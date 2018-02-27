ACCO Brands: Focus On The Fundamentals

ACCO Brands Corp (ACCO), a maker of office, school, and calendar products and select computer and electronic accessories, saw its biggest one-day bounce in years after reporting results for Q4 and FY17 just over a week ago. Sales were up 25% for the year thanks to the Esselte acquisition and earnings came in much better than expected, with adjusted EPS of $1.19 compared to $0.87 in 2016. According to management, FY17 was ACCO's best year in its 12-year history as a public company for gross margin, adjusted EPS, EBITDA, and cash flow.

But the real kicker was ACCO's decision to initiate a quarterly dividend program ($0.06 per share) beginning in the first quarter of 2018, and what that signified about the health of the business…

In light of our financial results and the confidence our Board has in our ability to sustain and further improve our performance we are initiating a quarterly dividend program with a dividend of $0.06 per share to be delivered to shareholders beginning in the first quarter of 2018…Over the last several years, we have deployed our free cash flow to organically invest in the business, delever, make acquisitions and repurchase shares. We will continue with those initiatives. The dividend will be an addition to provide incremental returns to our long-term shareholders". - Q4 2017 Earnings Call

In addition to approving the dividend, the board authorized another $100 million for share repurchases, giving the company $184 million in available funds for buybacks.

According to management, ACCO is better positioned for "sustainable profitable growth" than ever before. But investors need to take this optimism with a grain of salt, because for all of the talk about how great things are going, the fundamentals tell a different story. ACCO is expensive compared to historical metrics and the still-to-be realized synergies from the Esselte acquisition are now fully priced-in, while at the same time a lot of risks and doubts linger. Investors should hold off for now.

Bad Industry, Bad Fundamentals

Over the past several years, ACCO has attempted to transform the business through a number of acquisitions and divestitures. In 2011 the company was primarily an office products manufacturer with the bulk of its sales going to traditional office product retailers in North America. But significant consolidation among office product resellers in recent years, which resulted in pricing pressures and more efficient asset utilization by ACCO's customers, has taken its toll on operations. Organic sales growth (adjusted for acquisitions, diversities, and FX) has been negative for eight consecutive years (Figure 1), and while some of this is due to general economic weakness in emerging markets (such as the recession in Brazil), the vast majority of it reflects lower sales to office superstores.

Figure 1: Fundamentals

Since 2011, the last year before ACCO began to implement its strategic shift, revenues have increased 48%, adjusted EPS by 89%, FCF by 256%, while net leverage fell by 21%. With the acquisitions of Mead, Pelikan Artiline, and Esselte, ACCO has added new product categories outside the traditional office products space, diversified the customer base, and expanded its global footprint. 7 of ACCO's top selling brands in 2017 came from acquisitions, and the contribution from office superstores has decreased from 29% of sales in 2011 to 16%. ACCO is a truly global company now, with operations in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Latin America, Australia, New Zealand, and Asia.

But for all the money that ACCO has spent, for all the shifts in strategy, you get the sense that not much has changed. Growth has come exclusively from acquisitions, and while ACCO has been able to churn out some cost synergies due to larger scale, much of the growth in FCF has been the result of a lower tax rate as ACCO expanded into lower-tax jurisdictions (Figure 1). ACCO is still losing sales with office superstores (organic growth fell 4% in 2017, the worst comp since 2013), and the return that ACCO generates from its core operations isn't much better now than it was a few years ago.

This isn't so much a knock on management. The reality is that the supply of office and related products is a highly competitive and low-margin business. There are a lot of companies selling similar things to a small number of customers that have significant leverage over pricing. Barriers to entry are low and there's a limited availability of retail shelf space, which constrains ACCO's ability to offer certain product types. Taking all things into consideration it's not a surprise that ACCO struggles to earn its cost of capital, even before factoring-in all the non-core loses, interest payments and taxes: ACCO's mid-cycle average return (based on adjusted EBITDA) over the last 5 years is just 8% (Figure 1). The same thing is true of ACCO's largest competitors Cannon (CAJ), Avery Dennison (AVY), Brother Industries (OTCPK:BRTHY), and Konica Minolta (OTCPK:KNCAY).

There are also a number of risks to consider. The consolidation among office superstores and wholesalers isn't confined to America but is instead a global trend, which explains why the headwinds have largely persisted even as ACCO expanded internationally. The company still depends on a small number of large customers, and these customers may continue to transform their business models, with negative repercussions for the supply industry. In addition, competition from electronic, digital, and web-based products that can render obsolete some of the products ACCO sells has and will continue to increase.

Conclusion

Management believes that the business is financially stronger and "better positioned for sustainable profitable growth than ever before". The company expects the recent momentum to continue through 2018 and beyond as the bulk of the synergies from the Esselte acquisition are still to be realized, and management guided for a 12-15% increase in adjusted EPS for FY18.

ACCO backed up its optimistic tone by initiating a dividend and the market ate it up. The stock is now up 35% on an annualized basis since it started to take off in January 2016, compared to 10% for the business equipment sector average, and trades at a major premium to historical multiples.

Investors need to question whether things have really improved that much over the past five years, and how much upside is reasonable to expect at the current valuation. We suspect that it isn't much. Organic growth has been abysmal, and while gross margin has improved a couple percentage points, ACCO owes the majority of its growth to acquisitions and a lower tax rate. FY17 saw a continuation of these trends, and until we see more signs that core fundamentals are picking up, we will remain skeptical.

