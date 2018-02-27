Belmond's (BEL) CEO Roeland Vos on Q4 2017 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Belmond Ltd. (NYSE:BEL) Q4 2017 Earnings Conference Cal February 27, 2018 10:00 AM ET

Thank you, Rose. Good morning everybody and thank you for joining us today for the fourth quarter 2017 earnings conference call for Belmond Limited. We issued our earnings release last night. The release is available on our investor relations website at investor.belmond.com, as well as, on the SEC website.

On the call with me today are Roeland Vos, President and Chief Executive Officer and Martin O'Grady, Chief Financial Officer.

Before we get started today, I would like to read out our usual cautionary statement under the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. In the course of remarks made to you today by Belmond’s management and in answering your questions, they may make forward-looking statements concerning Belmond such as its earnings outlook, its three-point growth strategy including future investment plans and other matters that are not historic facts and therefore involve risks and uncertainties.

We caution that actual results of Belmond may differ materially from these forward-looking statements. Information about factors that could cause the actual results to differ is set out in yesterday’s news release, the company’s latest annual report to shareholders, and the filings of the company with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Management will be using certain non-GAAP financial measures today to analyze the fourth quarter operating performance of the company. You can find reconciliations of non-GAAP financial measures to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measures in the earnings release we issued last night.

I will now hand the call over to Roeland.

Roeland Vos

Thank you, James and good morning to everyone. We’re pleased to have you join us for a discussion of the fourth quarter and the full year 2017 results as well as our outlook for the year ahead.

As always through my remarks I will be speaking about our constant currency performance and unless I indicate the otherwise. Martin will then follow with the details of the fourth quarter and the full year 2017 results and provide an update on our open insurance claims before taking you through our 2018 RevPAR and other guidance.

Let me start with the fourth quarter. Fourth quarter, which is seasonally one of our two smallest in terms of EBITDA contribution. Our performance in the final period of 2017 was in keeping with the remainder of the year. Well, specific properties were challenged by certain external events, the balance of our portfolio delivered a strong underlying performance. We delivered a steady increase in RevPAR over the period with healthy demand driving occupancy, room rates up across all of our own hotels resulting in 6% rise in RevPAR year-over-year.

When we provided our guidance in November, we had identified a number of known external factors that we expected would adversely impact our performance during the period. Of course, we could not have foreseen the additional challenge that was created by the forest fires near Santa Barbara. But against this backdrop I’m therefore pleased that we did deliver broadly in line with our expectations.

Turning to the full year. I'm naturally disappointed that the financial results do not reflect the hard work that our teams have put in. In even more importantly that they failed to indicate the significant programs that we have made in executing initiatives under our strategic growth plan. Overall, 2017 was a tough year for our business, we face frequent and significant hurdles to performance at several of our properties owing to circumstances beyond our control. Some of that had an impact over a sustained period such as was the case in Brazil and Myanmar.

We have spoken at length about these external factors previously and we have kept you updated on the actions that we have taken, responding quickly with programs aimed at mitigating their impact. For me though, the cumulative force of the geopolitical and the environmental events that we have faced over 2017 has only served to highlight the fundamental resilience of our business. In the course of the last 12 months, we have done more than simply withstand our adverse conditions. We have demonstrated the underlying strength of our portfolio.

We maintained our financial discipline whilst making the strategic investment to which we are committed and that will position the company for future expansion. We pushed hard to capitalize on peak periods, particularly in Europe driving ADRs and occupancy, so that we still finish the year with the slight rise in RevPAR, whilst working closely with those businesses that were hit by the disruptive events.

I'm extremely proud of our teams for pulling together under such challenging conditions. At the same time our focus on executing our five year plan has been unwavering. And on this front, we're pleased with the building blocks that we have put in place to position the business for success in the next 12 months and beyond. We transformed our commercial organization. We delivered a new website. We launched a successful global brand campaign. We built our development team and our deal pipeline almost from scratch.

