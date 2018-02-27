Carrizo Oil & Gas (CRZO) Q4 2017 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Carrizo Oil & Gas, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRZO) Q4 2017 Earnings Call February 27, 2018 11:00 AM ET

S.P. Johnson - Carrizo Oil & Gas, Inc.

Thank you, operator, and thanks, everyone, for joining us. As with last quarter, we have posted slides to go along with the webcast today. Slides can be found on the Investor Relations section of our website.

Fourth quarter wrapped up a transformational year for Carrizo. Over the last several quarters, we've high graded our portfolio by acquiring a core acreage position in the Delaware Basin and divesting our non-core assets in Appalachian and the DJ Basin, as well as monetizing our downdip Eagle Ford assets.

This leaves us with portfolio of assets focused on the core of two of the most profitable basins in North America, the Eagle Ford Shale and the Delaware Basin, and sets the company up to deliver profitable growth for many years. Our total production during the fourth quarter was 62,417 Boe per day. This was up 13% from the third quarter and exceeded the high end of our guidance range. Our net oil production of 40,206 bopd was up 15% from the third quarter and accounted for 64% of our total production during the quarter.

Our EBITDA margin increased by 23% versus the third quarter, as our Eagle Ford Shale production benefited from the LLS premium to WTI, and we began to see the impact of our portfolio of high grade. As a result, we were again able to deliver adjusted EPS and EBITDA that exceeded the analyst consensus estimates. We also reported another year of strong reserve growth in 2017 as our proved reserves increased by 31% to approximately 262 million Boe. David Pitts will discuss our proved reserves in more detail later.

For 2018, we're announcing initial DC&I CapEx guidance of $750 million to $800 million. The 2018 plans, that allow us to operate two rigs in the Eagle Ford Shale and three to four rigs in the Delaware Basin, and it's designed to allow the company to achieve free cash flow neutrality by the fourth quarter of the year, while still achieving strong production growth.

Additionally, we expect our 2018 development program to generate an average field level IRR, including all infrastructure spending of more than 55% based on a crude oil price of $55 per barrel WTI. Our initial 2018 production guidance is 58,500 to 60,100 Boe per day, which equates to more than 30% production growth at the midpoint pro forma for our E&D (3:09) activity.

Crude oil is expected to account for 65% to 67% of our production during the year. For the first quarter of 2018, production is expected to dip to 48,600 to 49,800 Boe per day. A number of factors have impacted the first quarter of the year including asset sales, prolonged freezing temperatures during January, tight water constraints in the Delaware Basin, and most importantly, limited number of wells being turned to sales in the Eagle Ford Shale.

We expect this dip to be short lived and we expect material production growth from the first quarter to the second quarter of the year. In the Eagle Ford Shale, our operations continue to perform very well. We have two drilling rigs running and expect to stay at this level during 2018. In the fourth quarter, we drilled 20 gross or 16 net operated wells, and completed 14 gross or 13 net wells. Total production from the play was approximately 41,600 Boe per day for the quarter, up 7% from the prior quarter.

As a result of the higher production as well as the strength in LLS pricing during the quarter, our operating margin expanded by more than 25% sequentially to $39 per Boe. At the end of the quarter, we have 37 gross or 31 net operated Eagle Ford Shale wells in progress or waiting on completion equating to net crude oil production potential of more than 11,700 bopd. We currently expect to drill 60 to 65 gross or 56 to 61 net operated wells in frac, 80 to 85 gross or 71 to 76 net operated wells in the play during 2018.

I'd like to address the change in our Eagle Ford Shale type curves. As a result of our year-end reserve analysis, we're adjusting our type curve EUR to approximately 500 MBoe from 550 MBoe previously. Its current type curves are primarily driven by 2016 and older vintage data, as that is where we've sufficient production history on for it to be fully reflected in the analysis.

Reduction resulted from a steeper decline seen after 6 to 18 months production as a result of increased parent-child relationships, tighter well spacing, as well as stagger-stack tests. Given the way we've produced our wells, this change only results in a modest reduction of our return profile. Assuming no change in service cost, the lower EUR only results in a 5 percentage point reduction in our IRR percentage.

During 2017, we tested a number of completion optimization techniques in the Eagle Ford Shale including tighter stage spacing, higher proppant loading, and varying fluids. Based on the data we have analyzed to-date it appears that tighter stage spacing is leading to improved results.

The other variables appear less conclusive. As a result of this work, our 2017 finished wells have seen more than a 10% improvement versus our 2016 wells on a lateral normalized basis. We're optimistic that the improvement could result in positive revisions to our type curves over time.

As our Eagle Ford Shale asset is in development mode, we are currently focusing on ways to optimize our full scale development of the asset and enhance total project level returns. As a result, we plan to shift to a multi-pad development whenever possible going forward. This involves using multiple completion crews simultaneously to complete a large number of wells on multiple contiguous pads.

The advantages of this include minimizing the impact of parent-child relationships over time, as well as reducing the percentage of time wells need to be shut in for on-stack (7:00) completions over the project life.

We are currently completing our initial multi-pad, a 16 well project located in our Brown Trust area. Production from this multi-pad is expected to begin in late March and should reach gross oil rates of more than 10,000 BOPD.

