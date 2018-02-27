Citic Telecom: Cheap Combination Of High Yield And Steady Growth

Elevator Pitch

Citic Telecom International Holdings Ltd. (OTC:CCTTF) [HKG:1883], a Hong Kong-listed telecommunications services provider, trades at a discount to peers at approximately 7 times EV/EBITDA and 9 times P/E. I believe this valuation discount is unwarranted, considering the stock's high dividend yield, consistent dividend payout, steady predictable growth from its incumbent Macau telecommunications business, and further upside from new growth opportunities. Citic Telecom offers close to a 6% dividend yield that is supported by an annual HK$1 billion of free cash flow (more than double that of dividends paid out) generated largely by its dominant, monopolistic Macau telecommunications cash cow business. With respect to future growth prospects, Citic Telecom's Macau should continue to deliver positive free cash flow and stable earnings growth in the mid-single digits; while new growth areas with respect to its new mobile data trading app, DataMall and data centers, are expected to achieve much higher double-digit top-line growth. I arrive at a target price of HK$3.59 for Citic Telecom by applying an 8 times EV/EBITDA multiple to my FY2019 EBITDA forecast of HK$2.34 billion, which implies a 58% upside to Citic Telecom's share price of HK$2.27 as of February 26, 2018.

Company Description

Started in 1997 and listed on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange in 2007, Citic Telecom is a Hong Kong-listed telecommunications services provider that also trades on an OTC basis in the U.S.

Citic Telecom's key business and earnings asset is its 99%-owned Companhia de Telecomunicações de Macau [CTM], Macau's incumbent telecommunications services company boasting 42.4% mobile market share, which accounted for approximately 70% of the company's 1H2017 operating income (Hong Kong-listed companies report financial results semi-annually and Citic Telecom has yet to report full year FY2017 results). Citic Telecom's other businesses operating in China and internationally include a diverse mix of telecommunications services such as the provision of mobile, internet, international telecommunications, enterprise solutions and fixed line services that serve telecommunications operator, mobile virtual network operators [MVNOs], corporates, Over-The-Top [OTT] players, mobile phone manufacturers and consumers.

Macau Business Is Monopolistic Cash Cow Supporting Dividends And Growth In Other Businesses

CTM, or Citic Telecom's Macau telecommunications services business, is the company's key earnings asset, contributing approximately 70% of the company's earnings in 1H2017 as highlighted earlier. As of June 30, 2017, CTM boasted a 42.4% and a 51.2% share of the overall mobile market and the 4G subscriber (close to 80% of all mobile subscribers) market respectively in Macau. There are a few key factors explaining why CTM is such a good business for Citic Telecom and how CTM has managed to maintain its market leadership in Macau.

Firstly, history plays a big part here. Citic Telecom acquired an additional 79% stake (from its initial 20% stake) in CTM in June 2013, with a government-controlled entity owning the remaining 1% shareholdings interest in CTM. CTM was the first and the oldest telecommunications services company in Macau incorporated in October 1981 and had a monopoly over mobile services till August 2001. Due to brand awareness and subscriber stickiness (multiple SIM card ownership is common in Macau, so subscribers might sign with an additional new operator or the same existing operator rather than terminate their existing line), CTM continues to be the dominant market leader in Macau mobile services.

Secondly, CTM benefits from an efficient scale moat in the Macau market, which Morningstar (MORN) describes as "a market that is limited in size being efficiently served by one or a very small number of companies, that alone is going to keep competitors at bay" and "a pie being quite attractive when one person is eating it, but if you start to slice that pie in two different ways, all of a sudden the economics may not make sense for the potential business that these companies are going to be going after." Macau currently only has around 2 million mobile subscribers and mobile penetration is over 200%, so the small market implies that there is a natural cap on the number of entrants (currently only four players in the Macau mobile market including CTM) that can or want to enter the Macau mobile market, since they have to grab significant market share (because it is a small market) from incumbent CTM to be profitable on a high fixed-cost base telecommunications business. CTM's efficient scale moat is validated by the fact that it retains the lion's share of both overall mobile subscribers and 4G mobile subscribers 17 years after CTM ceased to be a monopoly in Macau mobile services in 2001. More importantly, CTM generates significant free cash flow (HK$1 billion of free cash flow at the company level), since the mature and developed telecommunications infrastructure already in place do not require a significant amount of maintenance capital expenditures (capital expenditures in the past three years are on average 30%-40% of operating cash flow) to support.

