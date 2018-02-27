Gramercy Property Trust: The Growth Is Free

Summary Conclusion

We believe Gramercy Property Trust (GPT) is undervalued from an intrinsic value perspective based on cash flows and is priced below NAV (net asset value). Our fundamental analysis indicates an asymmetrical return profile. Gramercy is currently priced at our worst-case scenario price and sits at the low end of our estimated valuation range. Potential upside is about 25% to the average value ($28) and 52% to the top end ($34) of the valuation range. Gramercy's stock is also priced well below the analyst estimated NAV range indicating a potential discount to fair value of the assets between 11% and 26%.

Intrinsic Value:

Using a three-stage cash flow model with best and worst-case scenarios, we derive a valuation range of $22-$34 per share. We believe that intrinsic value lies within that range. The equally weighted average of the eight valuation scenarios is $28 per share. We also used a two-stage dividend discount model and performed a sensitivity analysis on the terminal growth rate. The valuation range is similar to the three-stage model range at $23-$31 per share.

The stock is currently priced at $22.31 (close 2/26/2018), at the low end of our estimated valuation range, and by our estimate has almost no fundamental downside based on current market conditions. The potential upside is about 25% to the average and 52% to the top end of the range.

Net Asset Value: We place less emphasis here, but consider NAV as an important valuation reference. Current Analyst consensus NAV is $26.22. The NAV range from low to high is $24.84 - $28.00. The current price of $22.31 is approximately 18% below the analyst consensus NAV*. Additionally, the current price is 11% and 26% below the low end and high end of the NAV range, respectively. We estimated NAV in house and arrived at a value of $25.89 per share, within the analyst range. Note that we calculated this NAV using information from Gramercy's Q3 10-Q and November Investor Presentation, which are now dated (Q4 earnings release scheduled 2/28/18).

(*Source: S&P Capital IQ)

The Potential Opportunity

There are several reasons why Gramercy Property Trust may be priced wrong:

The company is classified and priced as a Diversified REIT rather than an Industrial REIT given the quick pace of asset repositioning A normalized run-rate has not yet shown up in financial results due to the level of acquisitions, dispositions, and the timing during quarters Historic financial statements prior to 2016 reflect a different business and are of no use analyzing the firm Gramercy is a net-lease REIT with a longer weighted average lease term compared to peers, and is considered sensitive to interest rates

Beware Relative Valuations

We caution the reader to ignore relative valuation metrics, such as P/FFO and P/AFFO comparing Gramercy to other Industrial REITs. The company shouldn't be compared to other Industrial REITs using these metrics for several reasons:

With a newer portfolio, Gramercy does not have the embedded rent growth from below market leases that competitors do. The majority of recent peer earnings calls have mentioned 15-20% below market rents on established portfolios

Gramercy has longer leases that will roll less frequently

Gramercy has more debt than most Industrial REITs

Gramercy has a higher payout ratio than most Industrial REITs

Unless these differences are explicitly controlled for the price multiples are irrelevant. We do not believe the catalyst for multiple expansion will be based on peer multiples.

Quick Note on Interest Rates and Valuation

Interest rates affect the values of securities through their influence on the discount rate. However, projecting interest rates is a market call. Market calls are either right or wrong but offer no margin of safety. Our goal is to perform a fundamental valuation of Gramercy Property Trust from a bottom-up perspective without making market calls, such as interest rate forecasts. In our opinion, the best estimate of the risk-free rate should be the yield to maturity (YTM) on the 10-year treasury, after all, it is a visible market input that reflects the wisdom of the crowd. So, what is the issue? We aren't sure if the 10 YR YTM can be taken at face value, given the Fed's activity in the market. In fact, the Fed recently published a white paper (linked here) estimating that at the end of 2017 their buying has depressed the 10 YR YTM by 85 bps. As such we have used a normalized risk-free rate of 3.5% in our valuation rather than the 2.88% visible in the market at the time we are writing. We are accounting for the possibility of the 10 YR going to 3.5% in our discount rate. This is all we will say about interest rates and the remainder of the article will focus on fundamental valuation.

What's Priced In - The DDM (Dividend Discount Model) Approach?

