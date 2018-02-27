Delta Air Lines Is A Worthy Investment

Introduction:

Delta Air Lines (DAL) is superior airline both domestically and internationally. It has an incredible brand that builds customer loyalty daily, impressive growth and efficiency optimization, an advantageous and unrivaled domestic network with hubs in key focus cities, new fleet investments that will improve customer experience and operational efficiency, and strong international market partnerships along with a thriving American Express (AXP) co-brand partnership. Delta also has an appealing 5-year forecast based on a discounted cash flow analysis that doesn't even take all of the qualitative developments listed above into account. With that being said, I believe Delta is poised to outperform airline peers and is currently a great investment option when looking at the various airlines.

Qualitative Analysis:

Delta has an incredible brand that is growing and becoming harder to rival. Delta has created a name for being a high-class carrier that has provided an experience that has generated customer loyalty and enables it to sell its services for a higher price than its peers. From 2014 to 2017, Delta has increased its SkyMiles member enrollment program by 60% per Delta's most recent investor presentation. Delta has also worked on enhanced mobile and digital services, from having a 4.8/5.0 star mobile application rating to implementing a wayfinding component to assist customers in finding their way across major and domestic and international hubs. Delta also donates 1% of its net profit non-profit organizations in education, military/veteran causes, and wellness programs. Overall, Delta donated $40(in millions) to charities in 2017. Delta just received a domestic net promoter score of 41.5%, its highest ever. This shows its continuous appeal to customer loyalty and growth, as that score was 20% in 2011. Brands are extraordinarily powerful in creating customer loyalty. Customer loyalty leads revenue growth, and revenue growth is fundamental to investment worthy businesses. I would say Delta has done a good job of becoming a brand name in the airline industry.

Delta has an incredibly strong position in the domestic network with the positioning of its hubs. Delta's hub footprint is balanced from west to east with hubs that accommodate the north and south as well. It has 60%+ share in key interior hubs such as Detroit, Minneapolis, Salt Lake City, and Atlanta. Keep in mind Atlanta is within two hours of 80% of the U.S. population. That is a major hub to have a 60%+ share in. Delta is also the largest carrier in New York City and ranks either first or second in 55 of the top 100 cities in the U.S. Delta's presence and positioning in domestic hubs gives it a serious advantage to grow its customer base and be dominant in the domestic airline industry. Read this article to see some data on Delta's domestic capacity growth. As of October 2017, Delta grew its domestic market capacity by 2.7% in a single year. Delta also plans on expanding in both Seattle and Boston in 2018. Between Delta's already evenly distributed domestic footprint, proven results in domestic growth and plans for more domestic expansion in major hubs, I believe it will continue to grow its domestic customer base and increase its revenue stream from domestic operations.

Delta is poised to improve operating margins and improve customer experience over the next few years. It has been investing massively in a new fleet that will be taking flight in 2020-2023. Delta has 100 A321neo aircrafts that will be delivered in the timeframe just mentioned. The A321neo is a larger, narrow-bodied aircraft that will be able to carry more passengers while simultaneously reducing fuel costs. In fact, Delta anticipates upwards of 40% fuel savings from its new fleet. This is great news for a company in which fuel is one its largest expenses. As of 2017, Delta's domestic seat departures consisted of 24% departing on large aircrafts and 35% on medium aircrafts. When customers fly on smaller aircrafts, it costs the carrier more money. By 2022, Delta plans on its domestic large aircraft departure rate being 45% and its medium aircraft departure rate being 15%. If Delta can achieve this, it will be adding a generous amount of capital to its revenue stream. Not to mention, the new A321neo jets are expected to improve customer experience appreciably. Delta has also worked on growing its segmentation and providing customers with more seating options. Delta's Comfort+ seating revenue has grown by roughly 30% in 2017. Growth in premium seating sales is a great sign to see considering it produces 5-8% more in margin than main cabin seating. Delta's new fleet will increase revenue, reduce fuel costs, and produce more shareholder equity for Delta shareholders.

