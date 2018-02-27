Encompass Health's (EHC) CEO Mark Tarr on Q4 2017 Results - Earnings Call Transcript
About: Encompass Health Corporation (EHC)
by: SA Transcripts
Start Time: 09:00
End Time: 10:02
Encompass Health Corporation (NYSE:EHC)
Q4 2017 Earnings Conference Call
February 27, 2018, 09:00 AM ET
Executives
Mark Tarr - CEO
Doug Coltharp - CFO
Barb Jacobsmeyer - EVP, Operations
April Anthony - CEO, Encompass Home Health and Hospice
Crissy Carlisle - IR
Analysts
Matt Larew - William Blair
Kevin Fischbeck - Bank of America Merrill Lynch
Frank Morgan - RBC Capital Markets
A.J. Rice - Credit Suisse
Per Ostlund - Craig-Hallum Capital
John Ransom - Raymond James
Chris Rigg - Deutsche Bank
Sarah James - Piper Jaffray
Good morning, everyone, and welcome to Encompass Health's Fourth Quarter 2017 Earnings Conference Call. At this time, I would like to inform all