The single stage dividend discount model is most appropriate for a stable growth firm with a high payout ratio. Consensus analyst estimates for 2018 are for Gramercy to pay out about 77% of Adjusted Funds From Operations (AFFO), a cash flow proxy. We find the model useful for estimating a market implied dividend growth rate. We rearrange the formula to solve for the growth rate. The derivation of the cost of equity (discount rate) is disclosed below in the valuation section. The model states that today's price is equal to next year's dividend, divided by the discount rate minus growth (long term):

P 0 =D1/(r-g)

Solving for g:

g=(P 0 *r-D 1 )/P 0

Inputs:

P = $22.52 (closing price on 2/16/2018) r = 8.8% (cost of equity estimate for GPT) D 1 = $1.54 (analyst consensus estimate for 2018)

We can now solve for g = ($22.52*8.8%-$1.54)/$22.52 = 1.96%

If our cost of equity estimate is reasonable, then at the price of $22.52 the market expects Gramercy to grow the dividend about 1.96%.

The weighted average lease escalator of Gramercy's portfolio is about 1.9%. Our takeaway is that at today's price the market is valuing the stock assuming stable vacancy and dividend growth at the rate of the lease escalator, but no credit for future growth from reinvested cash, the 23% of AFFO retained, and future acquisition opportunities. This creates an interesting situation for a patient investor that doesn't want to pay ahead for growth.

Next, we estimate what we are paying for growth based on "potential dividends". This removes the payout ratio. We use consensus analyst estimates for AFFO as the potential dividend.

What's Priced In - The Present Value of Growth Opportunities (PVGO)

The value of a firm can be broken down into the value of the firm with no growth + the value of growth:

Value of stock = value with no growth + PVGO

We can rearrange to solve for the PVGO:

PVGO = Value of stock - value of stock with no growth

The formula for the value of a stock with no growth is the same formula from above with g set to 0%, or the value of a perpetuity. We use AFFO as the potential dividend.

Value of stock with no growth = AFFO 1 /r = $1.99/8.8% = $22.61

Now we can see that there is no value assigned to growth:

PVGO = $22.52 - $22.61 = -.09.

We ignore the negative 9 cents as immaterial and close enough to zero. The takeaway is clear, based on our cost of equity estimate there is no growth priced in.

Re-rating of the Sector - NAV

The Industrial REIT sector has been a strong performer, driven by the demand for space from the e-commerce boom. Just a few months ago every industrial REIT was selling at a premium to NAV (Net Asset Value) based on high expectations for the sector. NAV is a way of estimating the value of the stock by estimating the fair value of net assets. The biggest adjustment is usually taking real estate assets from historical accounting (book value) to estimated market value. It's not perfect but it is worth looking at. The following table shows the estimated premium (discount) to NAV from an in-house screen we ran on 11/30/2017, and from a screen we ran with closing prices on 02/16/2018:

11/30/2017 2/16/2018 2/16/2018 Ticker Premium (discount) to NAV Premium (discount) to NAV Difference PLD 7.8% (2.1%) (9.9%) DRE 4.2% (5.7%) (9.9%) LPT 4.6% (10.9%) (15.5%) GPT 6.3% (15.0%) (21.3%) DCT 18.5% 1.2% (17.2%) FR 3.2% (9.9%) (13.1%) EGP 27.7% 4.7% (22.9%) STAG 3.7% (13.7%) (17.4%) REXR 10.4% (6.0%) (16.4%) TRNO 18.7% 2.5% (16.2%) MNR 10.3% (13.7%) (24.0%)

(Source: Analyst Consensus S&P Capital IQ)

The majority of firms now sell at a discount to NAV, and Gramercy Property Trust has swung from a modest premium of 6.3% to a 15% discount.

Gramercy Property Trust

Gramercy Property Trust is a REIT in transition. As of Q3 2017 the firm derives revenues from the following sectors:

Office Industrial Retail Segment Revenue 20.1% 75.6% 4%

In July of 2017 the company published an Investor Presentation with the following slide highlighting the transition to Industrial, 78.3% of net operating income (NOI) from Industrial up from 47% of NOI Industrial in 19 months:



The company has been focused on assembling a large, high quality, modern Industrial product portfolio. The company has not announced any further transition goals, but we would not be surprised if they keep selling down office exposure with the goal of getting pretty close to 100% industrial. Gramercy's financial statements prior to 2016 should be ignored, it is a different company today.

Geographically and quality wise the industrial portfolio is quite similar to Duke's portfolio, a BBB+ rated blue chip REIT, and about half the size. A key difference is that Duke is a developer and Gramercy is not, however, Gramercy does "build-to-suit", i.e., no speculative building.

Gramercy and Duke Portfolio Similarities

Geographical Exposure

The following is the geographical exposure that we pulled from company filings. We compare Duke's (DRE) market exposure sorted from high to low, to Gramercy's exposure in those same markets. Two important details that prevent a perfect comparison:

For GPT retail and office is mixed in so it's not a perfect Industrial to Industrial comparison Gramercy reports revenue and Duke reports NOI.