We currently have a deep inventory of more than 700 net locations remaining in the core of the Eagle Ford Shale at well spacing of 330 feet to 500 feet, and see an additional 100 to 115 net locations at tighter spacing in areas we tested. Given our focus on achieving free cash flow neutrality, we have elected not to include any stagger-stack locations in the 2018 program based on our current commodity price and service cost expectations.

In the Delaware Basin, activity continued to focus on the Wolfcamp A and Wolfcamp B. During the fourth quarter, we drilled nine gross or seven net operated wells and completed nine gross or seven net operated wells. Total production from the play was more than 15,100 Boe per day for the quarter, up more than 115% versus the prior quarter as a number of new wells were brought on and we received benefit of a full quarter of production from the ExL acquisition.

We're operating four rigs in the basin, but expect to drop one in the second half of the year. We currently expect to drill 33 to 38 gross or 26 to 30 net operated wells, and frac 33 to 38 gross or 25 to 29 net operated wells in the play during 2018.

We've continued to be pleased with the well results from the Wolfcamp A and Wolfcamp B on our Phantom acreage. Slide 11 highlights the location of some of our recent wells, which stretch from the northwest to the southeast sides of our primary acreage block. As the slide shows, the wells have continued to perform well over the first 90 days of production with minimal change in GOR.

We've also been positively surprised by the NGL yields we have received from the area following the startup of Caprock's cryogenic facility. As a result, each of the wells listed has delivered a peak three-stream 90-day rate in excess of 1,500 Boe per day.

Since closing the ExL acquisition, we have drilled and completed the majority of our wells in the Wolfcamp B. These wells have delivered strong production, have also had higher flowing casing pressure than we expect. However, the Wolfcamp B wells have also produced at a higher initial water-oil ratio than Wolfcamp A wells. This has led to produced water volumes temporarily exceeding our acquisition forecast. As a result of this combined with some delays in forecasted upgrade projects to third-party disposal systems, our production has been temporarily constrained by the available piped water takeaway capacity.

While we do have the option to increase our capacity by trucking water, this is not consistent with our focus on financial returns as trucking water can cost approximately six times what we pay for piped water handling. We expect this bottleneck to be eliminated shortly as we have firm contracts in place that should double our produced water takeaway capacity by the beginning of the second quarter and more than triple it by year-end.

With that, I'll turn it over to David Pitts, our CFO, to discuss the financials.

David Pitts - Carrizo Oil & Gas, Inc.

Thanks, Chip, and good morning, everyone. As Chip mentioned, oil production for the quarter was just over 40,200 barrels per day, NGL production was over 9,100 barrels per day, while natural gas production was 78,000 Mcf per day. Despite a number of one-off events that impacted production during the quarter, total production still exceeded the high end of guidance.

During the quarter, we realized 103% of NYMEX for oil, 42% of NYMEX for NGLs and 80% of NYMEX for natural gas. Oil and gas realizations exceeded the high end of guidance, but NGL realizations were slightly below the low end, due primarily to higher than expected ethane recovery.

Operating costs and cash G&A for the quarter were $62.7 million or $10.92 per Boe, which was at the low end of our guidance range, but up slightly from the $10.80 per Boe in the prior quarter. This increase is due to decreased production from our Marcellus assets, which had the lowest per unit operating costs in the company. This was partially offset by increased production from our ExL assets, which have lower per unit operating costs than the company average.

For the fourth quarter, adjusted EBITDA was $184 million, a 39% increase from the $133 million we reported for the third quarter. Adjusted net income was $47.9 million or $0.58 per diluted share which exceeded consensus earnings estimates of $0.57 per diluted share.

With regard to dividends on preferred stock, during the fourth quarter, we elected to pay the $5.5 million dividend in cash. As previously announced, in January we exercised our option to redeem at par $50 million of our 8.875% preferred stock. As a result, dividends will be $5 million in the first quarter and $4.4 million per quarter thereafter. We currently expect that the dividends will continue to be paid in cash.

Included in the press release is the summary of our year-end proved reserves. We delivered a 564% reserve replacement at an FD&A cost of $13.47 per Boe. Excluding acquisitions, we replaced 330% of our production at a cost of $10.23 per Boe. Our year-end proved reserves were approximately 262 MMBoe, an increase of 31% from 2016. The positive natural gas reserve revisions were primarily due to revisions for our Marcellus reserves that occurred prior to the sale.

The negative oil revisions were primarily due to changes in our development plan following the ExL acquisition, which required proved undeveloped reserves for certain wells to be removed and proved undeveloped reserves to be added for other wells. As required by the applicable accounting rules, the proved undeveloped reserves are removed or reflected as a negative revision while the proved undeveloped reserves that were added are reflected as extensions and discoveries despite the fact that those two are related. At year-end, our net debt to adjusted EBITDA was 2.6 times, and that's calculated in accordance with the terms of our credit agreement governing our revolver. We had $291 million drawn at year-end with a total elected commitment of $800 million. Based on the latest bank price deck, we expect our spring redetermination will result in an increase in our borrowing base, which is currently $830 million.

Included in the press release and our earnings presentation is our first quarter and full year 2018 guidance. Chip's already discussed some of the highlights, but I'll cover a few others. In the fourth quarter, we benefited from strong LLS premiums to WTI. And while that spread has narrowed somewhat, we still expect crude oil realizations in the first quarter to be 99% to 101% of WTI.

