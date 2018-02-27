Meggitt's (MEGGF) CEO Tony Wood on Q4 2017 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Meggitt PLC (OTCPK:MEGGF) Q4 2017 Earnings Conference Call February 27, 2018 6:00 AM ET

Tony Wood - CEO

Doug Webb - CFO

Nick Cunningham - Agency Partners

Jaime Rowbotham - Deutsche Bank

David Perry - JPMorgan

Harry Breach - Raymond James

Andrew Humphrey - Morgan Stanley

Rami Myerson - Investec, Inc.

Tony Wood

So I think we have everybody. Thank you for running across, those of you that have been at other presentations this morning. And a warm welcome to the 2017 full-year results from Meggitt. I'm very pleased to see you all again here today having picked up the baton from Stephen, as you know, at the beginning of the year. My role as COO was principally to accelerate the group's strategy and that does not change as I moved to the CEO seat. At the Capital Markets Day I outlined improvement levers that would enable us deliver a 200 to 250 basis point improvement in margin and £200 million of incremental cash by 2021. These levers remain our focus for the future and the only change we are making to our targets is to reflect the impact of IFRS 15 on which you will hear more from Doug shortly.

Before Doug and I take you through the results and the progress we have made towards these targets, I wanted to share a story from my tenure in the industry which demonstrates why I was very pleased to join Meggitt at the end of 2016. Ten years ago on January 17, 2008, BA flight 038 was inbound to London Heathrow from Beijing. Two miles out from landing this Boeing 777 aircraft suffered a total power loss of both engines. It crash landed just short of the runway injuring 13 people but thankfully with no fatalities. Investigators later identified that ice crystals in the fuel had blocked the fuel oil heat exchangers of each of the engines on the aircraft.

I was the COO of the civil aerospace business at Rolls-Royce that day and it was a moment that you never forget. It's when the clock stops momentarily before the surge of activity as the whole industry comes together to support the investigation team in analyzing every element of the incident to identify what happened and to ensure that it could never happen again.

The mindset, the regulatory regime, the processes and the extraordinary technology which underpin the aerospace industry are what continue to make flying among the safest ways to travel in modern times. Ten years on at Meggitt and we are delivering breakthrough technologies on next-generation aircraft to not only measure fuel quantity but also the levels of oil and water present through sophisticated time to main reflectometry radar probes. These are already installed on four civil platforms and in development for a fifth, the Boeing 777X.

Lighter, more reliable with no moving parts and able to provide greater levels of data and analysis real-time from the critical systems which enable safe flight. It's these and many, many other technologies, and the value they create, which is why I joined Meggitt and why I'm very pleased to be delivering our 2017 results. Over the next hour or so I will introduce the results and provide some strategic highlights for 2017. Doug will then talk you through the numbers and then I will take you through our view of the end markets and provide more detail on the progress we've made in executing our strategy. And finally, we will open it up to Q&A. But first I'd like to draw your attention to the following cautionary statement from our lawyers.

So at a headline level, 2017 turned out much as we had expected with a stronger second half and a particularly strong quarter four in terms of revenue growth, margin and cash. For the year as a whole, organic orders were up 6% including a number of multiyear orders and book-to-bill was also encouraging at 1.03. Revenues increased by 2% on both an organic and a reported basis, the latter after the impact of foreign exchange and disposals. Civil aerospace was up 4% organically with good growth in large jets offset by some softness in regional and biz jets.

In military a strong fourth quarter enabled us to get back to modest growth for the year despite some short-term weakness in aftermarket demand. And a strong end to the year with 18% growth in orders during the second half gives us good momentum going into 2018. And in energy, as expected, we saw a further 8% decline in revenue during 2017 but Heatric has now lapped its toughest comparator and grew strongly in quarter four. The outlook now looks better than it has done for several years.

Importantly, our underlying operating margin improved by 10 basis points to 19.2% despite continued headwinds from a mix, depreciation and amortization and new product introduction costs. There's good momentum building in our strategic initiatives and it's very pleasing to see the early financial impact of this progress which we expect to accelerate over the next couple of years. 2017 was a very good year for cash with free cash flow up 42% to £186 million contributing to a reduction in the net debt to EBITDA which is now 1.9 times and comfortably within the range of 1.5 to 2.5 that we have set ourselves. And demonstrating our continued confidence in the prospects for the group we are recommending a final dividend that gives us a 5% increase for the full year to 15.9p per share.

So last May I outlined the four strategic initiatives that we would prioritize in order to increase organic growth and deliver on the targets we've set ourselves for margin and cash improvement. And I'm pleased to report that we have made good progress on all fronts. In portfolio we have sold five non-core businesses in the last 14 months, sharpening our focus on attractive market segments where we have strong competitive positions. We were also successful in developing our portfolio of differentiated technologies.

Turning to customers, we've continued to increase content on new civil aircraft, building on the shipset gains that we talked about this time last year. We've secured strong order intake in military and continue to take strides in the aftermarket, securing a series of long-term agreements and significantly consolidating our distributors whilst also enhancing our MRO capability with the acquisition of Elite Aerospace. In competitiveness our growing MPS maturity has contributed to both strong cash flow performance and margin progression this year. A more centralized approach to purchasing has enabled us to offset inflation and reduce net purchase cost by more than 1% this year. And we're making great progress on footprint optimization.

And in culture we have strengthened the top team and launched a structured approach to building higher performance culture which has now been deployed to over 800 leaders. All of this means that we remain very much on track to deliver our targets for cash and margin by 2021 and to accelerate growth and returns.

I will talk more about all of this later, but for now I will hand you over to Doug to talk through some of the numbers in more detail.

Doug Webb

Thank you, Tony, and good morning, everyone. So as normal I'm going to focus on our underlying numbers and particularly organic growth. However, as one or two of the adjustments between these of the statutory numbers are more significant than in recent years, you can see the 104% growth in statutory profit here. I will cover those adjustments in a few minutes. So orders grew 5% with the organic growth of 6% strongest in our civil and military aftermarket businesses and in energy. Revenue of just over £2 billion reflects both reported and organic growth of 2%. The strong tailwind from foreign exchange in the first half together with good organic growth in civil aerospace was partly offset by divestments, decline in energy and then FX headwind in the second half.

Operating profit increased to £388 million resulting in an operating margin of 19.2%, up 10 basis points from 2016 and our first increase in margin since 2010. Finance costs were up as a result of the 2016 increase in the proportion of debt held at fixed interest rates and our underlying tax rate of 23.7% was in line with our guidance of 24%. I will also cover the expected benefits from the U.S. tax changes and reforms in a few minutes. So taking all this into account, our underlying EPS was up 1% to 35.3p.

