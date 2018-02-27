Splunk To Acquire Phantom Cyber For $350 Million

The deal will help Splunk further build out its machine learning security capabilities, but investors won't see the benefits of the deal until well in 2019.

Phantom has created a security orchestration and response system for the enterprise.

Splunk has agreed to acquire Phantom Cyber Corp. for $350 million in cash and stock.

Quick Take

Splunk (SPLK) has announced that it has agreed to acquire Phantom Cyber for $350 million in cash and stock.

Phantom has developed an industry-recognized SOAR system for Security Orchestration, Automation and Response capabilities.

SPLK is acquiring Phantom to bolster its data integration, security analysis and automation capabilities as it continues to build out its machine learning offerings.

Target Company

Palo Alto, California-based Phantom was founded in 2014 to create a suite of cybersecurity tracking and response solutions for the enterprise.

Management is headed by co-founder and CEO Oliver Friedrichs, who was previously SVP at Sourcefire and founder and CEO at Immunet.

Below is an overview video of Phantom’s approach:

(Source: RSA Conference)

Phantom’s primary innovation has been to connect dozens of security products from other companies into a single ‘operating system’ that allows security operations personnel to more effectively administer security policies and respond to security issues.

The firm raised approximately $23 million in venture capital investment from investors such as Kleiner Perkins, Caulfield & Byers, In-Q-Tel, Foundation Capital and Blackstone.

Market & Competition

According to a late 2016 MarketsandMarkets research report, the Security Orchestration market size is expected to reach $1.68 billion by 2021, representing a CAGR of 15.3% from 2016.

The main drivers for this forecasted growth include a continued rise in security threats and breaches, the transition by enterprises to the cloud and the growth in the BYOD (Bring Your Own Device) trend.

Of the overall market, network forensics is expected to dominate as the report believes more companies will adopt forensics solutions to improve their security posture over time.

By region, North America will contribute the largest market share during the forecast period, but the APAC region will likely grow the fastest.

Major competitive vendors that provide security orchestration products include:

FireEye (FEYE)

Cisco (CSCO)

Intel Security (INTC)

IBM (IBM)

Huawei

Hexadite

Tufin

Swimlane

CyberSponse

Acquisition Terms and Rationale

Splunk disclosed the acquisition price as $350 million in cash and stock and said that most of the consideration would be paid from cash on hand. The stock portion of the purchase price would result in ‘less than one percent total dilution,’ according to the company.

As of its most recent 10-Q filing for the quarter ended January 31, 2017, Splunk had $421.3 million in cash and equivalents and total liabilities of $913.4 million.

So, it appears that Splunk has ample resources to close the transaction without undue financial hardship.

Splunk is acquiring Phantom because it believes that analytics-driven security and SOAR platforms improve security operations efficiency ‘by automating tasks, orchestrating workflows, improving collaboration, and enabling organizations to respond to incidents at machine speed.’

As Splunk said in the deal statement,

Customers will be able to use Splunk® technology for orchestration and automation as an integral part of their Security Operations Center (SOC) platform to accelerate incident response while addressing the skills shortage. The combination will help SecOps teams to: Advance cyber defense and reduce organizational risk using analytics-driven security

Respond faster by accelerating incident response

Work smarter and reduce staffing and skills challenges

So, this deal represents a further push for Splunk into the enterprise Security Operations Center through Phantom’s orchestration and response system.

Combining Phantom’s large number of service integrations with Splunk’s machine learning capabilities, the resulting offering should represent a more robust set of capabilities for enterprise security operations.

Splunk’s stock dropped by a slight 0.82% on the announcement as the chart below indicates:

(Source: Seeking Alpha)

Investors appear to be taking this significant acquisition in stride, which represents 2.6% of Splunk’s current $13.4 billion market capitalization.

The deal is scheduled to close by the end of Q2 2018 and will likely take at least two more quarters to integrate fully.

I view the transaction as a net positive for Splunk, but investors won’t see the benefits in financial results until well into 2019.