I will provide you with the fuller update on the most recent announcements that we have made under each of the three strategic pillars when we report our first quarter results in May. For now, I want to give you more color on our outlook and the positioning for the year ahead. We see positive indications in the majority of the existing properties and despite some continued headwinds in Myanmar; we're projecting that our same-store constant currency RevPAR growth for 2018 will be between 2% and 6%.

With the right people, the required resources now in place to drive momentum, I believe we're firmly on track to achieve these 2018 growth targets. Our existing business is supported by a reengineered commercial operations. Our global sales, revenue management, reservations teams have been bolstered by a centralized CRM system and by a greatly enhanced performance dashboard providing frequent and much further improved insights into the pacing against our budgets. They're broken down by individual property, by sales period and by individual sales person. We can now identify areas of risk and opportunities further in advance and we have streamlined our teams, so that they can be deployed more effectively in response.

We have a more dynamic pricing strategy in place and a firmer focus on driving occupancy, group sales and ADRs. As we look further ahead in 2018, we are seeing that these initiatives are having a positive impact on our top line. In combination with the boost that we're expecting from our commercial operations, we also believe that last year’s CapEx investment to strategically enhance certain properties across our portfolio will help to drive incremental higher returns.

Then Daniel Ruff has hit the ground running, having joined the business with us in January as Senior Vice President, Head of Global operations with more than 15 years of experience in the hotel business and asset management and investment banking. Dan is now fully focused on maximizing the returns from our existing businesses. As Senior Vice President, Head of Organizational Transformation, Philippe continues to be instrumental to the delivery of our operational evolution. Overseeing the heavy lifting required to implement the new initiatives and support to the development machine. Together, Dan and Philippe will put it in the optimal position to drive our operational performance in 2018.

Rights of awareness of the Belmond brand saw over 2.3 million unique visitors to our new website during the fourth quarter, an increase of around 30% year-over-year. The strategic marketing activity led to the rise of almost 30% as well in the online revenues. Since we spoke in November, phase 2 of the website project has been completed. The new booking system is now in place for old products and we continue to make enhancement to the end user experience altogether. So, brand momentum like our deal pipeline continues to build.

Earlier this month, we completed the acquisition of the stunning and historic Tuscan resort, Castello di Casole. The castle looking out on one of the largest estate in the region builds on our past experience of acquiring distinctive, timeless properties, restoring them through their iconic status through strategic investment and overlaying that with our Belmond service standards. This is the fifth new product that we've added to our portfolio, since we began the process of building our development team and our development pipeline.

As a reminder, the EBITDA contribution that we have targeted from footprint expansion by 2020 is $60 million. So, it's worth noting that on a stabilized basis, Belmond Cap Juluca and Castello di Casole combined with the projected management fees from Belmond's Hotel Cadogan that is expected to open by the end of this year, represents combined roughly one-third of this overall goal.

Sticking them with our Caribbean businesses, you will have seen that as a result of the final review of the hurricane damage and the repair cost, we have increased our total investment projections for Belmond Cap Juluca and Belmond La Samanna by approximately $20 million to $30 million. We recognize that these costs are significant, however, we remain optimistic for Belmond Cap Juluca and I'm pleased to report that the renovation work remains on track.

As for Belmond La Samanna, we continue to evaluate the economic viability of its operations and our proposed refurbishment and reopening will be contingent upon the material restructuring of the operating costs. If we can secure those savings, our goal is to reopen La Samanna around the same time as Cap Juluca, meaning we will have two fully refurbished properties in the Caribbean open in time for the peak season later this year.

Looking ahead, with our three key appointments in January, we're now in the position of having a fully staffed development team. The development pipeline that is generating more quality opportunities then we as a company have ever seen before. Having already closed complicated deals in Europe and in the Caribbean, and supported by our strategic plan capital recycling activity, we're optimistic about our prospects for delivering on our development goals in 2018.

