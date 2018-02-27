Financial Exchange Stock Talk: Joe McCann On Amazon, Berkshire Hathaway And JPMorgan's Foray Into Healthcare
Amazon.com, Inc. (AMZN)
Summary
We have begun a new partnership with Financial Exchange Radio to produce a weekly segment with Seeking Alpha authors.
Joe McCann continues the series with his bullish pick: Amazon.
Amazon, Berkshire Hathaway and JPMorgan are trying to shake up the healthcare industry, zeroing in on distribution and logistics. They are well suited to succeed.
