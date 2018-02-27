Oxford Immunotec Global's (OXFD) CEO Peter Wrighton-Smith on Q4 2017 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Oxford Immunotec Global PLC (NASDAQ:OXFD) Q4 2017 Earnings Conference Call February 27, 2018 8:00 AM ET

Good morning and thank you for joining us to review Oxford Immunotec's financial results for the fourth quarter and full year 2017. Joining me on today's call are Oxford Immunotec's Chief Executive Officer, Dr. Peter Wrighton-Smith, and Chief Financial Officer, Rick Altieri.

Before we begin, I would like to caution listeners that certain information discussed during this call will include forward-looking statements covered under the Safe Harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Actual results could differ materially from those stated or implied by those forward-looking statements due to risks and uncertainties associated with our business.

For a discussion of these risks and uncertainties, I encourage you to review our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The company disclaims any obligation to update any forward-looking statements made during the course of this call.

During the call, we will also present certain financial informational on a non-GAAP basis. We believe that non-GAAP financial measures, taken in conjunction with U.S. GAAP financial measures, provide useful information for both us and investors, by excluding certain non-cash and other expenses and income that are not indicative of our core operating results.

We use non-GAAP measures to compare our performance relative to forecast and strategic plans to benchmark our performance externally against competitors and for certain compensation decisions. Reconciliations between U.S. GAAP and non-GAAP results are presented in the tables accompanying our earnings release, which can be found in the Investor Relations section of our website.

With that, it's my pleasure to turn the call over to Oxford Immunotec's Chief Executive Officer, Peter Wrighton-Smith.

Good morning and thank you for joining us today. On today's call, I'll provide a brief review of our operating performance in 2017, followed by a discussion of our strategy and priorities for 2018. I'll then hand it over to Rick, who will walk you through our fourth quarter financial results in detail. Once Rick's completed that, he'll hand it back to me to provide our 2018 financial guidance, and we'll then open up the lines to take your questions.

In 2017, we continued our evolution from a one product company to a multiproduct company, completed the successful integration of two acquisitions, and saw the successful culmination of several strategically important multiyear initiatives on intellectual property, royalties and reimbursement. Though the year contained a mixture of ups and downs, in aggregate 2017 marked another successful year at Oxford Immunotec.

Revenues of $103.1 million represented 20% growth on a reported and constant currency basis. Notably this is our 13th consecutive year of achieving at least 20% year-over-year constant currency revenue growth.

Revenues in our core TB franchise grew 9% year-over-year in constant currency. In the US, our commercial success throughout the year was overshadowed by lower test utilization at specific US accounts tied heavily to immigrant screening. Absent this headwind, in the things we can control we have been encouraged to see our overall account retention rates remain high and strong productivity in new accounts growth being maintained.

Europe and the rest of world revenues grew 17% year-over-year in constant currency. This was the first year since 2012 that revenue growth in Europe and rest of world exceeded 10%, and this rate of growth was well above our expectations of mid-to-high single digits. The outperformance was due to an acceleration of growth in core markets, especially the UK, where we continued to successfully drive uptake of testing in the NHS immigration screening tenders.

In Asia, we commenced the year with an expectation that despite strong underlying test volume growth, reported revenues will be relatively flat in 2017 due to three temporary effects. These impacts include currency headwinds in both Japan and China due to the strengthening of the dollar, and our decision to stop selling certain low-margin accessories in Japan as part of our commitment to advancing the company towards profitability.

We were delighted to see Asia outperform our expectations in 2017 with nearly 5% year-over-year revenue growth due to good early progress from South Korea, solid underlying volume growth in Japan and strength in China on the heels of revised guidelines lending further support to IGRA testing.

Moving onto our tick-borne disease portfolio, 2017 was our first full year of ownership of the Imugen and Immunetics businesses. Our objectives for the year were to complete the successful integration of these two businesses, set up TB testing in Norwood, and begin the process of rolling out tick-borne testing to our US sales force to take advantage of the [core point] overlap that exist between TB and tick-borne disease.

