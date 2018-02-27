Navios Maritime Holdings Inc.: The Walking Dead Stumbles Along

Summary

Navios Maritime Holdings continues its zombie shuffle, neither alive nor dead, waiting for the dry bulk rates to determine its ultimate fate.

Holdings released earnings on February 21st and, despite solid dry bulk rates during Q4, cash generation continued to be poor.

Holdings is not paying down debt or rejuvenating its owned fleet. Debt relative to the FMV of the owned vessels continues to increase as the vessels age.

AF trumpeted fleet "rejuvenation" through new long-term time charters in. This is a canard. The new charters may potentially provide a marginal benefit in a couple of years.

Holdings would have failed its liquidity covenant test during Q1 2018 if a period of abeyance for various covenants had not been negotiated during Q3 2017.