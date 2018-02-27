Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals Trial Failure May Mask Value
by: William Meyers
Summary
Tetraphase recently received negative trial results on one indication for its leading antibiotic.
Last fall Tetraphase was added to the Nasdaq Biotech Index.
The current low price is a buying opportunity if you have a high risk threshold.
Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals (TTPH) is a clinical-stage biotechnology company developing antibiotics. New antibiotics are needed because some bacteria have become resistant to most older molecules. The problem for investors is finding meaningful value, as