For natural gas, we expect first quarter realizations to improve to 91% to 93% of NYMEX. This is primarily the result of the sale of our Marcellus assets, which had significantly lower realizations than gas production from our other assets. For NGLs, we expect first quarter realizations to be between 33% and 35% of NYMEX.

Our LOE guidance for the first quarter is $8.50 to $9 per Boe, which is significantly higher than the LOE from the prior quarter and is due primarily to the sale of our Marcellus assets, which as mentioned previously, have the lowest per unit operating cost in the company.

Other drivers of this increase included higher workover activity and lower production levels in the first quarter, along with an increase in service costs that we expect and assume throughout the year. As reflected in LOE guidance is the estimated impact of the new revenue recognition standards that we're going to adopt effective January 1, 2018. This is going to change how certain of our natural gas and NGL processing fees are presented in our financial statements.

Historically, the processing fees, which are a specified percentage of sales proceeds retained by the midstream company, have been reflected as a reduction of natural gas and NGL revenues. Beginning with the first quarter, these fees will be recorded as an operating expense.

This accounting change will have no impact on production or per unit operating margins, but will result in an increase in natural gas and NGL revenues and related prices per unit with an equal and offsetting increase in operating cost.

First quarter LOE is materially higher than our expected run rate, and we expect this will decline materially beginning with the second quarter in connection with the expected increase in production growth and the return to a normal level of workover activity. We expect this to result in LOE for the full year of $7.50 to $8.25 per Boe.

We expect production taxes as a percentage of revenues to be 4.75% to 5% for the first quarter, and 4.75% to 5.25% for the full year. This increase from prior periods is primarily due to the increased production from our ExL assets, which have the higher effective production tax rate and production from our other assets. This is primarily due to a higher proportion of natural gas and NGLs from our ExL assets, which are taxed at higher rates than crude oil.

Cash G&A guidance is $52.5 million to $54.5 million for the year, and $24 million to $24.5 million for the first quarter. The increase in cash G&A is due to staff additions as a result of the ExL acquisition, partially offset by some G&A savings from the asset divestitures.

Regarding guidance for interest, gross interest expense for the first quarter will be approximately $4.5 million lower, due to the reduction of the 7.5% senior notes with interest expense expected to be $15.8 million to $16.8 million, and interest capitalized to be $9.8 million to $10.3 million. First quarter guidance for DD&A is $13.75 to $14.75 per Boe essentially flat with the prior quarter DD&A rate, and the estimated increase in oil field service cost is largely offset by the impact of our DJ Basin and non-core Eagle Ford asset sales that occurred during the first quarter.

With respect to hedging, we currently have hedges covering 30,000 barrels per day, 24,000 barrels per day of three-way collars with $49 floors, $60 ceilings, and $39 sub-floors. We also have 6,000 barrels per day of fixed price swaps with an average price of $50. We also have crude oil hedges covering 2019 which is 12,000 barrels per day consisting of three-way collars with $48 floors, $60 ceilings and $40 sub-floors.

For 2018, we also have hedges in place for more than 50% of our estimated NGL production and nearly 35% of our estimated natural gas production. Details regarding these derivative contracts can be found in the press release. Based on strip prices as of yesterday, we expect our derivative settlements during the first quarter will result in cash payments of $13 million to $16 million.

And I'll turn the call back over to Chip.

S.P. Johnson - Carrizo Oil & Gas, Inc.

Thanks, David. In closing, I'd like to again reiterate how excited we are about the new Carrizo and thank all of our employees for their hard work in getting the company to this point. Over the last nine months, we bought and began operating a major property in Delaware Basin, closed four major property sales totaling more than $500 million.

We have positions of scale in two world-class basins to provide us with a long runway of high return inventory. We view these assets as highly complementary as the Eagle Ford Shale continues to deliver the strongest margins in the portfolio and is free cash flow positive at the field level today.

This helps fund the strong growth we expect to deliver from the Delaware Basin. We remain committed to spending within our cash flow over time and still expect to achieve free cash flow neutrality by the fourth quarter of this year.

With that, we'd like to open it up for questions.

Question-and-Answer Session

Operator

Our first question is from the line of Brad Heffern with RBC. Please go ahead with your question.

Brad Heffern - RBC Capital Markets LLC

Hey. Good morning, everyone. I was wondering on the Eagle Ford, if you could remind us what the current location count is there? And if you could break that down into how many locations would have issues with parent wells versus how many of them you could drill with the sort of new technique of doing the very large pads and having all the wells come on at the original reservoir pressure?

Andrew R. Agosto - Carrizo Oil & Gas, Inc.

Yeah. Hi, Brad. This is Andy Agosto. As Chip mentioned, if you exclude the wells, down space wells beyond 330 feet, I think, the inventory is over 700. Don't have an exact parent count for you, but if you look at the overall portfolio, the way we plan to address the parent-child relationship is to add a buffer in that first child well next to the parent that may be 100 to 200 feet. So, overall, that has a – that will have a fairly de minimis impact on overall inventory, but I don't have that exact number for you.

Brad Heffern - RBC Capital Markets LLC

Okay. And then, with regards to the first quarter guidance, could you talk through the expected turn to sales count in both of the plays during the quarter and maybe even whether that's front-end loaded or back-end loaded?

