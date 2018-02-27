Mylan: Undervalued Pharmaceutical Company With Potential Near-Term Fundamental Catalysts

The Mylan Story

Mylan (NASDAQ:MYL) is a global generic and specialty pharmaceutical company. Through a series of acquisitions over the last 10 years, Mylan has transformed itself into one of the largest generic and specialty pharmaceutical companies in the world from a U.S.-focused generic company. Despite this repositioning, Mylan management believes that the market continues to view the company as a predominantly U.S. generic company and has not properly valued the "durable" franchise that it has built. During its Q3 earnings call on November 6, 2017, Mylan management referred to an investor presentation posted on its website titled "Built to Last" that presented its case for why the stock was significantly undervalued.

Built to Last

The main purpose of the presentation is to highlight how Mylan has diversified away from the competitive U.S. generic market and is now a global specialty pharmaceutical company with substantial size, scale, and durable cash flows. Mylan likely saw the need to publish the presentation due to recent stock price performance in reaction to the competitive forces in the U.S. generic market, recent regulatory issues with its EpiPen product, and investor dissatisfaction with management compensation. In the presentation, it states that only 25% of its business is subject to variability and competitive pricing pressure. Due to this diversification and its durable cash flows, the company should trade at a higher multiple than it does today. Although the presentation does not provide a lot of new information, it raised an interesting question - is Mylan undervalued?

The U.S. Generic Pharmaceutical Market

The U.S. generic market is Mylan's largest and most profitable market and will continue to be going forward. Pharmaceutical companies in the U.S. generic market have experienced profitable growth for the last 10-15 years despite price being the main differentiator for AB-rated products. In order to earn higher returns, manufacturers have allocated resources to products that are difficult to formulate, have limited supply of API, require proprietary technology, or products where they believe they can obtain regulatory exclusivity through patent challenges (i.e. paragraph IV filings). The pharmaceutical companies have also consolidated to provide scale and improve efficiencies, as well as diversify into other dosage forms (e.g. injectables, topicals, etc.). This business model has worked for years, so the key question is what changed and is the ability to generate an appropriate return on capital in the U.S. permanently impaired?

The answer to the question of what changed is clear by reviewing any generic companies' recent earnings announcements - consolidation and the formation of buyer consortiums between the retailers/wholesalers/PBMs have led to increasing amounts of price pressure on any product that has multiple competitors. Since most generic products will have multiple competitors over time, the expectation is that the leverage that the consortiums have in the market will reduce profitability and long-term returns.

Long-Term Returns

The business model for generic pharmaceutical companies has not changed due to the end market consolidation. Generic pharmaceutical companies always earned most of their returns in the first few months after a product was launched and then earned a declining stream of cash flow for the remainder of the product's life. This leads to a lumpy business model that is difficult to model and predict with accuracy since the key variable is the number of competitors for any given product. The pricing pressure certainly reduces the value of the earnings stream and total return on investment for existing products, but I believe much of that is priced into the stock today, and existing products were not going to be the driver of long-term growth. The key question investors should ask management is can it continue to generate adequate returns by developing new products in the U.S.? It did not address that question in the Built to Last presentation, but it has made some comments on the subject and provided its view on the amount of revenue subject to pricing pressure.

In general, management has stated that its U.S. strategy is not changing much (at least not yet). Strategically, it was already focused on complex to formulate products and biosimilars, and it will continue to focus on those products. These products should be insulated from the intense price pressure due to the requirements for clinical trials and the complexity getting the product approved. If you believed that these products were a good use of capital prior to the current pricing pressure, then nothing has changed. These are products that are unlikely to have 5+ competitors, and many (i.e. most injectables) are not sold through the pharmacy channel, so the consortiums will not dictate pricing. Anecdotally, generic Copaxone fits the description of the type of product it would like to focus on. This was clearly a difficult product to get approved, and Mylan received the first approval. It effectively had 4.5 months of exclusivity and should be significantly ahead of competitors with respect to market share and the required injection training and support needed to sell this product. Sandoz recently received approval to enter the market, which will likely have an effect on price, but it is unclear if other competitors will enter the market in the near term. Generic Copaxone should provide revenue and earnings growth through 2018 and, despite the complexity getting the product approved, should provide an adequate return on capital. Other pipeline products like generic Advair and the biosimilars should also fit this return profile.

The complex products will clearly be an important driver of profitability and growth going forward, but the follow-up question is how profitable will the average product be going forward. Although Mylan is focused on the complex products, every product is not as complex as Copaxone or Advair. An example is Gleevec, which was approved in September. It had IMS sales of $1.7 billion and already has five competitors according to the Orange Book. Mylan will still need to generate adequate profitability on these products if it is going to grow. Since profitability and returns will be driven by the total number of competitors, it is important to review what other generic market participants are saying regarding their strategy and capital allocation to ensure the industry is acting rationally.

Competitor Dynamics

Teva (NYSE:TEVA) has been hit hardest by the price pressure in the industry due to its overpriced acquisition of Allergan's (NYSE:AGN) generic business. In December, it announced a large restructuring plan. As part of the plan, it will optimize its product portfolio and begin negotiating price increases with customers. If price increases are not possible, it will discontinue products. It will also close 12 manufacturing plants and reduce its workforce by 14,000 people or 26%. It has described its actions as a profitability-driven approach to the business rather than a volume-driven approach.