So turning to the detail, this chart, as normal, highlights the major drivers underlying the reported revenue growth. The largest item is FX primarily from the translation of the results of our overseas businesses. The currency upside resulted from the weakening of sterling against the group's major currencies with the dollar/sterling rate as usual the most prominent.

Currency in 2017 was a game of two halves with a strong tailwind in the first half partially reversing in the second half. If the dollar/sterling rate stays around the current level of $1.40, which compares to $1.27 during the first half and $1.30 for the whole of last year, this would result in currency headwind continuing into 2018. As always we give sensitivity guidance in the appendix to the slides, but just to give you a sense, a $0.10 adverse movement in the dollar/sterling rates for instance is roughly a £110 million impact on revenue for the full year.

The next item on the bridge is the £46 million revenue decline from M&A. This is from the disposals of Target Systems in late 2016 and the collection of industrial focused businesses in June 2017 with a small offset from the acquisition of Elite Aerospace in March. The next three bars then show the organic performance in our end markets which I will break down on this next slide. Firstly there, orders which show the normal periodic variations from a multiyear bookings which make order growth rates a bit lumpy for us. But the overall book-to-bill ratio was 1.03. This year we've seen particularly strong growth in civil aftermarket; military, where the organic orders grew by 18% in the second half of the year; and energy, where Heatric recovery continues to gather pace.

Turning to revenue, civil OE grew by 3% with 8% growth in large jets during a year when the market deliveries grew at 4%. This reflects good growth in shipset values on the A320neo family and also from the sale of composite radomes for in-flight connectivity. We also did well on the A350 and the C series. This large jet growth was offset by the expected decline in regional and business jets. Civil aftermarket revenue was up 6% with strong demand in large jets and business jets, up 8% and 7% respectively, moderated by no growth in regional jets, which actually represented a recovery from the weak first half.

Within large jets all the main workhorse platforms performed well, supplemented by modest initial provisioning on both the 737 MAX and the A320neo. Growth was particularly strong this year on the oldest platforms such as the DC-9 and the MD-80, but the slightly less old group, platforms such as the Boeing 727, the Airbus A300, were slightly down. Military revenue grew 1% as we saw delays in cash flowing to us from the increased budgets in the U.S. After a challenging first nine months, however, revenue grew 5% in the fourth quarter even with demand for spares remaining comparatively weak. Looking forward, strong growth in orders, particularly in military aftermarket where the book-to-bill ratio was 1.2, leaves us well-positioned to increase the annual growth rate in 2018.

Energy revenue declined 8% with Heatric down 21% compared to 2016 when it completed the last of its large deepwater projects. Total energy revenues though grew sequentially each quarter during the year and in the fourth quarter Heatric grew by 30% year on year, its first quarter-on-quarter growth since the first quarter of 2014.

While I'd certainly not extrapolate that rate of growth forward, the environment around Heatric is looking better than for some years. And together with the benefits from the internal actions we've taken, we expect 2018 to show good improvement and a return to profitability.

Turning then to the performance by division, let me pick out those divisions on this slide which have the more notable trends. Revenue at braking systems declined by 2%. Within that civil aftermarket grew 2% driven by good growth in business jet spares and modest growth in large jets. In contrast, military within brakes declined 11% where lower demand for Typhoon brakes was only partially offset by growth on the F-35. The favorable mix though from lower military revenue resulted in the margin increasing from 36% to 38%.

Polymers and composites' revenue was flat with civil revenue growth of 9% offset by a 2% decline in military. But it was the significant decline in operating margin that was most disappointing at polymers and composites. The slower than anticipated ramp up on new engine programs added a headwind in terms of new product introduction costs. This delayed our progress on industrializing new composite parts for LEAP, PurePower and F135 engines.

To address these operational challenges we've made a series of management changes, embedded key capabilities in program management, and expedited plans to build capacity in Mexico for the transfer of industrialized products. As a result we are better equipped to progressively improve performance through 2018 and successfully ramp up production to support our customers. The opportunities for fast growth in advanced composites remain as strong, or even stronger, than when we acquired the businesses in 2015. We have very strong positions on the new engine programs which will accelerate growth as the ramp rates increase.

We also saw strong military order flow in MPC in the second half of the year particularly in fuel tanks. The overall book-to-bill ratio for polymers and composites was 1.13, giving us confidence in growth in 2018 and beyond for which we are currently gearing up the manufacturing sites. And finally on the divisions, revenue in the equipment group increased 12% with strong growth in military, particularly at training systems, and industrial, offsetting the decline at Heatric. As result of the improved revenue growth and Heatric moving to a breakeven position, margin in the equipment group increased to 8%.

So moving to operating profit overall, let me take you through the 10 basis point improvement in margin we achieved this year. It is in line with our guidance and represents the first step on the path we set out a year ago.

Starting on the left, the benefit of foreign exchange and M&A was 30 basis points. Foreign exchange is mainly the modest improvement in our transaction hedge rate together with some benefit from translation mix. M&A reflects the benefit from disposing of businesses with lower than average group margins.

Next is the 60 basis point dilution from mix, which is driven by our fastest-growing division this year, the equipment group, having our lowest margin. The next bar then shows the impact of the margin at polymers and composites that I've just covered.

The final orange bar shows the 20 basis point dilution from higher depreciation and amortization, reflecting the significant investments we've made in R&D and program participation costs over the past five years. We expect the R&D headwind to reduce over the coming years as new programs, mainly in wheels and brakes, start to deliver meaningful aftermarket returns.

Finally, the green bar on the right shows the financial benefits from the MPS journey with eight sites now in bronze phase or better. This also includes the good progress in savings on purchase costs with a better than 1% reduction that Tony mentioned earlier. There was also a small number of one-off benefits including savings from renegotiating or negotiating revised pension terms in our Swiss pension scheme which generated a past service credit in the year.

Looking forward, we continue to expect a momentum in our strategic initiatives will build, more than offsetting mix and D&A headwinds. As presented at the Capital Markets Day, we expect financial returns to accelerate from 2019 onwards as we benefit from increasing MPS maturity, savings from our centralized purchasing strategy and the unwind of the new product introduction cost headwind.

Now bear with me on the next couple of slides, but before moving on from revenue and margin I should update you on accounting and regulatory changes affecting us in 2018. IFRS 15 is a complex change that's keeping my finance team very busy as its effect is contract specific, making it difficult to be precise about the future impact in advance of contracts being signed and delivered.

We are still verifying these adjustments through detailed contract reviews and the associated external audit of these adjustments will complete during the first half of 2018. However, I do believe that numbers on this slide are materially correct. Fortunately, as I noted at this time last year, more than 90% of our revenue comes from the sale of parts where we recognize revenue when we ship the product and this should not change significantly under this standard.

