Pointer Telocation's (PNTR) CEO David Mahlab on Q4 2017 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Pointer Telocation Ltd (NASDAQ:PNTR) Q4 2017 Earnings Conference Call February 27, 2018 10:00 AM ET

Executives

Ehud Helft - IR

David Mahlab - CEO and President

Yaniv Dorani - CFO

Analysts

Amit Dayal - H.C. Wainwright & Co.

Michael Nichols - B. Riley FBR

Operator

Ladies and gentlemen, thank you for standing by. Welcome to Pointer Telocation's Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2017 Results Conference Call. [Operator Instructions]. As a reminder, this conference is being recorded.

You should have all received by now the company's press release. If you have not yet received it, please contact Pointer's Investor Relations team, GK Investor and Public Relations at 1-646-688-3559 or view it in the News section on the company's website, www.pointer.com.

I would now like to hand over the call to Mr. Ehud Helft of GK Investor Relations. Mr. Helft, please go ahead.

Ehud Helft

Thank you, Operator. I would like to welcome all of you to this conference call and thank Pointer's management for hosting this call. With us on the call today are Mr. David Mahlab, President and Chief Executive Officer; and Mr. Yaniv Dorani, Chief Financial Officer. David will summarize the key highlights of the quarter and the year, followed by Yaniv, who will provide a summary of the financials. We will then open the call for the question-and-answer session.

Before we start, I'd like to point out that the safe harbor published in today's press release also pertain to the contents of this conference call.

And with that, I would now like to introduce Pointer's CEO, Mr. David Mahlab. David, go ahead, please.

David Mahlab

Thank you, Ehud. Good morning, everyone, and thank you for joining us today. The fourth quarter of 2017 capped off an excellent year for Pointer from both a financial perspective as well as strategic perspective. We had record financial results in all parameters and we achieved major project and customer wins, which we announced throughout this year. I believe our strategy works well for us, and we intend to continue executing on it. In today's call, I would like to provide a brief review of our business strategy, a review of our financial results for both 2017 as well as the fourth quarter and provide an update on our recent progress as well as our thought looking forward.

Our strategy is to leverage our leading cloud-based technologies to develop end-to-end mobile resource management solutions for our customers, bringing them business intelligence, cost savings and increased efficiencies. Our economic model is scalable since most of our expenses are fixed. This means that the larger our customer base is, the more profits will flow to the bottom line. This is reflected well in our financial results. We can scale our customer base either through internal growth or by acquisition of similar business, which can be integrated into our platform. We have a proven track record of successful and accretive acquisitions. Our solution provides actionable business intelligence to our customers, helping them drive return on investment and cost savings. This could be increased safely in productivity, diagnostics, better maintenance, lower fuel costs and reduced loss on sets.

For Pointer, success is when our customers experience strong return on investment through greater insight into their operation, increased operational efficiency and improved margins. And from Pointer point of view, the continued growth of subscriber base translates into continued growth in revenue from recurring services and improved profitability. Positive market trends that are supporting our business and growth includes Internet of Vehicles or Connected Car, Mobile Asset Management and Cargo Management.

Regarding the Connected Car, in the past few months, we have won 2 very important Connected Car projects, which I will talk to you about in a few minutes. In the Mobile Asset Management space, we are seeing growing reliance of our -- by our customers on business analytics to improve performance and the continued focus on improved utilization of Mobile Asset Management. We are adding additional layers of business intelligence tools and mobile application solutions to support our customer needs. An example of this is our win with FEMSA, the largest global Coca-Cola bottler, early as last year and most recently in Fibria win.

The growing adaptation by asset owners of business intelligence technology to improve performance and return on investment provide us with a strong tailwind to drive growth in the years to come. And now to our financial results. We are very proud of our performance in 2017. We had $78 million in revenue, up 21% over last year. This growth was built both from the solid growth in revenue from subscriber as well as from product flow. We reported improved margin on a year-end -- year-on-year basis across the board, gross margins were up almost 200 basis points and operating margins were up 350 basis points. These solid financial results are very much reflected in the inherent operating leverage built into our business model that I mentioned in my opening remarks.

