Of late, Best Buy (NYSE:BBY) has been the recipient of a considerable amount of short commentary on Seeking Alpha. I had downgraded the stock to hold in December but have shied away from a sell rating so far. Why?

Because it's complicated.

On a cursory glance, Best Buy did seem similar to VF Corporation (VFC) where I had asserted that the stock's pricing was questionable and eventually got it right too. But there's an old twist to the Best Buy tale that doesn't make it an easy sell.

The searing (Sears Inc) question

The argument on how Best Buy could benefit from Sears (SHLD) going out of business has been floating around for more than a year. But only recently these have been quantified. Estimates from UBS analyst Michael Lasser suggest a 250 basis improvement in comps.

The trickle-down benefits of this transfer in comps could be substantial. But these are projected benefits when all of the Sears stores close down. Even former executives have argued that Sears could be headed for a complete liquidation. Therefore, the odds are actually in favor of the event being realized which advances the case for a premium on the stock.

How substantial could be the benefits be?

Between 2012-2017, Best Buy converted 3.4% of its sales into free cash flows on an average. The trailing 12-month figures stand at ~4.2%. A 250 bps increase in comps over $40 billion in annual sales could approximately lead to a $1 billion increase in sales. This translates to a puny $34 million - $42 million increase in free cash flows. Is the exuberance on Best Buy irrational then?

The problem with the calculation above is it assumes a cost to company where none are required. UBS estimates that for 80% of Sears stores, appliance rivals are within a 15-minute drive. By extrapolating a percentage, the calculation above assumed an equivalent increase in capex where none specific to taking share from Sears might be necessary.

Additionally, a 250 bps increase in comps would aid margin expansion by leveraging SG&A over a wider sales base. Therefore for $1 billion in additional sales we need to take out only the company average COGS of 76%. This results in ~$240 million in additional operating profits. Even if we apply a tax rate of 30%, we are talking about $168 million (EBIT*(1-tax rate)) flowing into operating cash flows and then into free cash flows. Lastly once Sears undergoes liquidation, the company isn't going to return the next year and take all of its sales back. These are sustainable benefits.

There has been talk about the sustainability of the Best Buy's business model considering the 800-pound gorilla it competes against. A margin expansion would make the business more sustainable albeit over the misery of a competitor. Note that these calculations are heuristic guides I used to see if the surge in stock makes sense. The valuation derived from company projections will, of course, be more accurate. If and when it becomes available I intend to provide an update accordingly.

Conclusion

Investors shorting Best Buy through naked futures or options strategies may be in for a rude shock if projections of the benefit from the appliance sales purge in Sears turn out to be true. I'd argue the odds of making money on the company's earnings are equivalent to a coin toss. In light of the overhang of this benefit hanging on the stock, I am maintaining my hold rating going into earnings.