As regards other revenue types, the first line in the reconciliation reflects a broad range of contracts which are impacted by the new standard. These include revenue from power by the hour and per brake landing contracts, revenue on a contract accounting basis, revenue from funded development work and a range of other activities where revenue has been recognized at milestones as defined by the contract. The new rules on average require us to recognize revenue from these types of contracts later than before. Taken together, these move £30 million of revenue out of 2017 with a consequent £10 million reduction in operating profit. We've no reason to believe that the 2018 impact will be materially different, although it will depend on the status of specific contracts as we approach year-end and the rate of growth of these revenue types.

However, as I explained last year, where IFRS 15 has the greatest impact does not affect revenue at all and is around program participation costs where the manufacture cost of free-of-charge or heavily discounted hardware will no longer be capitalized. You can see that expensing FoC PPCs would have reduced underlying profit by £23 million in 2017 and our operating margin by about 110 basis points.

Moving to IFRS 16, this standard is only required from 2019, but we'll early adopt in 2018 to avoid making accounting changes two years running. We will capitalize some £90 million of operating leases, primarily in respect of property, and recognize an associated lease liability. The income statement impact is very small moving around £2 million from operating costs to finance expense. So in aggregate, adopting these new standards therefore reduces revenue in 2017 by around £30 million and operating profit by £31 million resulting in an adjusted operating margin of 17.9%. There is of course no impact on cash generation from these changes.

Looking to the future, you can see the main impact is the expensing of FoCs. As we have said previously, we are forecasting growth in FoCs given our success in winning new programs, including brakes on the C-Series, the A321neo and a number of biz jets, together with sensing products on new engine programs.

We've retained our guidance on PPCs in the cash driver slide in the appendix where you will see that growth in 2018 is quite a bit faster than the overall growth in the business, driving an estimated 30 basis point additional headwind to margin at the lower end of our PPC guidance range. By 2021 our current estimates suggest this could grow to a total headwind of some 60 basis points.

Further success in winning new programs containing free-of-charge brakes or growing our share of programs like the A321neo would be great news for future organic growth and improvements in return on capital. As I've said before, FoC is actually our lowest risk investment, but success will increase the near-term headwind to margin under the new accounting rules. In addition to the new accounting standard, tax will also significantly impact our results following the reform measures introduced in the U.S. at the end of 2017. It's worth saying that, although the headline measures are well understood, there's a lot of detail still to emerge around the broad proposals and how they will operate in practice. And these interpretations could have some impact on the outcomes we currently expect.

We will clearly benefit from the reduction in the headline tax rate from 35% to 21%; however, the benefit of this change is partly offset by greater restrictions on eligible deductions. The most significant of these restrictions is to tighten the cap on interest deductibility from its previous 50% of EBITDA to 30%. Given the high proportion of debt we hold in the U.S., this restriction will affect us. We will still be a net beneficiary overall and expect our effective tax rate for 2018 to reduce to around 21%. Further out our rate will likely drift higher within the 20% to 22% range we communicated last month as the impact of bets continues to increase our expense outside the U.S..

The main economic changes apply from January 2018 and so do not affect our 2017 rate. The significant accounting impact in 2017 is to statutory profit where a £123 million one-off gain arises from the revaluation of our U.S. deferred tax liabilities reflecting the lower headline rate. We have excluded this benefit from the underlying EPS. Unfortunately, we do not expect these changes to bring a corresponding reduction to our cash tax payable. Our cash tax rate has run quite a bit lower than our effective rate in recent years due to additional tax deductions for items such as pension deficit contributions and amortization of acquired intangibles that are not reflected in our underlying numbers. Under the new rules these deductions will be worth less, offsetting much of the benefit of the reduction to the effective rate in cash terms.

And then I said at the outset I'd also come back and discuss the adjustments between underlying and statutory profit, which is a more complex picture this year given the series of significant one-offs. Given many are only accounting adjustments in year, this slide also highlights the associated impact on cash where relevant. Picking out a couple of the larger numbers, the acquisitions and disposals profit of £25 million relates to the disposals completed in June and also the writing down of assets of our [indiscernible] business where a sale has been agreed and should complete next month once normal U.S. regulatory clearances are received.

Net cash proceeds of £60 million reflects total consideration of £81 million on the sale of the industrial sensors and controls businesses to Amphenol, offset by a £21 million acquisition of Elite Aerospace in March. Not shown on this slide is the £10 million cash received from the sale in January 2018 of our aviation mobility business, our fifth disposal in 14 months.

The next item is the charge we've taken following the cancellation of the Falcon 5X program in December. Dassault has announced a successor program that would feature the same cross-section as the 5X with the intention to reuse a maximum of the development work undertaken to date. As such we are hopeful that we will be selected as the braking system provider for the replacement aircraft and we are seeking to recover value from the investment we've made.

However, with no contract and uncertainties including the final platform design and future volumes, we have to write off the development spend as it no longer meets the accounting requirement for recognition as an asset. In addition, given the significant reduction in likely demand on the Silvercrest engine, we've also had to impair our investment in that program.

Finally, you will note at the bottom of the slide the £123 million gain on revaluation of the deferred tax liabilities, which I covered on the last slide. So all of these items contribute to a significantly higher statutory net profit of £350, more than double the 2016 number.

Right, so now returning from the world of accounting to the real world, I'm pleased to be able to finish with the highlights from a very strong year for cash. As usual the forward guidance for our investment accounts is in the appendix, but this slide breaks out the key drivers of our 42% increase in free cash flow.

I will start with working capital where we invested £38 million less than in 2016 as a result of an excellent start to our inventory reduction initiative. We set a target to improve gross inventory to four times - gross inventory turns to four times by 2021 and delivered the first down payment on this with a 0.13 times improvement, releasing £16 million of cash. This was offset by an increase in receivables driven by more revenue secured later in the fourth quarter than in prior year and delays to receiving scheduled cash payments from a number of our larger customers. As we'd expected, CapEx increased during the year and was up 20% to £78 million.

We've increased the volume of activity on our site rationalization program and expect this to increase further in 2018 as we move into the next phase of our UK super site investment at Ansty Park in Rugby and conclude a number of our other current projects. The next box highlights the capitalized R&D costs which decreased by £12 million as a result of continued good progress on development programs. Even with an increasing customer funded R&D, total R&D as a percentage of revenue decreased to 7.6%, well within our normal range of 6% to 8% and, as anticipated, trending towards the lower end in the next few years, barring any major new program announcements.