We trained our sales force in February, and had expected that it would take until at least the end of the year before we started to see an impact of our sales team on growth. We were delighted to see the impacts of our sales force much earlier than we had anticipated, and overall we grew the tick-borne disease and other revenue line over 25% on a pro forma basis.

Initially our messaging has been focused on addressing two of the principal unmet needs in the market; the need for more sensitive tests in early detection and the need to test the co-infection as well as for Lyme. Throughout the year we saw strong acceptance of both of these messages with strong uptake of our testing solutions and our product mix beginning to shift towards more comprehensive testing, which also carries higher ASPs.

We also successfully completed our integration plans, including offering our T-SPOT.TB test from the new Norwood Massachusetts facility. This has resulted in a number of cost and logistical advantages. When we were considering entering the tick-borne disease business, there were multiple characteristics that attracted us to this market. It is a large market and one that is clearly growing rapidly.

Like TB, we saw Lyme and tick-borne disease in general as a neglected market with clear unmet needs arising from the deficiencies of the older technology used in the market. Based upon this, we believe that like our core TB business having technology with clear clinical differentiation with a strong commercial presence in a large market presented a very compelling growth opportunity.

All told, our performance and the additional perspective we gained in 2017 are highly supportive of our initial thesis on this market opportunity, and we gained incremental confidence in our ability to serve the unmet needs and bring a strong voice to this market. We are excited to build off this [policy] momentum generated in 2017 and I will talk in a minute about our plan to do so.

Moving below the top line, our second major focus in 2017 was starting to move the company towards profitability. We continued to make operational improvements in driving down TB cost of goods. We also gained leverage with our sales and marketing expenses with the addition of our tick-borne revenues, and we completed a process of re-prioritizing our pipeline and efforts to maximize the ROI of our R&D spend.

We also saw the very successful completion of several strategic initiatives that had been underway in some cases for multiple years. These included securing differential reimbursement for T-SPOT.TB in France, maintaining our differential Medicare reimbursement for T-SPOT.TB in the US under PAMA, reducing our royalty burden through the successful renegotiation of key license agreements, and publicly defending our intellectual property.

Starting with reimbursement, recall in June that the French Ministry of Health and Social Affairs made the decision to reimburse IGRA tests for latent TB screening in at-risk patient populations. As we have done in other markets, we sought to demonstrate that the incremental clinical value provided by our test is substantial and deserve the differential reimbursement. These efforts were highly successful and we were able to secure reimbursement rate of approximately €60 for T-SPOT.TB whereas the reimbursement rate for the other latent TB tests in the market only equates to approximately €40 per test.

Looking forward, we are enthusiastic about converting this differential reimbursement into market share gains in France. Similarly, we were early to consider the impact of PAMA on the US reimbursement landscape, and over the last few years we have carefully executed a reimbursement strategy in that US, which was designed to preserve our differential reimbursement when the legislation was implemented. We are delighted to see that strategy become successfully into fruition this year.

In the year, we also saw the successful culmination of a multiyear effort to reduce our royalty burden. At the end of June, we reached a settlement with SSI resulting in a 300 basis point to 400 basis point improvement in TB gross margins. In the fourth quarter, we also successfully negotiated a royalty reduction with another of our licensors, which had a positive contribution in the fourth quarter and is another step forward to hitting our long-term margin goals in TB.

Finally, we were very pleased with the successful outcome of our multiyear efforts to enforce our intellectual property. We chose to pursue this patent infringement lawsuit against our principal competitor for two main reasons. Firstly because we felt as a [newly] company that it was important to demonstrate that we will defend our IP, and secondly because we believed on the probabilities this legal action would result to a favorable return in invested capital for our shareholders. Both were accomplished.

The $27.5 million cash payment received as part of the settlement further strengthens our balance sheet. This extra cash gives the company additional latitude for further growth investments and/or M&A whilst also giving us ample cushion to get the company to cash neutrality without having to raise additional capital.

Now turning to our strategy and priorities for 2018. In 2018, we are looking to continue our long track record of strong revenue growth. And to do so, we are investing in multiple growth initiatives in both our TB and tick-borne disease businesses. First on TB. We believe there is significant headroom for our TB business to grow as we continue to penetrate the large and attractive IGRA market. Despite our success and the success of our competitor, IGRAs and [tests] are only about 20% penetrated into the market, which means about 80% of the market is still using the archaic skin test.

