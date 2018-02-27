Barely A Social Media Company - Twitter, Complete Research Report

And therefore, we can also identify the company’s competitors with precision and at a per niche market basis.

Welcome fellow investors to a new series of mine (The Complete Research Report, C.R.R.). This time, we will be moving away from Eastern-Europe's cold climate and into the prosperous American business world. So, make yourselves comfortable and let us have a wonderful discussion about Jack Dorsey and his company Twitter (TWTR).

Let me begin this conversation by presenting the "ingredients" of this series, which will become the ever-evolving blueprint for future coverage of other Companies:

First of all, we will try and move our attention away from the classic perspective that we investors chose when analyzing a "stock" (as we call it). We will instead be looking at Twitter as a Business, a "Real" Company. Which means that we will give lesser attention to standard metrics and trends and greater attention into fully understanding,

What Twitter's business actually is, What its market or niche market is, Who the Company's competitors are (main and secondary), What the market potential is, What business strategy Twitter is following, and what it could/should be doing instead, Relating economic and financial forces (Economy, Financial Statement analysis and more), Relating non-financial forces (executives, shareholders, government, etc.) and The latest technical trends.

We shall then combine all of the above and establish a rating for the Company, based on the "Real" Company perspective. Essentially, we will forget about the stock market and treat it as a private company. This will allow us to establish a deeper, less distracting and more focused understanding of Twitter and Jack Dorsey's work.

Below is the list of this series completed parts, with their respective content summaries - this article is the first part:

Twitter Part 1: Defining Twitter, its niche markets, and its competitors.

This article explains why Twitter is an intermediary and barely a social media business. The niche markets the Company is trying to monopolize, verify that assessment. Based on Twitter's market, we present what developments investors should be tracking and what the Company's growth depends on. We also discuss its competitors per niche (main and secondary competitors).

***

Note: Inside the Article, you will find certain numbers, ex. [#4]. These numbers are linked to supplementary material located at the end of the article ("The Owl of Wisdom"). If you are interested in learning more about a particular subject that has a note attached to it, scroll to the bottom.

What's new?

This series on Twitter will include a number of articles - parts. For that reason, every time I post a new part, I will check for any new developments. Since this is the first article of the series, some older yet important news might be included. So, let's get to it:

*Those of you familiar with Twitter's developments can skip this section and move down to "What is Twitter and what does the Company's success depend on".

Growth - Twitter has added two great revenue generating features:

Twitter's new Live-TV and Live-Feed feature: Twitter expanded its relationship with Bloomberg, by creating a customized page where users can watch the Bloomberg channel live and react to tweets. Bloomberg called this service "TicToc", and so far, it is very pleased with the results (followers, activity). If this new project/feature becomes a success, it can be applied to all major media companies. This would cultivate a stronger relationship between them and Twitter.

Twitter's "Moments" sponsorship feature: When live events are being covered (via the Moments timeline), advertisers can now become sponsors directly via Twitter. A great feature for live sports coverage. Bloomberg, the Washington Post, and others are already using this feature - (Read More).

Markets & Business - The latest on Twitter:

[February '18] Citron sold its stake around $33 per share. It had previously stated "…think Tencent is buying…", which might as well have been a statement with a purpose of provoking a bullish reaction - especially since Tencent (OTCPK:TCTZF) had reportedly been buying into Snap Inc. (SNAP).

[February '18] Twitter released its Q4 results, posting better than expected revenues and its first profits in nearly 12 years.

Recode.net, a digital media coverage website, posted some interesting thoughts on the matter:

"A quick look at the company's income statement shows us: 1) Stock-based compensation, or stock awards given to employees as part of their salary; 2) research and development; and 3) sales and marketing. Twitter made notable cuts to all three categories in the past year. Twitter … stock-based compensation in Q4 … down 26%. … Twitter's R&D budget went from $120.3 million in 2016 to $78.3 in 2017 - a decrease of roughly 35%. Twitter also spent … less on sales and marketing in Q4 2017 than it did in the same quarter in 2016 - that means spending less on things like agency help, conferences and events for the company … Twitter's sales and marketing budget … declined almost 30%" - Quote Source.