Delta has done an incredible job at building valuable and profitable partnerships. First, I will address its American Express partnership. Delta's SkyMiles program has made its American Express co-brand partnership extraordinarily valuable to current and potential customers. The majority of Americans want to travel and the majority of Americans are spending money on credit daily. Delta and American Express' partnership make it possible for individuals to earn the ability to fly at a discounted rate, or for free, without them having to go out of their way to do so. American Express co-brand spending has grown at 12% annually since 2013. In 2017 alone, there were one million card acquisitions. American Express has a name in its own for being a premium credit card to have. This in itself is a positive for Delta, as when people earn SkyMiles with their Delta/Amex card, they will, of course, be using them to fly with Delta. Delta is also the largest co-branded partner of American Express and the only airline partner that American Express has. The American Express partnership really gives Delta an upper hand that other airlines can't impede. Delta has also developed incredibly powerful partnerships with leading carriers in international markets. Out of the top ten international markets, Delta's partner rank is either first or second in eight of them. Of the two that it isn't a top two partner, it is ranked third. Delta's partnerships with international market leaders give the company a great advantage when it comes to U.S. carriers competing internationally. These partnerships have the ability to generate more shareholder equity a couple of ways. To begin with, Delta strategic international partnerships could see stimulated growth simply from American Express' international growth in card billings. American Express had $40,000(in millions) in international billings in 2016. There isn't data defining precisely what percentage of that is derived from a Delta co-brand card, however, just 1% would represent 400 million SkyMiles that would transition to more Delta Air Lines international traffic. The combination of Delta's leading partnerships with leading international carriers with American Express' growing international presence could very likely increase Delta's customer base and revenue from international operations. I reach this conclusion from the fact that both Delta and American Express have demonstrated international expansion and success. Delta is becoming a well-known international carrier and has well-positioned partnerships with international airline market leaders. As American Express builds its international customer base, it will provide more co-branded credit cards to international customers. If Delta can achieve a strong international brand, international American Express customers will start to acquire the Delta co-branded American Express card, thus, building Delta's customer base.

(Source.)

Quantitative Analysis:

Delta Air Lines has grown its revenue at a CAGR of 5.80% over the last five years. Due to Delta's customer growth and a new fleet that is going to be more profitable and efficient, I forecast that Delta will grow at a CAGR of 11% for the next five years as well as have an improved net margin. I will run its discounted cash flow analysis using the 10-Year Treasury note rate as my discount rate. That rate is currently just under 2.9%, so I will use 2.9% as my discount rate. Some investors may think that rate is insufficient, however, I believe higher discount rates don't accurately account for risk. Currently, Delta has a trailing 12-month revenue of $41,244(in millions). With my forecasted CAGR of 8.1%, Delta will have a FY22 year-end revenue of $60,882(in millions). Delta's current net margin is 5.58%. With its upcoming developments, I believe Delta will be able to achieve a 7.5% net margin. That data would give us a FY22 year-end net income of $4,931(in millions) and a FY22 year-end EPS of $6.72. I believe this forecast is extraordinarily achievable and potentially modest. Current airline P/E ratios float around 10, however, I also forecast that airlines will achieve average P/E ratios of around 13-15 by FY22 year-end. I am going to use 13 as my earnings multiplier. With that being said, Delta will have a FY22 year-end intrinsic value of $87.30 per share. This would give Delta a FY22 year-end enterprise value of $64,104(in millions). This would represent a 44.67% increase in enterprise value by FY22 year-end. At Delta's current market price of $53.46 per share, its intrinsic value per share would represent a 63.30% increase in value by FY22 year-end. I calculated tangible asset power per share, however, my values didn't quantify an increase nor reduction to Delta's intrinsic value. Delta is, in my opinion, still focused on growth and expansion, thus, I do not believe it will be increasing its dividend by any substantial amount in the near future. However, its current dividend yield of 2.28% isn't something to turn a nose up at.

Current Market Price $53.46 FY22 Intrinsic Value $87.30

(Dalton H. 2018. MS Excel.)

Current Enterprise Value(in millions) $44,311.00 FY22 Enterprise Intrinsic Value(in millions) $64,104.00

(Dalton H. 2018. MS Excel.)

Conclusion:

In conclusion, Delta is poised to do very well as an investment and airline company in general in the foreseeable years to come. It has promising qualitative aspects, from an incredibly strong brand that is still in the making, excellent operational growth and expansion, a new, more profitable, efficient, and customer friendly fleet on the way, strong partnerships with leading international markets and American Express, and an extraordinarily balanced footprint with its domestic hubs. Delta has a favorable outlook in terms of the company's qualitative aspects along with an achievable quantitative evaluation. I feel confident in Delta's ability to succeed and generate a generous return on investment for its shareholders. Based off of my analysis above, I believe Delta will achieve a 12-month price target of $58.00 per share and a 5-Year price target of $85.00 per share. With its current dividend of 2.28%, Delta is an investment worth taking a look at.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.