Our sales and marketing activities in 2018 will look to exploit increasingly positive guideline updates, including the combined CDC, ATS, and IDSA guidelines and the U.S. Preventive Services Task Force recommendation to promote IGRA usage over the skin test in the US. The CDC, ATS, and IDSA guidelines go much further in recommending IGRAs over the skin test in prior guidelines and these guidelines also highlight T-SPOT.TB’s superior sensitivity.

We were delighted to see that CDC has taken bolder starts on the use of IGRAs earlier this month. In early February, the CDC issued a notification informing the United States Citizenship and Immigration Services that revised tuberculosis technical information would go into effect on October 1 this year. Once these guidelines become effective when a test for cell mediated immunity to TB is required, also will surge in the must use an FDA approved IGRA test. Performing a skin test will no longer be allowed.

We were gratified to see these guidelines recommend IGRA for children under five years of age as we have been keen to demonstrate that our T-SPOT.TB test performed excellently in this population. Such as with the publication last year of to our knowledge, the largest ever study showing the performance IGRAs in children. This study is on 40,000 pediatric samples, including over 5000 from children younger than five years of age, evidenced that the T-SPOT.TB test provides valuable results, and shows a strong correlation with risk factors for TB infection in children, including the very young and HIV-infected.

Asia remains an important growth market for us. In China, we will be building on new guidelines recommending that all individuals of HIV infection to routinely receive latent TB infection or LTBI screening. These guidelines recommend IGRAs as the major method for LTBI screening, and also site T-SPOT.TB as the leading IGRA. We see lots of future growth opportunity in China and are expanding our presence there.

We believe there is further growth to come out of Japan too, and the outlook for this market remains solid, especially given we recently learnt that reimbursement for T-SPOT.TB was maintained at its current level for another two years. We are further expanding our activities in other Asian countries in 2018. We have recently done this for South Korea and will be looking to build on our early success in this geography in 2018.

In Europe and rest of world we will be looking to build on the positive momentum we are seeing from the UK NHS tender, and exploit the newly instated France reimbursement. We will also be continuing to expand this in new markets when such markets develop to a degree that makes this investment worthwhile.

In general, we continue to see favorable guidelines updates to support expanding TB screening and the use of IGRAs. Just last week, the World Health Organization released updated consolidated guidelines for the programmatic management of LTBI. These guidelines supercede previous WHO policy documents and identify an expanded list of at-risk groups for LTBI testing and treatment. This reflects the growing recognition that the global TB epidemic can only be controlled through the expansion of programs to identify those who are carriers of latent TB infection. All told, this guideline update is a significant step forward for latent TB screening globally, and highlights the important role that IGRAs will play in the global battle to end TB.

Supporting favorable guidelines updates through the generation of additional data and publications that demonstrate the superior performance of T-SPOT.TB is another key component to our TB growth strategy. And we are now armed with two timely landmark publications to support the guidelines updates I have just discussed. The first study which I just talked about was published in the Pediatric Infectious Disease Journal demonstrating the strong performance of our test in pediatric samples.

The second study, which was published in January in tuberculosis analyzed over 600,000 T-SPOT.TB test results to determine how the unique characteristics of T-SPOT.TB contribute to the test’s superior accuracy. This was the largest dataset on IGRAs ever reported on, and the results demonstrate the strong performance of our tests and utility of its borderline category.

Lastly, all of these efforts will be supported by further innovation of both our product and service offerings both in terms of utility of our test results and the workflow associated with our test. As you can tell we have got a large program of work ahead of us and many reasons to be excited about the growth possibilities in this TB market over the coming years.

Within tick-borne disease, we continue our ongoing sales activities. And we are also embarking on a multiyear program of work aiming to build a market leadership position in the long-term. This strategy contains three main pillars; clinical and data development, growing education and awareness, and leveraging data.

