Bank Of America: Still Strong But Valuation Reflects It

Bank of America (BAC) has been a consistent outperformer over the past two years as its shares almost tripled during the period. After years of dealing with legacy mortgage problems and poor operational management, the bank started to deliver strong results as of 2015 year-end and the stock has gone up tremendously ever since. For FY 2017, the bank reported a ROAA of 93 bps (excluding the impact of the Tax Reform that took the actual figure down to 80 bps) which was only 7 bps lower than the long-term target of 1%. We believe that likelihood of this target being achieve in the following two-year period is very high as we expect strong earnings are set to continue. However, we think that bullish expectations are already baked in the stock, and we drop our rating to Hold removing Bank of America from our top convictions list in the banking space.

Most giant companies usually being not capable of turning fast makes turnaround stories are not very easy for them to pull off and Bank of America has done incredibly well when viewed from this aspect. Having been at the center of global financial crisis, large banks as well as their investor have had a rough time. Bank of America, in particular, has been beset with a vast number of problems and considered as an unwieldy underperformer for a long time. Now, with much of the issues behind and a less challenging macro environment, most banks in the U.S. can see the daylight as the gap between the financial industry and the rest has been closing from a valuation perspective. This trend has been enormously favorable for Bank of America as its shares have shined for so long in the stock market. We still think that Bank of America could make progress forward based on an optimistic earnings outlook, though, it is a good time to reap the fruits of being a patient stockholder.

In our view, the net interest income outlook in the bank is almost entirely rosy given the economic and interest-rate backdrop and the bank's improved balance sheet positioning. The bank has exceptionally well at keeping its deposit sticky over the past years that has given it low funding costs. This will absolutely help the bank ride the gains in quarters to come. The bank also continues to embrace the mobile technology for deposit capturing as the share of this channel in volume production keeps growing each quarter. Considering the bank's deposit mix, price sensitivity also remains low, and correspondingly, builds a supportive case for further margin acceleration in 2018.

The bank's lending growth somehow has been slower than we thought it would be last year, and in our opinion, deposit generation will exceed that of lending this year as well. Commercial real estate lending, as is the case in many other U.S. banks, is still very strong in Bank of America. On the consumer lending front, we expect another fruitful year in credit cards and consumer direct. The bank's securities portfolio is set to be influential on further acceleration in NIM which we will have our eyes kept on through this year. In our base-case scenario we estimate averagely 12 bps annual jump in the next two years which translates to a 2019E NIM of 2.6%.

Cost efficiency has long been a discomforting area for investor as Bank of America has lagged its peers in driving the expenses down. However, with the top management setting an annual total non-interest expense of $53 billion last year, we believe that most of the black clouds on the horizon were gone. Developments on this front thus far convinced us that Bank of America is very likely to win the battle. The bank's efforts for allocating more funds on tech and less on professional fees are hold in high esteem by us.

On the asset quality front, things appear to be fairly well. We expect Bank of America to fasten its provisioning this year with a slight uptick net-charge offs and allowances built to support its loan growth. The uptick mentioned could be driven by some deterioration in credit card portfolio which is likely to be a systemwide trend through the year. On the other hand, we do not see key risks stemming from soaring bad loans for now.

Our move to 'Neutral' here, as might be guessed, is based more on valuation than fundamental concerns. We continue to believe that Bank of America is set to deliver solid results in the upcoming quarters, but this already seems to be fully priced in the stock as it trades at 1.9 times it tangible book value. With a very bullish outlook, we estimate that the bank might very well record an average ROATCE of 14% in 2018-19 period, that would make the stock being fairly valued at 1.8x P/TBV with a COE assumption of 9%, or $35 per share, which only offer 10% upside potential from the current price. Despite the straightening operational performance, we do not think that the stock has an attractive risk/reward profile at this point, but it is definitely worth it to hold.