In contrast, free of charge shipsets increased by 4% driven by program growth. And as I mentioned earlier, this growth will continue over the medium term. Overall we delivered a £55 million improvement in free cash flow, which together with proceeds from disposals and some FX benefit has reduced net debt to £965 million. Gearing is now well within our target range with net debt to EBITDA at 1.9x on a bank covenant basis. It is worth noting that our covenants are based on frozen GAAP and as a result will not be significantly impacted by the new accounting standards. Interest cover also remains very strong at 13.6 times. So overall our balance sheet is in very good shape to support our strategy going forward, so a perfect time to hand back to Tony.

Tony Wood

Well, thank you, Doug, and, as you can see, the accountants and the politicians have kept us on our toes again in 2017. And I know Doug and the team have worked really hard to give you the transparency that you need on some complex accounting changes there. So before I go on to outline the progress we are making on delivering our strategy, I will start with a brief overview of the dynamics in our end major markets, starting with civil OE.

Despite some of the well-publicized delays on new programs, it was a good year for large jets with deliveries up 3.6% compared to 2016. We saw the entry into service of the 737 MAX and the A320neo with around 80 and 250 aircraft respectively delivered to date. We also saw Meggitt equipment enable a staggering 14 first flights, a record for us I think in 2017, including the 787-10 and the A330neo. Regional and business jets in contrast had a much tougher year with the deliveries down 10% and 4% respectively. As we look forward, the outlook remains positive. Airbus and Boeing still have backlogs which extend between six and eight years. And the increased shipsets we enjoy on the major new platforms mean we expect our large jet OE business to continue to grow strongly.

Turning next to the civil aftermarket where traffic continues to grow comfortably above the long-term average of 5%. Growth in the aftermarket for our type of parts typically trails ASK growth and Canaccord Genuity are forecasting 4% growth in the component aftermarket for 2018, which is broadly consistent with our expectations here. As you will appreciate, we have a much greater exposure to the business and regional jet segments given our strong wheel and brake franchise. Whilst growth is not as fast in these areas, the outlook is looking more encouraging with a 2% growth in utilization in both segments in 2017 after declines in the prior year. In business jets we also continue to gain market share as a result of our strong new equipment win rates.

In military global defense budgets started to grow in 2017. This outlook is particularly strong in the U.S. where the proposed budget for 2018 and 2019 is significantly higher. With the U.S. now accounting for over 70% of our military business we are well positioned to capitalize on this growth. As a result, the medium-term opportunity looks better than it has for some time, particularly in areas such as reset and retrofit.

And finally in energy, we've seen a modest improvement through the year with the oil price up 13% during the 12 months to December. This is a good leading indicator for Heatric in particular where its base business for small offshore platforms is increasing steadily and we are beginning to have early-stage discussions on some of those larger opportunities. We expect this recovery to be partly offset by relatively flat demand for industrial gas turbines. But we think 2018 will be much better year in - a much better year overall for our energy business.

This slide is very much a recap from our 2017 Capital Markets Day and shows our four strategic priorities which are critical to delivering our targets for both margin and cash improvement by 2021. The slides that follow will highlight some of the solid progress we've been making. So starting with portfolio where I've used this four box chart to demonstrate how we would move 80% of our revenue to the top right by 2021. We've made excellent progress in 2017 by focusing and integrating the portfolio of businesses that we on own.

As you will recall, we sold three industrial sensors and controls businesses to Amphenol in June and this morning we've announced a further two noncore disposals. As a result, we've reduced our exposures to unattractive markets where we have a suboptimal competitive position, as you can see on the bottom left of the chart. In addition to divestments we also continue to prioritize organic investment in the manufacturing and product to technologies that will enhance our competitive position in attractive market segments.

Examples of technologies where we've made great progress include our research into next-generation thermal management systems, novel sensing technologies, including that time to main reflectrometry that I mentioned earlier and optical sensing, and further development of both composite materials and the manufacturing processes that go with them. All of these technologies have great potential to enhance our market share and expand growth of the segments in the top right-hand box which now stands at 69% of the group total.

So turning next to customers, last year we talked about the significant gains we'd had in content through the positions we'd secured on the major new civil aircraft platforms and engine programs. And we've continued to improve these market positions with a number of new sole-source wins in 2017. As you've heard, we had an excellent year for orders in military and it's been another busy year in terms of supporting our customers across all market segments on a series of new program milestones, including entry into service of the A321neo and the 737 MAX and, as I've already mentioned, an unprecedented 14 first flights.

We've also made good progress in the aftermarket. We were pleased to secure a strategically significant contract to provide an alternative braking system for the A321neo in the first half of last year. Since the award we've been making good progress with a number of potential airline customers and it's the combination of industry-leading carbon technology and the capability built over the past couple of years in our aftermarket organization. Which means we are ideally positioned to support new customers through the life of their fleets and remain confident in our ability to secure at least 10% share of the fleet required to achieve our business case.

We've secured excellent momentum going into 2018 and good growth in civil aftermarket, including a number of long-term agreements with aftermarket customers including airlines, distributors and integrated MRO providers. It was an even better year for orders of military spares with good growth on platforms including the F-18, the F-35 and the P-8. And we've grown to quickly in emerging markets with sales from our regional hub in Asia-Pacific, one of the first sites, interestingly, to enter the NPS bronze stage, up 24% compared to 2016. We've also secured a series of new long-term agreements which will drive further growth in this region in the years to come.

This next slide charts the progress we've been making on MPS, which is a key component of our competitiveness priority. In 2017 the productivity improvements from sites in the latter phases of MPS have contributed to an increase in margin. But as you can see from the slide, we only have 26% of sites in the bronze and silver phases where the greatest financial benefits start to accrue. So as such there is much more to come. We've outperformed the schedule we shared at CMD for moving sites through the stages of MPS and our plan for 2018 is even more ambitious. Our focus this year is on moving all sites to green whilst ensuring we continue to drive maturity at many of our most advanced sites. This will continue to accelerate the financial improvement whilst ensuring we make big steps forward in terms of our operational performance.

But we've also made good progress on inventory in 2017, increasing turns to 2.4 and reducing our total inventory by £16 million. As you can see on the chart, inventory turns really started to increase in the second half of the year, so we expect the cash benefit to accelerate into 2018. The two other major initiatives within our competitiveness priority include both purchasing and footprint. In purchasing we've laid strong foundations to enable further cost savings and a material reduction in supply chain complexity from 2018. We strengthened our central purchasing capability and most notably with the recruitment of our first CPO, Chris Bryant, who joined us from Jaguar Land Rover in the second half of the year.

Chris and his team have already secured a series of key supplier deals on commodities which are enabling us to significantly reduce the suppliers we buy from and capture the benefit of purchasing at scale. We've reduced net purchasing costs by over 1% in 2017, but there is more that we can do to extend the scope and the scale of our centralized purchasing activity in 2018 and beyond.

