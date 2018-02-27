Mortgage REITs: Nice Spread, Nice Dividends

The preferred scenario prevails for mortgage REITs: the economy is doing fine and the interest spread between short-term interest rates and mortgage rates is healthy.

A healthy economy with a stable and strongly upward sloping yield curve is the perfect environment for mortgage REITs. As long as recession risk remains low, we expect this benign environment to remain in place.

Mortgage REITs

While equity REITs invest in physical properties, mortgage REITs invest in mortgages or mortgage-backed securities (MBS), making them real estate debt owners. Mortgage REITs typically derive their returns from the income produced by the mortgages in their portfolio as well as changes in the mortgages' net present values. This is not dissimilar to equity REITs, which derive their returns from rents paid by tenants and the changes in its properties' valuations.

Mortgage REITs acquire mortgages, which generally have long maturity terms, such as 15 or 30 years. They finance the purchase of these with short-term debt, which generally comes with a lower interest rate than the mortgages pay. For example, if a mortgage REIT buys a 15-year mortgage that pays 3% per year and finances it with debt that costs 2% per year, the 1% spread represents the profit. The wider this spread, generally the more profitable it is for the mortgage REIT.

Of course, shareholders aren't interested in earning a 1% or 2% return, so these companies use a great deal of leverage to boost returns.

Mortgage REITs, for example, currently exhibit an average debt-to-equity ratio of 4.3x, which when multiplied by the current rate spread of 2.8% results in an effective spread of 12%.

Exhibit 1: Interest rate spread

One could say that mortgage REITs resemble a bit banks, that also use short-term funding (besides equity) to give long-term loans and earn the spread. Mortgage REITs focus solely on mortgage while the bank's loans are more diversified. Leverage in a bank is higher than that of mortgage REITs.

Despite falling under the REIT umbrella, mortgage REITs are often analyzed separately from equity REITs due to differences in asset bases, business models, and funding profiles. In this vein, the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS) classifies equity REITs in the 'Real Estate' sector, while mortgage REITs land in the 'Financials' sector.

Risk 1: Real Estate Prices

A mortgage is a first claim on real estate with limited upside potential to real estate price gains and large downside to potential to real estate price declines. The risk exposure resembles the combination of holding a riskless bond and a short position in a put option on the real estate. During periods of strong real estate prices with stable or falling interest rates, mortgages should perform well. The huge decline in mortgages in 2007 and 2008, even while global bonds performed well, indicate the short put option on real estate implicit in mortgages. The value of traditional corporate debt often focuses more on the profitability of the operating firm than on the value of the company's tangible assets. The value of mortgages, however, is more closely associated with the value of the real estate than the profitability of the borrower.

Exhibit 2: The National Association of Realtors Housing Affordability Index

The National Association of Realtors Housing Affordability Index is higher than in the early 2000s. This index is based on a family with a median income buying a median-priced house with a 30-year fixed-rate mortgage. The Housing Affordability Index measures whether or not a typical family earns enough income to qualify for a mortgage loan on a typical home at the national and regional levels based on the most recent price and income data.

The risk of a house price decline seems limited, certainly because the economy is running smoothly and recession risk is low.

Exhibit 3: Recession Probability Estimate

Risk 2: Asset and Liability Mismatch

Mortgage REIT assets are mainly longer-term MBS and mortgages, while their liabilities may include a significant amount of short-term debt, especially among residential mortgage REITs. This term mismatch requires that they roll over their short-term debt before the maturity of their assets. Their ability to do so depends on the liquidity and smooth functioning of the short-term debt markets, including the repo market. The repo market is normally extremely liquid. Banks and dealers also use the repo market as an important source of market liquidity. In the financing markets, the liquidity of the agency MBS is comparable to the market for Treasuries.

Risk 3:

Prepayment Risk

Changes in interest rates or borrower home sales affect the probability that some borrowers will refinance or repay their mortgages. When such a refinancing or repayment occurs, the investor holding the mortgage or MBS must reinvest the proceeds into the prevailing interest rate environment, which may be lower or higher. Mortgage REITs seek to hedge prepayment risk using similar tools and techniques as they use to hedge against interest rate risks.