To close, we finished the fourth quarter of 2017 in line with the guidance that we set out in November. In 2016, we laid stable foundation posting a rise in total adjusted EBITDA of 8%. In 2017, we began to put the building blocks in place and we delivered the year of solid underlying performances. As I've described, our numbers were not backed by the events that we could not control, but we were pleased with the resilience, the speed and the agility of our teams in developing mitigating plans to stem for the losses.

Importantly, we drove hard to continue to execute key strategic and strategies and deliver new projects that were identified under our strategic growth plan. All the while, working closely to support those businesses that were negatively impacted by global events. In the last 12 months, we've made significant progress in building our brand and this has helped us to secure a further new property to our portfolio, as well as, the world class talent we need to achieve our longer term plan.

I'm proud to have secured the caliber of key hires that we now have at our disposal. The team is fully focused and ready to deliver in 2018. With a number of headwinds that we faced in 2017 is now behind us. The view for the full year ahead gives course for confidence.

With that, I would like to turn the call over to Martin and after Martin speaks we’ll be happy to answer your questions during the Q&A. Martin, all yours.

Martin O'Grady

Thank you, Roeland and good morning everyone. As Roeland stated I'll now take you through some detail on our fourth quarter and full year 2017 results. I will then provide kind of on our outlook for 2018. Please note that unless I state otherwise, all the figures I will provide will be on a constant currency basis.

Same-store RevPAR was up 6% for the fourth quarter, while Roeland pointed out, Q4 is one of our two low quarters with the seasonal closure of our county hotels in October. This meant that we finished the year with same-store RevPAR of 1% over 2016, which is in the middle of the guidance range we gave to you last quarter. On a U.S. dollar reported basis, this is 5% percent of 2016.

Adjusted EBITDA for the fourth quarter was to $16 million, down $1.6 million from the fourth quarter last year. On the full year basis, adjusted EBITDA was $124 million, which is down $8.9 million or 7%. On a U.S. dollar reported basis, adjusted EBITDA was down $4.2 million or 3% from 2016. As we discussed during our last call and as Roeland has reiterated 2017 has been a difficult year for us with a number of headwinds. Chief among these have been in Brazil where we have faced challenging operation conditions coupled with a difficult comparison period that included the Rio Olympics taking place in 2016. Excluding the effects of Brazil alone from our year-over-year comparisons shows our underlying portfolio to be in good health as same-store RevPAR would be up 8% over 2016.

We were particularly pleased with strong year-over-year performances, at Belmond Charleston Place, Belmond Grand Hotel Europe and St. Petersburg, Belmond Mount Nelson in, Cape Town, Belmond Safaris and also at our Italian portfolio.

Looking at the fourth quarter in a bit more detail, this is always a ramp down period for Europe. We did, however, finished yet with moderate top line growth. Same-store RevPAR for the fourth quarter was up 3% over the same quarter last year. This was offset by some additional costs and adjusted EBITDA was down to $1.3 million. As we anticipated in North America, the region continued to generate healthy year-over-year growth, with same-store RevPAR and adjusted EBITDA of 10% and 6% respectively over the same period last year.

The quarter-over-quarter adjusted EBITDA growth would have been $0.8 million higher but for the impact of forest fires to the east of Belmond El Encanto. We are claiming a loss of associated profits under our insurance policy, but that insurance recovery would only be books upon receipts. Growth in the North America region continued to be led by Belmond Charleston Place, which is benefiting from the recent capital improvements made to the property and strong demand in the city.

There were total operating losses of $3.1 million and our two hotels in the Caribbean and both of them now are closed for renovation. These losses are added back in the calculation of adjusted EBITDA. I'll give some further color on these renovations in a short while. Same-store RevPAR from our rest of world region was up 5% in the quarter and adjusted EBITDA was up 3%. This improvement is led by strong results from our recently refurbished Belmond La Résidence d'Angkor in Cambodia and Belmond Mount Nelson in Cape Town offset by continued weakness from our hotel in Myanmar.