David Pitts - Carrizo Oil & Gas, Inc.

Yeah. We're pulling that up. So, obviously, a lower number because of the multi-well pad in the Eagle Ford. And we also, at the end of the fourth quarter, we had a frac holiday, so we didn't have a lot of wells ready to come on in January. And we also sold a pad that had been fracked late in the year. So, the wells brought online was big factor in having a dip in productions.

Jeff P. Hayden - Carrizo Oil & Gas, Inc.

Hey, Brad. It's Jeff. Turn in lines on a gross basis in the Eagle Ford, I mean you're probably somewhere kind of mid-teens, but the vast majority of those are going to be right at the end of the quarter, because it's a mega pad.

So, your turn in lines will be materially higher in the second quarter in Eagle Ford as you get more wells coming online, or remainder of that mega pad. So, that's why we're expecting a pretty material uptick in Eagle Ford volumes between the first quarter and the second quarter of the year.

And in the Permian Basin, it's only a couple wells are going to be turned in line during the quarter as all three of the frac crews are currently in Eagle Ford working on the multi-pad.

Brad Heffern - RBC Capital Markets LLC

Okay. And then finally, can you just talk about the G&A guidance for the first quarter? Sorry if I missed it, but it looks like it's like half of the year's G&A.

David Pitts - Carrizo Oil & Gas, Inc.

Yeah. That's – you're reading that right. That's because the first quarter includes the period in which we pay annual bonuses. All of that is recognized in the first quarter. And that will be consistent with the first quarter of last year. It will be equally disproportionate to the other quarters of the year.

Brad Heffern - RBC Capital Markets LLC

Okay. I'll turn it back. Thanks.

Operator

Our next question is from the line of Neal Dingmann with SunTrust. Please go ahead with your question.

Neal D. Dingmann - SunTrust Robinson Humphrey, Inc.

Morning, gentlemen. Chip, my question is, I understand sort of the various operational issues lists and those you've spoke up talking about the weather and the offset interference and water disposal shortages that plagued you all late last year and early this year. So, my question is really more about when did most of these arise and given – what's the confidence you all have that most of this dissipates largely after the first quarter to help you all hit that year end and overall 2018 guidance?

S.P. Johnson - Carrizo Oil & Gas, Inc.

Well, aside from the ones that are weather related which should go away until we get to the fall, the water disposal issue is something we addressed early, and that's one reason we spent extra capital in the fourth quarter was trying to get ahead of that. And we signed up a large contract with Western Gas recently that will give us water capacity in the third quarter.

So, I mean, just like we said, we'd double our capacity by the beginning of the second quarter and then we'd triple it by the end of the year. So, that's going to happen. I mean, all that is being done, pipes are being laid, wells are being readied. So, that's all happening.

As far as the multi-well pad, those three frac crews are working; that's working as it should. We've planned ahead for how much oil, gas and water we're going to produce there. Being the Eagle Ford, the water production isn't such a big limiting factor like it is in the Permian. So, we think we'll be able to bring all that on like we think right at the end of the first quarter.

Neal D. Dingmann - SunTrust Robinson Humphrey, Inc.

Okay. And then just on your new Eagle Ford EUR estimates, can you just talk about what the drivers were that caused the EURs to go down? And then on that new cost assumption being a bit higher, is that just kind of what you're thinking, you just put that in for the rest of the year? I mean, I guess just maybe if you could just address the change in EURs and cost on the Eagle Ford.

S.P. Johnson - Carrizo Oil & Gas, Inc.

Well, the costs are just service costs. So, that's consistent with what everybody's announced. I think in terms of drilling efficiency, bidding, in frac efficiency, we can hold our own with anybody. So, that's not the issue. It's just service costs are increasing. Nobody thought Brent was going to be $70 in January. In service costs, we're smart to take advantage of that.

As far as EURs, as we did the year-end reserves and we had to use more of the 2016, 2015 and 2014 well results instead of the 2017 results, where we weren't experimenting as much with stagger-stacks, but we were experimenting more with stage spacing, we didn't get to put as much of the 2017 results in EUR as we would like, but we felt like that was the right thing to do.

Neal D. Dingmann - SunTrust Robinson Humphrey, Inc.

Very good. Thank you.

Operator

Our next question is from the line of John Freeman with Raymond James. Please go ahead with your question.

John A. Freeman - Raymond James & Associates, Inc.

Hi, guys. So, I guess just following up a little bit on the comments, Chip, on the Eagle Ford curve. So, I'm not trying to put I guess words in your mouth, but just based on the performance you've seen from the 2017 wells, the fact that going forward, as was articulated earlier, you're going to have like a wider buffer on the parent-child wells. Basically a year from today, you all would expect that in all likelihood your type curve would go up. Is that right?

S.P. Johnson - Carrizo Oil & Gas, Inc.

Well, I think...

John A. Freeman - Raymond James & Associates, Inc.

You should be able to include this...

S.P. Johnson - Carrizo Oil & Gas, Inc.

Yeah. As the 180 foot – and we're testing 150-foot stage spacing wells to get built into the model, and we also do the multi-pad designs which should increase EUR also because of better frac intensity that I think that EURs will go up.

John A. Freeman - Raymond James & Associates, Inc.