First on clinical and data development, we are continuing to invest in test innovation and further build out our test menu and the generation and publication of additional data to evidence our differentiated offering such as our ongoing LyTIC study. In regards to education and awareness, this is a market we are seeing to be keen to receive education about testing option. To satisfy that demand we are stepping up on the education programs and aiming to engage larger numbers of [indiscernible] commissions, and in time look to influence updates to the outdated testing guidelines.

We are also looking to build a strong brand in a market where the offerings are generally undifferentiated. We selected a new brand name for our tick-borne disease offering and we are excited to roll this out later in the year. And then thirdly, on leveraging data we have a service model in the US, which enables us to generate and analyze current infection and other testing and market data to further aid our commercial development and educational initiatives.

These are emerging infections and as such there is real value in being at the cutting edge of epidemiological information here. Although it is early, we are beginning to –we are confident in this becoming a more material driver of revenues in the company over the coming years.

Now onto the pipeline, specifically our T-SPOT.CMV and the Babesia blood donor screening assays.

We continue to believe the transplantation of the market remains an attractive potential opportunity and a complementary call point for our existing commercial infrastructure. Our T-SPOT.CMV assay measures the strength of T-cell response against CMV, the most common infection and an important cause of morbidity, graft loss and mortality among transplant recipients.

We have come to the end of a series of clinical trials to see our T-SPOT.CMV and we are excited to see the definitive results of these various studies published in the peer-reviewed literature in 2018. This data will enable us to complete our work on how best to position the clinicality of the product and commence effective commercialization efforts and we plan to provide subsequent updates on future calls.

Lastly on the Babesia blood donor screening, the acquisitions of Imugen and Immunetics included pipeline products seeking to address Babesia within the blood donor screening market with Imugen offering both a serology and PCR testing service, and Immunetics offering a serology kit.

One of the primary motives of these acquisition, we feel growing concern about transfusion transmitted TB business. The lack of any FDA approved blood screening assets for the Babesia. And the concentration of customers in the US blood donor screening market are support for the company to perceive BLA approval for these offerings.

Over the past year, we’ve made significant progress on these BLA submissions, based on continual reduction to the list of outstanding items, the completion of inspections, and the progression of our discussions with FDA to minor comments and questions, we exited 2017 expecting our first BLA approval in early 2018.

Despite a positive progression in our dialogue with FDA, we have just received a complete response letter regarding the BLA for the Immunotec's Babesia Kits. The unexpected nature of this letter gives us significant calls in regards to the timing and how much further investment maybe required to obtain BLA approval.

Based on this letter, we see this project risk as having gone up. it's financial concerns having been pushed back, and our first new print part is diminished, all of which meaningfully reduced the programs ROI.

We are still seeking counter patients from the FDA on their intentions; however should our preliminary judgement on this matter be confirmed, it’s highly likely that we would accept this business. While this outcome would be very disappointing, after all the hard work we’ve put in, and the encouragement the FDA has given us, we continuously evaluate the ROI of our major projects and we must prioritize our capital and operating investments based on the incremental returns on capitals of these investments will create.

We are committed to protecting shareholder value and our plan [ph] is to take definite actions sooner rather than later. We have always been aware of the uncertainties surrounding FDA approval and the timing of FDA guidance when we began investing in this program.

Our recognition of those risks help drive thoughtful and capital spending decisions around capacity expansion, and inventory buildup inner thoughts approval. As a result of these decisions, we would expect to be able to absorb this potential change in strategy and reallocation of internal resources rapidly.

If we were to exhibit business near term, when considering the winding down time period we would expect the reduction in R&D revenues this year of approximately $3 million and expect our bottom line to improve modestly due to removal of cost in excess of revenues.

As such, exiting this business would reduce the company's losses in the short term and hasten the company's progress towards profitability. As my prior comments on our investment plan in TB and Tick-borne disease demonstrates, as a management team it was focused on growth. However, we also strive to see that growth is sustainable, and we are therefore looking to continue to advance the company towards profitability in 2018.

Firstly, as we look at gross margins for 2018, we are looking to see TB margin expand further as we see the full year benefit in the reduction of [Indiscernible] obligations negotiated in 2017 and as we continue our long track record of driving down our cost through a common lease of scale of operation improvements.