Adjusted EBITDA for the fourth quarter from our two Brazilian properties was flat against 2016. Adjusted EBITDA from our own trains and cruises segment was down $1.2 million over the fourth quarter of 2016. This is due to a decline of $0.9 million and our two cruise ships in Myanmar. The decline also included $0.6 million because Northern Belle, a U.K. based day train, was sold in November 2017 and was profitable in the fourth quarter of 2016. However, it was over a breakeven in that year and loss making on a cash basis after maintenance CapEx.

Turning to our balance sheet at the end of the year, we had total debt of $707 million, total crash of $184 million, resulting in a net debt of $523 million. Net leverage was 4.2 times as compared to 3.4 times at the end of 2016. Our fixed or floating interest rate was 48% fixed to 52% floating, our weighted average interest rate was 4.1% and our weighted average debt maturity was 5.6 years.

Whilst, it does not affect on year-end leverage position, as Roeland discussed earlier, we recently completed the acquisition of Castello di Casole in Tuscany. The purchase price of EUR39 million or $48 million was funded by available cash reserves, which will temporarily increase our net leverage to around 5.5 times. Although, this will come down as this property along with the rest of the portfolio, starting generating EBITDA in the summer, helping us to stay within our goal of below 5 times by year-end.

The initial outlay of Castello di Casole is $48 million, thus an expected $9 million in capital expenditure over the four years. There are 14 land plots on the estate, that we have identified for sale over that same period and which we believe will generate significant net proceeds for Belmond. We will provide more color on future calls regarding expected proceeds from these sales and on our marketing approach and likely timing. However, suffice to say, we expect that the future sales proceeds will significantly reduce the price paid per key and improve the overall returns for the projects.

Moving from Europe to the U.S., as part of our footprint expansion strategy and in order to part from planned acquisitions, we have previously highlighted our intention to recycle capital from existing assets through the sale of certain properties, while retaining a long-term management contract.

To that end, we recently engaged a broker, JLL jail to find a buyer for Belmond El Encanto, in California. There has been strong interest from a number of highly qualified potential owners and we will be inviting offers within the next month or so, with an aim to complete the transaction by around the middle of the year.

Before moving on to guidance for 2018, let me update you on the situation at our two properties in the Caribbean that were impacted by the two hurricanes that hit the region in September. We have completed our assessment for the damage sustained and submitted our insurance claims. We're still in discussions with the insurers and expect to recover the full amount of our property insurance cover of $36 million across two policies, plus we have made an additional claim for flood damage under a separate policy.

Work began at Cap Juluca in October 2017, as we have already begun the design and contractor selection process before the hurricanes hit and were therefore well positioned to commence early with the restoration and improvement works. Once the work was completely costed out and taking on board post hurricane cost increases, as well as, some of further changes in scope, including enhancing protection against any future storms. We now expect to spend between $80 million and $90 million or $65 million to $75 million, net of $15 million allocation of insurance proceeds. This takes the overall, all in cost 113 keys to approximately $155 million, net of insurance proceeds or $1.4 million per key.

Our projected stabilized EBITDA remains at $12 million to 14 million and although there have been some changes in scope, they could generate more positive returns, we are not increasing that range at the moment. This is still a meaningful sum of EBITDA, although clearly with the increased investments on a return basis lower than we had initially planned. It's fair to say that we were unlucky with cost overruns caused by the storms. But ultimately the Belmond portfolio will be greatly enhanced by this highly visible iconic jewel of the Caribbean.

I should also remind you that we have 250,000 square feet of valuable, developable beach front land that we had not taken account of for this analysis. The situation at La Samanna is more complicated. We would like to reinvest the insurance proceeds alongside additional capital to create a wonderful refreshed products. However, the current economics of the operation means that we cannot justify reopening this property without significant change in its cost structure. We therefore, begun a formal process with the local labor authorities and labor unions to achieve a material restructuring of the properties workforce to enable the hotel to operate profitably in the future.

