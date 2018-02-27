National General Holdings' (NGHC) CEO Barry Karfunkel on Q4 2017 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

National General Holdings Corp (NASDAQ:NGHC) Q4 2017 Earnings Conference Call February 27, 2018 9:00 AM ET

Before Mr. Karfunkel and Mr. Weiner review our results, please note the following with respect to forward-looking statements. Members of our management team may include statements other than historical facts in their remarks. Such statements may include the plans and objectives of management for future operations, including those relating to future changes in the Company's business activities and earnings results or potential.

Before Mr. Karfunkel and Mr. Weiner review our results, please note the following with respect to forward-looking statements. Members of our management team may include statements other than historical facts in their remarks. Such statements may include the plans and objectives of management for future operations, including those relating to future changes in the Company's business activities and earnings results or potential.

These statements are based on current expectations and involve assumptions that are difficult or impossible to predict accurately, many of which are beyond our control. There can be no assurance that actual developments will be consistent with these assumptions. Actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied in these statements, as a result of significant risks and uncertainties, including the factors set forth in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

The projections and statements in this presentation speak only as of the date of this presentation, as we undertake no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future developments or otherwise, except as may be required by law.

Finally, our management will refer to financial measures that are not derived from Generally Accepted Accounting Principles, or GAAP. Reconciliation of these non-GAAP financial measures to the most directly comparable GAAP measures and related information is provided in the press release for our fourth quarter 2017 earnings, which is available on the Investor Relations section of our website at www.nationalgeneral.com.

With that, I present our CEO, Mr. Barry Karfunkel.

With that, I present our CEO, Mr. Barry Karfunkel.

Barry Karfunkel

Thank you, Christine. Good morning and thank you for joining our fourth quarter and year-end 2017 earnings conference call. This past year was one of growth for National General. While the strength of our bottom line was not what we targeted in 2017, I am excited about the performance of our core business, excluding catastrophes and the progress that we've made this year.

We come into 2018 as vastly different carrier than the National General that entered 2017. We are not just a larger carrier. We are carrier that grew significantly with stellar results in the independent agency channel. We have successfully and profitably entered a substantial number of new states in support of our nationwide partnership. We have also added an expertise in direct-to-consumer marketing via Direct General distribution which is doing phenomenally well even beyond our initial expectations.

During the fourth quarter, our Property & Casualty segment experienced organic growth in excess of 30% and excluding our lender-placed business and organic growth rate of over 25%. We experienced combined ratio of 90% or 91% excluding the fire losses. Our total vehicle gross written premium which includes Personal Auto, RV and Small Business Auto grew to $685 million during the quarter, up from $543 million in fourth quarter of 2016 and over $2.8 billion in 2017 overall thereby making us one of the leading non-standard and overall vehicle carriers in the industry.

While we see some auto insurance markets softening as we enter 2018, which will dampen our topline growth. We continue to view market conditions as attractive for a company of our scale and sophistication. During the year, the acquisition of our policy system significantly enhanced their enterprise value through ownership of one our greatest assets. We are already able to leverage it in many more ways than we were able to prior to its acquisition.

Our Homeowners book grew at a strong rate as well. While the weather was drag on the personal lines industry this year, we feel extremely comfortable with results and our underwriting was highlighted by catastrophe losses that were less than our market share in the impacted areas.

Moving forward, we will continue to expand partnerships that we've developed during this year and expanded our premier product line which serves as a massive fluent sector. Our response to this year's catastrophic events only enhanced our position as carrier that’s able to compete in the space and we felt extremely fortunate to be able to stand behind our promise and commitment to customers that will take care of them in their greatest time of need. Separately, I'm truly excited about the future product enhancements which will enhance future growth opportunities.

Our Accident and Health segment produced solid results as well. We've experienced strong growth written premium growth of 26%, while producing a combined ratio below 90%. We continue to be one of the most uniquely positioned A&H carriers with one of the leading sales centers, captive general agencies, fantastic independent agency distribution which is all bought together with our IT platform which is inclusive of our integrated lead management, comparative rate and binds an agency management platforms. We believe this platform allow us to drive continued topline growth at our target margins.

