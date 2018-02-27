Online Directories For Financial Advisors Improve SEO

Online directories for financial advisors are essentially free advertisements. Keep the data current! Incorporate as many details as you can.

There’s a whole science behind how Google and other sites rank your listings. The more accurate yours is, the more weight it has and the higher your name will appear.

Today, when people are looking for a financial advisor, they go online. Are you where they can find you?

It wasn’t long ago that everyone had a copy of the Yellow Pages tucked away somewhere by the home phone, and if you needed a number or the name of a good advisor, you could flip through the phone book and look it up.

Today, when people are looking for a financial advisor, they go online. Are you where they can find you?

You may think you are, but these days, there are hundreds of places that consumers go to find the information they need. That’s why online directories for financial advisors are so important. Not only do they get your company name out there but they increase your chances of coming up in an online search.

This phenomenon is called local SEO (Search Engine Optimization), and having your information included in online directory listings is an extremely valuable way to be found by clients – those who are looking specifically for you and those who are searching by topic or location and may come across your company name. The more listings you’re a part of, the better SEO ranking you have, and the better ranking you have, the better chances you have of a client finding you organically.

So, how do you improve your local SEO? Here are a few things to consider:

Every listing should have at least three components – NAP:

N ame

ame A ddress (physical and/or website address)

ddress (physical and/or website address) Phone number

This information needs to be current!

Referred to as “citations,” it’s very important that every listing is correct and up-to-date. There’s a whole science behind how Google and other sites rank your listings, but just know that the more accurate yours is, the more weight it has and the higher your name will appear. If your company name is associated with different addresses or phone numbers, Google sees it as multiple businesses and therefore, won’t give it the same ranking.

Outdated and incorrect information can also be detrimental to turning leads into clients. If they do click on your name but the link is broken or the information is incorrect, the chances are slim that they’ll research you to find the correct information.

Has your business moved? Make sure your address is correct.

Have you changed your phone number recently?

Have you added new staff and therefore changed contact email addresses and contact numbers?

Has your website address changed?

Each listing is a free advertisement.

Directories vary by what information is shared. Some give you lots of room to include additional facts, while others simply list the basics. If there’s room for more details, incorporate what you can. Online directories for financial advisors are essentially free advertisements. With that in mind, can you add a review? A location on Google Maps? How about specific services? Maybe a potential client would type in a niche product or unique need, and you can help.

If there’s an option, you may also want to consider sharing:

A brief description of your business and the services you provide

Your location on Google Maps

Your operating hours

Photos and/or videos that show what you do

Free offers or special event details

Links to your social media accounts

A logo

It’s been shown that people nowadays not only find an advisor online, but research them, contact them and hire them right at the touch of a button.

If this all sounds overwhelming, there are companies out there that will maintain these lists for you. If you’re balking at the whole idea, telling yourself that you don’t need these directories because you have a lot of long-time customers who market for you through word of mouth, just consider all the possible clients out there that they can’t reach. And what happens when your clients move, or pass on? Online business listings attract new business even when you’re not actively looking for it.

The internet is a game changer in the world of financial advisor marketing. Making sure you’re visible online will change the way you find clients, or how clients find you. Instead of cold-calling and actively searching for business, putting yourself where your clients are looking does the work for you. If a potential client likes what they see, they’ll contact you!

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it. I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.