Sandoz (division of Novartis) announced in October that it would close an oral-solid plant near Denver. It said that 50% of the products there would likely be discontinued because they are not profitable. It also has begun a process to sell its dermatology business and is rumored to be exploring a sale of the U.S. oral-solid business. Therefore, it is focused on profitability, and consolidation is likely coming in the market.

In October, Impax and Amneal announced that it would merge which provides some consolidation in the market and will reduce the number of competitors in the market going forward. As of now, no manufacturing consolidation has been announced, but the deal has not closed yet.

Additionally, many Indian generic pharmaceutical companies have addressed U.S. pricing, which is important because they are likely the biggest driver of pricing pressure because they are often the late entrant into many markets. Lupin stated that it would review its R&D spend because it no longer makes sense to invest capital in new products if it is not going to be one of the first three entrants into the market or products that will produce sustainable profits. Cipla stated that it would review its product portfolio with the goal of having a healthy profitability profile.

All of these actions provide anecdotal evidence that the generic industry is responding to the pricing pressure, and the large players are acting rationally. Reducing capacity and focusing capital allocation on profitable products should stabilize pricing and may improve profitability over time. Additionally, since the generic suppliers are beginning to push back on the purchasing consortiums, the industry is likely approaching the end of this period of severe price pressure. More importantly, the industry reaction indicates to me that the suppliers will continue to find a way to generate acceptable returns on capital in the U.S. market.

Durability of the Product Portfolio

In the Built to Last presentation, management stated that 75% of the company's business is stable and durable, or approximately revenues of $9.0 billion. This implies that approximately $3.0 billion of revenue is subject to variability and competitive price pressure, which likely approximates the company's U.S. oral-solid business plus a few other products. Management does not provide more detail behind the numbers, but the majority of the $9.0 billion durable portfolio would come from non-U.S. markets.

From a qualitative perspective, the non-U.S. markets are different from the U.S. because they are mostly single-payer markets. This reduces the amount of parties in the drug pricing negotiations but does not reduce the leverage of the payer. The market should be more stable from a price perspective because prices start heavily negotiated instead of getting set through market dynamics that drive pricing down over time. That being said, many European countries are beginning to implement tender systems. Additionally, the product portfolios acquired from Abbott (NYSE:ABT) and Meda are also more specialty in nature rather than generic. The Abbott portfolio had several branded generics, where sales are driven by promotion, but at the time of the acquisition, the Abbott portfolio was expected to decline over time. The Meda portfolio was more durable and included OTC products and specialty pharmaceuticals. The expectation for the Meda portfolio was that it would provide slow growth in the near term. The ROW portfolio is still growing and contains many licensed anti-viral products where the company has exclusive rights to sell the products in India.

From a quantitative perspective, it is difficult to analyze the long-term year-over-year performance of the foreign markets because those businesses have been built through two recent acquisitions, and the GAAP numbers are not clean. The company provides some disclosure regarding revenue from the acquisitions, so we can attempt to normalize their numbers by adding the benefit from the acquisition to the 2016 GAAP numbers. This shows that the European and the ROW segments have been growing and are more stable than the U.S. It also shows that the U.S. declined by 5.5%, excluding the acquisition and the EpiPen. It is not lost on me that this is one year-over-year analysis, so it by no means sets a long-term trend. Additionally, despite the U.S. price pressures and EpiPen issues, free cash flow has been consistent year over year, which adds some credibility to management's story; however, management will need to prove the durability of the portfolio during 2018.

Valuation

If you believe that the generic and specialty pharmaceutical market is too competitive and that Mylan will destroy capital by continuing to reinvest in new products, you probably think the 7.8x forward PE multiple is appropriate or maybe too high. If you believe that Mylan is navigating a period of industry transition and has positioned its portfolio for long-term growth, then there is a valid question of what multiple should Mylan trade at and what is the appropriate valuation. In recent years, Mylan's ROIC has been between 8.0% and 10.0% (currently ~8.3% on an LTM basis), which is a premium to its cost of capital of 7.0-8.0%. It currently trades with an FCF yield of approximately 7.2% on an LTM basis. In this market, for a non-cyclical, non-capital intensive business with these returns, a 14.0-16.0x multiple would be reasonable. Mylan has not historically traded at multiples in that range other than when Teva made its hostile bid, but it should trade significantly higher than the current multiple. The generic pharmaceutical business will continue to be lumpy and inconsistent, which will keep a ceiling on the multiple, but a 10.0x (Mylan's average NTM multiple since 2010 is ~10.3x) multiple is reasonable especially with the near-term pipeline that Mylan has. At 10.0x, Mylan has approximately 30% upside. In order to get there, management will need to deliver the $5.40 target that it has been discussing for several years, prove the durability of the portfolio over the course of 2018, and continue to show consistent progress in getting complex products approved.

Next Steps

Mylan reports earnings on Wednesday, February 28th. The fourth quarter should be decent because Copaxone was launched in October and was exclusive for the whole quarter. More important than Q4 will be its guidance. I believe it will provide a range that extends higher than its $5.40 target that should get the market's attention. Additionally, the $5.40 EPS target should not be too hard to hit with Copaxone, Advair, Restasis, and the recent Estrace launch, combined with the cost savings initiatives it implemented.

Disclosure: I am/we are long MYL.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.