Nevertheless, we think the exercise still has value, and we will refine as we move along:

Market Name DRE NOI % GPT Revenue % Difference % Chicago 10.00 10.40 (0.40) Indianapolis 9.00 4.00 5.00 Atlanta 8.00 5.70 2.30 Dallas 7.00 6.90 0.10 California 7.00 8.80 (1.80) South Florida 7.00 5.30 1.70 Cincinnati 6.00 1.80 4.20 Columbus 6.00 3.70 2.30 Houston 5.00 3.20 1.80 Minneapolis-St. Paul 4.00 2.50 1.50 Nashville 4.00 0.50 3.50 New Jersey 5.00 4.30 0.70 Pennsylvania 3.00 5.70 (2.70) Savannah 5.00 1.20 3.80 Baltimore/Washington DC 3.00 4.80 (1.80) Central Florida 2.00 4.30 (2.30) Raleigh 3.00 1.50 1.50 Saint Louis 3.00 3.00 Seattle 1.00 0.60 0.40

(Source: S&P Capital IQ, Company Filings)

Across the top 6 markets, 48% of Duke's NOI, you can see similar exposures in Chicago, Dallas, California, and South Florida, a slight difference in Atlanta, and a large difference in Indianapolis. It's not a perfect proxy, but similar in market exposures - Tier 1 markets focused on modern bulk distribution.

Map View of Industrial Properties

We screened out any properties that are not classified as Industrial. The following is a map view of both companies' largest market, Chicago. You can see that the locations of the properties are very similar. Duke properties are indicated by red squares, and Gramercy properties are indicated by blue squares in all map views:

(Source: S&P Capital IQ, Microsoft Bing)

A similar result can be seen in Dallas:

(Source: S&P Capital IQ, Microsoft Bing)

and Los Angeles:

(Source: S&P Capital IQ, Microsoft Bing)

Demographic Analysis

Next, we compared the demographics in a 20 and 30-mile range surrounding the properties looking for similarities. The analysis pulls data for Industrial properties with US addresses. We include Duke, Gramercy, Prologis (NYSE:PLD), and STAG (NYSE:STAG). Again, the Gramercy and Duke property portfolios look quite similar in terms of population density and median household income for both 20 and 30-mile distances, with Duke having slightly better demographics. Prologis has the superior demographics, which makes sense given that they have more exposure to last mile properties in densely populated areas, and the opposite is true for STAG:

(Source: S&P Capital IQ)

Property Comparison

In July of 2017 Duke published an Investor Presentation that highlighted its building size, age, and clear heights, as the best in the sector. Duke is a first mile warehouse/distribution REIT. In fact, Duke's largest tenant by Sq. FT. and rental revenue is Amazon, 5.3% and 6.0%, respectively. Essentially, Duke was highlighting the fact that modern distribution requires newer buildings more space, and higher clear heights. Some older buildings don't fit the profile. Gramercy was left out of the comparison. Why? Because Gramercy is still classified as diversified REIT, not an Industrial REIT.

In an effort to attract investor attention, Gramercy published its own Investor Presentation in November, recreating Duke's property analysis. The results follow showing that Gramercy has the second largest average building size, and the second youngest properties, behind Duke:

(Source: Gramercy Investor Presentation November 2017)

In addition, both REITs have 52% of buildings between 100k-500k SF, and 45% of buildings greater than 500k SF. Gramercy's average clear height is 31 feet, but more importantly, over 54% of the portfolio has clear heights 32 feet and higher:

(Source: Gramercy Investor Presentation November 2017)

Clear height is important to modern distribution, and CoStar estimates that 70% of total absorption since 2016 has been 32' and above. 61% of Duke's properties have clear heights that are 32'+, about 7% higher than Gramercy's 54% noted above. We borrow a slide from Duke's Investor Presentation:

(Source: Duke Investor Presentation July 2017)

Valuation Section

Our approach here is not an exercise in false precision attempting to identify a single price point to the second decimal point. Rather, we want to create a range using reasonable estimates given that we cannot perfectly forecast variables. However, if we can buy below the range or at the low end of the range, we think the probabilities of success are high. We use a simple two stage DDM that only forecasts dividend growth. We use revenue growth as a proxy of dividend growth, this assumes constant margins. Next, we use a complex three stage DDM that allows us to forecast revenue, margins, and cash flows. By including margin estimates we create a larger range of potential cash flows to owners. Of the two methods we prefer the three-stage model. We provide both valuation methods here for the reader to interpret. The results of the two stage DDM lie within the range we establish in the three stage DCF model.