As for the scale of investment required at La Samanna, our expectation would be to invest between $25 million and $30 million or $5 million to $10 million, net of $20 million of allocated insurance receipts to upgrade and relaunch the property. More recently, we did have another event that I should mention, I'm sure some of you would have read that the 21 Club was damaged by burst water pipes during the cold snap in New York in January. Repairs are well underway and are insured as are the lost profits. We currently expect the restaurant to reopen by the end of March and the function rooms by mid-June.

To give the restaurant a boost, once it reopens, we are planning a variety of PR events for this New York icon, which has received more than its fair share of publicity over the past two years.

Turning to our total company CapEx, we anticipate an aggregate spend $105 million to $120 million for our two Caribbean hotels, or $65 million to $90 million, net insurance recoveries of which approximately $5 million has been spent in 2017. We received $15 million of the insured damage and losses in December last year and we anticipate receiving another $15 million to $25 million in the first half of this year.

Outside of the Caribbean, in addition to our FF&E spend of approximately 2% of revenue, we plan to spend between $45 million and $50 million in project CapEx across the rest of our portfolio. These CapEx and insurance numbers do not yet include 21 Club numbers, which are still being assessed, but should in any case offset each other. We are also processing insurance claims for business interruption losses experienced last year in Charleston and Santa Barbara. In total, these were in the range of $1 million to $2 million.

Now, while we are expecting the full year 2018 results to be strong, we also anticipate that the year will likely get off to a slow start in the first quarter. We are expecting same-store RevPAR growth of 2% to 6% in constant currency terms for the first quarter. Although, this top line strength will be slightly more than offset by some declines in EBITDA at certain properties in what had asked more this quarter. These include Belmond La Samanna, which remains closed for refurbishment during what is usually its peak revenue generating period and some continued headwinds in Myanmar.

Additionally, we expect to see an increase in central sales and marketing of around $1 million, so this is just a timing impact that should reverse over the year. In regard to the full year, I'm confident that after bearing up to the difficulties of last year and on the strength of the various initiatives that Roeland has already described, we approach 2018 with a strong chance of achieving or exceeding our internal goals. We have provided guidance for the full year same-store worldwide RevPAR growth of 2% to 6%.

In our pace [ph] numbers, we can already see the initiatives having a positive impact across all of our European hotels, in particular, in Italy, even though this is a [indiscernible] year. We are also expecting some good growth in Madeira following refurbishment works last year. In North America, we expect to see a positive contribution from our two Caribbean hotels in the last quarter, the Charleston Place will once again be the strongest driver of growth in the region. We believe that Brazil is stabilizing and expect to see flat to modest growth this year. Better things lie ahead in that country and our hotels there are well positioned for strong comeback as and when the economy improves.

We anticipate a continued headwind in Myanmar, as that country has continued to attract negative media attention, although I should note that the relative contribution to the overall portfolio is quite low. We may see a fall in profit from Belmond Mount Nelson in Cape Town, as the city also has attracted negative media attention due to its anticipated water crisis, which thankfully seems to be easing of late.

We are encouraged for the first time in a long time, however, by the recent political changes in South Africa and hope that the new leadership will bring about a lift in the economy and improve perceptions of the destination for luxury travelers.

We are also expecting a very good year for our trains business, and in particular from our Venice Simplon-Orient-Express, which is benefiting from the recent Hollywood movie, three new luxury cabins, recently fitted Wi-Fi and air conditioning throughout and the new revenue system that allows dynamic pricing. We are seeing good demand across the entire trains and cruises portfolio completed in Myanmar, where we have eliminated the loss making Orcaella and moved customers from that vessel to the Belmond Road to Mandalay.

Finally, and as noted, last time we spoke operating losses from Belmont La Samanna and Belmond Cap Juluca will not impact adjusted EBITDA as we plan to add back these expected temporary losses while hotels are closed for renovation. Our current estimates of these total losses in 2018, while these hotels are closed are $20 million to $22 million.

