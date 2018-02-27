Toll Brothers (TOL) Q1 2018 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL) Q1 2018 Earnings Call February 27, 2018 11:00 AM ET

Douglas C. Yearley, Jr. - Toll Brothers, Inc.

Martin P. Connor - Toll Brothers, Inc.

Robert I. Toll - Toll Brothers, Inc.

Donald Salmon - TBI Mortgage Co.

Gregg L. Ziegler - Toll Brothers, Inc.

Stephen East - Wells Fargo Securities LLC

Michael Jason Rehaut - JPMorgan Securities LLC

John Lovallo - Bank of America Merrill Lynch

Megan McGrath - MKM Partners LLC

Alan Ratner - Zelman & Associates

John Gregory Micenko - Susquehanna International Group, LLP

Nishu Sood - Deutsche Bank Securities, Inc.

Michael Dahl - Barclays Capital, Inc.

Susan Maklari - Credit Suisse Securities (NYSE:USA) LLC

Daniel Oppenheim - UBS Securities LLC

Kenneth R. Zener - KeyBanc Capital Markets, Inc.

Jade Rahmani - Keefe, Bruyette & Woods, Inc.

Will Randow - Citigroup Global Markets, Inc.

Jay McCanless - Wedbush Securities, Inc.

Mark Weintraub - The Buckingham Research Group, Inc.

Douglas C. Yearley, Jr. - Toll Brothers, Inc.

Thank you, Jamie. Welcome and thank you for joining us. I'm Doug Yearley, CEO. With me today are Bob Toll, Executive Chairman; Rick Hartman, President, COO; Marty Connor, Chief Financial Officer; Fred Cooper, Senior VP of Finance and Investor Relations; Kira Sterling, Chief Marketing Officer; Mike Snyder, Chief Planning Officer; Gregg Ziegler, Senior VP and Treasurer; and Don Salmon, President of TBI Mortgage Company.

Before I begin, I ask you to read the statement on forward-looking information in today's release and on our website. I caution you that many statements on this call are forward-looking based on assumptions about the economy, world events, housing and financial markets, and many other factors beyond our control that could significantly affect future results. Those listening on the web can e-mail questions to rtoll@tollbrothers.com.

We completed fiscal year 2018's first quarter on January 31. We are very pleased with our first quarter results across all metrics, as our revenues, contracts, backlog, earnings and profit margin met or exceeded our expectations. Demand remained very strong with contracts in dollars increasing 36% in the first quarter.

We saw a significant acceleration in contracts per community this quarter compared to one year ago on the annualized pace of 24 sales per community, up from 19 in last year's first quarter. Even so, we have yet to reach our historical norms of annualized contracts per community in the high 20s. The California and Western regions led the way with 93% and 36% growth, respectively, in the value of contracts signed compared to one year ago. The South was up 17% and the North was up 15%. Only in the Mid-Atlantic did we see a decline.

City Living, which is primarily in metro New York City, saw growth with the value of contracts in our wholly owned projects up 25%, led by 10 Provost Street, our Jersey City for-sale high-rise condo community located one block from the Grove Street PATH Station. This 28-story high rise containing 242 residences has taken 120 agreements since opening last summer at an average price of $800,000.

Our contracts in joint ventured City Living high-rise projects also rose, driven by 91 Leonard, our 111-unit condo building located in Tribeca, which sold 50 units in Q1. As previously guided, we had an expected dip in community count in the first quarter, which will continue in the second quarter. This should reverse in the back half of the fiscal year as we anticipate opening approximately 70 communities during the third and fourth quarters of fiscal year 2018, offset in part by the closing out of some existing communities. Net-net, this should translate to community count growth at the end of fiscal year 2018 compared to fiscal year-end 2017.

Across the U.S., new homes are commanding a 30% premium to used homes. This confirms our belief that more and more buyers are attracted to new versus used homes. According to the U.S. Census, the average age of the U.S. housing stock is now 37 years compared to 23 years in 1985. Used homes are simply outdated and showing their age more now than ever. Our new home floor plans are much more open and designed for today's lifestyle. Our finishes are more sophisticated. The indoor-outdoor living is spectacular, and the construction is much more environmentally sensitive and energy efficient.