At the CMD we outlined our target to reduce our footprint by 20% against a 2016 baseline. In 2017 we've closed one site in California and it's been a very busy year in terms of preparation for product transfers that will enable further site consolidations. We are expanding our Miami aftermarket hub to make room for the consolidation of the Elite Aerospace facility by the end of this year. And we are also expanding our capability in low-cost regions with construction and expansion projects in Vietnam and Mexico with both plants on track for completion this year.

And we've now announced plans to consolidate four of our UK factories into a super site in the Midlands. This site provides a unique opportunity for us to take a leap forward in terms of levels of customer service, innovation and productivity. We expect to conclude the planning and employee consultation processes in quarter one, which will enable us to begin construction this year and for the site to become operational by the end of 2019. Our last priority is to develop a high performance culture which will accelerate progress against our strategic initiatives. A good example of the change is at the executive committee level. We have strengthened the top team, attracting three experienced new executives to join Meggitt and promoting three of our existing team to new or expanded roles over the last year - or four I guess if you include me.

And this change has been replicated across the group where 20% of the top 100 leaders have either been appointed to new or expanded roles or have joined Meggitt during 2017. And to supplement these changes we've launched a structured program to enhance what we call high performance culture. We've now delivered this training to over 800 leaders. A common vocabulary and an approach to leading and engaging our teams is already having a telling impact on our performance improving to be an excellent complement to much of the work we've done over the years on MPS.

So, looking at the outlook, we expect civil OE revenue to grow by 2% to 4% in 2018 as a result of strong growth in large jet deliveries where we have increased our shipsets by as much as 250%. Expectations of continued declines in regional jet deliveries and a modest growth in business jets will ultimately limit the potential, but we expect the growth rate to increase steadily over the medium-term as new programs ramp up and the market for business and regional jets improves.

We expect civil aftermarket revenues to grow by 3% to 5%, which is broadly in line with our peer group. We think large jets are likely to see some good growth, but that this will be offset by continued softness in regional and business jets. In the medium-term growth will increase as both our fleet and air traffic continue to grow and in time our increased content on the new civil programs will also benefit our aftermarket. In military we expect the positive momentum in quarter four to translate into increased growth of between 3% and 5%. The budget in the U.S. is growing and we are seeing good demand for both training and reset opportunities.

And finally in energy, we expect to return to growth in 2018. Market conditions at Heatric are improving and a strong fourth quarter drives confidence going into 2018. However, conditions in the power generation sector remain somewhat weak and are expected to constrain growth for energy as a whole. As a result we are guiding growth up zero to 5%.

Then turning to margin where we expect a further improvement of 10 to 40 basis points, ignoring the impact - the accounting impact of IFRS 15. As you heard from Doug, we expect a 30 basis point headwind from FoCs in 2018 and we expect FoCs to continue to grow faster than the group in the medium-term, with our current estimates suggesting a total headwind of 60 basis points by 2021.

As such, we have updated our target to achieve an improvement in underlying operating margin of at least 200 basis points by 2021. This is fully consistent with our original target of 200 to 250 basis points on previous accounting and we will continue to track the FoC impact to illustrate this as we move forwards. And of course should we be successful in securing new programs or winning more share on existing ones, this would increase the headwind. But the investment in FoCs is fundamentally a good thing as it drives future organic growth and improvements in return on capital. And it's also important to note again, as Doug has already mentioned, that IFRS 15 has no impact on cash.

So in summary, 2017 has been a year of solid progress. We've performed in line with our guidance, organic revenue growth has begun to accelerate and order momentum supports further improvement in 2018. Margins have improved for the first time since 2010 as growth in the financial benefits from our strategic initiatives starts to offset the headwinds. And initial reductions in inventory and further progress on research and development programs have contributed to an excellent year for cash up 42%.

And through our progress on executing strategy we've laid very firm foundations for further improvements in the years to come. Meggitt's a fantastic business with tremendous potential. We've got an installed base of 69,000 aircraft and an extensive portfolio of differentiated technologies that our customers really need. We have a talented team in place and a very clear plan on how we will realize this potential. My role was perhaps best described by my snarky teenage daughter prior to our Capital Markets Day last year when she decided to describe my job as COO was simply to Meggitt better. And since I've been appointed to the CEO seat she has now decided that it is to Meggitt even better and there's nothing quite like feedback from a millennial.

But it is exactly the focus on what we are seeking to do at Meggitt, accelerating the delivery of our strategy to unlock this sooner. And on that note, I'd now like to invite your questions and, as always, if you could wait for the microphone, I think they are in the room, and state your name and the organization you represent please. Thank you very much.

Question-and-Answer Session

Q - Nick Cunningham

Thank you. So Nick Cunningham from Agency Partners. Good morning. I've got two questions. One for defense, you are only guiding - I say only, but you are guiding for 3% to 5% growth in 2018. But given the increase in the FY18 budget, a scale of the FY19 PBR. And FY18 is actually past on the U.S. services, and so they can't actually spend the money fast enough. Can they spend some of it in FY19 please?

One would have expected a faster growth, especially for somebody with a short cycle exposure like you. So I'm just wondering whether that's just a very conservative number and you expect to sort of beat it handsomely, but it just seems a bit low.

And then the second one, which I think is somewhat less positive, if you like, as a point. I know that adjusted EPS is a non-GAAP number, so you can define it as you wish. But I don't really understand why the write-downs relating to 5X and Silvercrest are excluded.

Because you had the benefit of capitalizing them to EPS in the first place and you would have had to have amortized them. So aren't you just accelerating the amortization so that should be charged through but just as a lump rather than spread over a period of time? I would have the same sort of question really around restructuring costs as well, but that's maybe a separate issue.

Tony Wood

Right okay. Perhaps I will pick up the first one on defense and then I will pass the second one to Doug on EPS where he really is the expert on this. I'll give you time on that one. So on defense 3% to 5%, I mean, yes, we can see it. So clearly having just grown 1% organically last year, 3% to 5% is quite a step up in activity. The factories are starting to fill. But there's still an element of clarity that we are still waiting for. The program of record is not yet out there that actually says, so exactly where is the money going to fall, which platforms, which equipment.

And particularly on reset, I mean you describe it as short cycle. I mean some of our equipment is quite complex and it will take a while once we have got the order for that to flow through. So I think we are showing the state of the world as we see it at the moment. We expect it to be positive, and certainly into 2019 I think we'd expect it to be more positive again. But we have yet to see exactly where the money is going to go. And it is the detail at the program level that makes the difference, but so far so good. But Doug, EPS.

