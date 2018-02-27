Sensient Technologies Corp. - 2017 10-K Review

Company is expected to have completed the several years of restructuring and divestitures.

Business Overview

Sensient Technologies Corp (SXT) is a leading global manufacturer and marketer of colors, flavors, and fragrances. The Company uses advanced technologies at facilities around the world to develop specialty food and beverage systems, cosmetic and pharmaceutical systems, specialty inks and colors, and other specialty and fine chemicals. The Company’s customers include major international manufacturers representing some of the world’s best-known brands.

The Company’s three reportable segments are the Flavors & Fragrances Group; the Color Group (both of which are managed on a product basis); and the Asia Pacific Group, which is managed on a geographic basis. The Company’s corporate expenses and restructuring and certain other costs are included in the “Corporate & Other” category.

Flavors & Fragrances Group

Color Group

Asia Pacific Group

Research & Development

Company works with their customers to develop unique and proprietary products as is one of SXT's competitive advantages. Due to the importance of R&D, the company spent $41MM in 2017 and $35MM in 2016.

Restructuring

The restructuring plan is to eliminate under performing operations and to improve efficiencies. The company has taken impairment charges in each of the last three years and restructuring charges have negatively impacted cost of sales and SG&A. No restructuring changes are expected in 2018.

Divestitures

Company recorded a non-cash impairment charge of $11MM in both 2016 and 2017.

Competition

The business segments in which SXT operates in are competitive and to separate itself, Sensient has to focus on providing the best price and quality for customized products.

Notable Risks

Executive Officers

Mr. Paul Manning has held his present office since April 21, 2016, and previously served as President and Chief Executive Officer (February 2014 – April 2016), and President and Chief Operating Officer (2012 – February 2014).

Mr. John J. Manning has held his present office since April 21, 2016, and previously served as Vice President and Assistant General Counsel (2013 – April 2016).

Mr. Paul Manning (Chairman, President and Chief Executive Officer) and Mr. John J. Manning (Vice President, General Counsel and Secretary) are brothers.

Mr. Rolfs has held his present position since February 7, 2015, and previously served as Senior Vice President, Administration (July 2013 – February 2015) and Vice President, Administration (2010 – July 2013).

Financial Highlights

Revenue was relatively flat year-over-year; however, GPM increased to 34.9% in 2017 from 34.4% in 2016. The improvement was a result of higher selling prices and the favorable impact of the divestitures, partially offset by higher raw material and manufacturing costs. Restructuring negatively impacted cost of sales by 20 bps in 2017 and 10 bps in 2016. SG&A expenses increased from FY16 to FY17 primarily as a result of higher restructuring and other costs, partially offset by lower performance-based executive compensation and professional fees. Restructuring costs negatively impacted SG&A expense by 330 bps and 180 bps in 2017 and 2016, respectively. Due to reasons mentioned above and an increase income taxes, net income declined from $126MM in FY16 to $90MM in FY17.

The effective tax rate is expected to be between 24% and 25% in 2018.

Business Segments Financial Overview

Flavors & Fragrances

Revenue for the Flavors & Fragrances segment decreased 6.1% to $747MM in FY17 from $796MM in FY16 and the decline was primarily due to lower revenue in Europe (due to divestitures) and North America (due to lower volumes). Operating income was $114MM (15.3% OPM) in 2017, and $124MM (15.6% OPM) in 2016 and the decline was primarily a result of unfavorable volume and product mix, higher manufacturing and other costs, and higher raw material costs, partially offset by higher selling prices.

Color

Revenue increased 4.4% from $504MM in FY16 to $526MM in FY2017. The increase in revenue was primarily due to higher revenue in non-food colors, supported by higher prices and volumes. Segment operating income was $113MM (21.5% OPM) in 2017 and $106MM (21.0% OPM) in 2016, an increase of 7.2%. The higher segment operating income was due to higher segment operating income in non-food colors, partially offset by lower segment operating income in food and beverage colors.

Asia Pacific

Revenue increased ~2% from $121MM in 2016 to $123MM in 2017. The higher segment revenue was due to higher selling prices, partially offset by lower volumes. Segment operating income was $21MM (16.9% OPM) in 2017 and $24MM (19.5% OPM) in 2016, a decrease of 12.0%. The lower segment operating income was a result of higher manufacturing and other costs and unfavorable volume and product mix, partially offset by higher selling prices.

Income Statement

Revenues remained fairly unchanged between 2016 and 2017 due to divestitures that negatively the Flavors and Fragrances segment. GPM improved due to higher selling prices and operating profit declined largely due to restructuring expenses. Income tax expense increased due to the new tax reform.

Balance Sheet

Total assets increased from $1.67Bn at FYE16 to $1.72Bn at FYE17 and is largely due to an increase in inventories, property plant and equipment, and goodwill.

Current liabilities remained fairly unchanged year-over-year. Long-term debt increased from $583MM at FYE16 to $604MM at FYE17. The pension is underfunded by $6MM at FYE17.

Statement of Cash Flows

Cash provided from operating activities declined from $222MM at FYE16 to $181MM at FYE17. The decrease was due to a combination of lower net income, A/R declining as a cash source from $31MM to $11MM and inventories increasing as a cash use from $(20MM) to $(47MM).

Cash used in investing activities decreased as CapEx declined from $81MM to $56MM and increase from proceeds from sale of assets and divestiture of business of ~$25MM from $6MM. Free Cash Flow as defined as Operating Cash Flow less CapEx was $124MM at FYE17 a decrease from $141MM at FYE16. The decline is a function of lower operating cash flow.

Company increased the dividends paid in each of the last two years. Overall, cash increased $3MM year-over-year.

Share Repurchases

Sensient purchased 1.1MM shares of Company stock in 2017 for a total cost of $87MM. In 2014, the Board approved a share repurchase program under which the Company was authorized to repurchase five million shares of Company stock. In October 2017, the Board of Directors authorized the repurchase of up to three million additional shares. As of December 31, 2017, 3.3MM shares were available to be repurchased under existing authorizations.

Debt

During 2017, the Company increased borrowings and extended the maturity of its credit facility. The credit facility increased to a $145MM term loan and a $350MM revolver (average interest rate of 1.77% in 2017) and matures in 2022. The Company had $296MM available under the revolving credit facility and $67MM available under other lines of credit from several banks at December 31, 2017.

Also on May 3, 2017, the Company issued three new fixed-rate notes consisting of a 7-year note of €50MM at a fixed rate of 1.27%; a 10-year note of €40MM at a fixed rate of 1.71%; and a 7-year note of $27 million at a fixed rate of 3.65%. Proceeds were used to refinance existing debt.

The aggregate amounts of contractual maturities on long-term debt of the five years subsequent to December 31, 2017, are as follows: 2018, $34MM; 2019, $11MM; 2020, $13MM; 2021, $15MM; and 2022, $276MM. The Company has approximately $34MM of long-term debt that matures in 2018. The Company is able and intends to refinance these maturities under the long-term revolving credit facility.

The Company had stand-by and trade letters of credit outstanding of $6MM at FYE17.