As a result, EBITDA grew 50% over last year to $13.2 million. We generated $9.7 million in cash, which significantly strengthened our balance sheet. And with our low financial leverage, net debt of -- EBITDA -- 0.2x the EBITDA, we are well positioned financially to pursue our acceleration strategy. Non-GAAP operating income increased by almost 50% over last year and reached $11.4 million or 15% of revenue, a major achievement for us.

Looking at the fourth quarter especially, we had lower demand for products, which affected our results in the quarter compared to Q4 '17, which -- but compared to Q1 '17, we continue to increase our customer base, growing the recurring service revenue. As you know, the product revenue are more volatile than the service revenue and the result for this quarter have reflected that volatility somewhat. However, on a full year basis, we grew product revenue by 15%, and we expect this type of work to continue over the long term.

A noncash impact on our income statement was realization of tax asset of $9.2 million, which Yaniv will go into more details in a few minutes. This increased our net income on a GAAP basis to $11.1 million for the quarter. But looking at our non-GAAP numbers, which excluded this noncash onetime item, our net income was $2.2 million, up by 20% over last year.

As you know, approximately 2/3 of our revenue is recurring based on subscription fee charged monthly to our customers. At the end of the year, we had 258,000 subscribers, up 16% year-over-year. Those 258,000 subscribers are the basis of our revenue from recurring services. Our operating infrastructure is predominantly cloud based, with a large portion of our cost fixed, which means that over long term, we benefit from margin expansion and operating leverage as the business, specifically the subscription business, grows. This increased customer base enables us to continually improve our performance over time.

I would like to spend a few minutes discussing some of the recent developments at Pointer. Our Connected Car activity enabled distributors to maintain and strengthen the relationship between the car distribution and the customer, well beyond the initial sale. On this front, in the past few months, we announced 2 important contracts.

In Israel, we launched a Connected Car solution together with the car importer of Peugeot, Citroën DS and MG vehicles in Israel, The Lubinski Group. The revenue from these solutions are recurring revenue. And in India, Nissan selected Pointer to provide part of the technology solution of NissanConnect platform in cooperation with InfoTrack Telematics. In this solution, we supply product for the OEM aftermarket solutions.

India in particular is a phenomenal and underpenetrated market for telematics, and we are excited about the new telematics opportunity there. Nissan Connected Car solution is an integrated information and communication platform that connects with customers' smartphones, offering a variety of in-car convenient services, navigation and safety features. Our Cello-CANiQ unit was chosen for this project, featuring vehicle diagnostic, advanced rider behavior capabilities, accident reconstruction and a lot more.

The Nissan solution is very similar in nature to the solution we have in The Lubinski Group, in which we supply services and product targeting to strengthen the relations between the car makers and the end user. We see this as a first step with Nissan and we hope our successful work together will allow us to penetrate Nissan in other countries but not just Nissan, potentially other car manufacturers throughout the world.

Other notable recent customer wins include New York Stock Exchange listed Fibria, Brazilian based Fibria, which is the world's largest producer of hardware -- of hardwood pulp. The company deployed our Fleet Management solution for their trucks transporting woods to their manufacturing and processing plants. This solution has already resulted in significant savings in fuel consumption for Fibria, and we are very pleased to play an active role in increasing the efficiency of their complex transportation logistics.

In Brazil in particular, we continue to see strong improvement and ongoing interest in our services over the past year or two. And we look forward to further expanding our operation in this key region, leveraging Pointer recent technology releases. As you know, in addition to organic growth, mergers and acquisitions are the key part of our growth strategy. We intend to continue to pursue our accretive acquisition that will expand our footprint and strengthen our position, particularly in territories in which we are already active. Our acquisition strategy has been successful over the past few years, and our ongoing cash generation contributing to the strong balance sheet allows us to continue with this strategy at full force.