Revenue

We start with an analysis of Gramercy's contracted rent. Gramercy's portfolio wide escalator is about 1.9%. We look at 10 years of contracted rent and analyze internal growth from the escalator and projected renewals. Inherent in this analysis is an assumption of consistent occupancy. This analysis shows stable rents with limited internal growth potential, which should be expected. We estimate that Gramercy may be able to grow revenue per share about 2-4% over this time frame from the escalator and releasing. Additionally, Gramercy retains about 20% of free cash flow that is not paid out in dividends. We believe that it is reasonable that Gramercy can grow rents another 1-1.5% from reinvested cash. In total we believe a reasonable internal growth estimate to be in the range of 2-5%, with the low end allowing for some slippage.

best-case scenario- we estimate 5% annual rent growth for the next 5 years as demand continues to outpace supply. This is followed by 3.5% rent growth, tied to the normalized risk-free rate estimate, for the following 5 years as supply catches up with demand.

Worst case - we estimate 3.5% annual rent growth, tied to the normalized risk-free rate estimate, for the next 5 years. This is followed by 2.1% rent growth for the following 5 years as the firm is only able to capture rent growth equal to inflation.

(Source: Brave Eagle Wealth Management Estimates)

The Discount Rate (Cost of Equity)

We use the CAPM model to estimate a cost of equity of 8.8%. The model inputs are as follows:

Normalized risk-free rate of 3.5% Implied equity risk premium estimate of 5.22%* Bottom up beta estimate of 1.02

(*Source: Damodaran online)

Resulting in a cost of equity = 3.5% + 1.02*5.22% = 8.8%

Gramercy has a preferred issue outstanding with a yield of approximately 6.8%. A rule of thumb is to add 2.0% to a preferred to estimate a cost of equity. In this case you'd end up with 8.8% as well.

The normalized risk-free rate is as mentioned above.

Bottom up beta - We use a bottom up beta rather than a historical regression beta. We used the median regression beta for each sector that Gramercy has exposure to. Then, we unlever the beta and remove the effect of cash. Next, rather than weighting the betas by revenue, we value weight them by the median EV/Sales multiple the market is paying for companies in each sector. The unlevered beta is then multiplied by the portion of value derived from each sector to arrive at a weighted average unlevered beta. The beta is then relevered using Gramercy's D/E ratio:

Gramercy Property Trust Sector Office Industrial Single Tenant Retail Sector Unlevered Beta 0.49 0.60 0.40 Segment Revenue 20.1% 75.6% 4% 100.00% EV/Sales Multiple 9.40 15.40 12.40 Weighted Multiple 1.89 11.64 0.53 14.07 Portion of Value 13.4% 82.8% 3.8% 100.0% Weighted Unlevered Beta 0.58 Tax Rate 0% D/E Ratio 75% GPT Relevered Beta 1.02

Two-Stage Dividend Discount Model

First, we use a two-stage dividend discount model to create a valuation range for the stock. Our base case estimate results in a valuation range of approximately $27-$31 per share. The first stage is 5 years, and the second stage is the terminal growth phase. We created base, worst, and best-case scenarios using the current annualized dividend of $1.50 and growth rate estimates based on our revenue analysis above. In the terminal stage the estimated growth rate matches our normalized risk-free rate estimate of 3.5%:

(Source: Brave Eagle Wealth Management Estimates)

We ran the valuation a second time changing only one estimate, the terminal growth rate, to provide the reader with a sensitivity analysis on the terminal stage growth rate. In the second scenario we used the 5YR/5YR inflation breakeven rate of 2.14% as the terminal growth rate. This lowers the valuation range to approximately $23-$26 per share. Our interpretation here is that at the worst the security is fairly valued, with upside of 17%:

(Source: Brave Eagle Wealth Management Estimates)

Three-Stage DCF (Discounted Cash Flow Model)

We also valued Gramercy using a three-stage DCF, with best and worst-case scenarios. Our estimated valuation range using the three-stage model is $22-$34 per share, and the average of the values is $28 per share. The "explicit period forecast" is stage 1, years 1-5 (2018-2022), and the day count is adjusted using today's date. The "investment period forecast" is stage 2, years 6-10 and contains dividend growth rate estimates. The "structural period forecast" is the terminal growth phase. The estimate here of 3.5% is the terminal dividend growth rate and matches our estimate of the normalized risk-free rate.

Stage 1 and stage 2 are five-year periods followed by a terminal phase. This model has more inputs allowing for a complex valuation range. In the first stage we estimate the following:

Revenue growth Owners cash profit margins (OCP), operating cash flow less a maintenance capex estimate Expansionary cash flow (reinvested cash)

In the second stage we estimate dividend growth, or FCFO (free cash flow to owners).