Thirdly, CTM also earns fees from mobile roaming services generated by a steady stream of visitors to Macau, a well-known tourism and gaming hub, every year. In 2017, 32 million tourists visited Macau, compared with approximately 600,000 Macau residents. While Citic Telecom and CTM do not disclose mobile roaming services' contribution to total revenue, this is likely to be a significant high-margin recurring revenue stream for CTM, considering the high ratio of tourists-to-residents in Macau. Mobile roaming services tend to be high-margin revenue streams, as tourists, particularly gamblers visiting Macau casinos, are relatively less price sensitive with respect to roaming fees as they tend to form a small percentage of their travel budget.

Since its lPO in 2007, Citic Telecom has adopted a dividend policy of paying out at least half of its net income as dividends. Based on Citic Telecom's share price of HK$2.27 as of February 26, 2018, the stock offers an enticing 5.9% yield. Citic Telecom has paid out dividends in every year since its listing in 2017, and dividends per share grew at 3-year and 5-year CAGRs of 12.3% and 8.5% respectively. The company was profitable and free cash flow positive in every year for the past decade, a track record made possible by the market leadership and dominance of CTM in the Macau market. In the past three years, Citic Telecom generated around HK$1 billion of free cash flow every year in the past three fiscal years from FY2014 to FY2016. During the same period, cash outflows from dividend payments ranged between HK$344 million and HK$425 million, amounting to 40% or less of free cash flow. This leaves Citic Telecom with ample room to reinvest stable, recurring cash flow from its cash cow business, CTM, into other growth areas, which I will elaborate on later.

A Cheap Play On Macau's Secular Growth

While CTM maintains a high market share in Macau due to legacy reasons and being the largest incumbent player in a small market, it is still expected to deliver stable earnings growth in the low-to-mid single digits for the foreseeable future, thanks to the stability of Macau's gaming and tourism markets and general growth in 4G broadband demand. In February 2018, Fitch Ratings revised its Macau Gross Gaming Revenue [GGR] growth forecast for 2018 from 11% to 13%. In the near term, gaming and hotel room inventory has grown supporting a higher GGR growth forecast thanks to the opening of the new MGM Cotai casino in February 2018.

Citic Telecom, or CTM, is a beneficiary of several secular drivers for Macau in the mid-to-long term. Looking beyond 2018, there are a couple of developments expected to drive Macau's growth in the next few years.

In June 2018, the new Hong Kong-Zhuhai-Macau bridge (started construction in 2009) is expected to be opened, which will allow Hong Kong, Macau and Guangdong to all be within an hour's commute (compared with a few hours in the past without this new bridge) of each other. Also, according to the revised Macao Tourism Industry Development Master Plan report released in September 2017, Macau's land reclamation program would expand the city's land area by 3.5 square kilometers or 12% by the end of this year. The new land reclaimed is intended to be set aside for "multipurpose use of tourism, culture and leisure by residents and visitors" as per the report. In the mid-to-long term, Macau is also likely to remain as a key tourism and gaming hub in Asia, thanks to growing Chinese outbound travel (as its middle income population grows) and an increase in Macau's airport passenger capacity per annum from 7.8 million to 10 million when the planned expansion works for the south wing of the airport are completed (exact timing yet to be confirmed).

In a nutshell, Citic Telecom owns a great and growing business in CTM, and that alone should support higher valuations for the stock. In addition, investors in Citic Telecom also benefit from upside optionality in the form of new growth drivers coming to fruition in the coming years.

New Pockets Of Growth

Citic Telecom's Macau business, CTM, generates the bulk (70%) of the company's earnings, but CTM's future growth prospects are steady albeit unexciting (mid single digits). As a result, Citic Telecom needs to search for new pockets of growth to deploy its substantial HK$1 billion annual free cash flow derived from its cash cow, CTM.

One such growth area is DataMall, which Citic Telecom launched in August 2015 and refers to it as the "first international mobile data traffic trading platform in the world." In a nutshell, DataMall allows subscribers to use "cheap, local" mobile data (by buying local data cards from local telecommunications operators via the app/platform) when they are overseas, which is priced closer to what local domestic calls cost and cheaper than traditional mobile roaming services. Furthermore, DataMall is not something that new entrants or competitors can easily "copy", as Citic Telecom has roaming agreements with over 600 international telecommunications services companies connecting them globally to fixed-line operators in China. The results speak for themselves, with DataMall delivering HK$26.3 million of revenue in 1H17 alone, up 60% YoY compared with full year FY2016 DataMall revenue. The HK$26.3 million of revenue that DataMall generated represented only 0.7% of the company's 1H2017 total revenue, implying a significant growth runway. In 2017, DataMall was only available in Hong Kong, Taiwan, Thailand, Korea, and there are plans for Citic Telecom to further expand DataMall's coverage in other markets this year and beyond by working with other local telecommunications operators in their respective markets.