Reducing expenses relating to R&D and sales/marketing could cost the company future revenue growth potential (Revenue grew just 2% in 2017). As for the growth in its user base (4% Y-o-Y growth), in Q4, no new users were added (330 million users in total). Digital Media experts had predicted better numbers. But there could be a reason for these low figures:

Twitter has pledged to clean up the platforms fake accounts and bots. There were many incidents in which celebrities suddenly "lost" a number of their followers overnight (Read more). This "purge" could be the reason Twitter did not add any new users.

[January '18] Citron Research: sets price target at $35. According to the WSJ and Nasdaq, the consensus price target is $26-28 (12 months forward).

[January '18] Rumors of a Twitter merger with Salesforce (Wiki) boosted the Stock (Friday, 26th of January), during the same week, Anthony Noto, Twitter's COO, announced he would depart - The same "Salesforce rumor" was spread in 2016 again. On average, analysts do not believe that Salesforce will buy Twitter. Dorsey himself ruled out such a possibility during the Goldman Sachs investor conference.

[January '18] Snapchat-alike Video App scheduled: Social Media are generating revenues mostly through the mobile version of their platforms (Facebook's (NASDAQ:FB) mobile revenues cover 88% of total revenues). The mobile section of the business is therefore vital for Twitter's growth and incorporating successful apps is a wise move - (Source).

Management - New key executives added to the Board:

[October '15, September '17] {a} Ex-Google Chief Business Officer Omid Kordestani joins Twitter (Read More).

"As Executive Chairman of Twitter, Omid is responsible for providing leadership and support for the executive team, as well as recruiting key talent. Previously, he served as Senior Vice President and Chief Business Officer for Google Inc., from August 2014 to August 2015; prior to that, he served as Google's Senior Vice President of Global Sales and Business Development for ten years"

- excerpt source: Board of Directors, Twitter Investor Relations.

{b} Ex-Google CFO Patrick Pichette joins Twitter (Read More).

Issues - The battle on fake users:

Dealing with fake accounts and bots is an ongoing problem Twitter and other Social Media platforms are trying to deal with. We will therefore consistently be tracking developments. Here are the latest:

On August 2014, Twitter announced that 13 million fake accounts were running on the platform. On March 2017, and independent study (University of Southern California and Indiana) estimated that up to 48 million users are in fact fake accounts or bots (14-15% of Twitter's total users).

In comparison, Facebook initially started off by announcing 60 million accounts were fake. The company later admitted that 270 million clone or fake accounts existed on the platform. That covers about 12-13% of its total users (2017). We should of course remember, that this was an "in-house" estimate, not a product of an independent study. An institutional assessment could raise that number by 50% (to half a billion), if we take into account the deviation between Twitter's own estimates and that of the USCI University.

Either way, fake accounts are having a negative impact on advertiser's perception of the platform. Additional damage is done by websites that claim they can calculate the number of fake accounts per real user. TwitterAudit is a website I've come across on Twitter quiet frequently. At the bottom of the website, with tiny letters, one can read "TwitterAudit is not affiliated with Twitter in any way". Yet, many users never scroll down and believe that it is a service provided by Twitter.

I tried out the service on Elon Musk's account. According to TwitterAudit, more than 50% of Musk's followers are fake, a major exaggeration. Twitter needs to deal with such websites, which make money at the expense of the company.

Reading List - Acquiring a deeper perspective:

Below, I have "harvested" a few insightful articles that will help us get a deeper perspective on Twitter:

Acquiring information on the company's past (since the IPO), the timeline of events that brought it to where it stands today, will allow us to understand the risks that Twitter has still to overcome. Fixing Twitter is a great article for covering all that necessary background knowledge.

Additionally, for us to be able and track the progress that Twitter makes in dealing with fake accounts, we need to understand what these bots are used for and who is creating/operating and using them. A great article on the black market behind fake accounts is The Follower Factory, by the New York Times.

Useful links - Get the latest on Twitter:

TwitterComms is Twitter's PR page where announcements are being made concerning new product and company-related developments.

What is Twitter and what does the Company's success depend on?

