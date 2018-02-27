Should The Market Be Worried About Inflation?

At the beginning of February, the stock market began a sharp drop that would see it finally enter correction territory after over a year of calm. The drop has generally been attributed to concerns over rising interest rates and inflation that were exacerbated by the unwinding of the “short volatility” trade and the collapse of several ETFs. Obviously a few terrible ETFs disappearing and a few small hedge funds blowing up is of no big concern to long term investors. Inflation and interest rates are a different story though. So, should investors worry about rising rates and rising inflation? We think the answer is no.

Inflation Worries?

When looking at recent inflation data it’s important to keep things in context. The recent rise in inflation (using the core personal consumption expenditures data series, something the Federal Reserve focuses on) is shown below (highlighted in the red circle).

Sure inflation is rising, but compared to modern history it is still quite tame. Additionally, inflation rates have a long way to go before they reach a level that would be considered high by historical standards.

However, inflation is a very broad term. There is likely only one type of inflation the stock market is truly worried about. Does Wall Street really care that college tuition is growing faster than 2%? Probably not. Does Wall Street really care about the trajectory of health care costs? Probably not. What Wall Street really cares about is likely wage inflation. There are three words why – corporate profit margins.

‘

Pre-tax corporate profits as a percent of GDP (a good proxy for corporate profit margins) are hovering near recent all time highs. The real worry is that higher wages will cut into corporate profits.

We don’t think this is a near term concern. The chart below shows the prime age (25 to 54) employment to civilian non-institutionalized population ratio. The green line marks the all time high of 81.9. The red line marks the great recession low.

Right now, we are around 79%. The current estimate of the civilian non-institutionalized population is 126,238,000 people. That means we have approximately 3,660,902 people that need to enter the workforce to get back the 2000s era high.

The current trailing twelve-month average job creation rate is 183,000 new jobs per month. At that rate, it will take 20 months until we reach full employment. However, that over simplifies things. The population is growing so we need new jobs for both new workforce entrants as well as bringing back the previously unemployed. Just how many jobs are needed to keep pace with population growth is widely debated. A recent survey of economists by the WSJ put the average (which was coincidentally the same as the median) rate at 145,000. That means at recent rates the economy is only adding about 40,000 extra jobs per month to pull in discouraged workers. At that rate, we would need over seven and half years (91 months) of economic expansion until we reached an all time high. I’d say that the true amount of slack left in the market is probably somewhere between the 20 month and the 91 month figure. I don’t think anyone knows exactly but the it doesn’t matter. The main point is that there is still a decent amount of slack in the labor market and wages should not rise high enough to imperil corporate profit margins for at least the next few years.

Interest Rate Worries?

The other question is whether the Fed will raise rates faster than the market is expecting and what effect this will have on the market and the economy. As we saw in the previous section there still appears to be significant slack in the labor market which should keep inflation low and thus keep the Fed from raising rates at a significantly faster pace than expected. But, let’s assume that the Fed raises rates quicker anyway. Just like with inflation, it is important to keep things in perspective. The chart below shows the Fed Funds rate dating back to 1955.

We have a long ways to go before rates are even back to the average or median.

It’s even an open question about whether or not raising interest rates actually slows down an economy. Raising rates can, and usually does, make debt more expensive and can slow down certain sectors of the economy such as housing. But, raising interest rates also adds net financial assets to the economy via higher interest payments. Take a simplified example of a $1,000 Treasury bill due in one year that pays 1% interest ($10). Now let’s say the Fed raises rates to 2%. Our fictional $1000 Treasury bill will now pay 2% or $20 interest. That is an additional $10 being added to the economy all other factors remaining equal.

The question has always been how the competing effects interact with each other. Is the additional net financial assets added to the economy form higher interest rates enough to offset a possible slow-down in the housing industry? Is it more than enough? For most long term investors the exact interplay of the effects isn’t important. The important take away is that raising interest rates also means there is offsetting stimulus coming into play and rising rates are not something to be feared as much as the financial press might have you believe.

In fact, Home Depot recently reported earnings and their CFO said some things similar to what we are bring up in this article. In response to a question about how mortgage rates would affect their business the CFO said they really will only start to pay attention once rates go above their historical 5.6% average.

Yes. So 30-year rates today are 4.2%. The consensus estimate for 2018 is 4.3%. I have seen a high estimate out there of 4.6%. But just to put it into perspective, our math suggests that for every 25 basis points of mortgage rate increase it’s $40 of additional mortgage interest per month. So we don’t see any concern with the rising interest rate over the next several years actually. Remember that historically [Indiscernible] mortgage is 5.6%, and as Craig commented the affordability index broadly speaking is still very good at over 155%.

Later on in the call the CFO said that 7% is the number where they believe they would begin to see adverse affects on demand.

…it’s our view that mortgage rate to go to 7% before there’s any issue on the affordability. The other way of looking at is just averages, right. And the average mortgage rate over the past 30 years is 5.6%.

So, just as we were saying it’s important to view rates in their historical context. While rates are going up they are still nowhere close to even historical averages.

Summary

In summary, we do not see any reasons to be worried about rising inflation. To be clear, the recently passed tax cuts and increases in government spending this coming year will likely lead to rising inflation but we don’t see any signs that it will reach a level that would imperil corporate profits as we’ve shown in the article. It’s also worth noting that many of the long term trends that have enabled high corporate profit margins are not showing any signs of change. Union membership, which could lead to the transfer of profit from capital to labor, remains low. Industry consolidation continues and anti-trust enforcement is still lax. We just don’t see any big changes on the horizon that would drive large shifts in corporate profit margins.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.