Okay. And then just a follow-up on – I know in the release, you all talk about you're going to try to do as many of the – what you all are calling these larger multi-pad developments as possible in the Eagle Ford. Obviously, you've just – you've highlighted the Brown Trust, but do you have like in the budget, like a rough percentage of the Eagle Ford activity that'll be on these larger multi-pads versus the traditional smaller kind of four to six well pads?

S.P. Johnson - Carrizo Oil & Gas, Inc.

Right now, about 50% of our plan has that baked in.

John A. Freeman - Raymond James & Associates, Inc.

Perfect. And then, if I was able to just sneak one more in on the Wolfcamp B, when you all cite you've had much higher wellhead pressure than you all had I guess expected at the time of acquisition, can you just give any specifics on that, specifically what those have been?

S.P. Johnson - Carrizo Oil & Gas, Inc.

I think, we might have talked about the percentage increase, but I can't remember at what conference we did that. We're seeing higher wellhead pressures despite higher water cuts which is kind of even better. I mean, to have higher wellhead pressures with higher water cuts. We don't like the higher water cuts. They appear to be about two extra barrels of water per barrel of oil, maybe going from six – five or six to seven to eight. So, it's not a major impact in terms of economics; probably less than $1 per barrel of oil on the margin and $0.50 on a Boe, but it's a lot of volumes that we have to deal with. So, that's why we're expanding our system.

John A. Freeman - Raymond James & Associates, Inc.

Thanks, Chip. Appreciate it.

Operator

Our next question is from the line of Jeoffrey Lambujon with Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. Please go ahead.

Jeoffrey Restituto Lambujon - Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. Securities, Inc.

Good morning. Thanks for taking my questions. In the Delaware, can you talk more about expectations for the infrastructure build out in the near term, you lay out the doubling by April, the tripling by year end pretty clearly of the water disposal capacity, but what kind of runway does that give you on production? Are you primarily planning to cover 2019 with more infra spend planning for 2020 production? How should we think about that evolving over the near term?

S.P. Johnson - Carrizo Oil & Gas, Inc.

Well, I think, we'll be in good shape to expand the budget in the Delaware, if we want to. So, that's probably how we look at it. We'll be looking at the economics constantly between the Delaware and the Eagle Ford. Delaware in some cases has the burden of having to drill wells to hold acreage, but that starts going away with time.

So, the main point is we'll have the flexibility to go either way because we'll have this water handling capacity built and Caprock has enough gas processing capability and our oil buyer Oryx, has plenty of capacity.

Jeoffrey Restituto Lambujon - Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. Securities, Inc.

Great. That's helpful. And then, I guess, on the Eagle Ford as you think about the multi-pad plans for the year, obviously much more of a developed area on the midstream infrastructure side. In facilities across your acreage handle, the big waves of production that will come as you turn on the different multi-pads throughout the year or is it something that you have to kind of manage as you plan the program in terms of spacing and mapping out where those multi-pads will be?

S.P. Johnson - Carrizo Oil & Gas, Inc.

In general, it shouldn't be a problem because the leases where you have enough room to do multi-well pads are the ones with the biggest facilities and the most takeaway capacity. And one of the good things about the Eagle Ford is that it's kind of overbuilt in terms of oil and gas pipelines, and it just doesn't make that much water and there are plenty of saltwater disposal wells and pipe systems that can handle them.

Jeoffrey Restituto Lambujon - Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. Securities, Inc.

Great. Thanks for the detail.

Operator

Our next question is from the line of Jeff Grampp with Northland Capital Markets. Please go ahead.

Jeff Grampp - Northland Securities, Inc.

Good morning, guys. Chip, you kind of highlighted getting to a free cash flow neutral or better type of level as you guys are exiting the year. Can you just talk maybe high level to be looking into 2019 and beyond? You guys have maybe a bias either way, does incremental free cash flow get put back into the ground to accelerate the growth in Delaware or Eagle Ford, or do you guys maybe look to stay neutralist and maybe stack cash relative to further debt repayment? How are you kind of, I guess, managing those two potential uses?

S.P. Johnson - Carrizo Oil & Gas, Inc.

I guess right now we'd say spare cash would go to debt reduction. We have to maintain some level of growth. A company our size has to do that. And so, we'll have growth targets, but I don't think we're going to raise our CapEx budget just because we have the money. I think, we still need to de-lever further.

Jeff Grampp - Northland Securities, Inc.

Okay. Great. And then, kind of on the denser stage spacing in the Eagle Ford, and you guys referenced maybe some potential upside and outperformance there, can you remind us what's currently baked into this new type curve in terms of stage spacing?

Andrew R. Agosto - Carrizo Oil & Gas, Inc.

Yeah, Jeff. This is Andy Agosto. We've got 200 foot stages baked in right now.

Jeff Grampp - Northland Securities, Inc.

Great. And if I can sneak one more in, can you guys just maybe update us on kind of longer-term thoughts for the legacy Delaware Basin acreage, it looks like you guys are going to do a little bit of activity there but just generally how are you guys thinking that potentially fits into the portfolio here?

S.P. Johnson - Carrizo Oil & Gas, Inc.

Well, we've had some good well results on the acreage once we understood the faulting. We just drilled another well, we fracked in. It's coming on line now. We're very aware that people are buying and selling acreage there, so we'll probably test the market and see if the people that are buying acreage out there want to buy our acreage and we'll see what they'll offer.