Doug Webb

Yes, I mean Nick the whole subject of alternative performance measures is a great one for a long debate obviously and lots of people have different views on those. Yes, the 5X for us very clearly meets - probably more clearly than anything you ever get - the definition of an exceptional item, large, very unusual. If you go back over history how many programs have been canceled in the way the 5X has by a customer at quite a late stage of its development. I mean Tony and I were debating; we might be able to remember one and the last 15 years. So it really is a very unusual event.

What I would say, and hopefully you would agree with this; however we define alternative performance measures we are always very clear on the numbers so that you can take different views if you like. But I think this is one where I would say if there is a perfect example of an exceptional item this is it.

Nick Cunningham

Thank you. And just on the defense, the 18% increase in order intake you had in the fourth quarter. So presumably if you see something like that continuing through the first and second quarters, that would be the point at which you might modify your expectations for the full-year?

Tony Wood

Let's see how it goes. As I said, we need to see where the money falls and it's a mixture of technologies that we are buying from the containment systems in fuel and also obviously some of our training systems and defense systems. So we will see where it goes.

Doug Webb

And it's worth of remembering, Nick, we actually increased our military guidance partway through last year and then didn't quite get there. So it's quite a difficult one to call the right time based on when money is actually going to flow, as Tony said.

Tony Wood

We're on the right platforms and certainly the ones that are being used.

Jaime Rowbotham

Jaime Rowbotham from Deutsche Bank. Two from me; one on cash, one on MPC. Doug, on cash I wondered if we could get an idea of how you think that very solid £186 million of free cash might develop in 2018. Specifically I'm thinking about the fact that net income in 2018 under IFRS compared to 2017 under IFRS looks, to me anyway, as though at the top end of your guidance range it might be flattish at around £250 million with underlying profit growth in the business and the lower tax rate offsetting the headwinds from FX and disposals. Does that mean it might therefore be prudent to expect free cash flow flat as well with improvements in inventory turns offset by higher CapEx perhaps?

And then secondly on MPC, when I read the explanation that the slower ramp up on new programs increased new production introduction costs it almost sounds a bit counterintuitive. But I guess it's got something to do with fixed cost absorption. But I just wondered if you could expand a bit on what's happened in MPC this year. And slower ramp up on new programs doesn't sound like something particularly under Meggitt's control. And yet I understand you felt the need to change the management there. So just a bit more color on MPC and possibly, if you can, what you baked into your group margin guidance for the MPC improvement in 2018 because I see the margin went from 12% to 7% in 2017. Thanks.

Tony Wood

So why don't I take the MPC one and then Doug can come back to the cash point. So MPC, you are right, there is two elements that have constrained the performance of that business last year. Part of the story is that we can get through NPI phases and the maturity that's required, particularly critical in the composites business where we are essentially a process and a yield business and that's what drives the margin in that business.

And obviously with some of the programs that we're on having gone to the right, certainly on the engine programs where we're providing quite a range of parts, that's been a challenge for us. But equally there are operational challenges that we've had to overcome internally. The composite sector is a great sector for Meggitt to be in. So these are businesses that we bought two years ago and I'm as confident today when I see the growth in the order intake and the sort of market positioning. And I think I've said before we've got one customer who's talking about converting 400,000 metallic components into composite components over the next few years. And that continues and there's certainly a basket of the more advanced complex sort of engine parts in that package that we continue to target.

So, it's a great market. It's growing. We've had some challenges. We've responded by changing management and we will continue to obviously see that business improve. But work in progress. The good news is we have got a process, the Meggitt production system is deployed. It's one of our red sites interestingly when you were looking at the early chart. So it's in the more immature phases because we've only owned the business for a couple of years. But I think we've now got the plan in place and we'd expect to see it improving progressively this year.

Doug Webb

And to your point on the margin and the assumptions that we made in our margin guidance, the words Tony just used there are really important progressively. So we are not expecting all of it to recover in one year, but we'd certainly expect to see some benefit coming through into the margin.

On the cash, I'm actually going to carefully ignore, Jaime, the way you tried to link cash to IFRS 15 because, as I said, cash has nothing to do with IFRS 15. So let me just talk about the - sort of the absolute cash. As usual we've given the main drivers in the appendix to the slides, so I'm going to do my normal dance on the head of a pin and not actually giving you firm cash guidance for next year, but hopefully give you the right directional steer.

I mean, broadly the drivers don't change fundamentally for next year. So capitalized R&D is going to continue to trend down as an investment item. We are going to see continued growth in things like CapEx and PPCs as we've talked about. Interesting, when you see the annual report come out and you see the - if you will recall, we added inventory as a specific target within our LTIP in 2017. When you see the target that we've set for inventory within the 2018 LTIP you will see quite a substantive reduction in the amount of inventory hold in those targets. There's a little bit of that that comes because we sold some businesses that held inventory, but there's a real sizable organic reduction in that inventory target.

So, we are expecting that curve that you saw on Tony's slide on inventory turns to continue to improve throughout 2018, which should give us more on the inventory side. So we feel pretty good that having got to the position of £186 million on free cash flow this year that's a good base for us to go forward.

Tony Wood

Just one other point that just occurs to me on MPC. So, the way that that business works for us - this might help your thinking - is that we essentially design the process and lock it down, the tooling, all of the detail in North America. We then actually move it to low-cost. So it's our facilities in Mexico that will ultimately be making that.

It's also the fact that we have been constrained on moving that, having not done enough components to mature and get the sort of - the reliability and the process yields that we need. So that's the other piece of the equation that you will start to see happening progressively in 2018.

Unidentified Analyst

The lady has rightly detected I'm an imbecile. Sorry, still on MPC. I'm just trying to actually piece your year together. I didn't detect at the halfway stage that we were about to make no profit in the second half. And equally, you had this scenario that if MPC had soldiered on and then the equipment group had ridden to the rescue in the fourth quarter like it appears to have done, we'd have had an astonishingly good year and you could have defined EPS however you like.

So, it's the path through that has puzzled me because I can't remember what you said in the 3Q trading update about polymers and composites. I can't decide if you've had a car crash in the fourth quarter - forgive me, I just don't remember the year supposedly looking like this.

Tony Wood

So we haven't had a car crash in the last quarter in your language, but obviously we were expecting a curve of improvement as those of volumes and rates started to come through. So, to some extent, that's where the issue of the program delays actually starts to hit us. So that's part of the story. You are right; we have offset some of that elsewhere in the group with the improvements in the Heatric business in energy, but they are relatively small in the scheme of things.

Doug Webb

I did talk about one one-off that we secured in the second half that we were working on actually at the half, which was the Swiss pension adjustments, that allowed us to take a past service credit. That was something that was in play as well. So as always at the half-year, we had a number of balls that were moving around and it was how they would land out, Sandy. In terms of the third quarter, of course we don't really talk about profit in our quarterly trading statements; we only talk about revenue. As long as we are on track to the guidance we've given previously we don't sort of unpick that at a more detailed level quite deliberately.

