Fitbit: More Gamble Than Trouble

My investment thesis on Fitbit (FIT) has long held that the stock was a worth a gamble around $5 do to the option to benefit from the potential in the wearables market. Based on 2018 guidance, the stock remains a solid gamble and far from trouble.

Cash Keeps One Out Of Trouble

The Q4 results were ugly by almost all accounts. The fitness tracking leader missed estimates and issued dismal guidance for this year. The company though did generate positive cash flows in the quarter.

Missing estimates is bad, but missing estimates with a strong balance sheet keeps a company out of trouble. In this regard, Fitbit remains in a strong position with an ending cash balance of $679 million and an A/R balance of $406 million.

Source: Fitbit Q4'17 presentation

The lean inventories leave Fitbit in a good position to only burn a forecasted $25 million from free cash flows next year. This is despite missing 2018 revenue targets by over $200 million. Along with a projected $80 million tax refund, the company could end 2018 with a larger cash balance.

Opportunity Ahead

The stock dipped 13% in after hours for a total loss of 8% following the rally during the regular trading session. When one views Fitbit from the perspective that revenues were $1.6 billion last year and guidance dips to $1.5 billion, the results were disappointing but value exists with the market cap at $1.15 billion and an enterprise value of only $468 million.

The opportunity exists in Fitbit developing a next generation capability addition to the existing fitness trackers and smartwatch that makes the items indispensable. The company has correctly invested in a wearables payment platform and smartwatch technology, but the full integration of these products is highly lacking.

One of the opportunities exists in contactless payments for wearables where the company bought the technology startup Coin back in 2016. The Q4 earnings call failed to even discuss Fitbit Pay. NXT-ID (NXTD) has soared from ironically integrating FitPay into competitor wearables while Fitbit is trailing the activity in the sector.

The other option is continuing to build out the fitness network that has more than 25 million active users and a growing paid user group. The revenue amount remains immaterial as Fitbit still needs to build out a more robust solution. The company hopes to shift toward a subscription model in the next couple of years.

Source: Fitbit Q4'17 presentation

Along with healthcare, Fitbit has the chance to drive growth, but so far any of the health initiatives have not driven meaningful product sales. All of these options have the ability to drive recurring revenues in the future that will raise the value of the stock.

Takeaway

The key investor takeaway is that Fitbit remains an exceptionally cheap stock now running a tight ship with a limited cash burn. The company needs to finely tune product development as acquired technology assets are hot in the sector, but Fitbit has failed to capitalize on those items.

The stock remains a speculative buy with the best option to keep some cash on sideline waiting for an inflection point before buying a full position.