you can see from the chart below, when the market discovers that GSVC is an investor in any of these high profile private companies, they rush to buy the stock since it is seen as a proxy to the private company about to go public.

Source: NAV data from gsvcap.com Stock price data from TD Ameritrade

The stock is currently $7.37 and as of the third quarter 2017, NAV stands at $9.69. Now you have the opportunity to buy the stock at 76% of NAV ahead of two upcoming high profile ipo/direct listing events and two more potential late year IPO events. Dropbox on Friday released its S-1 and the IPO is expected the week of March 19th. Spotify may do a direct public listing soon as multiple media reports in early January have said that they filed confidentially with the SEC. Given the January media reports suggesting Dropbox had filed confidentially and Friday's official Dropbox IPO filing we can assume that Spotify is probably not far behind in announcing their direct listing. Lyft and Palantir (backed by Peter Thiel) are both potential IPO's later in the year. Reports came out late last year that LYFT was close to hiring an Investment bank for the IPO process. The lack of any recent press linking GSVC to Spotify, Dropbox, Lyft, or Palantir as well as the company's small market capitalization has caused GSVC to be largely ignored by the market. Once more IPO filings come out listing GSVC as a shareholder of these companies, I expect the market to react the same way it did after the Facebook and Twitter filings. Spotify is currently the company's third largest position at 11.1% of NAV while Dropbox is the fifth largest position at 5.7% of NAV, Palantir is the co's largest position at 12.6% of NAV and Lyft is a 3% position.

GSVC's top five positions and percent of NAV marked at what the company deems is fair value as of 9/30/2017:

Rank Company Fair Value (MM) % of Portfolio 1 $36.5 12.6% 2 35.2 12.1% 3 32.3 11.1% 4 18.4 6.3% 5 16.5 5.7%

SOURCE: GSVC Q3'17 10Q and gsvcap.com

I believe that the company's last reported Q3'17 NAV of $9.69 is significantly understated. Dropbox is currently being marked at a valuation of $10 billion. That was the same valuation ascribed to the company at its last equity funding round four years ago, in 2014. Since then it has been growing rapidly and has recently become profitable on an adjusted EBITDA basis. I believe that the IPO valuation which is initially being reported at $7-$8 billion will end up being higher than $10 billion. Investment banks typically leave a lot of money on the table when pricing high profile IPO's in order to stoke demand.

Spotify is currently being marked at a valuation of $14 billion. Just a few months ago, there were reports of Tencent taking a stake at a $20 billion valuation. That $6 billion difference in valuation would increase NAV by approximately $0.36 per share. Also worth noting is if the company were to do a "direct listing" there wouldn't be a 6 month lock-up as in a traditional IPO and the shares would be freely tradeable thus providing instant liquidity if GSVC prefers. Typically GSVC is out of their positions within 12 months of the IPO.

Palantir, the Peter Thiel backed Big Data and Cybersecurity company, GSVC's largest holding, is currently being marked at a $16 billion valuation. Palantir's last funding round was at a $20 billion valuation. That difference boosts NAV by $0.31 per share.

Lyft, which represents 3% of GSVC's NAV, is being marked at a $6 billion valuation. Lyft's last funding round was at an $11 billion valuation. That difference increases NAV by another $0.29 per share.

On the last conference call, management mentioned the deferred tax asset being carried on the balance sheet and the effect the new tax bill may have on the value of that asset. If they prudently manage their capital gains and losses, we could see a minimum $0.47 increase to NAV from the deferred tax asset reversal.

Excluding a potential increase over the $10billion valuation for Dropbox, or a significantly greater public valuation for Spotify we can see an increase in NAV of $1.43 above and beyond the currently stated NAV of $9.69. That leads us to a real adjusted NAV of $11.12 per share. Assuming the company bought back another $5 million shares in Q4 that would add around $0.12 giving us an $11.24 adjusted NAV number. This is also excluding any pop in the valuation for any of the holdings going public this year. It should be noted that at no other time in GSVC's history have there been multiple companies on an IPO path in the same year. Dropbox who's already filed and Spotify are most likely to go public this year and there's a good chance in my opinion that Lyft and Palantir are likely to go public this year as the market is extremely ebullient and should be very favorable for IPO's. Given the strong path this year to multiple IPO's the company should trade at a 50% premium to it's last stated NAV of $9.69 implying a $14.50 share price.

Recent Shareholder Friendly Changes

In the past, rightly so, there have been complaints that the company has charged very high management and incentive fees and that senior managers owned very little GSVC stock. That coupled with the fact that the company has traded at a sharp discount to NAV has pressured the company to make some drasticly shareholder friendly changes and use its capital to buy back its severely discounted stock instead of making new investments.

In August 2017, the company announced a $5 million share buyback. By January 2018, the company announced that they had completed their $5 million share buyback and expanded the program to $10 million. Since the first buyback the NAV discount has significantly narrowed showing that investors have begun to pay attention.

GSVC also announced long-time CEO Michael Moe would transition to the role of Executive Chairman and that Mark Klein, an experienced Investment Banker and former CEO of Ladenberg Thalmann, would take over as CEO of GSVC. Mark Klein has served on the Board of GSVC since inception and has a solid reputation.

On February 5, 2018 GSVC announced a number of new shareholder centric initiatives. First, GSVC will forfeit $5 million of its previously accrued, but unearned incentive fee. Secondly, GSVC agreed to achieve certain high-water marks before receiving any incentive fee-- Specifically, no incentive fee will be paid until both (1) the Company's stock price and (2) its last reported net asset value per share is equal to or greater than $12.55. Thirdly, the management fee will be permanently reduced from 2.0% to 1.75%. This is after GSVC voluntarily waived its management fee by 25 basis points in 2017. Lastly, the Company has agreed to waive management fees on cash balances until the Company's 5.25% convertible notes due October, 2018 are retired or repurchased. All of these changes significantly reduce the operating costs of the business and provide clear incentives for management to create as much shareholder value as possible. Given the new high water mark for the incentive fee of $12.55 it wouldn't be surprising to see more significant insider buying than we've seen in the past.

Conclusion

Management has completely done a one-eighty and has made significant shareholder-friendly changes which will incentivize them to create shareholder value. I believe that given these operational changes and incentives, the current discount to what I believe to be an understated NAV, and the increased visibility of four potential high profile IPO's that there has never been a better entry point in the stock in its history. My target is $14.50 or a 50% premium to the co.'s last stated NAV of $9.69 which is deservedly right in line with its valuation in front of the Facebook IPO. That could prove to be a conservative price target as there are multiple high profile portfolio companies on the IPO path in the same year as opposed to just one and management has significantly changed the expense structure and high water mark on incentive fees thus should be very motivated to generate shareholder value.

Disclosure: I am/we are long GSVC.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it. I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: We manage individual stock portfolios and have over 22 yrs of Wall Street experience. All Net Asset Valuation figures and calculations on GSVC were based off of figures from the company's latest 10Q.