We see the same preferences for new in our rental projects. Our new stabilized rental apartments are over 95% leased. We are monetizing some of the value we have created in our rental business as we generate profits by periodically refinancing or selectively selling assets once they have achieved stabilized occupancy. As our pipeline of stabilized projects grows, we expect to continue to generate additional earnings from our Toll Brothers Apartment Living assets. We currently have a pipeline of over 14,000 rental units in projects completed, in construction, under development or in approvals.

Shifting gears, we recognize that investors are interested in the impact of tax reform and rising mortgage rates on demand. We canvas our salespeople every week to learn what issues are of concern to our customers. Changes in state and local tax deductions, commonly referred to as SALT, and the mortgage interest deduction are not being mentioned by our buyers even in high tax states like California, New Jersey and New York. As I mentioned, California contracts are up 93% in dollars this quarter over last year.

With respect to the mortgage interest deduction, we have previously mentioned that 20% of our buyers pay cash. That number rose to 24% this quarter. Our average buyer who does take a mortgage puts up 30% equity. With an average home in backlog of $892,000, that is a mortgage of $625,000, well below the new $750,000 limit for mortgage interest deduction.

Recall that the tax reform provisions were known in early-to-mid December, but our buyers didn't seem to blink. In comparison to a year ago, contracts improved each month. November was up 16% in units, December was up 20% and January was up 21%.

With respect to interest rates more broadly, in past cycles, we haven't seen much correlation between demand and interest rates as long as rate moves are gradual and in tandem with an improving economy. With the economy strong, the unemployment rate low, the stock market healthy and a shortage of supply of new homes, we believe that gradually rising interest rates tied to a strengthening economy will not upset demand.

Note that the average 30-year fixed rate is 4.5% today and a year ago was 4.375%. As we have said many times, we would rather have a 5% mortgage rate in a booming economy than a 3.5% to 4% mortgage rate in a weak economy. We continue to believe and our results appear to confirm that our buyers are less impacted by rising rates.

Now let me turn it over to Marty.

Martin P. Connor - Toll Brothers, Inc.

Thanks, Doug. Before I address the specifics of this quarter, I do want to note that a reconciliation of the non-GAAP measures referenced during today's discussion to their comparable GAAP measures can be found in the back of today's press release.

Q1 was a very strong quarter for us. Compared to a year ago, revenue grew 28% and gross margin held steady despite continued pressure from labor, material and land input costs. Gross margin actually came in better than expected, while average price came in slightly lower, all due to small changes in our mix.

As a percentage of revenue, SG&A was better by 150 basis points and operating income improved 160 basis points compared to a year ago. On a dollar basis, operating income grew from $50.6 million last year to $83.7 million this year, which is a 65% improvement.

Below the operating income line, we continue to demonstrate our ability to generate earnings from various sources in our JV and other income line items. Last year, much of our below-the-line earnings came from JV condo unit deliveries in our New York City Living product. So far this year, the majority comes from a $30 million gain from the disposition of our 1,500-bed student housing property at the University of Maryland. This gain was on a $12 million equity investment, and our IRR was nearly 50%. This shows an example of why we really like the rental business. We will continue to hold some apartment properties long term while selling others, as we balance building a long-term portfolio with producing current earnings.

Further down the income statement, we showed a one-time benefit from the decrease in the federal corporate tax rate associated with tax reform. Through some strategic tax planning, we ended last fiscal year with a net deferred tax liability, and when tax reform passed in December, this generated a $31.2 million revaluation gain. Longer term, we will obviously benefit significantly from the lowering of the corporate tax rate and look forward to future years, meaning 2019 and beyond, where our effective tax rate will be approximately 26% to 27%. Essentially, post tax reform, we will retain approximately $0.10 more of every dollar of pre-tax profit.

During the quarter, we repurchased approximately 4.4 million shares at an average price of $47.43. Our weighted average share count at the end of 2017's first quarter was 170.4 million shares. This quarter end, it had dropped to 158.9 million shares, a 6.7% reduction. Add all this up, and our earnings per share nearly doubled to $0.83 from $0.42 per share last year. So far, in the second quarter, we have repurchased an additional 1.4 million shares at an average price of $46.07.