The integration of Cielo in Brazil progresses in line with our plans. We expect that 2018, we will experience full synergy's benefits of this combination of Cielo with Pointer in Brazil. The successful integration of Cielo technology, in fact, enabled us to win the important Fibria contract in Brazil, which I spoke about earlier. With regard to our recent acquisition in South Africa, we have successfully completed the integration, and we are continuing the process of migrating our new customer to our cloud infrastructure. We are already starting to enjoy the synergy's benefit.

As we have discussed, M&A is a key part of our strategy and one which we are approaching with extreme focus and discipline. And while we may pursue more than one deal simultaneously, it is difficult to predict if and when any of these transactions will close. In 2018, we expect to continue to execute on our strategy and continue to launch cutting-edge technology solutions to our markets waring the [indiscernible] recurring revenue and product revenue on an organic and nonorganic basis, and we expect to expand our profitability margin.

In summary, we are very proud and pleased with our 2017 results, the best year in our history for the MRM-focused business in all parameters, revenues, margins and profits as well as strategically. We are equally excited about our 2018. I would like to hand over the call to Yaniv Dorani, our CFO, for the financial summary. Yaniv, please go ahead.

Yaniv Dorani

Thank you, David. In general, I will be discussing our results on a non-GAAP basis. Please refer to the press release from earlier today for our recent GAAP numbers. In terms of our financial results, for the fourth quarter of 2017, the highlights were as follows, fourth quarter revenues grew 8% to $18.9 million compared to $17.4 million in the fourth quarter of 2016. Revenues from services in the fourth quarter grew 16% year-over-year to $13.4 million, while revenue from products decreased by 6% year-over-year to $5.5 million.

Our service gross margin was 58% versus 55.8% in the fourth quarter last year. Our product gross margin was 40.6% versus 41.3% in the fourth quarter of last year. Our overall gross margin in the fourth quarter was 53% versus 50.9% in the fourth quarter of last year. Non-GAAP operating income for the quarter grew 15% to $2.7 million, a margin of 14.2% compared to $2.3 million in the fourth quarter of 2016, which was a margin of 13.3%. Non-GAAP net income from continuing operations in the fourth quarter was $2.2 million compared with $1.8 million in the fourth quarter of 2016, an increase of 26% quarter-over-quarter.

EBITDA from continuing operations in the fourth quarter was $3.1 million versus $2.2 million in the fourth quarter of 2016, an increase of 40%. Cash flow from operations was a positive $3.7 million in the quarter. Our balance sheet remained strong. We ended the fourth quarter with cash and cash equivalents of $7.4 million and total debt of $10.1 million. I'll note that on a GAAP basis, we recorded a net income from continuing operations of $11.1 million in the quarter compared to $0.5 million in the fourth quarter last year. This amount includes the onetime realization of a tax asset of $9.2 million, which was recorded following the management determination that it is more likely that the deferred tax assets will be realized in future periods.

And now to provide a summary of the full year 2017 results. 2017 revenues grew 21% to $78.2 million compared to $64.4 million in 2016. Revenues from recurring services in 2017 grew 25% year-over-year to $52 million, while revenue from products increased by 15% year-over-year to $26 million. Our service gross margin was 57.8% versus 55.1% in last year. Our product gross margin was 38.6% versus 39% in last year. Our overall gross margin was 51.4% versus 49.4% last year. Non-GAAP operating income grew 49% to $11.4 million, a margin of 14.6% compared to $7.7 million in 2016, which was a margin of 11.9%.

Non-GAAP net income in 2017 from continuing operations was $9.4 million compared with $6.5 million in 2016, an increase of 46%. EBITDA from continuing operations in 2017 was $13.2 million versus $8.8 million in 2016, an increase of 49.8%.

Cash flow from operations was a positive $9.7 million in 2017. I'll note that on a GAAP basis, we recall that net income from continuing operations of -- for 2017 of $16.5 million in the quarter compared to $3.3 million last year. As I discussed earlier, the net income from continuing operations for 2017 includes the onetime realization of a tax asset of $9.2 million, which I discussed earlier.

That ends my summary. We shall now open the call for questions. Operator, please.

Question-and-Answer Session

Operator

[Operator Instructions]. The first question is from Amit Dayal of H.C. Wainwright.

