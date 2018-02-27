Why You Should Avoid Dividend Growth Investing (Or Not)

A part of being a smart investor is to reflect on your strategy and look for its weaknesses and the way to address them.

Introduction

Over the past four years I have been building a dividend growth portfolio that consists of many great companies. This portfolio makes a large portion of my assets. I invest monthly, and I buy each month stocks in one or two companies according to my analysis and the amount of funds available. I try to learn and study as much as I can and improve my skills as an investor. I see every losing position as a lesson, and I have written several articles about my mistakes in the past, and how I embrace them to improve my skills.

In my opinion, part of being a smart investor is to look at your strategy and find its weaknesses. Luckily for me I am not trying to invent the wheel, and I use a pretty common strategy. Finding articles that criticize dividend growth investing is simple, and I read many of them. Each article makes me contemplate on whether my personal portfolio is ready to deal with a certain weakness or disadvantage. I try to adapt my portfolio to address these issues, and I believe it improves the durability of my portfolio and my dividend income.

I am probably not going to change my strategy anytime soon, but tackling its weaknesses or presumed weaknesses is an important tool. Any disadvantages may harm my future returns. They are all real risks with real potential to affect me. Therefore, I am addressing the right way to deal with them in my opinion.

In this article I will present several main risks and disadvantages that the dividend growth strategy may suffer from according to other investors. I will also try to offer a solution to each issue. Sometimes it won't be a real solution, but only a way to mitigate the negative effects. Hopefully this article will be able to assist my readers in strengthening their portfolio.

My strategy

To better understand the risks and the ways I deal with them, I will now present my investing strategy. I am a dividend growth investor. Every month I transfer the same amount of money to my portfolio. I use the fresh funds and the dividends received to buy shares. I own mainly dividend growth stocks, and I also own several companies (less than 5%) that do not pay dividends. I buy each month stocks in 1-2 dividend growth stocks.

I am constantly looking for candidates for my portfolio. Sometimes I add to an existing position, and sometimes I initiate new positions. I try to allocate the money according to my personal sector allocation. You can read more about my allocation and strategy here. The long-term goal is to achieve a growing and reliable stream of dividend income. As I execute my dividend growth strategy I encountered got to know the risks in my strategy. I will now share the risks, and the way I deal with them. Dividend growth investors like me probably encounter the same risks, and they can find it beneficial to them as well.

1: You cannot beat the market

Investors who invest in ETFs try to mimic the market's total return. They avoid buying individual stocks, and they buy the cheapest index funds available. They will tell you that you cannot beat the markets in the long term. You may beat the market once or even twice, but statistically the chances of beating the markets for many consecutive years are slim to none. Therefore, it makes much more sense to not even try, avoid the loss of potential return and buy index funds that mimic the S&P 500 (SPY).

It's true, my portfolio probably won't beat the market consistently over the next 40 years or so. However, investors who invest in index funds won't beat the markets either. Investors who invest in mutual funds that follow the main indices won't beat the markets as the maximum return available is capped by the index return. When you add the fees that you must pay, it makes it impossible to beat the markets. The current graph proves my point, as even a cheap ETF still lags after the index. While the margin is small, it is still there.

Moreover, I don't care if I don't beat the market. This is not my goal, so not achieving it doesn't bother me. My goal is to achieve financial independence by building a stream of durable dividend income. Beating the markets? If I am getting closer to achieve my goals I am not concerned about it. If it happens, it's just a bonus. Look at Johnson & Johnson (JNJ). The stock hasn't been able to beat the markets over the past five years. However, the company paid and raised its dividend payments, and produced a very reliable dividend income.

2. Your portfolio isn't diversified

Another risk is the lack of diversification. Buying index funds gives you exposure to the whole market. You can even buy an ETF that exposes you to the whole world using one security (URTH). This diversification they will tell you makes you immune to any failure of a single company, sector or even a country. It will strengthen the durability of your portfolio. Moreover, the list of dividend aristocrats is very different from the dividend aristocrats list from 1968 for example.

The lack of diversification is a real risk in my opinion. I try to cope with it constantly. At the end of the day I have most of my capital invested in several dozen companies. Even if I try to diversify more, I still won't be able to compete with the diversification of an ETF. Therefore, I try to deal with it in two ways. First, I always look for new candidates for my portfolio. This will help me to lower my exposure to any specific company. In addition, I try to diversify by looking for companies that trade in different currencies with exposure to different markets. I have companies like Vodafone (VOD) on my radar, and I also looked at Toyota (TM) before they froze the dividend. These companies offer exposure to different currencies and markets and can help investors to further diversify their portfolio.

The graph here shows how diversification works. While JNJ is very well synced with the S&P 500, Toyota and Vodafone have acted very differently. Sure, over the past three years the American stocks brought higher returns, but that means doesn't mean it will stay that way in the coming three years. Therefore, diversification is so important. We never know which sector or country will outperform.

3. This strategy has become too popular

Another disadvantage is that the strategy has become too popular. Many investors adopted this strategy over the past decade, and therefore the valuation and price of some major dividend growth stocks is not very attractive. They will point at companies like Coca-Cola (KO) and Procter & Gamble (PG) that trade for a premium even when their growth is slow, just because they pay and grow their dividends. They will also tell you that whenever the yields of the 10 years treasuries rise above the dividend yields of most dividend aristocrats, investors will sell stocks and buy bonds instead, causing losses to many dividend growth investors who bought these stocks recently.