Looking forward to the balance of the year and subject to our normal caveats, we offer the following guidance: full fiscal year 2018 deliveries of between 7,800 and 8,600 units with an average price of between $820,000 and $860,000; second quarter deliveries of between 1,825 and 1,925 units with an average price of between $825,000 and $850,000. Full fiscal year 2018 adjusted gross margin that's pre-interest and pre-impairments should be between 23.75% and 24.25% of revenues with second quarter adjusted gross margin of approximately 22.8%.

Full fiscal year SG&A as a percentage of full fiscal year revenues should be approximately 10% with second quarter SG&A, again as a percentage of second quarter revenues, of approximately 10.6%. For the full year, our other income and income from unconsolidated entities should be between $130 million and $170 million with approximately $15 million occurring in our second quarter. Our full fiscal year tax rate should be between 23% and 25% with a second quarter tax rate of approximately 27.5%.

And one last note. In January, we issued $400 million of 4.35% senior notes due 2028. This is the lowest interest rate the company has ever paid for a 10-year bond.

Robert I. Toll - Toll Brothers, Inc.

Robert I. Toll - Toll Brothers, Inc.

Thank you, Marty. The new home industry appears to be building momentum with the national homeownership rate rising over the past year. Wages are increasing. Home equity is building. Consumer confidence is strong. The economy is improving, and demand for housing is accelerating. Meanwhile, the supply of new homes is in short supply, as production lags demand in many markets. These trends indicate a positive landscape for the new home market and particularly for Toll Brothers in the coming years.

And now back to you, Doug.

Douglas C. Yearley, Jr. - Toll Brothers, Inc.

Thank you, Bob. Thank you, Marty. The quality of our homes and our brand were recently recognized by a number of business and industry leaders. In January, we were named by Fortune magazine as the World's Most Admired Homebuilding Company for the fourth consecutive year. Toll Brothers homes, communities, design studios and teams across the country were also recently recognized with 40 national awards by the National Association of Homebuilders, Pacific Coast Builders Conference and others. This includes our Sullivan model at Adero Canyon in Arizona, which was named National House of the Year at the PCBC Gold Nugget Awards. It's the home on the cover of our new 2017 annual report.

These honors reflect a tremendous effort and commitment to excellence of the entire Toll Brothers team and our focus on providing our homebuyers and renters with the highest levels of quality, value and service. We salute them and thank them for their amazing hard work. Based on our great brand, strong first quarter backlog, healthy demand and our well-located land positions for future expansion, we believe fiscal year 2018 will be another year of growth for Toll Brothers.

Now, let's open it up for questions.

Question-and-Answer Session

Ladies and gentlemen, at this time, we will begin the question-and-answer session. Our first question today comes from Stephen East from Wells Fargo. Please go ahead with your question.

Stephen East - Wells Fargo Securities LLC

Thank you and good morning, guys. Doug, I walked the Sullivan. And to steal your phrase, it was spectacular, that's for sure. Start with the share repurchase. I know you all are opportunistic on it, but is there some level of repurchase that you're comfortable with or that you really probably want to achieve and I'm thinking about what type of cash you have available, what type of debt level you have there and maybe what we could expect this year and next year?

Martin P. Connor - Toll Brothers, Inc.

Martin P. Connor - Toll Brothers, Inc.

Douglas C. Yearley, Jr. - Toll Brothers, Inc.

Douglas C. Yearley, Jr. - Toll Brothers, Inc.

Stephen East - Wells Fargo Securities LLC

Stephen East - Wells Fargo Securities LLC

Douglas C. Yearley, Jr. - Toll Brothers, Inc.

Douglas C. Yearley, Jr. - Toll Brothers, Inc.

The markets are very strong. Northern California was led by the grand opening of a new community in Fremont, right next to the new BART station and the Tesla facility called Metro Crossing. We've sold 53 units north of $1 million in the last two months with our grand opening at Metro Crossing. So, that was certainly the number one driver in Northern Cal. And in Southern Cal, it continues to be Orange County where we just have seen fantastic results. The market is very strong. Job growth is in place. It's a very diversified economy.

And with respect to pricing, we continue to have significant pricing power in both Northern and Southern California. We raise prices regularly. We also keep an eye on, obviously, growing backlogs and how quickly we can turn houses. And for as big as our backlogs are in California and as expensive and complicated as our houses are, we are able to build those houses faster than in many other parts of the country. So the trade base is in place, and we are continuing to manage pricing with the size of the backlog. Right now, it's in balance, and I'm just thrilled with where we're positioned. And I see a very bright future going forward in California. We also have some very exciting new land deals that we're working on. So, all is good out West.