Amit Dayal

Just a question around the sort of dip in the product revenues this quarter you touched on it a little bit on your commentary. But could you just provide little bit more color on what happened this quarter versus previous quarters in terms of the product revenue side?

David Mahlab

Yes. Basically, on the product side, as I mentioned earlier, we had less demand for products. That occurred basically from, I would say, two main topics. First is we had two major customers in North America that are expecting now to move to LTE platform. The LTE platform is under beta, and I expect that once we complete the beta, this section will boost the revenue again. And secondly, in -- we had this shorter demand also in Latin America, which held a bit our revenue. But not specifically even, and I do expect that looking at the opportunities that we have today that 2018 should be better than '17.

Amit Dayal

Yes. You kind of indicated that you're expecting around 15% growth in the product side for 2018. How should we look at potential growth in the service business in 2018?

David Mahlab

We're basically -- since we have, in full force, all the 258,000 subscribers out of January 1, and I do expect to continue growth, basically, the service revenue should continue to grow, definitely local currencies because we charge a service revenue on local currency. But we do expect the ratio that we saw in '16 on the subscription base.

Amit Dayal

All right. And outside of M&A and just acquiring new customers, do you also have room to grow revenues through higher pricing this year?

David Mahlab

We are pushing hard on two main topics. Actually, three main topics. First, the business analytics layer that we added, that attracts a lot of attention. We launched it earlier this year, and we already got very positive feedback. I guess, it will take time until it will translate to real revenue, but we are very positive about it. Secondly, we continue to see interest based on the logistic improvement layer that we added like the FEMSA solution, and I do hope it will materialize during this year. And third, basically, our diagnostic solution based on card, is also attracting attention.

Amit Dayal

Got it. Maybe just one last question for me. I mean, markets like India, et cetera, do you see yourselves being able to continue getting similar margins? Or is the -- are those types of markets probably more competitive? Or you may not be able to get some of the margins over there?

David Mahlab

In India, margins are -- I would call it, prices are challenging. My team always -- if we can compete in India, we can compete worldwide. And up to now, we did it pretty nicely. There are new standards coming in India, and I'm pretty optimistic about it. Maybe just another -- just to highlight, we also -- the Nano, we believe that the Nano will bring another layer this year and we'll add it to the product sales too.

Operator

The next question is from Josh Nichols of B. Riley.

Michael Nichols

I just want to ask -- it's good to hear you're expecting both products and services growth for 2018 at a decent clip. Could you talk a little bit about how we should think about the margins, both on the product side as well as the services side and how that kind of blends together to the full year?

David Mahlab

On the services side, the margins should continue to improve. On the product side, harder to predict, overall, I expect that, together with the new product and features and versus the price erosion in the market, it will stay a bit flat.

Michael Nichols

And then so you had sequential and year-over-year increase in services revenue in Q4, but it came in, I think, a bit lower than the Street had expected. And it looks like ARPU is a bit lower. Could you kind of help reconcile that for us?

David Mahlab

We suffered a bit from some devaluations in currencies that affected a bit the ARPU and actually compensated the growth in service.

Michael Nichols

Do you have any specific data points to help quantify that as far as how much currency translation, how they impact on the services revenue for Q4?

David Mahlab

Again, can you please repeat, Josh?

Michael Nichols

Can you quantify how much of an impact currency had on the services revenue in Q4?

David Mahlab

A few hundred thousand dollars.

Operator

[Operator Instructions]. There are no further questions at this time. Mr. Mahlab, would you like to make your concluding statement?

David Mahlab

Thank you. On behalf of the management of Pointer, I would like to thank you for your continued interest and long-term support for our business. I look forward to speaking with you and that I'll see you again next quarter. Have a great day. I'll be in the work conference. And if you wish to meet me over there, I look forward and please coordinate with my IR team. Thank you. All the best. Have a great day, guys.

Operator

Thank you. This concludes the Pointer Telocation Fourth Quarter 2017 Results Conference Call. Thank you for your participation. You may go ahead and disconnect.