Let us first see Twitter through the eyes of its executives and staff:

Twitter's Mission Statement (Quote from Twitter's Annual Statement):

" Twitter Inc. is the best and fastest place to see what's happening and what people are talking about all around the world. From breaking news and entertainment to sports and politics, from big events to everyday interests. If it's happening anywhere, it's happening first on Twitter. Twitter is where the full story unfolds with all the live commentary and where live events come to life unlike anywhere else. Twitter is available in more than 40 languages around the world. The service can be accessed at Twitter.com, on a variety of mobile devices and via SMS"

Based on the above quote, the words "Live/Fastest place" and "News/Full story" seem to be promoted the most. Which means that Twitter is not opting to "Connect People" the way Facebook is. And is therefore not exactly trying to create an online virtual community or network, which is essentially what social media are known for. Let us expand on the latter point for a moment:

What are Social Media?

Social Media are interactive web-based applications. They facilitate the development of virtual communities and networks. Users of those applications, have to create service-specific profiles. User-generated content is the lifeblood of those platforms - (Data Source: Wikipedia).

How have Social Media altered communication?

Social Media have diverged from the traditional model of communication. The New York Times for example (traditional medium) is transmitting information from its one website to many readers (one source to many receivers). Facebook on the other hand creates various virtual sub-communities, each sharing and inter-transmitting information that might vary from one sub-community to another. Transmittance of information via social media platforms, therefore, is managed by linking many sources to many receivers.

What is the impact of Social Media? To sum it up:

Internet users continue to spend more time on Social Media than any other website, which is one reason marketers are moving away from traditional media. Nevertheless, Social Media are gradually witnessing a decline in user growth.

How are social media making money? - The Freemium/Premium Model:

Intermediaries like Social Media, enjoy a high gross profit margin. Since they do not produce the products traded themselves (in the case of Social Media: Content), there is no cost of goods sold. As a result, companies like Twitter only need limited capital to get things started.

Online intermediaries have yet another great advantage: They can give out a freemium product, which is usually the service-platform itself. In doing so, they are trying to entice users to use their product. For the company offering the online freemium, the cost per additional user added is extremely limited (Bandwidth and some storage).

This strategy is commonly used by online software companies and online gaming companies. They make money by offering a premium product on top of the freemium base product. Therefore, the freemium is used to promote the premium product, indirectly.

Social Media, although faithful to the freemium part of the model, are promoting a different kind of Premium product: Ads. They are in fact obliging users to see Ads. The cost is not measured in dollars but in attention harnessed and time spend to study an ad. That is the indirect cost to the user. And because many people rarely realize that viewing ads is a form of a cost, they consider social media platforms to be "completely free" - a notion that resulted in widespread acceptance and growth for these platforms.

Widespread acceptance also came from marketers and money started flowing into social media and away from traditional media [#1]. Advertisers were (are) not after the user-base. Instead, they were targeting the real gold: social behavior and interaction/reaction data that are being gathered, plus the platforms ability to promote targeted ads based on those data.

The model social media are implementing is ingenious indeed. But that could change, if governments push for more control over user privacy.

***

So, now that we've covered the basics on Social Media, let's jump back to Twitter's mission statement and make things a bit more specific: What is Twitter?

Twitter is an intermediary. It is a platform that facilitates the transfer of information by integrating a multitude of sources and allowing for social interaction/reaction to take place, without really (until now) creating social communities. It seems to be a hybrid, integrating some characteristics of both traditional and social media (in terms of information transmittance).

At its core, it is no different than eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) or Alibaba (NYSE:BABA). Those companies are also intermediaries, as they facilitate another form of interaction, trading. Both Twitter and eBay/Alibaba then, collect data based on those social and trading transactions and sell it to marketers (directly or indirectly via Ad placement applications).

Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN) in that respect does have similarities (also collects data on transactions, which it then sells to marketers/sellers) but is not really an intermediary, as it owns the products that are being sold.

Since Twitter is trying to facilitate communication, so as to harness the interaction data it can then sell for a profit, it faces one baseline risk: The moment the platform is no longer covering the needs of its users or another platform covers them better, transactions will almost instantly decline. And I am using the term "instantly", because dependencies with intermediaries are usually limited, as opposed (for example) to trading partners, a relationship that if terminated can have severe implications.