In parallel, we are working to bring our tick-borne disease margins up to our corporate average for service margins. In terms of expenses, we are working to demonstrate a durable reduction of our axis percentage of scale with our spend increasing at a slower rate than our revenues. And this will be aided by two specific factors that have been a meaningful portion of our expenditure in 2017.

Firstly, the cessation [ph] of further spend of patent litigation following the stable settlement outcome and secondly the light of significant reduction in expense on the blood donor screening BLAs.

As many of our long term shareholders will recall, we’ve have been vocal about our commitment to getting the company's profitability for multiple years. Based on the continued progress of the company on revenue growth, as well as the decisions that we take to terminate the program are no longer meeting our financial hurdle rates, we now anticipate approaching profitability in the second half of 2018 on an adjusted EBITDA basis.

On that note, I will now hand over to Rick, who will walk you through our financial results in greater detail.

Thank you Peter. Total revenues in the quarter were $25 million, a 6% increase over revenues of $23.7 million in the fourth quarter of 2016.

Breaking down our reported revenues on a regional basis, U.S. was $15.6 million, representing 62% of our revenue. Europe and rest of the world revenue was $2.2 million, representing 9% of revenue. And Asia revenue was $7.2 million, representing 29% of our revenue.

Turning to some comments on pricing and volume in our TB business. We sold approximately 225,000 tests in the U.S., via both our kit sales and tests processed in our ODL service business.

ASPs for our U.S. business in the quarter remained stable. We sold over 600,000 tests in our own U.S. region, both via kit sales and test processed in our UK and ODL service business.

In-country pricing generally remain stable in the fourth quarter. Although ASPs for your U.S. Region as a whole vary from quarter to quarter due to geographical revenue mix and foreign currency issues.

Gross profit of $14.5 million, increased by $1.9 million or 16% from the prior year's quarter. Overall, gross margin for the quarter was 57.7%, an increase of 490 basis points from the prior-year period.

Product gross margin was 75% and service gross margin was 46.8%. Product gross margin increased by 1300 basis points from the prior year. The increase was primarily due to the lower royalty expense resulting from the successful renegotiation of our royalty burden and favorable mix.

Service margin was flat versus the prior year. Overall, our core TB margins remained strong and are expected to continue to improve as we remain confident in our ability to increase both gross margins of our tick-borne disease business to a level more consistent with the TB business overtime.

Turning to operating expenses, sales and marketing expenses were $8.8 million in the fourth quarter of 2017, up $550,000 from the fourth quarter of 2016, but down $650,000 sequentially.

The year-over-year increase in sales and marketing costs was primarily due to investments to support accelerating growth in our tick-borne disease franchise. Research and development expenses were $4.5 million in the fourth quarter, an increase of $450,000 compared to the fourth quarter of 2016 but flat sequentially.

The year-over-year increase in R&D expenses was primarily due to increased BLA costs while the lack of expense growth sequentially was mainly the result of our [Indiscernible] PROTECT studies and the related patient follow up coming to an end.

General and administrative expenses were $7.4 million in the fourth quarter of 2017, up $350,000 million from the prior year period, but down $800,000 sequentially. The year-over-year increase in G&A expense was primarily driven by higher legal costs related to our patent litigation.

Operating expenses for the fourth quarter included $1.6 million of share-based compensation. As Peter discussed, before due to the receipt of the complete response letter from the FDA regarding our BLAs for the Immunotec’s Babesia assay, the company recorded an impairment charge of $7.2 million. This charge reflects a full write down of in process research and development expense, and other assets acquired as part of the Immunotec’s acquisition.

Net income for the fourth quarter of 2017 was $8.8 million compared to a net loss of $4.9 million from the fourth quarter of 2016. Net income for the fourth quarter of 2017 includes the onetime lump sum and pick sum payment, was $27.5 million we received in conjunction with the settlement of our patent litigation in December.

