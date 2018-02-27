Banco BPM: Looks Even More Attractive After Q4 Results; 50% Upside

Banco BPM (OTC:BNCZF) (OTC:BNNCY) has recently published its financial results for the fourth quarter. As regular readers know, we shared a bullish thesis on BPM last month. The reported numbers confirmed that Banco BPM is on course to deliver on its restructuring goals.

Strong revenue trends

First off, despite a number of restructuring one-offs, the bank's core operating trends were better-than-expected. The group's NII was up 0.7% q/q mainly due to lower funding costs.

Source: Company data

BPM's liability spread was down 4bps in Q417. As noted in our prior article, one of the group's key strategic goals is to improve its funding mix. As a reminder, around 40% of BPM's bonds are set to mature in 2018, and according to the bank, the average cost of those bonds is 280bps or nearly five times higher than the group's total cost of funding. As such, BPM's liability cost is set to improve materially.

Source: Company data

In addition, the group's NII should benefit from stronger loan growth in Northern Italy, where Banco BPM has strong market positions.

Costs: significant improvements

The group's operating costs were one of the biggest positive surprises in BPM's 4Q. The company decreased its cost base by 19% in 2017, while on a quarterly basis, opex fell by 8%.

Source: Company data

As a reminder, the group's sub-par operational efficiency metrics are among the reasons why BPM demonstrates low profitability levels. As such, we expect the ongoing cost-cutting initiatives to be an important catalyst for earnings growth at Banco BPM.

A clear plan to strengthen capital ratios

More importantly, the group presented a clear plan of strengthening its capital position. The bad news here is that BPM's CET1 will be hit by a 175bps impact from IFRS9. However, as shown below, that negative effect is expected to be offset by several inorganic capital sources, including an 80bps impact from the so-called AIRB model implementation and a 54bps impact from the planned sale of the custodian bank.

Source: Company data

As a result, we believe this plan has significantly alleviated market concerns regarding a potential capital raise at Banco BPM.

NPL reduction plans

Finally, the group announced that it would accelerate its NPL reduction plans. We believe that once again underpins the fact that a lower NPL ratio is the most important strategic priority for the group. As the chart below demonstrates, BPM now expects to reach an 11.5% NPL ratio. As a reminder, the previous target was 16.1%.

Source: Company data

Valuation

BPM still looks cheap, even when compared to its Italian peers.

European banks: P/B vs. RoE

Source: Bloomberg, Renaissance Research

European banks: P/TB vs. RoTE

Source: Bloomberg, Renaissance Research

Bottom line

For sure, Italian banks remain among the most volatile stocks in Europe, and BPM has one of the highest stock betas in the sector. That being said, with the stock trading at 0.38x tangible book, BPM's risk-reward is very attractive

Disclosure: I am/we are long BNCZF.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.