With respect to the Mid-Atlantic, it was our only area that, as I mentioned, was down in sales, and it was driven by fewer sales in Northern Virginia, which is our biggest Mid-Atlantic market. And we think Northern Virginia was down in the first quarter for two reasons. The first is that we had lower community count, as we are in between phases in a few of our large master-planned communities. And the second reason, we believe, is due to the uncertainty associated with the federal government budgetary debates that occurred in December and January. And of course, while these debates were national news, they had a more direct impact on the local Northern Virginia buyer.

Stephen East - Wells Fargo Securities LLC

Got you. All right. Thanks a lot. I appreciate it, guys.

Douglas C. Yearley, Jr. - Toll Brothers, Inc.

Thank you.

Our next question comes from Michael Rehaut from JPMorgan Securities. Please go ahead with your question.

Michael Jason Rehaut - JPMorgan Securities LLC

Thanks. Good morning everyone, and congrats on the results.

Douglas C. Yearley, Jr. - Toll Brothers, Inc.

Thanks, Mike.

Michael Jason Rehaut - JPMorgan Securities LLC

Michael Jason Rehaut - JPMorgan Securities LLC

Douglas C. Yearley, Jr. - Toll Brothers, Inc.

Douglas C. Yearley, Jr. - Toll Brothers, Inc.

But with respect to individual markets, the number one market for sales per community for the quarter was Northern California at 13.1 sales. And I remind you that November, December, January are not the strongest three months of the year. So you can probably multiply that 13.1 by a little more than a factor of four to come up with an idea of an annualized number just because of the timing of Q1.

Market two would be New York City at 12.6 contracts per community. Market number three would be Reno at 9. Market four would be Boise, Idaho at 8.7, followed by number five would be Southern Cal at 8 sales per community. And by the way, Southern Cal had an average price of $1.9 million. And then six is Orlando at 7.2 sales. Seven is Massachusetts at 7. Eight is Austin, Texas at 6.8. Nine is New Jersey at 6.6. And rounding out to top 10 would be Vegas at 6.4.

Michael Jason Rehaut - JPMorgan Securities LLC

Michael Jason Rehaut - JPMorgan Securities LLC

Douglas C. Yearley, Jr. - Toll Brothers, Inc.

Douglas C. Yearley, Jr. - Toll Brothers, Inc.

Michael Jason Rehaut - JPMorgan Securities LLC

Michael Jason Rehaut - JPMorgan Securities LLC

Douglas C. Yearley, Jr. - Toll Brothers, Inc.

Sure.

Martin P. Connor - Toll Brothers, Inc.

I did.

Michael Jason Rehaut - JPMorgan Securities LLC

Okay.

Martin P. Connor - Toll Brothers, Inc.

Martin P. Connor - Toll Brothers, Inc.

Douglas C. Yearley, Jr. - Toll Brothers, Inc.

Douglas C. Yearley, Jr. - Toll Brothers, Inc.

Michael Jason Rehaut - JPMorgan Securities LLC

Thanks, again.

Douglas C. Yearley, Jr. - Toll Brothers, Inc.

You're welcome.

Our next question comes from John Lovallo from Bank of America Merrill Lynch. Please go ahead with your question.

Martin P. Connor - Toll Brothers, Inc.

Hey, John.

Mr. Lovallo, your line is open. Is it possible your phone is on mute?

John Lovallo - Bank of America Merrill Lynch

Sorry about that, guys.

Douglas C. Yearley, Jr. - Toll Brothers, Inc.

No problem.

John Lovallo - Bank of America Merrill Lynch

John Lovallo - Bank of America Merrill Lynch

Douglas C. Yearley, Jr. - Toll Brothers, Inc.

Douglas C. Yearley, Jr. - Toll Brothers, Inc.

John Lovallo - Bank of America Merrill Lynch

John Lovallo - Bank of America Merrill Lynch

Douglas C. Yearley, Jr. - Toll Brothers, Inc.

No, not at the moment.

John Lovallo - Bank of America Merrill Lynch

Okay. Thanks, guys.

Douglas C. Yearley, Jr. - Toll Brothers, Inc.

You're welcome.

