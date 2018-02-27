Natural Gas: U.S. Gas Exports Hit All-Time High

Elephant in the room for the rest of 2018 will still be just how fast lower 48 production grows.

A storage report of -84 Bcf would be compared to -7 Bcf last year and -118 Bcf for the five-year average.

We expect a -84 Bcf change in the storage report for the week ended Feb. 23.

Source: ICE

We revised our storage draw forecast higher by 19 Bcf following changes to our demand inputs. We are now forecasting -84 Bcf for the week ended Feb. 16.

After a month of delay, Cove Point LNG is kicking into high gear. Yesterday's reading had US LNG exports coming in at ~4 Bcf/d, the highest in history. Total US gas exports, as a result, pushed past 8 Bcf/d marking a milestone.

We estimate that ~4 Bcf/d is roughly the max capacity of LNG exports the US can handle at the moment. Mexico gas exports will inch higher during the summer and we could see total gas exports push for ~9 Bcf/d.

With LNG demand hitting an all-time high, however, there's one thing to note. The next demand increase from LNG won't come until 2019.

Source: EIA

As you can see above, most of the capacity increase won't come until 2019, and the bulk of the increase will be slated for the second half of 2019.

For the time being, while Cove Point allows a bit of structural balance tightening in the near term, the pace at which Lower 48 production grows in 2018 will continue to be the elephant in the room.

