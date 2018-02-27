The Consolidation Of The Correction For The 5 Equity ETFs Are Nearing Risky Levels

The upside laggards have been transports and small caps not closing above their 50-day SMAs until Monday, Feb. 26.

Upside leadership shifted to the Nasdaq 100 QQQs when it popped above its 50-day simple moving average at $160.77 on Feb. 14.

Technology leadership represented by the Nasdaq 100 QQQ was fueled by the three largest components: Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL), Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN) and Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT). If this leadership continues, QQQs will set a new high this week as its risky level for this week is $174.39, well above the Jan. 26 high of $170.95. The four other equity ETFs have risky levels below their all-time highs. It will be interesting to see how the technicals will shake out. As of 10:30 AM Tuesday, Apple and Amazon have set new highs but not Microsoft or QQQs.

If QQQs sets a new high and the other four equity ETFs sustain gains for the remainder of the week, odds are that three or four weekly charts could be upgraded to positive even without setting new highs. However, odds favor that all five equity ETFs will not set new highs, and thus extreme up-and-down volatility will continue.

Today I will show that the daily charts for the five major equity ETFs.

The P/E ratios for the major equity averages remain elevated: 26.90 for the Dow 30, 25.49 for the S&P 500, 26.75 for the Nasdaq, 12.29 for Dow Transports and 132.63 for the Russell 2000.

The Scorecard For These Equity ETFs

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF (DIA)

The daily chart for Diamonds ($256.92 on Feb. 26) shows the ETF is above its 50-day simple moving average of $252.45 for the first time since the correction consolidation began on Feb. 9. The horizontal lines from bottom to top are my semiannual value level of $230.11, my quarterly and annual pivots of $242.48 and $246.52, respectively. The upside is to this week’s risky level of $261.91, below the all-time high of $265.93.

SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (SPY)

The daily chart for Spiders ($277.9 on Feb. 23) shows the ETF has been above its 50-day simple moving average of $272.77 since Friday, Feb. 23. The horizontal lines from bottom to top show my quarterly and semiannual pivots of $266.66 and $264.10, respectively. Monday’s close was above my annual pivot of $276.34. The upside is to this week’s risky level of $283.76, below the all-time high of $286.62.

PowerShares QQQ Trust ETF (QQQ)

The daily chart for QQQs ($170.40 on Feb. 23) shows that this tech-heavy ETF has been above its 50-day simple moving average of $160.77 since Feb. 14. The horizontal lines from bottom to top are my quarterly value level of $150.56, which held at the Feb. 9 low. Penetrating and holding my semiannual and annual pivots of $156.14 and $154.54, respectively, accelerated the QQQ leadership. The all-time high of $170.95 is being challenged with my weekly risky level above the chart at $174.39.

iShares Transportation Average ETF (IYT)

The daily chart for the Transportation Sector ETF ($194.40 on Feb. 23) shows that the ETF closed Monday just above its 50-day simple moving average of $194.07. Monday’s high of $194.78 was a test of the horizontal line that represents my quarterly pivot. My semiannual pivot is the bottom line at $188.79. The upper most line is my annual risky level of $204.61, which was tested at the high.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (IWM)

The daily chart for the small caps ETF ($154.99 on Feb. 23) show that the ETF moved above its 50-day simple moving average of $152.99 on Monday, Feb. 26. The horizontal line that held at the lows is my semiannual value level of $144.99. The higher horizontal line my quarterly risky level of $157.64.

