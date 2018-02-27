Eurostoxx 50 Daily: Bullish Start Of The Week

SPDR Euro Stoxx 50 ETF (FEZ) increased by 0.7% on Monday while Eurostoxx 50 (benchmark) gained 0.6%. The growth is explained by bullish sentiments on the U.S. stock markets and improved political environment in Germany. Germany's Christian Democrats approved a coalition agreement with the center-left Social Democrats. This brings Chancellor Angela Merkel closer to her fourth term leading Europe's largest economy. All the sectors were in a green zone. Consumer Staples and Information Technology sectors were the best performers on Monday. Technology sector gained because major telecom operators announced their respective timelines for the adoption of next-generation 5G networks.

Figure 1 - Eurostoxx 50 one-day change by sector

Source: Bloomberg

Figure 2 - Eurostoxx 50 one-day best performers

Ticker Name Country Industry 1D change FRE GY Equity Fresenius SE & Co KGaA Germany Health Care 2.5% NOKIA FH Equity Nokia OYJ Finland Information Technology 2.3% BN FP Equity Danone SA France Consumer Staples 2.3% ITX SQ Equity Industria de Diseno Textil SA Spain Consumer Discretionary 1.9% ASML NA Equity ASML Holding NV Netherlands Information Technology 1.9%

Source: Bloomberg

Figure 3 - Eurostoxx 50 one-day worst performers

Ticker Name Country Industry 1D change SAF FP Equity Safran SA France Industrials -0.4% EOAN GY Equity E.ON SE Germany Utilities -0.4% GLE FP Equity Societe Generale SA France Financials -0.3% DG FP Equity Vinci SA France Industrials -0.3% DAI GY Equity Daimler AG Germany Consumer Discretionary -0.3%

Source: Bloomberg

Nokia

Nokia's CEO has a bullish view on 5G network development and expects the first commercial networks based on the new technology set to be built later this year. The new technology could be used not only by consumers but also by enterprises looking to digitalize and remotely control many things from industrial manufacturing to complex surgery. He also said Nokia made a partnership agreement with China Mobile - the biggest mobile operator globally by subscribers - to develop new 5G networks for industrial uses across China. Nokia sees potential in private networks from governments, financial services companies and other large enterprises. Moreover, the company expects to announce some deal with Vodafone., but terms are not disclosed.

Our view: It is a positive trigger for Nokia if the 5G network develops in such a positive way. There should be huge demand from enterprises while many operators aimed at consumer sector. Nokia said that increased CAPEX to win future 5G upgrade deals. The company also said it could improve its margin in 2020. Nokia shares were among top performer on Monday.

Danone

Danone shares gained more than 2%on Monday after Warren Buffett's decision to leave the Kraft Foods (NYSE: KFT) Board of Directors. Investors expect that American Kraft Foods will more likely to buy Danone when Buffet left Kraft Foods' Board of Directors. The main reason is that 3G Capital (main Danone's shareholder) to become more aggressive on M&A deals and potential targets could include Danone.

Our view: There are many potential FMCG targets including PepsiCo (NASDAQ: PEP), Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE: CL) and etc. Therefore, it is currently unclear how the situation will evolve. Kraft Foods has a choice and its shareholder, 3G Capital will do its best to make a profitable deal.

Deutsche Bank

As expected, Deutsche Bank formally announced an intention to make IPO of its asset management unit, DWS. Planned IPO is expected to consist purely of the sale of existing shares indirectly held by Deutsche Bank. After the separation, Deutsche Bank will stay an important long-term distribution partner for DWS.

Our view: IPO should provide the company with greater operational flexibility to control costs and allows it to capture future growth opportunities and select acquisitions.

Economy

ECB president Mario Draghi delivered statements at the European Parliament in Brussels.

The euro area economy is expanding robustly and growth is higher than expected. Draghi said in that the economy is expanding "robustly" due to growth in private consumption and investment.

Inflation has yet to show more convincing signs of a sustained upward adjustment. The factors slowing the rise of inflation will wane as growth continues and the traditional relationship between growth and inflation remains intact.

Inflation path is still conditional on ECB stimulus. The rise in inflation remained conditional on ECB stimulus, while financial market volatility, particularly the euro's recent rise, is a source of concern and requires close monitoring. Draghi anticipates that headline inflation will resume its gradual upward adjustment, supported by ECB monetary policy measures.

Slack in the eurozone economy may be bigger than previously estimated due to uncertainty surrounding the measurement of economic slack. This could slow the rise of inflation but only temporarily and prices will eventually climb.

In our view, Draghi's speech did not reflect any clues regarding the future path of ECB monetary policy. Draghi expressed confidence that inflation is on an upward trend, but he was cautious about ending a bond-buying program, which is currently scheduled to run at least until September. On Wednesday, Eurostat will publish the estimate of Eurozone February's inflation. It could have an influence on SPDR Euro Stoxx 50 ETF FEZ because inflation is one of the main indicators for ECB's monetary policy. More aggressive ECB's monetary policy could be positive for the financial sector which is one of the largest sectors in SPDR Euro Stoxx 50 ETF FEZ.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.