Jeff Grampp - Northland Securities, Inc.

All right. Fair enough. I appreciate the time, guys.

Operator

Our next question is from the line of Leo Mariani with National Alliance. Please go ahead.

Leo P. Mariani - National Alliance Securities LLC

Yeah. Hey, guys. Just wanted to touch base on the well costs in the Delaware. Just looking at the slide deck, you've got $9.5 million number. Is that today's number? Is that a forecast for 2018? I just want to make sure I understood the context.

Brad Fisher - Carrizo Oil & Gas, Inc.

Leo, this is Brad Fisher. That's with today's number. What I would point out though, and that is, we have seen some pretty substantial increase in the frac side, which we've seen about 15% cost increase there.

We've also kind of built in some pipe increases into that with this kind of station 232 (35:36) issue that's rising from imports on pipes. So, we've got to build some money into that, but I would also add – so, the costs are higher, but we've locked down the majority of the Permian costs, almost 70% of our total completion costs are locked down with our new frac contract, and we've got about 40% – 35% to 40% of our drilling costs locked down with the casing, we buy considerably in advance of usage, and like I've said, we've locked in the frac contract at least through the third quarter.

Leo P. Mariani - National Alliance Securities LLC

All right. Just to follow-up on the cost side here, I think you guys talked about kind of low double-digit inflation in the 2018 budget. Just want to make I understood that. Is that like a year-over-year increase, 2017 versus 2018? Is that more of a number you expect, say, from January 1, 2018 to the end of the year? Just can you help us out with what that 10% represents?

Brad Fisher - Carrizo Oil & Gas, Inc.

Yeah. This is Brad Fisher again. Yeah. That 10% is kind of built in now. We built that in from the first year. We're seeing that really started to creep in in Q4, and we witness – project that through the balance of the year.

One thing I would say, back on the Permian costs though, is we have no efficiency gains built into the numbers that we put out in the press release, which we think is very cautious moving forward there. We've got a 35-day well built in for 7,000-foot lateral. We've drilled some 10,000-foot laterals and right at 30 days. So, we think we're going to improve on our efficiency in the Permian like we have in every other basin that we've worked it. So we think there's, I think there's some upside in the cost there. We're just taking a conservative route here.

S.P. Johnson - Carrizo Oil & Gas, Inc.

And Leo, on top of that, there is an increase in frac spreads right now in the Eagle Ford and in the Permian. So some of these recent acquisitions and mergers involving blue equipment is starting to show up as more frac spreads that are going to be looking for work. All of our drilling costs right now are actually lower than they were in 2014 when we started paying for some of these Gen 3 super rigs.

Brad Fisher - Carrizo Oil & Gas, Inc.

And Leo, the last thing to add is, the majority of our work so far in the Permian has been single well pads. We've been largely in the leasehold situation. As we move through the year, we're going to proceed to drill multi-well pads, which obviously is going to result in cost saving there as well.

Operator

Our next question is from the line of Mike Kelly with Seaport Global. Please go ahead with your question.

Michael Dugan Kelly - Seaport Global Securities LLC

Thanks. Good morning. Chip, I'm still struggling a little bit to reconcile these Eagle Ford type curves, especially given on what you showed on slide 8, that wells continue to get better throughout 2017. So, I guess my question for you is, if you could give us this, what was the actual Eagle Ford EUR reserve auditors gave you for these wells in kind of that 2014 to 2016 vintage of wells?

S.P. Johnson - Carrizo Oil & Gas, Inc.

I don't think we have that in hand. I mean, they go through every well. We have a type curve for every well we've ever drilled. And you can see on page 8 that we just – we have lot of wells that only have 180 days of data, and they look great for the first 180 days and some look better even after 360 days. But because we're changing things like stage spacing, we need more time to see if those benefits hold or whether this is a case that you get a surge early on and then you kind of reach the limit of your drainage radius and you start falling off. So, there's just not that much data out there in industry on what happens to your stance on these wells.

Michael Dugan Kelly - Seaport Global Securities LLC

Okay. So, is it fair to say that 502,000 barrel well is what you think was reflective of what was drilled in the previous few years or is that kind of more expectations going forward?

S.P. Johnson - Carrizo Oil & Gas, Inc.

Can you say that again? I didn't understand it.

Michael Dugan Kelly - Seaport Global Securities LLC

Yeah. So, the 500,000-barrel type curve right now, is that reflective of what you were assigned from your reserve auditors the last few years or is that more of what you hope to get now?

S.P. Johnson - Carrizo Oil & Gas, Inc.

I think that's more of what we've been assigned, and I think actually some of the earlier years might have been a little higher than that. But I think now, based on what we're seeing early on we're optimistic that those numbers will go up.

Michael Dugan Kelly - Seaport Global Securities LLC

Okay. Fair enough. Switching over to the water handling front, slide 13, you show the capacity by year end. I was hoping you could just give us a sense where you expect to be in terms of the barrels of water produced by the end of the year? Just trying to match up capacity with production of water.

Brad Fisher - Carrizo Oil & Gas, Inc.