EBITDA for the fourth quarter was a profit of $14.4 million compared to a loss of $6.9 million in the fourth quarter of 2016. Adjusted EBITDA which excludes share-based compensation, unrealized current currency gains and losses, and exceptional items was a loss of $4 million for the fourth quarter of 2017 compared to a loss of $5.2 million in the prior year period. For EBITDA and adjusted EBITDA are non-GAAP measures.

Turning briefly to our review of the results for the full year of 2017. Revenue for the year was a $103.1 million or a 20% increase of a full year 2016 revenue of $86.1 million. Gross profit was $56.3 million, an increase of $9.7 million over the prior year period. Gross margin for the full year was 54.7%, an increase of 60 basis points compared to 54.1% in 2016.

For continuation of our long track record of operational improvement to prior down cost and the part full year reduction of our royalty burden more than offset the driver by lower margin tick-borne disease business. Net loss for the full year of 2017 was $32.9 million compared to a net loss of $22.3 million for the full year of 2016.

We finished the fourth quarter with a very healthy balance sheet with $90.3 million of cash and cash equivalents. I'll now hand it back to Peter who will discuss our financial guidance for 2018.

Thank you, Rich. Taking all our product commentary into account for the full year 2018, we expect revenues of between a $112 million and a $118 million representing 9% to 15% year-over-year growth.

The widening of our revenue guidance range is a result of the uncertainty currently facing our Babesia blood donor screening business. The lower end of our revenue guidance reflects a complete exit of the business in the first half of 2018, while the higher end reflects the inclusion of similar levels of IND revenue as to what we're seeing in 2017.

Based on the midpoint of this annual guidance, we expect 17.5% to 19% of full year revenues to fall in the first quarter. This range reflects the usual seasonality of our U.S. TB and tick-borne disease businesses. We're also are expecting integration headwinds to impact our U.S. TB revenue growth in the first quarter before they start to abate in the second quarter.

Additional factors contemplated in our revenue pacing assumptions for the first quarter include the impact of harsh weather seen in the U.S. as compared to the first quarter of 2017 and a sequential decline in Asia revenue due to order timing which reflects the volatility in order facing that we see in this business.

That concludes our former prepared remarks more than up and up aligned for questions.

Good morning and thank you for taking the questions. Starting with a few guidance questions. In the context of revenue guidance, what assumptions are you making for growth by product category and growth by geography and are there any key assumptions that are specific to tender outcomes?

It's generally not our position to breakout our revenue guidance by either revenue or geography. And as it relates to your question about tenders. Again, tenders are very variable around the world. Yes, some countries use and some countries don’t. tenders can sometimes be national, that can be down to an individual hospital level.

And so, we just view those as a just a part of how one does business. And so, we don’t tend to talk about tenders specifically because they're just part of how the past sellers are very good business in the ordinary course and so. I got nothing really to say on the tender point.

Okay. So, I guess maybe going back to the first part of the question that I understand you don’t want to address correctly. Making some logical leaps, it seems like your guidance for the year assumes that overall TB growth comes in below 10% for the year and it certainly seems like it would be hard for to be much higher than that given what we're seeing with the tick-borne business.

So, to the extent my logical leaps are fair. I think it's important to keep in mind that you annualize the impact of immigration reform in the U.S. over the next one to two quarters. The pricing dynamics that were negative in 2017 seemingly subside this year. You've made significant commercial addition in the U.S. over the last 12 to 24 months and as you noted in your prepared remarks more and more guidelines are supporting the use of IGRAs over traditional skin tests.

So, with all this in mind, why are you looking for TB growth that’s even not even in the neighborhood of what I described, then shouldn’t it be a lot more robust?

Peter Wrighton-Smith

Similarly, in Europe we've seen stronger growth trajectory in that market and whilst I'm not sure that we would endorse in the same growth rates by '18 as we saw in '17. Clearly, the reasons of that business is growing more rapidly and has historically, are sustainable.

And in last year we turn to the U.S., our guidance reflects the fact that as you have pointed out, we will still have integration headwinds in Q1 and at the part of Q2. It also reflects that this' been a particularly harsh wind turning Q1 this year, particularly that compares to last year.

And you're quite right, in general, the outlook for IGRAs as a market looks extremely favorable over the long term. And from our perspective, we are very confident not that I see to continue to grow in this market for many years to come because of those undermined drivers.