I am also pleased with the sale by the Life Settlement Entities of our Life Settlement portfolio which Mike will give you more detail on. Inception to this, we are extremely pleased with our return and we look forward to an investment portfolio which gives us greater capital flexibility to support continued topline growth.

With that, I’d like to pass the call over to Mike Weiner for a review of this quarter’s financials.

Michael Weiner

Thank you, Barry. Fourth quarter 2017 net loss was $9.9 million versus net income of $39.2 million in the fourth quarter of 2016. Operating earnings were $30 million versus $32.8 million in last year's quarter. Operating EPS was $0.28 compared to $0.30 in the prior year quarter.

Our fourth quarter results were impacted by some items, which I'd like to walk you through. Wildfire losses, we recorded $52.9 million in losses related to the wildfires and impacted both Northern and Southern California in the fourth quarter. Excluding those losses, the P&C combined ratio would have been 90.7% and National General's overall combined ratio would have been also 90.7% in the quarter.

A charge of $25.8 million related to the revaluation of our deferred tax assets driven by the recently implemented reduction in the U.S. corporate tax rate also impacted our performance this quarter.

Now I'd like to give you some additional details about our two operating segments. Firstly, within our Property & Casualty segment, gross written premium grew 30.7% to $930 million driven by both organic growth and $37.2 million of growth from our Direct General acquisition

Service and fee income grew 20.9% to $99.3 million driven by underlying premium growth and acquisitions completed over the past year, particularly Direct General. The P&C combined ratio was 98.2%, largely in line with the fourth quarter of 2016 at 97.9% excluding amortization of intangibles. Excluding the fire losses in the quarter, our Property & Causality combined ratio was 90.6%.

The loss ratio was 76.9% compared to 72.8% in 4Q 2016, with the increase driven by the $53 million of losses related to the after mentioned fires and impacted us in California in the quarter. The expense ratio was 21.3% compared to 25.1% in 4Q 2016 with the majority of the decrease driven by operational efficiencies. Overall in our Auto book, we continue to see moderate to better loss trends then the industry, which we attributed to mix shift and our claims initiatives.

Now within our Accident and Health segment, net written premium grew 26.3% to $137.2 million which benefited from strong growth across the book. Service and fee income was $46.8 million versus $26.5 million in 4Q of 2016 with the increase driven by organic growth and mix of business sold. The Accident and Health combined ratio was 89.9% versus 86.7% in 4Q 2016 excluding non-cash amortization of intangible assets. The loss ratio was 59.9% versus 64.5% in the prior year quarter. The expense ratio was 30% versus 22.2% in the prior year quarter.

During the fourth quarter, the Life Settlement Entities sold a 136 Life Settlement contracts to a private equity-backed limited partnership owned and managed by an independent third-party for cash considerations. We now hold a 15% ownership stake in that independent entity. The sale further monetizes an alternative asset class which we didn't get full capital credit for and gives us greater capital flexibility moving forward.

In preparation of our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ending December 31, 2017, management identified certain immaterial financial statement items to be adjusted for, for fiscal years 2015 and 2016. The primary driver of the correction relates to the retrospective reclassification of costs associated with claims handling from the general and administration expense to loss adjustment expense lines.

And the timing and recording of losses related to the Company's limited partnership interest in certain real estate joint ventures initially recorded in the second quarter of 2017. The additional smaller items are all listed in footnote three of our Form 10-K, which was filed last night.

National General’s concluded that the items were not material to the consolidated financial position results of operations or cash flow presented in the Company's previously filed quarterly and annually financial statements. As a result, amendment of such report is not required.

To echo Barry’s comments, we accomplished a lot for our future this year. Let me just recap some of them. We entered into two new quarter share agreements with high quality reinsurers to support our growth. We purchased our policy administration system, which provides us with future operating leverage as we grow. We deemphasized low capital treatment investments. We had a new independent director to our board and had a successful year enclosed with their new order. I remain extremely pleased with the underlying performance of the business.

And now I'd like to turn the call over to the moderator and we will take some questions.