In summary, a difficult year is behind us, but we expect a much brighter year ahead, while the year should start slowly, given the specific issues that I identified in the first quarter, we anticipate full year 2018 to bring solid top and bottom line growth in line with our strategic objectives.

That concludes our prepared remarks. Before I hand back to the operator for Q&A, we would like to request that you limit your questions asked to two per person. Thank you very much, operator.

Joe Greff – JPMorgan

Joe Greff

Hey, guys. I have a question on La Samanna, you referred to the properties work force and a cost structure there for that market. Can you elaborate exactly what that means? I'm presuming is that isn't resolved satisfactorily to your expectations that you would just take the proceeds and move on. But can you also then remind us to La Samanna what peak EBITDA was and as you kind of thought about what it could be in a couple of years, assuming you get those labor expenses in line and that workforce restore to your liking. What do you think you could do on a stabilized basis? In other words I guess, does it really make sense you would think that that La Samanna can contribute to EBITDA in a way that would get you to your goals? Thanks.

Roeland Vos

Yeah, I think starting at the end, the answer for that is yes. We think that the way we look at it at this point in time that we will be able to get La Samanna to material contribution to our bottom line. But that is conditional on the fact that we have to restructure the workforce in this place. Historically, this hotel has always been doing very well on the revenue line. But due to the cost structure of the labor force it has been very difficult to have material contributions or actually to make profit in this place. For us as you will understand that it would be not very smart to start going into the detail of negotiations that we have with the union and with the local workforce. But what I can say is that that this will be a condition before we would actually reopen the hotel and those negotiations are ongoing. We have started the process of what is called locally a social plan negotiations in January and that will take a few months to pencil out and we’ll keep all of you posted. But if we are able to execute on the social plan, the way we have to lined it up, then indeed there would be a good reason for us to stay and to continue to invest in La Samanna.

Martin O'Grady

The peak was $4 million Joe going back a few years.

Joe Greff

Okay. Could you lay the construction related to labor back then?

Roeland Vos

Repeat the question.

Joe Greff

I’ll ask again. Just with respect to 2018 CapEx, Martin, I think you mentioned it in several different pieces, but maybe I’ll ask it more simplistically. What are you expecting for maintenance CapEx, what’s the project CapEx with or without La Samanna on a gross basis and then what are you expecting this year on a net insurance proceeds basis?

Martin O'Grady

Okay, if I exclude the FF&E, which you should model at around about 3% of whatever turnover you're expecting. If I take account of the insurance received last year, we received $15 million last year and of the Cap Juluca project, we spent about $5 million. It nets out just for the projects and the two Caribbean hotels, excluding the FF&E, it would be in the range of $115 million to $150 million in total. And that's net of the insurance that we would expect to receive in 2018 that we mentioned.

Joe Greff

Growth of insurance, that 115 to 150 goes to where?

Martin O'Grady

Well, gross let's say, would be 145 to 150, but we spent 5 last year, so 140, 145 for the sorry – if I spent 5 last year, so it’d be 140 to 115 plus 50, 165. 140 to 165 gross before insurance.

Joe Greff

Okay. Then my follow-up question El Encanto, you mentioned that's for sale with JLL listing it. What add did you do in EBITDA last year and what are you anticipating this year?

Martin O'Grady

Well, we're not going to give a specific forecast for the hotel Joe. All I would say is that its still, it's been impacted this year, last year 2017 by the storm. Impact in Q1 this year when we have the mud slides, we didn't have a negative EBITDA impact. But they’re certainly in a growing phase. We've been looking very deeply under the hood and we’re going to be – we see a very bright future for the hotel.

Carlo Santarelli – Deutsche Bank Securities

Carlo Santarelli

Hey, guys, thanks good morning. My question is relatively simple, obviously, a lot of moving parts in 2017. I was just wondering if you can kind of maybe go through and quantify the 2017 headwinds, as well as, some of the tailwinds and things that we shouldn't expect to occur in 2018 and kind of think about that bucket as we think about our 2018 forecast. Just trying to identify some of those one-timers and what the overall magnitude of kind of the you know easier comp situation would be for 2018?