Our next question comes from Megan McGrath from MKM Partners. Please go ahead with your question.

Megan McGrath - MKM Partners LLC

Good morning. I want to ask a little bit about the guidance, specifically on the gross margin into the second quarter, obviously seeing a sequential decline there. Could you just talk us through what kind of mix things you're seeing into next quarter and then your confidence that that reverses into the back half of the year as you've maintained your full year guidance?

Martin P. Connor - Toll Brothers, Inc.

Martin P. Connor - Toll Brothers, Inc.

Megan McGrath - MKM Partners LLC

Megan McGrath - MKM Partners LLC

Martin P. Connor - Toll Brothers, Inc.

Martin P. Connor - Toll Brothers, Inc.

Megan McGrath - MKM Partners LLC

Great, thanks.

Our next question comes from Alan Ratner from Zelman & Associates. Please go ahead with your question.

Alan Ratner - Zelman & Associates

Hey guys, good morning. Thanks for taking my question. Doug, the commentary you had on what you're seeing from the field on rates was very helpful. I know you're not obviously very exposed to the entry level, but was just curious, are you seeing any differences in that feedback across your – maybe the T Select product or some of the markets where you do have a bit lower of an average price maybe like Boise where certainly the price runs below the company average or are those comments pretty consistent across all your various price points?

Douglas C. Yearley, Jr. - Toll Brothers, Inc.

Douglas C. Yearley, Jr. - Toll Brothers, Inc.

Alan Ratner - Zelman & Associates

Alan Ratner - Zelman & Associates

Douglas C. Yearley, Jr. - Toll Brothers, Inc.

Douglas C. Yearley, Jr. - Toll Brothers, Inc.

Alan Ratner - Zelman & Associates

Alan Ratner - Zelman & Associates

Martin P. Connor - Toll Brothers, Inc.

Martin P. Connor - Toll Brothers, Inc.

Alan Ratner - Zelman & Associates

Alan Ratner - Zelman & Associates

Douglas C. Yearley, Jr. - Toll Brothers, Inc.

Thank you.

Our next question comes from Jack Micenko from SIG. Please go ahead with your question.

John Gregory Micenko - Susquehanna International Group, LLP

Hi good morning. Marty, wondering how you're thinking about ROE targets now going forward, the one – first quarter demand was a bit better, you put your foot on the gas on the buyback a bit. Any numbers you can point to into the end of the year on where you think you can get ROE to?

Martin P. Connor - Toll Brothers, Inc.

Martin P. Connor - Toll Brothers, Inc.

John Gregory Micenko - Susquehanna International Group, LLP

John Gregory Micenko - Susquehanna International Group, LLP

Donald Salmon - TBI Mortgage Co.

Donald Salmon - TBI Mortgage Co.

John Gregory Micenko - Susquehanna International Group, LLP

Okay, right. Great. Thanks, guys.

Douglas C. Yearley, Jr. - Toll Brothers, Inc.

You're welcome.

Our next question comes from Nishu Sood from Deutsche Bank. Please go ahead with your question.

Nishu Sood - Deutsche Bank Securities, Inc.

Thank you. So wanted to come back to the absorptions. Obviously, fantastic trend there, stretching back quite a ways. Doug, you are throwing around the concept of we're not back to normalized yet. The first quarter run rate is 24-ish and long term it's 20 – 27-ish. I just wanted to dig into that a little bit. Obviously, the first quarter – and you mentioned this when you're talking about Northern California. The first quarter is the seasonally low period, so that translates to, I think, a little bit higher on a run rate. Your geographic mix is quite different than what you might have looked at for the normalized period in your run-down of the top 10. I think 8 of the top 10 were in the South and West, so some of the more recent markets. Obviously, townhomes and active adult are a bigger proportion than they used to be. So when you factor all that, like what's possible here? You've had a tremendous run, trying to think about how far it might go.

Douglas C. Yearley, Jr. - Toll Brothers, Inc.

Douglas C. Yearley, Jr. - Toll Brothers, Inc.

Nishu Sood - Deutsche Bank Securities, Inc.

Nishu Sood - Deutsche Bank Securities, Inc.

Martin P. Connor - Toll Brothers, Inc.

Martin P. Connor - Toll Brothers, Inc.