Unidentified Analyst

It's [indiscernible] been a hell of a year.

Doug Webb

Any year can be better if things go in the right direction.

Tony Wood

More to come.

Unidentified Analyst

Yes. I mean so the turnaround at MPC - I'm not trying to be funny here, it's just numbers, numbers and all the rest of it. The drop through from the higher revenue in the second half equipment group is fairly spectacular. I can't decide if that can continue for very long before we have to put cost back in. And therefore it would moderate even if military, for example, and Heatric continued to pick up.

And the MPC thing is - military was going down but it was going down through the year. And somehow civil, although it grew, just didn't grow nearly enough or something like that. I'm sorry, I am still slightly bemused.

Doug Webb

I think in military it was largely the military aftermarket which is where we were soft. And as I say, the orders are now there, so we would expect to see those coming back through. But it's aftermarket business but it's lower margin than you'd expect in some of the civil businesses, as you know.

Tony Wood

Just on the equipment group, Sandy, I mean one of the things, if you recall, we've said for the last couple of years we left more cost in that business then we needed based on where it was operating at that stage deliberately to be ready for the upturn. So when you get an upturn, as we did in the fourth quarter with that growth, actually there was some decent leverage in that business. So they did actually help the equipment group in the second half.

Unidentified Analyst

Thanks, hi, it's James [indiscernible] with Barclays. Just back onto the MPC, in terms of the margin guidance, I know you don't really talk about this, but you've got 10 to 40 basis points improvement. And if we had the same margin in 2018 as we had in 2016 in MPC that would be 80 basis points of improvement. And I assume you've got some stuff coming from MPS as well. So I was just wondering if you could talk about what your expectations are for MPC in 2018.

Tony Wood

I will probably do one of those legal answers, I refer to my previous answer, milord. So MPC, we don't expect that we are going to get back to 2016 in one year. It's going to take longer than that to work through some of the things that Tony's talked about. So there will be some benefit coming through from that. And then overall you get a bunch of stuff that's helping you.

So yes, the MPS efficiencies are going to continue to move us forward. But for instance if Nick were right and military came through even stronger than we are forecasting, actually that would be a mix problem for us in pure margin terms because our military business tends to be a little bit lower than the group average. So you have got a whole bunch of things working in both directions to get into that overall guidance.

Unidentified Analyst

Sorry, just to follow up. In terms of the 1.6% improvement last year, part of it being it was it a one-off in pension costs?

Doug Webb

Yes, so again, when you get the annual report you'll see there's a £7 million past service credit. We've renegotiated the terms of the arrangement. Effectively it's costs that we've charged in prior years because you renegotiate the terms of the scheme, you get those costs back.

Unidentified Analyst

And that doesn't repeat?

Doug Webb

It doesn't repeat unfortunately.

David Perry

Two questions. David Perry. Can I just ask you to clarify on the very back page, Doug, FoCs in your cash drivers. Maybe I'm just being a bit silly, but I thought now that this is all taken in earnings. Why is that shown separately as a cash driver? Can you just talk me through that?

Doug Webb

We are really trying to be helpful to bridge our guidance from last year on the margin improvement over the next - well, four years as it is now out to 2021, the £200 million to £250 million. We want to keep giving you visibility of the FoC dynamics because they will impact - just the accounting for those will impact against the old accounting which the £200 million to £250 million was based on.

So it's really just trying to help you understand the dynamics as we go forward. As we talked about in 2018, simply because PPCs are growing fast in the business as a whole, we get a 30 basis point margin reduction in 2018 against the old accounting. So we just want to keep giving you transparency on that, David.

David Perry

So you are just showing us it's a delta between 2017 and 2018. But it's a P&L item, it's not something we take again? I just wanted to check, I wasn't - okay, and then my other serious questions were already asked, so I will ask a silly one. But I knew you made wheels and brakes but not wheelchairs. Are there any more wheelchair type businesses that you need to prune out?

Tony Wood

So, nothing material but one or two - perhaps not quite as noteworthy as wheelchairs.

Harry Breach

Harry Breach from Raymond James. Can I just ask three? Firstly a really easy one maybe for Doug. Doug, can you give me the fourth quarter civil aftermarket organic revenue growth number?

Doug Webb

11%.

Harry Breach

Thank you. Sorry if I missed that, been a few results today. Next question was about Lorraine's business. Can you give us some feel, Tony, about how that's done this year, particularly with some emphasis on how that sort of refurbished parts stream is going and the surplus angle?

Tony Wood

Fine. So CSS, yes, it's been a year of maturing. We are clear on the strategy and the capabilities we need. Interestingly, whilst you mentioned surplus, whilst that's a piece of the puzzle it's been actually quite a quiet year for surplus. We brought in some expertise from outside as permanent members of the team. So we are playing in that market now.

But actually with retirements of aircraft being pretty much at its lowest level for a number of years now, we've noticed actually that the market is leaning back towards new parts that are coming straight out of our normal supply processes. So we do have surplus but it's not growing at the rate that we anticipated it would grow, but we have got the capability if and when the market dynamics change. And I guess over the next few years we will see how that evolves.

CSS generally, we've done an awful lot on footprint. So, starting with our interface with customers to make sure that both the way in which we are able to answer the phone and give the support to customers, take the order is improved and that's working extremely well around the world.

We are starting to hub quite quickly now into the four service centers, our distribution centers, the spare parts delivery streams. And we are also starting to consolidate MRO, because MRO does hub quite nicely and something Doug, myself and the team are out to Miami to see the progress that they've made. We are very nearly ready to open the expanded facility there. So, I think a lot of good progress on just getting ourselves operationally geared up, one, to be there to take the order, and then, secondly, to deliver it quickly.

Harry Breach

Thank you. And the final one was I think over the last couple of years in the previous presentation there's been a pie chart breaking down the installed base by aircraft age. That I think has sadly gone AWOL this time. I'm just wondering if you can give us some feel. That was sort of helpful in understanding the maturity. Can you give us any sort of feel for the zero to 10s, 10 to 20s and 20 and above's?

Tony Wood

I mean the short answer, Harry, is we don't rerun it every year because it doesn't move that quickly. So I think if you go back a year it won't have fundamentally changed.

Harry Breach

Okay, thanks.

Andrew Humphrey

Hi, thank you, Andrew Humphrey at Morgan Stanley. Just a couple. You've highlighted that the sort of drag that biz jet had through the year on some of the civil businesses, but are sort of saying that appears to be turning a corner at the moment. I just wonder if you can give us a bit more detail on how you think that evolves through the year and what kind of world on biz jet is baked into the 2018 guidance.