Martin O'Grady

Well, I'd say, main headwinds that stick out for me would be in the Caribbean probably we had about a 2 million downside that we won’t this year. We should see upside in the Caribbean this year when hotels are open. In Brazil – and these on a constant currency basis, I should say maybe in dollar might be easy for you. In dollars, we were in the Caribbean it’s the same number round about $2 million down and this year we should we should be up in Q4 in Brazil. You're talking about a $12 million headwind between the two hotels in total. In Myanmar which is the other major place, you’re talking nearly $3 million of headwinds in 2017. As I mentioned, this a little bit more headwind in 2018, offset by little growth in Road to Mandalay, so those would be the principal ones, Carlo.

Carlo Santarelli

So, in total about $17 million across those three geographies and I think based on the call, some of the comments earlier, you thought Brazil was flat to slightly up. You thought Myanmar was flattish and Caribbean up in 2018. Is that is that fair?

Martin O'Grady

Yeah, certainly Caribbean up, and Brazil overall we’re seeing flat-to-moderate growth and Myanmar, the two should offset each other, so we should be flattish to slightly down I would say, the headwind in the hotel is slightly worse again in the book. But in total that compares to the approximately $17 million headwinds in 2017.

Carlo Santarelli

Okay. And then Martin, one follow-up on Joseph’s question from earlier. I think you said 115 to 150, net of insurance. I apologize, was that inclusive of FF&E at 3% of revenue?

Martin O'Grady

No, I said that’s excluding.

Carlo Santarelli

Okay, so the maintenance or the FF&E plus 115 to 150.

Martin O'Grady

Correct.

Anthony Powell – Barclays

Anthony Powell

Hi, everyone. In terms of the El Encanto sale, how do you balance the desire to keep the management contract versus the desire to maximize proceeds. Would you require a management contract or would you consider possibly selling encumbered?

Roeland Vos

No, I think that, as part of our strategy, we have decided that in order for us to be able to execute on the growth numbers that we're looking for we want to sell encumbered with the management for the long-term. You know discussions will be what the future value of that property will be for a potential buyer going forward. In many cases you would hope that there is even the opportunity of people saying we won’t [indiscernible] because they can deliver the goods. So, the target and the instructions to JLL are very clear. So, we want to sell encumbered.

Anthony Powell

Got it. Thanks. In terms of a Cipriani and Belmond Grand Europe. What are those who sales now relative to their kind of stabilized numbers? Meaning, if they were to recover, so I guess, kind of a normalized basis, what will be EBITDA upside?

Martin O'Grady

Which hotels did you say?

Anthony Powell

The St. Petersburg in Rio?

Martin O'Grady

St. Petersburg in Rio, well Grand Hotel Europe last year was getting close back to double digits. The peak for that hotel was actually, I remember it well $24 million, but we went right down and since the last couple of years, we've been progressively improving the result there, not only with the initiatives, but the general you know turn to the east [ph] to a lot of our marketing initiatives and the hotel certainly can benefit next year with the World Cup as well. It's hard to say where it's going to stabilize out, it's really hard to say, it's a big hotel and very linked to the economic growth in the country. Brazil again, I think from memory was probably $23 million James tells me [ph] going back a few years before the Olympics and the World Cup. Clearly, Brazil has taken a bit of a knock back in the last couple of years. But we do see a lot of positive economic indicators turning green and it's a big economy and it is quite cyclical and we are very confident it will come back. And when it does come back, we think we’ll have very strong flow through because of all of the cost reduction initiatives taken place last year.

Anthony Powell

So, the Brazil, $23 million, that was before the Olympics, so that's kind of a normalized number, did you say?

Martin O'Grady

2014 that was.

James Costin

Great. Thank you very much, Rose, and thank you everyone for joining us on the call today. We look forward to speaking to you next year.

