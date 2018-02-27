Owens & Minor: What The Heck Happened?

I think the real issue is the company did too much, too fast, and needs to digest recent acquisitions while containing costs.

Several SA analysts -- including myself -- have written positive reviews of Owens & Minor (OMI). Please see links here, here, and here. You'd think that given their industry (medical supplies) they were insulated from bad economic and financial news. You'd be wrong.

Take a look at the following chart and guess what day they reported disappointing earnings:

If you said February 1, you win a prize. Here's the opening paragraph of that release:

Owens & Minor, Inc. (NYSE-OMI) today released preliminary financial results for 2017, which reflect the impact of a challenging operating environment, as well as the estimated benefit from new tax legislation. Owens & Minor expects that net income per diluted share will be in a range $1.17 to $1.20 for the year ended December 31, 2017. The company estimates that non-GAAP adjusted net income per diluted share for the period will be in a range of $1.58 to $1.61, excluding an estimated benefit of $0.55 to $0.60 from recently enacted tax reform legislation. The company also believes that annual revenues will be in a range of $9.20 billion to $9.32 billion. The company’s prior 2017 outlook for non-GAAP adjusted net income per diluted share was a range of $1.75 to $1.85, which did not reflect a benefit from recently enacted tax reform legislation.

When the opening sentence uses the phrase "challenging operating environment" you know you've got a problem.

So -- what exactly happened? The following table compiled from relevant data covers some of the problems (data from Morningstar.com; author's calculations):

Revenue dropped 4%. In the big scheme of things, this really isn't that large an earnings miss. But the company has reported solid growth numbers before -- see the 4% and 3% numbers from 2014 and 2015. Next, SGA expenses rose ~1% while "other expenses" were also higher. Net margin was modestly stable, all things considered.

Let's take a deeper look at the revenue number and combine that with commentary from their 10K and latest earnings call:

Their 10-K states that the loss of a major client in 2016 was still impacting their revenue figures. In addition, they had an inventory issue and unexpected health care expenses at the company level ("Other items which typically benefit our results did not materialize, such as the impact of our year-end LIFO provision and our own healthcare costs were unusually high in the fourth quarter which also had a negative impact on our results.") The 10K references a decline in the sales of "sourced products" to explain the decline in proprietary products. On their earnings call, management also referenced increased reserves for returns and obsolete products.

And then there are a few balance sheet issues:

Receivables jumped sharply, raising $153 million, while inventory rose $74 million. These increases led to some unwelcome developments in their efficiency ratios:

The receivables turnover ratio decreased slightly, which naturally led to a rise in the days of receivables outstanding. And the inventory turnover ratio declined, which led to an increase in the number of days of inventory on hand. I'm modestly concerned about the earnings call discussion of rising reserves for their proprietary products. This is something to keep an eye on.

Ultimately, I think the company simply took on way too many tasks at once. They completed the acquisition of Byram Health in the 3Q17. This was a $367 million dollar acquisition -- which represented about 20% of the company's assets in 2016 when they announced the purchase. They made another acquisition last year, purchasing Surgical and Infection Prevention business of Halyard Health, Inc., which cost $710 million. This was 32% of the company's then current asset base. Both companies are in related fields but just different enough of a change in focus to force the company into a learning curve.

The good news is the company recognizes the issues and is working to limit the slipping:

To counter these trends, we undertook aggressive actions to reduce expenses and improve operational efficiency. Our rapid business transformation or RBT as we call it, exceeded our expectations for the year, but was not sufficient to offset the previously mentioned revenue and margin headwinds.

And, they are keeping key personnel from the Halyard acquisition, which should smooth the combination.

The management team is now on the hot seat. They've made some important moves that do diversify the company's product offerings. But they've made a lot moves very quickly. Now they have to combine three corporate cultures while tightening the bottom line in a changing market environment. That's a tall order.

Ultimately, I think the company will pull this off. But the risk factor is definitely higher now.