Our apartment business, by its very nature, is setting up further opportunities to monetize some buildings. Our mentality is going to be along the lines of build three, hold two, sell one so that we can get more routine in the triggering of these sorts of gains, maybe not at this particular magnitude because this was a very sizable asset. But you saw us monetize a couple of assets last year. We took care of one here in the first quarter and we have a few more that are embedded in our guidance for the balance of the year.

Nishu Sood - Deutsche Bank Securities, Inc.

Nishu Sood - Deutsche Bank Securities, Inc.

Martin P. Connor - Toll Brothers, Inc.

Martin P. Connor - Toll Brothers, Inc.

Our investment in this business is roughly $0.25 billion on a $10 billion balance sheet. So while it may from time to time appear to be a drag on earnings, we think over the long haul and within each year, it is going to be positive. We have 14,000 apartments in various stages of development, call them roughly 300 units each. So it's in the neighborhood of 45, 50 projects that as we get this engine going, and I think we're a couple years away from being as routine in it as we'd like to be, we can trigger some gains.

Nishu Sood - Deutsche Bank Securities, Inc.

Nishu Sood - Deutsche Bank Securities, Inc.

Robert I. Toll - Toll Brothers, Inc.

Robert I. Toll - Toll Brothers, Inc.

Martin P. Connor - Toll Brothers, Inc.

Martin P. Connor - Toll Brothers, Inc.

Robert I. Toll - Toll Brothers, Inc.

Robert I. Toll - Toll Brothers, Inc.

Martin P. Connor - Toll Brothers, Inc.

Martin P. Connor - Toll Brothers, Inc.

Robert I. Toll - Toll Brothers, Inc.

Now you got it.

Our next question comes from Mike Dahl from Barclays. Please go ahead with your question.

Michael Dahl - Barclays Capital, Inc.

Yes. Thanks for taking my questions. I had a follow-up to, of sorts on the return question. And if I'm thinking specifically about the City Living business, at least at the time of your last profile, it looks like there's no buildings under construction or that start construction beyond Q4 of 2018. So could you just give us an update in terms of kind of what you're seeing in the market for new projects and how you're thinking about kind of beyond the next couple of quarters or this next wave of buildings, the owned versus JV side of it?

Douglas C. Yearley, Jr. - Toll Brothers, Inc.

Douglas C. Yearley, Jr. - Toll Brothers, Inc.

Michael Dahl - Barclays Capital, Inc.

Michael Dahl - Barclays Capital, Inc.

Douglas C. Yearley, Jr. - Toll Brothers, Inc.

Douglas C. Yearley, Jr. - Toll Brothers, Inc.

Martin P. Connor - Toll Brothers, Inc.

Martin P. Connor - Toll Brothers, Inc.

Michael Dahl - Barclays Capital, Inc.

Okay. Thank you.

Our next question comes from Susan Maklari from Credit Suisse. Please go ahead with your question.

Susan Maklari - Credit Suisse Securities (USA) LLC

Thank you. Good morning.

Martin P. Connor - Toll Brothers, Inc.

Good morning, Susan.

Susan Maklari - Credit Suisse Securities (USA) LLC

Susan Maklari - Credit Suisse Securities (USA) LLC

Martin P. Connor - Toll Brothers, Inc.

Martin P. Connor - Toll Brothers, Inc.

Susan Maklari - Credit Suisse Securities (USA) LLC

Susan Maklari - Credit Suisse Securities (USA) LLC

Douglas C. Yearley, Jr. - Toll Brothers, Inc.

Douglas C. Yearley, Jr. - Toll Brothers, Inc.

And so, that strategy, whether it be what we already do in Boise or what we already do in Jacksonville or Michigan – Ann Harbor, Michigan, as examples, is a continued focus by the company on having a product line that will be appropriate and desirable to the affluent millennial. And so that, in some cases, will be through a T Select brand and in other cases will just be through the Toll Brothers banner. And I'm comfortable with the rollout. I do want to see it accelerate. We have our land teams and our division leadership teams focused on finding more and more opportunities for millennial housing. And I think you'll see more of it over the coming years.

Susan Maklari - Credit Suisse Securities (USA) LLC

Okay. Perfect. Good luck. Thanks.

Douglas C. Yearley, Jr. - Toll Brothers, Inc.

Thank you.

Our next question comes from Dan Oppenheim from UBS. Please go ahead with your question.

