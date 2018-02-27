A Look At Gold's Intermediate-Term Trend

Gold bulls are stubbornly hanging on after the immediate-term upward trend stalled out over a month ago. With several of gold's supporting factors resuming upward trends, the odds have increased that the metal's price will eventually shake off its recent torpor and continue its upward path. Here we'll look at some of the latest developments which should positively impact gold's near-term performance.

Gold prices rose on Monday on the back of a broad commodities market rally as a weaker dollar contributed to a rebound from gold's biggest weekly loss this year. After threatening last week to break its nearest pivotal support at $1,314 (the Feb. 7 closing low), the yellow metal closed back above its 15-day moving average on Monday as its 5-week sideways trend continues. Spot gold gained 0.2 percent to close at $1,331, while April gold futures settled 0.2 percent higher at $1,333.

Elsewhere, equity prices remain buoyant with both U.S. and European stocks rising as investors bet the U.S. Fed Chair Jerome Powell will clearly signal its intention to stabilize monetary policy when he addresses Congress this week. That view put downward pressure on U.S. Treasury yields, in turn depressing the dollar.

Let's briefly review some of gold's supporting factors before we examine today's headline topic. As discussed in the previous report, gold enjoys the support of at least two leading commodities. Both commodities are inflation-sensitive barometers which have proven to be near-term predictors of investment demand for gold. The crude oil price is the most sensitive of the two commodities and the one whose lead gold is most apt to follow. The graph below shows the progression of the crude oil futures price since last September. After stumbling into February following a rally in the previous five months, the oil price has recovered its footing and is now close to reaching its previous high from last month.

Continued strength in the oil price should bode well for the gold price outlook since gold has shown a tendency to follow oil's lead, especially when the oil price rallies on a sustained basis. A rising oil price is the best argument in favor of hedging against inflation for money managers, and gold is typically the first place they turn when seeking an inflation hedge.

Another harbinger of returning gold strength is suggested by the latest improvements to the copper price. Copper rallies have often preceded gold rallies in recent years due to the fact that increased copper demand is most often a reflection of the improving fortunes of its biggest consumer, China. China's voracious appetite for gold is well known and when the country's industrial fortunes are waxing it is often followed by increased gold consumption. Shown here is the 6-month progression of the copper price relative to the gold futures price (basis April).

If copper and the oil prices continue to rise from here, it should only be a matter of time before the gold price responds to the inflation signals inherent in both commodities. For now, though, another factor is worthy of our attention. This one is admittedly more technical in nature but has a long history of confirming intermediate strength in the yellow metal. While I rely on the 15-day moving average to verify the strength of gold's immediate-term (1-4 weeks) trend, the 120-day moving average is of far greater importance for confirming the strength of the intermediate-term (3-9 months) trend.

A key consideration when analyzing the metal's intermediate-term trend is whether or not the 120-day MA is rising or falling. Periods, when the 120-day moving average was rising, have historically been the most productive for investors who are long gold. By contrast, when the 120-day MA begins to flatten or turn lower, it has historically been a safe bet to exit long position in gold. Shown here is the 120-day MA in the daily chart of the S&P GSCI Gold Index.

Whenever the 120-day trend line has proven to be vexing for gold, as in late 2016, investors had a quick and simple confirmation of a reversal in gold's interim prospects. For instance, it was gold's decisive penetration below the 120-day trend line in October 2016 which served as a major "heads up" for intermediate-term-oriented investors. While the 120-day MA can be penetrated on the downside without necessarily compromising the integrity of the intermediate-term upward trend, it's when the gold price fails to quickly recover above the 120-day MA that problems begin for the metal. Thus, when gold was unable to get back above the trend line in early November 2016, it confirmed that a major bear move was underway.

Since turning up again last May, the 120-day moving average has remained on a rising trend ever since and continues to signal that gold's intermediate trend is still bullish. As long as this vital trend line continues to reflect strength, investors are technically justified in maintaining a bullish bias in the yellow metal.

For disclosure purposes, I currently have a long position in the iShares Gold Trust (IAU) as of Feb. 14. I recommend using the $12.62 level (the Feb. 7 closing low) as the initial stop loss for this position on an intraday basis. Longer-term investment positions in gold also can be retained as the fundamentals underscoring gold's two-year recovery effort are still favorable.