But none-the-less, bearing in mind the what happened in 2017 in the U.S. business, we are being more muted in our expectations around the current utilization this year that's what's factored into our guidance.

Okay. And just maybe two quick clean up questions. First, I guess you've talked about the weather impact on the quarter, some of that embedding an observation about what's going on in terms of doctor visits not related to flu given the historical flu season.

And I guess, a rigged question, what was the overall impact of pricing on TB growth in 2017? Thank you.

Peter Wrighton-Smith

Richard Altieri

Doug Schenkel

Peter Wrighton-Smith

Yes. So, let me give you a bit more color on that. So, the complete response letter that the main outcome from that letter is they've asked us to redo our pre product validation batches. Now, the problem with that is that we are our leases are from the current facility where that manufacturing takes place, relatively soon.

As there's no way we can accomplish that before the lease expires. As a consequence, we would need to move it to the new facility, get that new facility up and running and validated, then do the batches, then go through new inspection because this is a new facility. And when you pause all that out, you end up with a delay of at least 15 months.

And so, from our perspective, the reason that the challenge we have here is do we make that significant CapEx investment in that new facility and continue to lose a lot of money on this program for another 15 months, given what we heard from the FDA.

And so, that's one of the reasons why if as I've said we're still seeking clarifications in the FDA because this is very fresh for us and we still need to understand what the FDA intended.

But should our suspicions be confirmed and that be that delay be confirmed, then "Yes" I think we are minded as we say it's a day to no longer continue that business for the reasons I explained which is the risks gone up, the financial returns are being pushed back and the first move advantage we have in this market would be significantly diminished picked up by virtue of that delay.

Okay, that's helpful. And back in the TB business. With the new guidelines that you highlighted, I'm just curious in particular the CDC guidelines, how you see that accelerating market penetration. Obviously your guidance is what it is, but I'm just curious with these new guidelines. Will this really do you think drive an inflection and demand in the U.S. market?

Peter Wrighton-Smith

Yes. I think the key thing to realize about this market from our perspective is look, despite the success of us in connection, we're only 20% of penetration in this market. There's a huge amount of headroom to grow. But the principle competitors both of us is the skin test.

And so, what I find particularly important about the later CDC guidelines updates and indeed the commercial guidelines is that they're much more supportive of the IGRAs over the skin test. And so, I think that gives us much stronger ammunition to really start to accelerate the conversion of people from the skin test.

And so, that's why we're being helpful. Obviously, to then predict exactly how that effects account dynamics and rate productivity et cetera is much more difficult. But I certainly, it is certainly a strong reason why we're confident in our ability to grow for several years to come because of that supportive tail wind from guidance.

Okay. And then last one on T-SPOT.CMV. Can you just talk about your early customer feedback from the European launch of how that's doing in some of the pilot program?

Peter Wrighton-Smith

Yes. So, I think the from our perspective, from what we're seeing is that the performance of the test teams' encouraging. The main aspect that we're focused on is really what is the right commercial pathway to commercialize that and what is the financial returns of that look like and that's where we are principally focused internally.

And we believe that overtime and as the date gets published, it will become apparent the test helps has it clearly has clinical performance. It's now for us about plotting a commercial strategy that makes sense.

Peter Wrighton-Smith

William Quirk

Yes. So, just -- yes, immigration testing touches on many different parts of the U.S. market. As we said before, it touches on public health, for example our refugee business that we've seen, it touches on student health, its foremost students coming to the U.S., it touches in employment screening.

But this in particular is about the naturalization of people currently in the U.S. who wants to confirm the residence. This testing is done all over the U.S. by people who are certified as so called as Civil Surgeons and so it's a very fragmented market with volumes per doctor typically pretty low.

It is difficult to know precisely what the uptake in IGRAs in that market is. We know we have a number of those customers using us already. But I would my belief is that the penetration of that market's still pretty low and this announcement clearly will help adoption.

Peter Wrighton-Smith

Yes. I think if you pass out the statement, the published statements, it's around half a million tests a year as what I think this market a quite stood based on those public demands, I guess.