Daniel Oppenheim - UBS Securities LLC

Thanks very much. You talked about opening on 70 new communities later in the year. Given the way that you're working through them or selling through them so rapidly out here in the West with 13 sales per community in North Cal and 8 South Cal, what's the outlook in terms of the representation in those 70 of communities here in California?

Douglas C. Yearley, Jr. - Toll Brothers, Inc.

Douglas C. Yearley, Jr. - Toll Brothers, Inc.

Daniel Oppenheim - UBS Securities LLC

Daniel Oppenheim - UBS Securities LLC

Douglas C. Yearley, Jr. - Toll Brothers, Inc.

Douglas C. Yearley, Jr. - Toll Brothers, Inc.

Daniel Oppenheim - UBS Securities LLC

Got it. Thank you.

Douglas C. Yearley, Jr. - Toll Brothers, Inc.

You're welcome.

Our next question comes from Ken Zener from KeyBanc. Please go ahead with your question.

Kenneth R. Zener - KeyBanc Capital Markets, Inc.

Good morning, gentlemen.

Martin P. Connor - Toll Brothers, Inc.

Good morning, Ken.

Douglas C. Yearley, Jr. - Toll Brothers, Inc.

Good morning.

Kenneth R. Zener - KeyBanc Capital Markets, Inc.

Kenneth R. Zener - KeyBanc Capital Markets, Inc.

Douglas C. Yearley, Jr. - Toll Brothers, Inc.

Douglas C. Yearley, Jr. - Toll Brothers, Inc.

Main and Main is the key. We're buying land in the right locations. We're being very careful in how we structure land buys. If a deal gets too big and too expensive, we're not afraid to bring another builder in, we're not afraid to bring a joint venture partner in. This past quarter, we spent $327 million on land, and $210 million of that $327 million was in California, one spectacular piece with Pacific Ocean views in Orange County and another piece up in the East Bay of San Francisco.

So I'm very comfortable with our business in California, and I'm very comfortable with how we're buying land. We will continue to be careful. We are doing smaller deals, but they're still very expensive. It's the nature of the market. Our average house, as I mentioned, in Southern Cal is $1.9 million. Our average house in Northern Cal is $1.6 million, and that of course drives pretty expensive land. But right now, the market fundamentals appear to be very solid.

Kenneth R. Zener - KeyBanc Capital Markets, Inc.

Thank you.

Our next question comes from Jade Rahmani from KBW. Please go ahead with your question.

Jade Rahmani - Keefe, Bruyette & Woods, Inc.

Thanks. Just a couple of quick ones. The lumber $2,000 this quarter, was that relative to the home on a per-home basis? What's the relative comparison?

Douglas C. Yearley, Jr. - Toll Brothers, Inc.

Yeah, per home.

Martin P. Connor - Toll Brothers, Inc.

Yeah.

Jade Rahmani - Keefe, Bruyette & Woods, Inc.

Jade Rahmani - Keefe, Bruyette & Woods, Inc.

Martin P. Connor - Toll Brothers, Inc.

Martin P. Connor - Toll Brothers, Inc.

Douglas C. Yearley, Jr. - Toll Brothers, Inc.

Douglas C. Yearley, Jr. - Toll Brothers, Inc.

Jade Rahmani - Keefe, Bruyette & Woods, Inc.

Jade Rahmani - Keefe, Bruyette & Woods, Inc.

Douglas C. Yearley, Jr. - Toll Brothers, Inc.

Lumber alone, not labor.

Martin P. Connor - Toll Brothers, Inc.

Martin P. Connor - Toll Brothers, Inc.

Robert I. Toll - Toll Brothers, Inc.

Robert I. Toll - Toll Brothers, Inc.

Jade Rahmani - Keefe, Bruyette & Woods, Inc.

Jade Rahmani - Keefe, Bruyette & Woods, Inc.

Martin P. Connor - Toll Brothers, Inc.

158.8 million.

Jade Rahmani - Keefe, Bruyette & Woods, Inc.

Jade Rahmani - Keefe, Bruyette & Woods, Inc.

Martin P. Connor - Toll Brothers, Inc.

Yes.

Jade Rahmani - Keefe, Bruyette & Woods, Inc.

Jade Rahmani - Keefe, Bruyette & Woods, Inc.