And finally, in the third stage we estimate terminal dividend growth

Given two revenue estimates, two margin estimates, and two dividend growth rate estimates, we derive 8 valuations (23)

The best and worst-case estimates are as follows:

best-case Worst Case Revenue growth average 4% 2% OCP margin 53% 42% Expansionary cash flow 20% 20% Stage 2 dividend growth 3% 5% Terminal growth rate 3.5% 3.5%

(Source: Brave Eagle Wealth Management)

The eight valuations that we derive are highlighted in yellow and are presented as follows:

Ave Rev Growth| Avg OCP Margin| Avg FCFO Growth.

For example, the 2%|53%|3% scenario represents 2% avg. revenue growth, 53% OCP margins, and 3% dividend growth indicating a $29 FVE (fair value estimate)

(Source: Brave Eagle Wealth Management Estimates)

We estimated OCP margins based on an analysis of industrial sector cash flow from operations margins, less preferred interest, less an estimate for maintenance capex:

(Source: Brave Eagle Wealth Management)

The Catalyst for Repricing

We again reference the single-stage dividend discount model:

P 0 =D1/(r-g)

From the formula, the reader can see that there are two ways to increase value, both in the denominator. The most commonly referenced way is to increase growth. However, we believe Gramercy's revaluation will come from the other term in the denominator, risk. Gramercy has too much debt in the capital structure. The debt load increases the firm's beta and drives the cost of equity higher. Hence, our cost of equity estimate of 8.8% for Gramercy is too high for a REIT with stable cash flows from long-term leases. A reduction in debt will reduce the firm's beta, reducing the cost of equity, and should result in a higher stock price.

Gramercy has a temporarily inflated level of debt due to the large amount of acquisitions done in 2017. The company has stated that they plan on getting back to a debt/EBITDA ratio of 6. Benjamin Harris reiterated the commitment to get back to a debt/EBITDA ratio of 6 during the 2017 Q3 earnings call:

This is a good start, but we'd like to see them closer to 5. Why? We don't think the market rewards firms for carrying more debt, even if that debt is cheap. We believe the market applies a higher discount rate to the stock driven by the debt increasing the beta. The result is a lower multiple. We pulled some relevant data from SNL to illustrate. We pulled two measures of leverage, debt/recurring EBITDA, and total debt/gross properties. Using gross properties adds back depreciation and provides a better indication of funds used to acquire properties. Highlighted in blue are companies that have:

Debt/Recurring EBITDA below 6 Total Debt/Gross Properties below 40%

Companies that exceed these levels are in orange. The average P/FFO for blue companies is 21.4, and the average P/FFO of orange companies is 15.2:

(Source: S&P Capital IQ, Brave Eagle Wealth Management)

Given the current discount to estimated NAV we are hopeful that Gramercy will continue to sell down some of the office or retail portfolio and reduce debt, rather than raise equity at these depressed prices. This should be the catalyst to a repricing closer to intrinsic value.

Conclusion

We believe the intrinsic value of Gramercy's stock is between $22 and $34 per share. The stock is currently priced at the very low end of this range, and about 15% below estimated NAV, offering an attractive entry point for patient investors. Potential upside is about 25% to the average value and 52% to the top end of our estimated valuation range. We see very little downside from a fundamental perspective, but caution that market pricing can ignore fundamentals. Using a PVGO framework we show that there is no growth priced in. Gramercy has a modern, high quality Industrial REIT portfolio similar to Duke Realty, a sector blue chip. Gramercy's cost of equity is temporarily too high due to elevated levels of debt. Gramercy should reduce the debt load over the next few quarters, reducing the beta and the cost of equity, hopefully resulting in a repricing of the stock. Investors can collect close to a 7% forward dividend yield while they wait.

Disclosure: I am/we are long GPT.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Please note, this article is meant to identify an idea for further research and analysis and should not be taken as a recommendation to invest. It is intended only to provide information to interested parties. This research is based on current public information that we consider reliable, but we do not represent it is accurate or complete, and it should not be relied on as such. This research is not an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy any security in any jurisdiction where such an offer or solicitation would be illegal. It does not constitute a personal recommendation or consider the particular investment objectives, financial situations, or needs of individual clients. Individuals should consider whether any advice or recommendation in this research is suitable for their particular circumstances and, if appropriate, seek professional advice. The price and value of investments referred to in this research and the income from them may fluctuate. Past performance is not a guide to future performance, future returns are not guaranteed, and a loss of original capital may occur. All expressions of opinion reflect the judgment of the author, which does not assume any duty to update any of the information. Any positive comments made by others should not be construed as an endorsement of the author’s abilities to act as an investment advisor.