Risk 4: Interest Rate Risk

The interaction between mortgage REITs and interest rates is multi-faceted. Managing the effects of changes in short- and long-term interest rates is an essential element of mortgage REITs' business operations. Changes in interest rates can affect the net interest margin, which is mortgage REITs' fundamental source of earnings but also may affect the value of their mortgage assets. Mortgage REITs typically manage and mitigate risk associated with their short-term borrowings through conventional, widely-used hedging strategies, including interest rate swaps, swaptions, interest rate collars, caps or floors and other financial futures contracts.

A healthy economy with a stable and strongly upward sloping yield curve is the perfect environment for mortgage REITs. When interest rate rises, this can have a negative impact on the funding costs and at the same time decrease the value of mortgages they have on their books. Nevertheless, Nareit's Brad Case calls it a myth that an increase in interest rates is bad for real estate investors. The historical evidence shows that real estate investors - at least those who invest through exchange-traded REITs - have usually done better during rising-rate environments than when interest rates were declining. There's a perfectly good reason for that: interest rates usually increase because macroeconomic conditions are improving, and an improvement in macroeconomic conditions is usually good news for equity investments in both real estate equity and real estate debt.

Even so, interest rate fluctuations are still the primary risk factor when investing in mortgage REITs.

So, what are the expectations for interest rates? For short-term interest rates, we can be… short. We can expect a gradual increase in line with the FED-projection of three rate rises this year.

But what will happen to long-term (mortgage) rates? Mortgage rates traditionally fluctuate in tandem with the yield of 10-year Treasury notes.

Exhibit 4: Long-Term Rates

So, what will happen to long-term (mortgage) rates? Normally, long rates rise when the FED start raising short-term rates. This pattern was evident in the monetary tightening cycles that occurred in the early and late 1990s. This familiar pattern seemed to break down, however, during the tightening cycle that occurred in the mid-2000s. In that episode, short-term rates continued to rise along with the Fed's policy rate, but longer-term rates hardly moved at all. The episode is commonly referred to as the "Greenspan conundrum," since then - Fed Chairman Alan Greenspan openly mused about the puzzling behavior exhibited by short- and long-term interest rates at the time. Also in the current tightening cycle, long rates didn't follow suit. At least they didn't until recently.

Exhibit 5: Treasury Yield Curve

What will happen next? Will long-term rates keep climbing higher or will they go back down again?

Let's divide the question into three parts: real rates, inflation expectations, and the term premium.

First, real rates. The expectations of future short-term real interest rates are a fundamental determinant of long-term yields. Long-run expectations are determined and anchored by the equilibrium real interest rate or r-star. This is the inflation-adjusted, short-term interest rate that is consistent with the full use of economic resources and steady inflation near the central bank's target level. Standard economic models imply that r-star is linked to households' degree of patience, which influences their willingness to save and to the expected growth rate of potential GDP, which influences the rate of return from saving. Current r-star estimates hover around 0%.

Exhibit 6: Real Interest Rates and Economic Growth

The historical statistical relationship between potential GDP growth and r-star can be used to construct a 10-year projection for the natural rate of interest. The CBO's projection of a gradual rise in potential growth over the next 10 years implies a gradual rise in r-star to a value around 1%.

Exhibit 7: Natural Rate of Interest

So, we can expect real rates to climb slowly to 1%.

As an aside, for more details about the link between CAPE and r-star, look here.

Second, we look at long-term inflation expectations. What matters are expectations over the entire 10 years, hence, understanding the role of this expectations component requires a long-run perspective. Interestingly, long-term inflation expectations in surveys have not budged over the course of 2017 and remain firmly anchored at the Fed's long-run inflation target of 2%, as noted in e.g. the Survey of Professional Forecasters. Overall, there is no survey evidence that suggests any meaningful downward shift in the inflation expectations underlying long-term yields.

Exhibit 8: Survey of Professional Forecasters Inflation Expectations

Our final building block is the term premium, which captures all factors other than expectations of future inflation and real short-term rates. It includes the inflation risk premium as well as any effects of changes in supply and demand that are unrelated to expectations, such as safe-haven demand for Treasuries. New York Fed economists Tobias Adrian, Richard Crump, and Emanuel Moench (or "ACM") present Treasury term premium estimates from 1961 to the present.

