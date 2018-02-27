Sears: The Tree That Hides The Forest

In many respects, the company is much ahead of its competition.

The poster child of disruption in the retail industry, Sears Holdings (SHLD) has been a hard nut to crack for contrarian investors.

While I do not entirely share their perspectives, I recommend Breeze Block's Sears Holdings and ESL Investments: Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE:BRK.B) in Broad Daylight and Eric Moore's Sears Holdings: How to Save a Fish From Drowning as a preamble to the following article.

Deja-Vu All Over Again

In my view, the two key concepts to take away from these thoughtful pieces are the value of time arbitrage emphasized by Breeze Block and the dying business strategy underlined by Eric.

The latter rings large with a comment by Berkshire's vice-chairman, Mr. Charlie Munger, which I am taking below the liberty to reproduce after a brief editing:

Berkshire started with three failing companies: a textile business in New England that was [...] a totally doomed, certain-to-fail business; a department store in Baltimore, absolutely certain to go broke [...]; and a trading stamp company absolutely certain to do nothing, which it eventually did. Out of those three failing businesses came Berkshire Hathaway. [...] We didn't have one failing business: we had three. Out of that little nothing, the excess capital that we took out and put somewhere else did better than anybody's ever done.

We know full well where Sears' legacy brick and mortar, big-box retail business is heading. Mr. Lampert is starving it to death, while he is aspiring its leftovers towards the online marketplace. The excess capital is taken out then reinvested... Yet everyone keeps looking to the left when progress is made to the right.

In effect, Holdings has just announced a significant improvement in profitability and new credit extensions - not bad for a "certain to go broke" business. These positive developments link up with Mr. Lampert's commitment to get back in the black in 2018.

Sum of the Parts

At this point, Sears Holdings is comprised of:

One of the five largest online marketplace in America, completely redesigned and refitted: Sears.com, Kmart.com, Searshometownstores.com and Searsoutlet.com (likely doing several billion dollars in sales). An engaging, innovative and integrated loyalty program designed to support this large ecosystem: Shopyourway.com (one billion dollars in sales according to one of its directors). The largest setup and repair service in America: Sears Home Services (at least 7 million calls per year, likely between one and three billion dollars in sales). A logistic company that makes 4 million deliveries per year, owns 7 million square feet of storage surface, maintains a fleet of +1,000 trucks, and offers a 24 to 48-hour delivery capability for 85% of households in the United States: Innovel, whose clients include Sears (of course), as well as Costco and the US Army. Roughly 100 million square feet of commercial real estate across the United States (Hoffman Estates headquarters not included), which value has been demonstrated by recent transactions on the private and public markets (see Seritage). Warranties (a highly lucrative business) and financing services (Sears MasterCard, etc.) Kenmore (still a leading appliance brand in North America), DieHard (a premium brand of automotive battery), 15 years of Craftsman royalties, plus thousands of small consumer brands. A portfolio of highly promising startups, among which Monark, DieHard Auto Centers, WallyHome, new Sears specialty stores, etc. Large IT infrastructures and ultra-large databases of consumer data, usable within the Sears galaxy (Sears, Kmart, Shop your Way, Hometown & Outlet Stores, Lands'End, Monark, Seritage, etc.) or monetizable to other merchants. A powerful purchasing organization that provides a competitive advantage to the various entities within the Sears galaxy and/or other merchants willing to rely upon its long-reaching capabilities. A captive insurance company to serve entities within the Sears galaxy and other merchants, likely overcapitalized inasmuch as global activity decreases at the holding level (see the history of SRe Holding Corporation). A bunch of other miscellaneous assets and businesses. At Q32017, $3.7 billion in long-term liabilities.

This inventory provides a convenient canvas for a sum-of-the-parts valuation. To each his own hypotheses, but my calculations give a net asset value in the $20-$60 range (on a fully diluted basis). Yes, the spread is ridiculous - but so is the margin of safety at a current price of $2.50 a share.

Weak Hands Are Driven Out

Rome wasn't built in a day, and indeed the volatility of Sears' stock is extreme because there's no float and intense short selling.

The vast majority of investors lacks the fortitude required to withstand such erratic price action. Yet surprisingly (at least to me), a large part of these investors would deem smart to leverage themselves to the hilt in order to acquire some real estate assets, and then expect a payout in a fifteen to twenty-five years horizon...

Here, we've been waiting for three to five years (in the case of Bruce Berkowitz), and the payout is expected in 2018-2019 according to Mr. Lampert (who self-incentivized himself towards that goal). If no material improvement happens at this date, or if it ends up confiscated by Mr. Lampert - who acts as a true sun king since he started his tenure - then yes, we will have to call our investment in Sears Holdings a gigantic failure.

But not before.

Meanwhile, let's do justice to Mr. Berkowitz, who's been much ridiculed for his comment about the "voluntary losses" at the consolidated level: since we are now aware that Shop Your Way has been subsidized by Holdings to the tune of $800 million in 2017, his stance appears credible.

Ahead of its Competition

I believe the vast redeployment of assets undertaken seven years ago by Mr. Lampert sheds light on a highly rational playbook, and stars are now starting to align. In particular, I am impressed by the manifold improvements in Sears' online ecosystem, especially at Sears.com and Kmart.com - in my view, both assets are more promising than Shopyourway.com, even though the latter is a great complement to the former.

The integration of this ecosystem with the other capabilities developed by Holdings (financing, delivery, setup and repair, insurance and warranties, home management, etc.) strikes me as strategically brilliant, and - dare I say - visionary.

Because of this two-pronged approach to business ownership and because of the limitations of conventional accounting, consolidated reported earnings may reveal relatively little about our true economic performance. Charlie and I, both as owners and managers, virtually ignore such consolidated numbers. - Warren Buffett

We now clearly see where the billions of reported losses went to: in building up a competitive, integrated retailer dedicated to serving its members and prosper in the digital age. This new positioning is a far cry from the company that existed seven years ago, then a headless chicken spinning around on its path to the slaughterhouse.

The transformation is obvious from my standpoint, and I admire Mr. Lampert for his courage. So far, he's been true to his words.

I thus remain a loyal shareholder in Sears.

Disclosure: I am/we are long SHLD, SHOS, SRG.