Hey, Mike. This is Brad Fisher. I think based on what we have here, these are our firm deals. This will more than cover our 2018 activity and into 2019. The exact volume of water that we expect to exit 2018, I don't have that handy. But when we built this system out, we've built the system to handle up to 250,000 to 300,000 barrels within the field, and as we need to we'll tack on additional disposal capacity either through additional third-party contracts or drilling of our own disposal wells on site. So, the system is designed to handle full field water production and they will add disposal capacity as necessary. But we're – this'll handle our 2018 as well into 2019.

Michael Dugan Kelly - Seaport Global Securities LLC

Got it. Appreciate it. Thank you.

Operator

Our next question is from the line of Kashy Harrison with Simmons Piper Jaffray. Please go ahead.

Kashy Harrison - Simmons / Piper Jaffray

Hi. Good morning, everyone, and thanks for taking my questions. So earlier, you all discussed some potential efficiencies in the Delaware that aren't baked into the forward guidance. I was just wondering if you could take just a really, really conservative estimate and highlight what you think the savings could be on a lateral adjusted basis to the costs in the Delaware.

Brad Fisher - Carrizo Oil & Gas, Inc.

Kashy, this is Brad Fisher. So, I think, conservatively we're drilling 10,000 – our 7,000 foot lateral right now is like, what, $9.5 million. Our spread rate on a typical Delaware rig is say $65,000 a day. I think, to be able to cut five days off of a 70,000 foot lateral is certainly not an unreasonable goal. So, 6 times 5, that's $300,000. Plus, I think we're going to see some efficiencies and we're going to work on our service costs, particularly on the frac side when we go to multi-well pad fracking. We will be able to frac seven stages a day versus our four right now. That's going to make us more efficient in terms of water handling, in terms of flowbacks, and all that type stuff. So, yeah, I would say $300,000 to $500,000 is a reasonable number to target.

Kashy Harrison - Simmons / Piper Jaffray

Excellent. That's very helpful. And that was for the 7,000-foot lateral, correct?

S.P. Johnson - Carrizo Oil & Gas, Inc.

Correct.

Kashy Harrison - Simmons / Piper Jaffray

Okay. Got it. And then, sticking with the Delaware, you all mentioned that gas processing yields for the Wolfcamp B you're outperforming your expectation. I was just wondering if you could talk about if – just the availability of processing infrastructure – of wet gas processing infrastructure in your general operating area and if you have any concerns processing that gas moving forward given your growth trajectory or if you have any concerns about getting dry gas to WAHA or getting dry gas out of WAHA. Just trying to make sure that there's ample gas infrastructure available for your growth plan.

Andrew R. Agosto - Carrizo Oil & Gas, Inc.

Yes, Kashy. This is Andy Agosto. As you may or may not be aware, Caprock is our gatherer for the vast majority of our production in the Delaware Basin. They have a cryo plant that they just installed. Their current capacity is I think on the order of 150 million a day. They have a second train that's going to be on line later this year. And then, they've started plans for a third. So they are going to stay well ahead of our needs from a processing standpoint.

In terms of more of the macro questions you asked about takeaway, where we are on the residue side with Caprock is they've just installed, in addition to existing interconnects they have with Energy Transfer and Enterprise, a 24-inch line going south that has I believe about 500 million a day of capacity and up to four different interconnects with pipes that can get our gas out. So we have an extremely high level of comfort that our gas is going to flow. As to the basin-to-basin stuff and those prices, obviously out of our control there.

Kashy Harrison - Simmons / Piper Jaffray

Got it. And when you say flowing south, do you mean south across the border, or do you mean more southeast towards Katy?

Andrew R. Agosto - Carrizo Oil & Gas, Inc.

Yeah. I'm sorry. That was actually very kind of a micro answer. South from their plant. So it's still within the kind of southern part of the Delaware Basin, and that gas would head east to the Ship Channel, right.

Kashy Harrison - Simmons / Piper Jaffray

Got it. All right. Thank you.

Andrew R. Agosto - Carrizo Oil & Gas, Inc.

Although they do have an interconnect going to Mexico and that may be something we can take advantage of as well.

Kashy Harrison - Simmons / Piper Jaffray

Got you. Thank you.

Operator

Our next question is from the line of Ron Mills with Johnson Rice. Please go ahead.

Ronald E. Mills - Johnson Rice & Co. LLC

Hey, good morning. Chip or maybe Andy, I don't know. As it relates to the Delaware type curve, I see the EURs increased a little bit both on the – at least the overall EUR, but the oil stayed the same. Is it a shift of just the higher processing yield that's driving that total EUR increase or is there something else in that number?

Andrew R. Agosto - Carrizo Oil & Gas, Inc.

Ron. This is Andy Agosto. Yeah, you hit it exactly. It's all in the processing yield. We haven't changed the oil at all. When we first bought the properties, I think, the yield out of the Caprock system was in the 60 barrels per million, and that's up closer to 100 barrels per million now.

Ronald E. Mills - Johnson Rice & Co. LLC

Okay. And I think you referenced this and maybe you were asked about it in the first question, but in terms of the recent commentary on parent-child relationships over multiple areas, the type curves that you provide, are those inclusive of parent-child impacts, are those more the thought of an unbounded type curve understanding that this year's activity in the Delaware will still really be focused on parent wells?

Andrew R. Agosto - Carrizo Oil & Gas, Inc.

No. Those – yeah, the type curves would incorporate any existing parent-child interference that's occurred over time.

