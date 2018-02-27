Orocobre Update: Positioned As Top Global Lithium Producer; Gains Toyota Tsusho As Shareholder

With production bottlenecks well behind Orocobre (OTC:OTCPK:OROCF) and Toyota Tsusho (OTC:OTCPK:TYHOF) at the Olaroz facility, the companies have been preparing details around an aggressive, three-pronged expansion approach. Shareholders had been waiting for the company In a December 2017 presentation, Richard Seville gave some flavor into what was happening behind the curtains. I broke down his content and added my own level of insight in an article that was published at the beginning of January, "Orocobre Provides Update On Expansion Plans In Argentina And Japan".

Prior to the company's update delivered on January 16, here is what the market was expecting:

Expanded lithium production in Argentina to 35,000 T LCE

A production increase at the company's flagship low-cost lithium brine project in Argentina, Olaroz, was already confirmed. Management projected that lithium production would increase from 17,5000 T LCE to 35,000 T LCE. Initial capital cost, including a $25 million contingency, was pegged at $190 million. The company then revised these figures downwards to $160 million due to a simplification in expanding the asset.

Japanese lithium hydroxide plant

A Japanese 10,000 T/year lithium hydroxide plant had been identified In the December presentation, the company also revealed that it is considering another lithium hydroxide plant outside of Japan. In a recent article, I speculated that it would likely be located in China as Toyota Motors makes a push to increase its Chinese presence and meet the new energy vehicle mandates that have been established by the government. Further, lithium chemical products are receiving a significant premium in China versus the rest of the world.

Shift in annual product mix

First, the proposed annual product mix of lithium carbonate would be 17,500 T battery-grade from its existing operations and 17,500 T industrial-grade, of which 9,000 T would be allocated to supply the upcoming hydroxide plant in Japan. Both the expansion of the Olaroz project in Argentina and the hydroxide plant will construct in parallel with each other. Meaningful production is expected in the 2019 calendar year.

Second, the company will construct a 10,000 T/year lithium hydroxide plant in Japan with its current project partner, Toyota Tsusho (OTCPK:TYHOF). It is expected that the lithium hydroxide will be exported primarily for use in the manufacture of lithium batteries, strengthening the company's position within the global lithium supply chain.

This lime processing facility supplies Olaroz with material - Lithium Tour 2017

January 2018 update to the capital markets

In the first half of January 2018, Orocobre provided an update to the markets regarding the above three-pronged strategic expansion efforts, something that I had eagerly been waiting on. The news was far better than I had expected and was well received by the markets.

The key developments were are follows:

Toyota Tsusho made a A$282 million equity investment in Orocobre in exchange for a 15% stake in the company at a 17% premium to the 30-day VWAP Orocobre completed a capital raise of $63 million through a 1 for 20 entitlement offer at A$6.55$100 million debt will be sought with the aid of Toyota Tsusho, likely from Mizuho Corporate Bank, which provided the credit facility for Olaroz Stage 1 Olaroz to be expanded by an additional 25,000 T LCE/year, up front 17,500 T LCE, with a total capacity of 42,000 T LCE per year Toyota Tsusho will retain marketing rights for materials produced under the Stage 2 expansion Lithium hydroxide construction will commence in mid-2018 with a CAPEX of $60-70 million Non-dilutive measures, including bank debt and government programs, will cover most of the CAPEX. Orocobre will contribute only $6 million from its treasury to support the project

Impact to shareholders

Lithium prices have jumped from $5,500/T LCE over the past few years to current prices in the range of $15,000/T LCE. Lithium carbonate will remain in tight supply as electric vehicle sales increase in the next few years while the supply side remains slow to respond. It is almost always easier and more cost-effective to expand an existing project than to build a Greenfield project. Toyota Motors, in the past year, has also made significant headlines around its newly formed, aggressive plans to enter the electric vehicle space. With all of these developments having formed in the past year or so, it comes as no surprise that the Joint Venture is increasing the size of the Olaroz Phase 2 expansion plans to 42,000 T LCE. The most significant aspect of the news is the investment that Toyota Tsusho is making in Orocobre for a stunning A$282 million. To me, this signals that Orocobre has a fair market value of A$7.50/share based on the current production status, as this is what Toyota Tsusho and Orocobre have agreed as a transaction price point.

Posing for a photo at Olaroz - Lithium Tour November 2017

The hydroxide plant, debt funding, and the balance of the material was within range of what was previously disclosed. The share dilution was not expected but is justified with the increase in annual production at Olaroz, especially considering that Orocobre's stock price has significantly appreciated in the past year and that lithium carbonate pricing remains strong. Yes, additional shares will be issued, but the net, long-term benefit to shareholders is well worth the dilution.

Based on Toyota Tsusho's investment in the company, the current value is at A$7.50/share, which is a premium to the market price in the first half of January. The company has also been able to finance Stage 2 at Olaroz and the lithium hydroxide facility, which will be a catalyst for an increase in the valuation, plus the increase in lithium carbonate production at Olaroz will have a material impact on the mid-term valuation of shares in the company. On the downside, there will be more shares outstanding and there is a potential for lithium carbonate pricing to retract beyond 2020 due to an increase in global lithium supply, although it is still early to determine what the demand side will be. To determine a basic financial understanding, it is expected that the cost production decrease at Olaroz will shift from the current cash cost of $3,900/T to $3,500/T, with market prices staying flat over the next years at around $13,500. Based on achieving 95% of the 42,000 T LCE, Olaroz would produce 40,000 T LCE per year with a gross margin around $400 million. Based on the current Joint Venture structure, 66% is attributable to Orocobre valued at $264 million or roughly $1/share. Other diversified chemical producers are receiving EPS ratios between 25X to 60X.

This does not take into consideration the many other positive and negative events that could impact the valuation of the company, including: a significant price decrease in lithium carbonate pricing, cost overrun incurred at Olaroz or the Japanese lithium hydroxide facility, profits recognized through the ownership of Advantage Lithium, value received through the 25% ownership in the Cauchari Greenfield project, or a second lithium hydroxide facility located in China or elsewhere.

It is in my opinion that, as Olaroz Phase 2 and the lithium hydroxide facility continue to be de-risked, shares in the company will exceed the investment price at which Toyota Tsusho entered at. Most importantly, Orocobre is now positioned more closely to Toyota Tsusho at a time when Toyota Motors has announced mega-plans around the electrification of their automotive fleet.