Randy Binner

Hi, with B. Riley FBR. Good morning. I want to start on the comments about the softening in the auto insurance markets that you all operate in and just get a little bit more understanding if that's a regional thing or if it's a product type, if it's related to action activity more color there and then kind of what impact you think that might have on your organic growth in non-standard auto?

Barry Karfunkel

Okay. So really both things. Obviously pricing is very regional [indiscernible] specific in terms of how we look at our business as a whole. We had much better than we anticipated organic growth rates this year, we really due to some of the dislocation in the prior years by some of our competitors.

We've always taken as I talked about a steady-eddie approach in terms of either taking a loss cost trends or slightly above loss cost trends. So I don't really see that as a big headwind as we move into the next year.

That being said, we have to be cognizant of the other factors that are going on in the industry as a whole in terms of other people to having their loss cost trends and taking rate accordingly. So we think the competitive environment will increase a little bit more into that. So I think our organic growth there will certainly be well above our historical trends, but nowhere to the rate that has been in 2017.

Randy Binner

Yes. I guess that just wonder a real quick. It was kind of – it was a status quo there in the quarter, can you just flush that out a little bit on what – kind of what improvements you've continued to make, I think that's mostly a scale exercise, but just would be curious how that efforts going?

Barry Karfunkel

Yes. Well, listen we really manage the business as a product as part of our overall Property & Casualty segment. There's really no updates on our LPI product that we’ve communicated in the last quarter. I can’t tell you we are working extremely hard to leverage our technology platform to reduce costs via the plan integration, which we've talked about. And I can also successfully report, we are winning some new accounts, which is benefiting the topline. So again nothing material with that and we are pleased.

Randy Binner

Thank you.

Thank you. Our next question today is coming from Jeff Schmitt. Please announce your affiliation then pose your question.

Jeff Schmitt

Hi. This is Jeff Schmitt with William Blair. Good morning, everyone. Sorry if I missed it, did you mention what your thoughts around the effective tax rate might be in 2018?

Barry Karfunkel

Yes, no I didn't actually mention, the great question, so in 2018, we're probably going to be pretty much at the new federal tax or approximately 21% as we move forward. There might be some fluctuations around that, around the edges with regard to some of our earnings and profits from some of the very small business we have internationally. But from our target right now is going to be about 21% as we move forward into 2018.

Jeff Schmitt

Okay, and then can you maybe talk about commercial auto, what type of rate you're still getting there and how that combined ratio looks?

Michael Weiner

Our commercial vehicle is really different than the commercial vehicle industry as a whole. I believe our average fleet size is under two vehicles really personal used type vehicles. So line of business is doing well. We don't break out some [indiscernible] results by individual lines of business, but it is definitely different then the commercial vehicle as a whole and we're able to really leverage our Personal Auto expertise to really succeed in that line.

Jeff Schmitt

Okay. And then the direct book, did you mention what type of growth you're seeing there on the direct auto side?

Barry Karfunkel

We don’t have actual numbers that we've produced in terms that we have. So we talk about some of the change on a year-over-year basis. But I think what's important, which I talk about the growth in that business is that it's by all stretches exceeding our expectations from a topline and also bottom line perspective.

We bought the business. We did a little repositioning in terms of closing some unprofitable stores and we anticipated some decrease in topline, but I have to say and that decrease was more than offset by stronger organic growth, certainly from our original projections that we've seen in the existing store footprint that we have, and now we're in a pretty much completed that repositioning and looking on growing both the footprint of the business as well as some of the geographical areas.

Jeff Schmitt

Okay, that's helpful. Thank you.

Meyer Shields

Good, thanks, KBW. So Mike, can you talk about stronger than expected organic growth over the course of 2017. Originally I guess expectation was for a one point new business penalty because of the expected growth, can you talk about how that worked out given faster than expected organic?

Michael Weiner

Yes, I'm going to bifurcate that into really two things we talked about because that are organic growth came in both the Vehicle business and also from our Homeowners business, our Property business. So came in about 1.5 as in total impact because the growth rate was noticeably higher than we initially anticipated. So that impacted our Auto book by about 1.5 our Property book at 1.