It is therefore important for us investors, to fully understand Twitter's:

Functionality,

its target group,

what needs this group wants to cover,

whether new developments are moving towards the direction of covering those needs, and

how easy it is for users to just abandon the platform in an instant.

The latter point is very important if the company wants to reduce risk and allow itself the time to correct a problem and manage dissatisfied users. For example, Facebook users might find it inconvenient to just delete their accounts. They have put some effort in developing it, have linked with many friends and are being followed by various parties. This thought process might stall their decision to delete their account for a while, grating the company time to fix the problem that caused the distress (ex. Online bullying or impersonation).

So although users are more susceptible to a minimalistic format of their social profile page (and social media platform as a whole), a more detailed and complex one makes it easier for companies to retain users. Which is probably the reason why Facebook has become so overwhelming compared to Twitter.

Additionally to the above five (5) points then, we should also add that it is important to:

Track competing platforms.

Why? Because what would happen if a new and better Twitter was to make its appearance? Or what will be the effects of Facebook's decision to reduce visibility of news on user Walls?

In short and in order to make all the above more practical to us, Twitter's growth hinges on:

Whether its platform covers the needs of its target group,

What the digital Ad market growth rate will be for the coming years,

What the perceived quality of Twitter's Marketing/Ad platform is (for both Professional and Amateur/Private advertisers).

We will answer these questions in this series and discuss Strategy and Financials as well.

What niche is Twitter targeting?

We have already ascertained that Twitter is not following the footsteps of Facebook. While some similarities might be evident, the two platforms are trying to serve a different purpose. Twitter in particular is currently:

A distributor of news and live events and

a host of public figures (Celebrities, Politicians, CEOs etc.).

These two niches of the social media market, paint a different picture of Twitter. The platform is not trying to facilitate the creation of social communities (Facebook) nor the formation of social networks (LinkedIn). It's mostly leaning towards becoming an "aggregation platform" - aggregating news and events into one place, where users can react to a multitude of sources.

Facebook's latest changes to its feeds policy (less news) have angered many large media groups (professional content creators) which invested a great deal of funds into growing followers. This could be an opportunity for Twitter to monopolize the news aggregation niche. The company could attempt to deepen its relationship with media groups the size of Bloomberg and share users/readers.

While the aggregation niche offers limited revenue-growing opportunities, compared to Google's (NASDAQ:GOOG) (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Search Engine market and Facebook's social community market, it allows for a much faster/simpler expansion of the user base. To elaborate, Twitter could essentially collaborate with media groups all over the world, granting it immediate access to those groups' readers - who are potential Twitter subscribers (conversion).

Twitter could therefore become the equivalent of Google for news and available media groups (users would search Twitter for news and news websites). A one-stop search and follow platform for professional content (but it needs to add features for filtering feeds and searches).

Competition within Twitter's niche markets

We will expand into Twitter's strategic advantages and how it could exploit them in the next article. For now, we will move on and address the company's main competitors:

Google(GOOGL): Google+ was and still is a service similar to Facebook and Twitter. Users are mostly using it to share news (see graph below).

This similarity is one reason Google would be an "eligible" buyer of Twitter. It would make sense, especially now that Google's DoubleClick Ad managing platform is collaborating with Twitter. But Google+ is not the real danger here. Google News is.

Google News is a platform which uses the same technology as Google Search. It allows for a user to filter news based on popularity, tags and other preferences. These characteristics overlap with Twitter's "mission" of becoming the world's news and events aggregator.

Google is also collaborating with Media Outlets by allowing them a prominent position on the Google News page (Editor's Picks) and is also planning (like Facebook) to create a subscription application for publishers. Combining Adwords/Adsense (Google's Ads platform), DoubleClick, Google Search, Google News and the company's subscription application should be enough to make Media Outlets dependent on Google.

