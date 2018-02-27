If General Electric Gets Kicked Out Of The Dow, So What?

General Electric (GE) is being touted as being ejected from the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DIA) (DJD) (RYDAX) (RYDHX) (RYDKX). Indeed, Deutsche Bank have observed that, due to the "substantial challenges" the company faces, General Electric is likely to be dropped from the index. Among the challenges cited are:

...earnings and cash pressure, tough global power generation markets, aggressive downsizing, shrinking its portfolio, management shake-ups and SEC investigations.

This would be seen as a major blow to General Electric, since it not only was one of the index's original components, but has been in the index since 1907. However, concern over this occurring is hopelessly overblown, for several reasons.

Firstly, the Dow Jones is a price-weighted index. This means that the price of the stock, and the number of shares of a stock, dictates the influence that a stock will have on the index. The overall size of the company should dictate influence, as it does for the S&P 500 (SPY). However, while a stock price drop may be a no-no for the Dow Jones, that should not be the case for a value investor for whom, to quote Warren Buffett:

The best thing to happen to us is when a great company gets into temporary trouble...We want to buy them when they're on the operating table.

Secondly, being kicked out of the index is not a sign that poor results lie ahead. AT&T (T), Honeywell (HON), and General Motors (GM) all were kicked out of the Dow Jones. The revenue figures for these firms in 2017 suggest that they are far from being down and out as a consequence of their ejection, as many seem to suspect will be the case with General Electric.

Company Revenue ($) AT&T 160.55 billion Honeywell 40.52 billion General Motors 145.59 billion

Third, whether or not General Electric is in the Dow Jones index should not dictate whether or not it is a good investment. General Electric is a company that is in transition and has been hit with a number of problems over the past year that has led to its stock price plunge.

However, behind the negativity is a still-profitable firm that is streamlining its business operations so that its focus will go towards aviation, healthcare, and power. That General Electric has been a profitable company is borne out by the revenue figures the company has reported over the past six years.

Year Revenue ($) 2012 144.91 billion 2013 144.27 billion 2014 117.24 billion 2015 115.92 billion 2016 119.87 billion 2017 120.47 billion

While Buffett did not heed his own advice with respect to General Electric, having sold out Berkshire Hathaway's (BRK.A) (BRK.B) stake in Q2 2017, and has elected not to re-enter in light of the share price fall that has subsequently occurred, his view that a company should be of interest when it is in temporary trouble is valid in this specific case. To quote the Oracle of Omaha again:

Most people get interested in stocks when everyone else is. The time to get interested is when no one else is. You can't buy what is popular and do well.

General Electric is as unpopular as it's ever been at present, and as a result is now trading in the mid-$10 range with a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.64, a forward P/E ratio of 13.62, and offers a dividend yield of 3.31%, which is now adequately covered after the dividend cut that was made in December 2017 to improve the company's free cash flow. For a value investor who doubts that General Electric is going anywhere long-term, and is not inclined to follow the crowd, now seems an opportunity to do very well with General Electric.

DISCLAIMER: The author is not a financial professional and accepts no responsibility for any investment decisions a reader makes. This article is presented for information purposes only. Furthermore, the figures cited are the product of the author's own research and may differ from those of other analysts. Always do your own due diligence when researching prospective investments.

Disclosure: I am/we are long GE, T.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.