Ronald E. Mills - Johnson Rice & Co. LLC

Okay. And then lastly just the cadence of CapEx given the timing of changing rig counts, how should we think about the pace of capital spending early part of the year versus late part of the year to get to your full number?

S.P. Johnson - Carrizo Oil & Gas, Inc.

Hang on. We're pulling that up.

Jeff P. Hayden - Carrizo Oil & Gas, Inc.

Okay, Ron. It's Jeff. Just with some of the movements kind of going through the year, you're probably going to see CapEx in I'd say pretty similar levels the first three quarters of the year, and then lower in the fourth quarter as we kind of drop from actually four rigs to three rigs in the Permian Basin. So, that's how I kind of think about the progression.

Ronald E. Mills - Johnson Rice & Co. LLC

Okay. Great. Thank you, guys. Everything else has been asked.

Operator

Our next question is from the line of Dan McSpirit with BMO Capital Markets. Please go ahead.

Daniel Eugene McSpirit - BMO Capital Markets (United States)

Thank you, folks. Good morning. What is PDP decline rate in the Eagle Ford both oil and gas streams? And how could that change over time? And how does that same decline rate compare to what you see in the Delaware Basin?

Andrew R. Agosto - Carrizo Oil & Gas, Inc.

Yeah, Dan. This is Andy Agosto again. It depends on your point of reference there. If you took an individual well, you can see it from the type curve we have there what the decline looks like. If you take all those in year-over-year and assume no additional drilling in the Eagle Ford, I think, we typically estimate I think a 30% to 35% kind of decline year-over-year, but maybe a little bit higher than that. But that's generally not something we look at because of the ongoing development program. I'm not sure if that answers your question or not.

Daniel Eugene McSpirit - BMO Capital Markets (United States)

It does, at least partly. The 30% to 35% is on equivalents, right? Do you have a breakout on the oil and gas streams?

Andrew R. Agosto - Carrizo Oil & Gas, Inc.

No. I don't have – wouldn't have that.

Daniel Eugene McSpirit - BMO Capital Markets (United States)

Okay. And that's corporate-wide, right? That which would largely reflect the activity in the Eagle Ford, right?

Andrew R. Agosto - Carrizo Oil & Gas, Inc.

Right.

Daniel Eugene McSpirit - BMO Capital Markets (United States)

Okay. And as a follow-up to that, how much more production history from the Eagle Ford do you need to see before you can revisit the type curve and potentially increase the recovery estimate?

Andrew R. Agosto - Carrizo Oil & Gas, Inc.

Yeah. Dan, this is Andy again. One thing we've pointed out in the past and continue to is our choke management strategy results in these wells producing very similar through the first four to eight months. And so, we've been pretty consistent in saying we needed at least six months. I think now given what we've seen on some of the results from 2015 and 2016 that's probably between 6 and 18 months that we would really need to see to feel comfortable. But I will also tell you that it's going to vary on a project area-to-project area basis.

Daniel Eugene McSpirit - BMO Capital Markets (United States)

Okay. Thank you. Have a great day. Thank you.

Operator

Our last question for today will be from Philip Stuart with Scotia Howard Weil. Please go ahead.

Philip Stuart - Scotia Capital (USA), Inc.

Good morning, guys. Just one quick one from me. Most of my questions have been asked, but looking at the infrastructure spend going forward 2019, 2020, how should we think about that. It seems like 2018 would probably maybe the high watermark given the spending that you'll have to do on the Delaware water handling. So just trying to get a better picture of how that looks on a go-forward basis.

Brad Fisher - Carrizo Oil & Gas, Inc.

Hey. Phil, this is Brad Fisher. Yeah. I mean, I think from the Permian standpoint, right now we have $20 million budgeted this year for saltwater disposal infrastructure. I don't know that that's going to be the high watermark because as we go through development of this field, the base plan for us is to have a combination of third-party off-take which is we're building into right now. And then longer term, we're going to convert part of that plus supplement that with potentially deep Ellenberger disposal, as well as Delaware disposal. Those Ellenberger wells are $10 million a piece plus facilities. The Delaware wells are on the range of $4 million a piece. So, dependent on how fast we transition into additional water disposal capacity is really going to drive the budget.

So I know that probably doesn't answer the question you're looking for, but I think the infrastructure spend over the next couple of years is not going to be as high as this year unless we elect to take on some of these deeper disposal capacity because we've accelerated production or our plan out here.

Philip Stuart - Scotia Capital (USA), Inc.

Okay. That's great. Appreciate the color.

Operator

I will now turn the call back to the presenters for their closing remarks.

S.P. Johnson - Carrizo Oil & Gas, Inc.

Okay. Thank you, all, for calling in and for your questions. We're kind of at a crossroads here, and I think you should be looking for results of our multi-well pads in the Eagle Ford. This should be coming on shortly towards the end of the quarter. Our water handling progress at Delaware Basin is very important and that should lead to a production ramp again in the second quarter, if we're able to bring some wells on that are choked back now.

And then we'll, through the year, be looking at progress on cash flow neutrality because that's one of our main goals. We'll be trying to hit that in the fourth quarter. So, thank you again for calling in.

Operator

Ladies and gentlemen, that does conclude the conference call for today. We thank you for your participation and ask that you please disconnect your lines.