Facebook: Twitter and Facebook compete in the first niche market (news and events aggregation). Media groups have established a strong presence on Facebook, because they needed more data on user reactions towards their content. The social community giant was continuously expanding its ability to harness more valuable and precise data on user emotional reactions - the reason it added emoticons on top of the like button.

When Twitter tried to monopolize the news and events aggregation market, it was eventually forced to add the "heart" button (the equivalent of Facebook's like button), in an effort to increase user engagement so that the company could gather valuable reaction data and sell it to advertisers.

So it becomes clear, that Twitter and Facebook are indeed direct competitors. But Facebook's all-in-one-platform strategy has started to frustrate users, who see the social medium as a host of virtual communities. This could be a turning point for Twitter, allowing it to take on Facebook's news-directed users. But the company must also push for more engagement features, to make its user transaction/reaction data more valuable (to advertisers).

Instagram: Instagram is owned by Facebook. The two platforms are directly integrated (photos posted on one platform are also visible on the other). The photo-sharing platform is competing with Twitter on the basis of the "host of public figures" niche market. Like in the case of Google and Facebook, there is no complete overlapping of interests.

Instagram is mostly opting to be the host of Celebrities, rather than a host of Public Figures in general. So, for example, CEOs and politicians are not going to use Instagram much. Twitter on the other hand targets the entire niche market and therefore friction with Instagram is evident when it comes to Celebrities.

For Twitter to grab on to its entire niche market, it needs to create a separate but also integrated platform like Instagram. The functions and features should for the most part be similar.

Now, let us also look into Twitter's selected secondary competitors:

LinkedIn: LinkedIn was taken over by Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT). When compared to Twitter, its businesses overlap in terms of hosting public figures, namely high ranking executives, who are effectively influencers and hence important for Twitter (some examples: Elon Musk, Bill Gates, Warren Buffett etc.).

Twitter is already important to these public figures. But in order to establish its position, it could expand profile capabilities and features.

Snap Inc.: Snapchat is a medium-specific platform. It is mostly trying to create video-based social communities and could possibly also become a host for Celebrities. Generally, there is limited competition with Twitter and age groups do not collide. But Snapchat could hinder Twitter from expanding its Social Video segment.

Twitter should push for a better video application (it announced that it would). Snap's revenues could as well have been Twitter's.

So far, so good. Now, allow me to also point out that currently there are no thunder takers on my scope. What do I mean by "thunder takes"? Well, pretty much any new company/product similar to Twitter, which has the prospects of altering user trends and steal users away from Twitter. Many believe that Snapchat is competing with Twitter for the same target group, but as I noted earlier, personally I do not see strong similarities between the two platforms (based on the purpose of the service they provide) - up until this moment at least.

Intermediate Conclusion

Let us round up what we have covered so far:

We have unfolded the Freemium/Premium business model and discussed how Social Media are implementing it.

We also defined Twitter's business and how the company is more of an intermediary than a host of social communities.

Additionally, we identified the company's actual niche markets (aggregation of news and events, hosting of public figures).

And finally, we outlined Twitter's competitors within those niche markets.

Now, remember that we are analyzing Twitter as a "Company" and hence this research report as a whole won't be implying a buy, hold or sell rating. But things do look promising, and I had bought Twitter stock at a price of 14.5/euros per share (the equivalent of ~18.5/dollars per share at the time of purchase). I did in the meantime sell 60% of my position due to the stock's rapid appreciation by more than 80% within 12 months. But I am willing to buy in more again if the price declines close to $26 or lower.

But forget about the share price etc. and focus with me on understanding the company's business and its market, because this is the only way for us to determine Twitter's investment value for the longer run (3yrs+). With that in mind, let me prepare you for what comes next (what we will cover in Part 2 of this comprehensive research report):

We will discuss Twitter's contextual markets, namely the Digital Ads market and the Social Media market. Both have overwhelming growth potential in the coming years. Based on the knowledge we acquire after discussing the contextual markets, we will then be analyzing Twitter's strategy and the value of its main product. We want to know whether the company is able to capitalize on its industry's growth.

It is likely that I might add a couple of additional parts to our report, relating to Twitter's main competitors. Because even if the company's strategy is well setup, competing businesses can always "steal" away its growth potential.