Exhibit 9: ACM Term Premium

Currently, the term premium is slightly negative. One reason for this low term premium is the Fed's large holdings of Treasuries and MBS. By buying over $4 trillion worth of bonds, the Fed reduced the available supply of bonds, pushing prices up and yields down. Estimates suggest that the term premium is currently about 0.9% lower than it would be without the Fed's large securities holdings and that this term premium effect will gradually diminish with the reduction of the Fed's balance sheet.

Exhibit 10: Term Premium Effect

The biggest factor pushing down the term premium seems to be the inflation premium. An explanation that reconciles the stable survey inflation expectations with the decline in nominal yields is that the inflation risk premium has fallen. This premium compensates investors for the uncertainty about future bond returns due to changes in inflation. When investors became increasingly worried about low inflation, this pushes the inflation risk premium into negative territory. Investors are paying a higher price for nominal bonds because they value them as a hedge against low inflation. Recently, investors have become more worried about rising inflation, pushing up the inflation risk premium and hence nominal interest rates.

To summarize, we expect real rates to increase very slowly in the coming years, the build down of the Fed balance sheet to have a similar slow increase of nominal rates as a consequence and inflation expectations to remain anchored around current levels. The biggest swing factor will be the inflation risk premium. All-in-all, we don't expect a sharp increase in long-term interest rates in the near future.

This implies that the current benign climate for mortgage REITs can continue.

Valuation

There is a clear link between the yield spread between mortgage REITs and bonds (both treasuries and corporates) and forward-looking expected returns.

Exhibit 11 shows the median annualized total return of mortgage REITs over the next three years based on their dividend yield spread to 10-year Treasuries at the beginning of that three-year period. The categories are defined so that each of them has roughly the same frequency.

Exhibit 11: Yield Spread vs. Treasuries and Expected Returns

The current spread is 7.69%...

When we look at the dividend yield spread to Baa-rated corporate bonds, the picture looks very similar.

Exhibit 12: Yield Spread vs. Corporates and Expected Returns

Current spread: 5.96%...

Is a current dividend yield in excess of 10% a signal that perhaps investors should look more closely at the investment opportunity in exchange-traded Mortgage REITs? The historical data suggests that the answer should be "yes."

Historical returns

A quick look at the historical returns reveals that you shouldn't invest in mortgage REITs for price appreciation. It's not about earnings growth but all about the yield. And double-digit yields offer quite a bit of protection against price declines. As long as the current economic and rate environment carries on, the dividends are safe and mortgage REITs are interesting for yield-seeking investors who understand the risks involved.

Exhibit 13: Historical returns

ETF-composition

iShares Mortgage Real Estate ETF (REM) has 36 holdings. The biggest names are Annaly Capital Management (NLY) and AGNC (AGNC), who both represent more than 10% of the ETF.

Based on a rigorous analysis of the ETF's holdings, iShares Mortgage Real Estate ETF is David Trainer's top-rated Real Estate ETF.

Exhibit 14: iShares Mortgage Real Estate ETF Top-10 holdings

Price momentum

On the graph of the iShares Mortgage Real Estate ETF, we can clearly see that the momentum is positive.

Exhibit 15: iShares Mortgage Real Estate ETF price chart

Catalysts

Everything that improves the current goldilocks-scenario for mortgage REITs can act as a catalyst. Slower than expected rate rises by the FED can improve the interest rate spread-expectations. The same goes for a limited increase in long-term rates. Another very positive sign would be the increase of dividends by the mortgage REITs. If the current environment carries on, all this is realistic.

Conclusion

The combination of:

an economic tailwind,

a healthy interest rate spread,

positive price momentum and

a reasonable valuation

should reward investors: BUY iShares Mortgage Real Estate ETF!

Please click the "Follow" tab at the top of this article, if you like my articles. If you would like to receive real-time alerts on future articles and updates, make sure that the "Get E-mail Alerts" box (below the "Follow" tab) remains checked.

This article provides opinions and information but does not contain recommendations or personal investment advice to any specific person for any particular purpose. The information provided is for educational purposes only and does not constitute a recommendation of the suitability of any investment strategy for a particular investor.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.