And the second one, just a small one. You also indicated I think on military aftermarket that Typhoon had been a bit of a drag on the brakes. Is that something you see continuing? And therefore, does that play into what seems to be a relatively conservative estimate on military aftermarket for 2018?

Tony Wood

No, that's fine. Thank you, Andrew. Biz jet, I mean obviously we are guiding 2% to 4% on the OE side of the business overall for civil aerospace. That's largely the strength in the large jet still, so the utilization rates are a good indicator. The number of secondhand aircraft that are for sale in the biz jet market is now sort of getting down to its lowest levels in the last 10 years or so.

So we would expect to see that. We are getting good mood music from the platform builders that they are taking orders and that they are starting to slowly see the OE picture improve. But it's not going to be enough to offset; it's dilutive to the stronger growth we're seeing in the large jets.

On the military side, yes, Typhoon was a drag last year largely because F-35 wasn't growing faster than Typhoon was falling. But progressively we'd expect the F-35 volumes to start to breathe a bit of strength back in on the OE side.

Rami Myerson

Three questions if I may. You've been helpfully providing the split of the OE and military growth. Can you talk about what your expectations are for aftermarket growth in 2018 for the different end markets, particularly as we are seeing a pickup in business jet activity in North America?

And the second one is technical. In the free cash flow bridge you provided in the appendix you talk about £59 million of capitalized PPC. Under IFRS 15 what was that number? How should we think about that number? Does that all go through the P&L? And lastly, when is the triennial valuation of your pensions given that pension has declined already on an IAS 19 basis?

Tony Wood

Maybe if I pick the first and the last and Doug may have something to add on the last as well and Doug does the middle one on IFRS 15 again. In terms of aftermarket growth with civil aerospace, we are guiding 3% to 5%, as you've seen on the charts there for 2018. And it's largely the same answer that I think I gave Andrew, that we are seeing a slightly more positive dynamic.

Biz jets, because of the way in which we support the aftermarket, quite often we've got lumpy orders because we are providing it through the platform providers rather than the end-user of the aircraft. So it's difficult for us to sort of predict exactly how it's going to unfold, but slightly more positive certainly. I think we feel we've hit the bottom and we are starting to see some improvement there. On the triennial, the triennial will be done this year that will affect obviously the outcomes for 2019 and beyond. So, we are pretty clear obviously. This is the third year of the previous scheme. IFRS 15, Doug?

Doug Webb

Yes, let me just add on the pensions the agreement we had with the trustees last time. We held the payment - end payment period the same at the last valuation. The understanding that we had of that one though was if we had an incremental increase in the deficit this time we would probably add years rather than increase the annual payment.

Now all that's subject to negotiation with the trustees in due course obviously, but that was the principle. The interesting thing that I watch passionately now for the next few weeks obviously is the triennial is as of April 5, and it's the assumptions at the end of March therefore that are critical.

And at least in January we had a movement - from a pensions perspective we had a movement in the right direction in terms of AA bond yields. So I think it was widely reported that pension deficits came down a lot in January. So it would be quite nice if that carried on for the next couple of months because that will actually fix the point for the triennial. But until we get to that point we will just have to wait and see.

On the cash, I mean, as I said earlier, the guidance we've given on the PPCs in the appendix is merely so that you can understand the direction of travel of the growth of PPCs over the next few years. That will all be going through the income statement. You go back to my IFRS 15 slide, the £23 million, it was the net number of the amount spent in year against the amortization that we had previously been taking through. And it's the net that causes the P&L difference, but all of that will flow through the P&L.

Tony Wood

One last question I think, unless there is any others in the room.

Unidentified Analyst

Thanks for letting me follow up. A couple of things. R&D, you said it was a reducing headwind. Does that mean it's actually going to nominally fall or rise more slowly? That's one question. The other one was the £7.1 million of, if you like, gain from the pension revaluation, was that mainly in census? And did it all fall in the second half? Just to help with the models. And then finally on biz jets - the improvement in biz jets, are you seeing that in a particular sub-segment, because large cabins actually tended to stay pretty strong anyway? So, is that the small and midsize end where you are expecting to see some recovery?

Tony Wood

So, perhaps I will answer the first and the last and let Doug just finalize out on the pensions. So on R&D, so we do expect it to fall in 2018, we are guiding as such. It's round about 7.6% of sales overall, but equally there is an NPI impact. So 14 first flights progressively, we are now taking that NPI wave through this year and 2019 as we start to move those into production programs. So we do expect it to fall, but it's not a dramatic clip. It's a steady sort of direction of travel.

On biz jets the large cabin actually continues to do - large and super midsize are doing quite well. It's general aviation at the bottom into the portfolio is still somewhat more challenged. But that's where we are seeing the increased utilizations and where we expect to see the better activity. And on pensions finally?

Doug Webb

Yes, I will come back to the R&D in a second. But the Swiss pension is mainly in the MSS business. There are other people in the business that sit there, so some gets recharged, but that's the principal division. Just on the R&D, I mean is worth looking at slide 30. That's where we give you the guidance on the cash. So you can see that the absolute amount of capitalized R&D is coming down unless we are right at the top end of our range when it would be flat. So you can see the numbers laid out there.

Unidentified Analyst

And on the MSS, that was in the second half, was it - all of the £7.1 million was in the second half?

Doug Webb

Yes.

Unidentified Analyst

Thank you.

Tony Wood

Okay. One sneaky last question. We will do one last one there.

Unidentified Analyst

Sorry to make a long morning even longer, but just - David asked about the tidying up and disposals. I just wanted to ask about acquisitions, Tony, because you do mention targeted value enhancing acquisitions. I just wondered what are your ambitions. What's the current landscape like in terms of opportunities? And possibly linked to that, does Meggitt need to do anything differently given the ambitions of the likes of Boeing when it comes to insourcing aftermarket activities? Thanks.

Tony Wood

So very simply, we are active, it's about bolt-on acquisitions. We are, as you would expect, looking at the horizon as to where we can bolt-on. I would refer you back to the chart that I put up earlier on attractive markets and strong competitive positions. This isn't about scale for scale's sake; it is about getting technologies where we can deepen market shares and strengthen our position. So we continue to work that, as we do always, but it's on an active basis rather than in a passive wait and see what comes along. I hope that gives you a flavor of what we are doing.

Insourcing, I mean, yes, there is a lot of plate tectonics moving around the sector. We've got I think a clear strategy and we continue to focus on delivering that. I don't see anything directly as a result of some of the other things that Boeing are doing.

Tony Wood

Okay, thank you all very much for coming. Thank you.