Danske Bank: 8.3% Shareholder Yield From This Capital Return Story

Importantly, Danske remains one of the most undervalued European banks, trading at just 9.4x 2019E earnings.

Danske Bank, the largest bank in Denmark, has recently released its financial results for the fourth quarter.

Danske Bank (OTCPK:DNSKF) (OTCPK:DNSKY) (OTCPK:DNKEY) is, for those unfamiliar, the largest bank in Denmark. It also has a presence in other Nordic countries.

Source: Company data

Danske Bank has recently released its financial results for the fourth quarter. We believe the numbers once again confirmed that Danske remains an attractive capital return story, offering a total shareholder yield of 8.3%.

NII trends

The bank's net interest income grew by 1% q/q and 4% y/y mainly due to higher lending margins. Management guided for an increase in NII in 2018 but noted stronger credit growth as a catalyst. We believe the NIM should remain broadly stable due to moderately lower funding costs.

Source: Company data

F&C growth

In our view, strong F&C growth was the most positive takeaway from the results. The company's F&C grew by 5% y/y and 20% q/q driven by the strong performance of the group's wealth management business. Management expects the bank's F&C growth to remain robust, and that should further support the group's top-line.

Source: Company data

Operating expenses

OpEx spiked by 5% q/q and that was the biggest disappointment in the bank's Q4, in our view. Management guided for an increase in costs in 2018 due to investments in IT. We believe stronger NII and F&C should more than offset higher-than-expected costs. In addition, as shown below, there is still plenty of scope to improve Danske's operating efficiency, given its sub-par cost/income ratio.

Nordic banks: Cost/Income ratios

Strong capital generation

The bank's CET1 increased by 130bps to 17.6% in Q4, one of the strongest ratios in the global banking space.

Danske Bank: CET1 evolution

Source: Company data

Dividends and buybacks: 8.3% yield

Thanks to such a strong capital position, Danske remains a very attractive capital return story. The bank announced a dividend per share of DKK10, which corresponds to a 45% payout ratio and a 4% dividend yield. Notably, management targets a 40-60% payout ratio going forward. In addition, the bank started a new DKK10bn buyback program. As such, the stock currently offers a total shareholder yield of 8.3%.

Valuation

Danske Bank looks cheap on a P/TB-RoTE basis. In fact, it is the most undervalued bank in the Nordic space, trading at a significant discount to the sector's regression line.

Source: Bloomberg, Renaissance Research

Despite having above-peer EPS growth rates and one of the highest RoEs in the sector, Danske is trading at just 9.4x 2019E earnings.

Source: Bloomberg, Renaissance Research

Bottom line

We are buyers of this capital return story. The bank's fundamentals look solid, while the stock is undervalued on every applicable metric. A total shareholder yield of 8.3% is also attractive.

