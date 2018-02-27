Hi-Crush: Ready For Liftoff

Hi-Crush Partners LP (HCLP) had another fabulous earnings period marked by growing margins, sand prices, and volumes as investors continue to worry about rail problems and incoming supply concerns, keeping the stock trading at a marvelous value. While concerns are legitimate to some extent, earnings should continue to provide great unitholder returns over the rest of 2018. The Permian Basin is currently the hottest place to be in the sand business, and it is where Hi-Crush will continue to excel.

Here are some of Hi-Crush's great earnings numbers for the past quarter as the company is nearing its potential ceiling for sand volumes, where capacity currently tops out at a little over 13 million tons per year amongst its plants.

Hi-Crush Q3/17 Q4/17 Growth Revenues $167.6M $216.5M 29.2% Sand Prices (per ton) $68 $71 4.4% Sand Volume (tons) 2,456,195 2,985,115 21.5% Contribution Margin $19.39 $23.46 21% Distribution $0.15 $0.20 33.3% Distributable Cash Flow $37.5M $52.6M 40.3%

Table by Trent Welsh

Here is the current capacities of each of the company's plants as it now can focus on cutting costs and operational efficiencies to grow the company's contribution margin's going forward instead of trying to ramp up productions.

Slide from Hi-Crush 2018 Investor Presentation

According to the company's Q4, 2017 earnings report, the company's rail problems had an adverse effect on the company's earnings again this last quarter, but these headwinds should fade by the end of the first quarter with the cold weather. The impact on first quarter results should result in the company moving 2.7-2.9 million tons of sand in its guided Q1,2018 earnings report as the company's production ceiling and weather issues will keep volumes moving forward similar to those it just achieved in Q4. These rail issues have had minimal impact on the company's making great profits and providing excellent unitholder returns though, and could actually turn into a tailwind after the company's next earnings report when increased efficiencies should help Hi-Crush drive contribution margins and utilization numbers as the company tries to get as close to its capacity ceiling as possible.

As the company's distributable cash flow continues to grow, the company has more than enough firepower to continue to grow its distribution at a healthy 10% per quarter (sitting at approximately a 6.5% dividend yield at the time of writing) while also buying back its units aggressively. The company bought back $20 million in units last quarter leaving it $80 million left on its unit buyback authorization. With no further limits on its repurchase allotments, it will be interesting to see if the company sticks with its $20 million a quarter in unit buybacks, or if it accelerates buybacks along with its distribution growth. My guess though is the excess free cash flow this coming quarter will go mainly towards paying about $25 million in one-time earn-out payments for the Blair and Whitehall dropdowns, settling some lingering legacy issues. With Hi-Crush's blackout period ending, I would expect to see a nice tailwind for the company as it starts buying up units again for the present quarter.

The Permian Basin is a major part of the current U.S. energy boom, with a lot of the effective supply in the Basin currently sourced from Wisconsin and other northern plants.

Slide from Hi-Crush 2018 Investor Presentation

As more supply comes online in the Permian in 2018 and 2019, (Hi-Crush has the first mover advantage in the area) a lot of Northern White sand will be phased out of the Permian or shifted to other areas including Eagle Ford, Marcellus/Utica, and the Bakken. This is because it will be much more cost effective to ship sand around the Permian by truck than by railroads across states to the Basin.

While this sounds like a headwind for the Hi-Crush, I consider it a much bigger headwind for other companies in the space including U.S. Silica (SLCA), Emerge Energy Services LP (EMES), and Fairmount Santrol Inc. (FMSA). This is for a couple different reasons. First, Hi-Crush has a best in class logistics system that other companies can't compete with. It owns a lot of the terminals it uses to ship sand by rail across the U.S., resulting not only in cost savings the competition can't match, but it also gains priority status at those terminals in shipping sand. This advantage can be very useful when weather situations pop up like Haliburton Company's (HAL) latest sand supply warning.

The Permian Basin will still need plenty of shipments of Northern White sand for the near future though, and the outside supply that can win on both quality and price will win the day as higher cost suppliers get pushed out first. The clear winner in this situation should be Hi-Crush against the competition. Hi-Crush's advantage as the first mover in the Permian also gives it the advantage of being one of the first to set up long term relationships with its customers as well as trucking companies in the area. Having some of the cheapest transportable Northern White sand, some of the cheapest Permian Basin supply, and some of the best relationships in the area will help it maintain a competitive advantage moving forward.

Here's a look at how Hi-Crush has fared over the past three months compared to some of its main competition, with continued outperformance hopefully on the horizon.

HCLP data by YCharts

Hi-Crush's latest earnings report was everything unitholders could want in allowing the company to continue to aggressively reward investors. Rail and additional supply concerns continue to keep the stock a tremendous value for both new investors, as well as for future unit repurchases by Hi-Crush. Look for Hi-Crush to continue to aggressively reward investors, along with dealing with legacy dropdown issues, before taking a look at its debt load in 2019 or potential capacity expansions, when its current $100 million unit buyback authorization should run out at the latest. The Permian is the best growth area for sand producers at this time, and it is where Hi-Crush has some of its biggest advantages. Best of luck to all.