Meyer Shields

Okay, and when we look for 2018 I guess, there’s been a couple of state regulators. I'm thinking of California, North Carolina the team eager to push rates down in response to lower tax rates that interfere with the otherwise expected seasoning of 2017 new business?

Michael Weiner

No. Let me talk about that for a quick second. I don't think it's going to affect us really are the tax rate is always an impact and always a variable into him a complex calculation on how we go and we work with the states in terms of taking rate in terms of in a rate filings. So I don't think it's really going to materially impact our business at all.

Meyer Shields

Okay, and then last question. Does the plant combination of Kemper and Infinity have any implications for potential growth for NetGen?

Barry Karfunkel

I don't believe so. No, I think we are a leader in the non-standard space. I think our policy administration system, our ability to work with both independent agents and direct to consumers are big competitive advantage to us. So I think we'll continue to be a dominant player in the non-standard auto space.

Meyer Shields

Okay, fantastic. Thanks so much.

Michael Phillips

Thanks. Good morning. Morgan Stanley. Can we draw down the details behind the original development in the quarter kind of include and what existing years were involved?

Michael Weiner

Yes, sure. So had some relatively de minimis reserve development in the quarter. I think in total it was about – on the P&C side about a little at $8 million. So it really is on our Auto business. I think it was into the accident years 2014, 2015 and 2016. And the way I’d like to think about that as I roughly look at really what is the development and it's obviously always going to fluctuate at some roughly $5 billion of premium on that. And we view this is just really a rounding or giving our size.

Now what that number doesn't really tell you is that in 2017, while it's a very green at this point now, but again we're a short tail business, writing a lot of six-month policies. I can tell you that from our view at this point it's coming in much better than we anticipated from that.

And that's really driven by some proactive things that we've done in our business here both from the rate taking, again in 2017 we took rate slightly above what our last trends were. Our claims initiatives particular that are early PIP settlement and also we have a unique business mix with that both our non-standard and standard preferred businesses, so really not a big impact in our business.

Michael Phillips

Okay, great. Thanks Mike. Can we switch over to expense ratio? I guess first on the P&C side, you talked about efficiency isn’t a pretty great number now, but this quarter last couple quarters? Are we had a flow there and continued improvements for 2018 and 2019 or low 20's what are your expectations there?

Michael Weiner

Well, obviously continues improvements or what we do every single day here. So I'll never be satisfied with our expense ratio, right because we're a bottom-line focused company. That's always looking to get the best combined ratio that we can for our business. There's still some additional operating efficiencies. We potentially could have moving into the year.

But I think from your perspective, I think where we are right now is probably a good number to run rate out. And as the new policy administration system, we just had our first quarter above that and there's still some more opportunity that’ll come through with that, as you still have some small integration costs that ran through in the quarter.

Michael Phillips

Switch that over to the A&H, seasonality there, it looks like – but I can’t really pinpoint if it’s a 4Q seasonality thing and then I mean are you going to below – do you expect more improvements there, below the 30% in 2018?

Michael Weiner

Yes. Well, I think what you want to do and when you look at the business and that it's very hard to look at the expense ratio on a quarterly basis, right because the seasonality you alluded to it exactly, the seasonality impact of the business. Remember in the fourth quarter, open enrollment and that the dates always changed in terms of that. So on open enrollment you have a huge ramp up of costs in terms of bringing on that business and we obviously ramp that down into other periods of time.

We are working on a more robust model that's going to allow us to not have those greater fluctuations by utilizing talent throughout the organization, but that's really the primary driver of that. In addition to it in the A&H business, it's also mix driven right. We've had good growth in our short-term medical business that really impacted it, so there is a lot of variables there.

Michael Phillips

Okay Mike thanks. I guess last one on just a kind of a numbers question on the topline side. You talked about from the nationwide rental rates, you talked about maybe expecting $125 million or so I think in 2017 mostly in the second half of the year. How much was in the fourth quarter and then you still expect around $200 million to $300 million in 2018 from that?

Michael Weiner

We don’t really breakout in the current period in terms of what the nationwide business has provided us on. I can say it is exceeding our expectations that we've laid out.

Michael Phillips

Great. Thanks Mike.

