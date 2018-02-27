General Electric's Restated Earnings And What They Mean For Dividend Investors
by: Sure Dividend
Summary
General Electric published its 2017 10-K on February 23rd, 2018.
Within the filing, General Electric announced that it will be restating two years' worth of earnings thanks to the adoption of new accounting rules.
This article will analyze General Electric based on its newly restated earnings and forward earnings growth potential.
General Electric (GE) made headlines on February 23rd when it filed its 2017 10-K with the U.S. Securities & Exchange Commission.
While the company's 2017 financial performance was certainly not spectacular, that wasn't