Martin P. Connor - Toll Brothers, Inc.

Martin P. Connor - Toll Brothers, Inc.

Gregg L. Ziegler - Toll Brothers, Inc.

Gregg L. Ziegler - Toll Brothers, Inc.

Jade Rahmani - Keefe, Bruyette & Woods, Inc.

Got it. Thanks very much.

Douglas C. Yearley, Jr. - Toll Brothers, Inc.

You're welcome.

Our next question comes from Will Randow from Citi. Please go ahead with your question.

Will Randow - Citigroup Global Markets, Inc.

Hi. I guess, good afternoon, guys, and thanks for fitting me in. Sounds like Don might be there in the background hopefully.

Donald Salmon - TBI Mortgage Co.

Yes.

Will Randow - Citigroup Global Markets, Inc.

Will Randow - Citigroup Global Markets, Inc.

Donald Salmon - TBI Mortgage Co.

Donald Salmon - TBI Mortgage Co.

Will Randow - Citigroup Global Markets, Inc.

Will Randow - Citigroup Global Markets, Inc.

Donald Salmon - TBI Mortgage Co.

Donald Salmon - TBI Mortgage Co.

Will Randow - Citigroup Global Markets, Inc.

Will Randow - Citigroup Global Markets, Inc.

Douglas C. Yearley, Jr. - Toll Brothers, Inc.

Thank you.

Donald Salmon - TBI Mortgage Co.

Thank you.

Robert I. Toll - Toll Brothers, Inc.

Thank you.

Our next question comes from Jay McCanless from Wedbush Securities. Please go ahead with your question.

Jay McCanless - Wedbush Securities, Inc.

Hey. Good afternoon. First question I had is on the adjusted gross margin decline from 1Q to 2Q. Could you guys talk about the catalysts for that? And as part of that discussion, could you maybe talk a little bit about the spread between City Living and Traditional Home Building on gross margin?

Martin P. Connor - Toll Brothers, Inc.

Martin P. Connor - Toll Brothers, Inc.

Jay McCanless - Wedbush Securities, Inc.

Jay McCanless - Wedbush Securities, Inc.

Gregg L. Ziegler - Toll Brothers, Inc.

Gregg L. Ziegler - Toll Brothers, Inc.

Martin P. Connor - Toll Brothers, Inc.

20 million shares.

Gregg L. Ziegler - Toll Brothers, Inc.

20 million shares.

Martin P. Connor - Toll Brothers, Inc.

Yeah.

Gregg L. Ziegler - Toll Brothers, Inc.

Gregg L. Ziegler - Toll Brothers, Inc.

Martin P. Connor - Toll Brothers, Inc.

Right.

Jay McCanless - Wedbush Securities, Inc.

Okay, great. Thank you.

And ladies and gentlemen, our final question today comes from Mark Weintraub from Buckingham Research. Please go ahead with your question.

Mark Weintraub - The Buckingham Research Group, Inc.

Thank you. A couple of questions on cash flow and use of cash. You mentioned $327 million of land spend and I assume that was just land, not development spend in the first quarter 2018?

Martin P. Connor - Toll Brothers, Inc.

Correct.

Mark Weintraub - The Buckingham Research Group, Inc.

Mark Weintraub - The Buckingham Research Group, Inc.

Martin P. Connor - Toll Brothers, Inc.

Martin P. Connor - Toll Brothers, Inc.

Mark Weintraub - The Buckingham Research Group, Inc.

Mark Weintraub - The Buckingham Research Group, Inc.

Martin P. Connor - Toll Brothers, Inc.

Martin P. Connor - Toll Brothers, Inc.

Mark Weintraub - The Buckingham Research Group, Inc.

Okay, great.

Martin P. Connor - Toll Brothers, Inc.

Martin P. Connor - Toll Brothers, Inc.

Mark Weintraub - The Buckingham Research Group, Inc.

Thanks very much.

And ladies and gentlemen, with that, we'll end today's question-and-answer session. I'd like to turn the conference call back over to management for any closing remarks.

Douglas C. Yearley, Jr. - Toll Brothers, Inc.

Jamie, thank you very much. Thanks, everybody, for listening in and joining us this morning. And have a great week.

And ladies and gentlemen, with that, we'll conclude today's conference call. We do thank you for joining. You may now disconnect your lines.