Peter Wrighton-Smith

Yes. It's a great question. And it's I think helpful to explain this. So, the FDA is telling us that the Imugen submission is actually close to license share and that they are minded to issue drop guidance.

The problem we face of course is having just been blindsided on Immunetics, where a lot more skeptical about their statements than we were previously. The second issue we face in Imugen as we face in Immunetics is the need to make a significant spending decision on facilities. And we have been holding off those decisions in the expectation that we would get certainty about license share which will give us the confidence to make those decisions.

And clearly now, the risk of this program has gone out and so we have a very near term event horizon where we need to make those spending decisions or that to enable this business to continue or not. And so, we are going to have to make the best decision we can on the information we have available to us.

And so, from our perspective, the reason would be my except the entire business Imugen included is because we no longer have confidence to make those significant spending decisions in likes of the increased uncertainty. And such for that reason, the two businesses are linked.

Are they giving you, presumably you've talked to them about the situation, have they given you any sort of read through as to help you with respect to either certainty around making the right decision and or any clarity around timing. Thanks.

Peter Wrighton-Smith

Well, clearly we hope to gain clarity one way or other through those discussions given how recent this letter is. We have not run those discussions to ground yet. It's just too early. But I rather outlined we have to make a decision really particularly and so we're going to seek to get whatever clarity we can get from the FDA in the near term and in the absence of clarity.

I think we have no choice from a custodianship of shareholder capital but exit this business.

Peter Wrighton-Smith

Yes. I mean, clearly this is going to increase the likelihood that we enter additional geographies. I think it's far too early to talk about exactly which partners those are. But I do believe this will hasten the development of a number of markets and in lower to middle income countries and we'll certainly be looking to accelerate our process of entering those countries when we feel that the market has developed some extent that makes that investment worthwhile.

Catherine Schulte

Okay. And then you talked about expanding your presence in China. So, any somatic comments on demands you're seeing there and any strategies that you're putting in place?

Peter Wrighton-Smith

Peter Wrighton-Smith

No. I think from our perspective, it's been great to see be another market come into existence through significant guidelines changes, that being South Korea. That follows on incremental guidelines changes in Japan several years ago and China more recently.

And so, we view Asia is a really strong secular growth opportunity for the company. And there are lots of different countries of varying stages of maturity; with Japan; or the more mature end of the spectrum; and in China; or in South Korea. And yes, much in that trajectory.

So, we're very excited about Asia as a long term growth opportunity for the business.

Richard Altieri

Yes. So, we did prepare our guidance based on current FX rates. We typically look at an average over the past recent period to set up guidance. So, yes that does reflect current FX rates.

Sung Nam

Yes. It's a really interesting question. And I think clearly if it is a harsh winter, there's a practical impact which's just people ongoing outside therefore they're not being exposed ticks and therefore there's no reason to get tested for tick-borne exposure.

And so, as we have seen in harder or milder winters, Q1 revenues can be impacted by that. The question is how much read through does that give to what the season is going to look like. And it's not immediately clear to us at the moment that the tick-borne testing volumes are related to the number of ticks in the community.

Because ultimately the reason people test for tick-borne diseases are on the basis of exposure to tick-born environments are being aside due to patient and physician education. And also just due to the fact that these tests are part of a differential diagnosis for a bunch of pretty non-specific symptoms.

And so, it is still it is not clear to us if there's a linkage between the numbers of ticks and how stronger season it's going to be. And so, what we are looking to one of the things that we have in corporation in our guidance is some recognition of the fact that last year we had strong same store sales growth and this year our assumptions are that returns to a more normal level on the basis where there were something unusual about '17.

But we may well be wrong on the down size. What I mean by that is being too conservative because it could well be that the continuing media exposure of these diseases and just general patient education means the tick testing is all you know continue to grow year-over-year.

So, it's a rather complex equation's try and predict what the season is going to look like whether clearly has a short term impact. But in terms of how one year versus another is going to look, I think those are a multitude of factors that is difficult to accurately predict.

Peter Wrighton-Smith

Yes. It's early, but yes we are.