Another key area of growth for Citic Telecom is data centers. In November 2016, Citic Telecom announced the completion of the acquisition of the remaining 10 floors of the 24-floor CITIC Telecom Tower (located in Hong Kong, Kwai Chung) which it did not yet own at that time from its parent, Citic Group (59% stake), a state-owned conglomerate. This enabled Citic Telecom to develop a new data center with a total Gross Floor Area of 340,000 square feet and more than double Citic Telecom's total data center capacity from 1,500 racks to 4,700 racks. This contributed to a 25% YoY growth in Citic Telecom's data centre revenue to HK$165 million (slightly under 5% of total revenue) for 1H2017. Both industry participants and sell-side analysts are bullish on the growth of the Hong Kong data center market. In a 2017 interview with South China Morning Post, Peter Yan King-shun, the chief executive of SuneVision (OTC:SVNHF), one of the largest data center operators in Hong Kong, predicted that "Hong Kong's data center market would grow more than 10 per cent annually over the next few years." Sell-side brokerage DBS Vickers Securities forecasted a 15% CAGR for the Hong Kong data center market for the next three to five years in a report published in September 2016. Citic Telecom could ride on the growth in data traffic for its existing data centers or even acquire new data centers with its significant HK$1 billion free cash flow generated yearly.

Valuation

Citic Telecom's listed peers include HKT Trust (OTCPK:HKTTY) (OTCPK:HKTTF) [HKG:6823], Hutchison Telecom (OTCPK:HTHKY) (OTCPK:HTCTF) ( [HKG:215] and HKBN (OTC:HKBNY) (OTC:HKBNF) [HKG:1310], and the stock trades at the lowest trailing EV/EBITDA, lowest forward EV/EBITDA, lowest trailing P/E, lowest forward P/E and highest trailing dividend yield of the peer group. I believe Citic Telecom's valuation discount to peers is unwarranted, considering its good mix of stable yield supported by its cash cow CTM business in Macau and its future growth drivers in data centers and DataMall.

Symbol Stock Trailing EV/EBITDA 1-Yr Forward EV/EBITDA Trailing Dividend Yield Trailing P/E 1-Yr Forward P/E HKG:1883 Citic Telecom International Holdings Ltd 7.3 7.1 5.9% 9.0 8.8 HKG:215 Hutchison Telecommunications HK Hld Ltd 7.4 10.6 3.2% 25.4 34.1 HKG:6823 HKT Trust and HKT Ltd 9.4 9.1 6.3% 15.5 14.7 HKG:1310 HKBN Ltd 11.8 10.2 4.9% 53.6 21.6

I arrive at a target price of HK$3.59 for Citic Telecom by applying a 8 times EV/EBITDA multiple to my FY2019 EBITDA forecast of HK$2.34 billion and deducting end-FY2019 net debt of HK$6 billion (assume net debt reduces from HK$6.75 billion as at end-1H2017 to HK$6 billion end-2019).

I forecast Citic Telecom's revenue to grow by a two-year CAGR of 7% from HK$7.18 billion for FY2017 (annualized 1H2017 revenue) to HK$8.22 billion in FY2019. This two-year revenue CAGR of 7% is comparable to Citic Telecom's historical 3-year revenue CAGR of 8.6%, as I expect Citic Telecom's core Macau business, CTM, to experience faster growth resulting from improved economic growth and higher tourist arrivals. In the near-term, the key growth drivers for Macau are the increase in hotel and gaming inventory in the city driven by the new MGM Cotai casino opened in February 2018 and the opening of the new Hong Kong-Zhuhai-Macau bridge in mid-2018. In addition, the data center business and the DataMall business are expected to deliver double-digit growth on a low revenue base. I also expect Citic Telecom to maintain its 1H2017 EBITDA margin of 28.5% till FY2019, as the positive effects of operating leverage are offset by investments into new growth areas. This results in a FY2019 EBITDA of HK$2.34 billion.

My target price implies a 58% upside to Citic Telecom's share price of HK$2.27 as of February 26, 2018.

Variant View

The key risk factors for Citic Telecom are a slowdown in Macau's economy and tourist arrivals and lower-than-expected growth for DataMall and data center operations.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.