That's true - it is harder to find quality in the markets. However, it's true for every investor, not just dividend growth investors. The most popular growth companies are also more expensive than their historical valuation, as the graph below shows. The whole market is more expensive than usual, and dividend growth stocks are no exception. The current Shiller P/E ratio is 33.6, and the average ratio is 16.83. This graph shows that the valuation of some of the favorite growth stocks has expanded way faster than the valuation of the favorite dividend growth stocks.

Netflix, for example, trades for a P/E ratio of 195, when the historical P/E ratio according to F.A.S.T. Graphs is 106. The growth rate is impressive, but it's hard to justify such an expansion of the valuation. The way to deal with it as a dividend growth investor is by digging deeper. Look for the stocks that trade for fair valuations.

To fulfill my goals and build my portfolio I need to keep buying quality companies with reliable dividends. To do it I just need to find one good company per month. I will buy some shares and look for more opportunities for the coming months. The market is vast, and I need to find just one good investment opportunity per month. A company with strong fundamentals, decent valuation and several growth opportunities will usually do. So far, I have managed to do it even when the market is expensive.

4. The strategy isn't tax efficient

Dividend growth investing is not tax efficient. When you invest for the long term, compounding interest will be crucial for your long-term returns. Dividend growth investors receive dividends monthly, and they must pay taxes right away. On the other hand, buying an ETF that reinvests the dividend will allow you to save massive tax payments over the long run. Returns are never certain, and therefore investors should try to minimize fees and taxes.

American investors can avoid these tax payments or at least delay them. They can do it by using a tax deferred account such as an IRA. It will allow an investor to avoid paying taxes if he or she doesn't withdraw from the account. Using such account will let you enjoy the same benefits that mutual funds investors enjoy as they don't pay taxes on the reinvested dividend. Every major broker today offers an IRA account to its clients. I am sure that there are more sophisticated ways to lower the tax bill, but in my opinion, this is the easiest way that can work great for small investors.

5. Dividend cuts can be destructive

When you rely on dividends for your retirement, you take a huge risk by exposing yourself to a dividend cut. Many dividend growth investors rely on ten to 30 stocks, so every cut can cause a significant reduction in their income. A retiree losing up to 20% of his income can find himself in a major problem. He will have to find very quickly a different company to allocate these funds to, and it may not offer the same yield.

My solution for this problem is to diversify. Diversification allows you to reach different markets and currencies as I mentioned before. It also helps you to minimize the influence each company in your portfolio may have on your dividend income. It's perfectly fine in my opinion to hold a portfolio of 50-100 blue chip companies. This way your dividend income from each company is not significant to your total dividend income.

This strategy allowed me to deal with the dividend cuts by General Electric (GE), ConocoPhillips (COP) and Kinder Morgan (KMI). Each one was responsible for roughly 2% of my dividend income, and therefore I was able to redeploy the funds quickly without major damage to the total dividend income. The diversification allows me to take more risks with riskier dividend payers. If every position is 10% of my portfolio, I will have to choose the safest stocks, and I won't be able to take more risks that may offer a larger reward in the future.

6. You are too diversified

Dividend growth investors like you are too diversified. You own way too many individual companies, and it has two disadvantages. For one thing, you cannot really monitor so many companies on a daily, weekly or monthly basis. In addition, you cannot beat the market if you own so many companies, you won’t be able to create an alpha, and you basically worked very hard to create a simple ETF.

This is a very common argument. I hear it every time I give a quarterly update on my portfolio. Regarding the monitoring part, it's very simple actually. I don’t need to monitor most of the companies I invest in on a daily or weekly basis. A company like Apple (AAPL) or Medtronic (MDT) doesn't really need me to follow them consistently. I use Seeking Alpha as my tracking tool. I track their earnings and dividends and read articles about them. I skim through the annual reports, follow investors presentation, and try to be aware of any major change.

Regarding the second part of the argument, I love the fact that my portfolio becomes an ETF. I want it to be an ETF, my ETF. My ETF is diversified and allows me to enjoy the benefits of diversification without paying fees, and I am the one who can choose the criteria for entering my ETF.

7. You miss the growth of companies that don't pay dividends yet

When you are focused on dividends, you will miss companies that don't pay dividends but offer some great growth prospects. Companies in the IT sector that are still growing and don't pay dividends have offered great returns over the past several years. Dividend growth investors have missed these returns.

I don't miss any opportunity. I am not a zealot who avoids companies that don't pay dividends. I invest in companies that I believe will offer high returns. Most of my portfolio is comprised of dividend growth stocks, but not all of it. I am long Alphabet (GOOG) (GOOGL) and Facebook (FB), for example. Both companies don't pay dividends, but I invest in them because they manage to grow their EPS and FCF. FCF is the basis of dividend payments, and companies that grow it will eventually pay dividends in my opinion. This was the case of Cisco (CSCO) and Apple.

Conclusions

Dividend growth investing is not a perfect strategy. Like every strategy it has its strengths and weaknesses. While some may avoid it, I find it to be the best strategy for me now. My capital is well-divided between a collection of fantastic companies, and I hope I will be able to rely on this income in the future. While this strategy is good for me, I try to learn all the time. I try to improve as an analyst and an investor by reading and studying whenever I can. As I learn, I improve my portfolio, so it will be able to cope with its weaknesses.

Every dividend cut is a lesson, and so is every market correction. The more experience I gain, the better my stock portfolio will be, and the closer I will get to my goals. I try to learn from every experience, and every teacher. That's why I added two growth stocks to my portfolio in the past three years, and I also started selling put options for companies I wish to buy. I really believe in the dividend growth strategy, and I try to use these lessons to make it work even better for me.

Investors who look for the correct strategy can learn from my lessons and adopt the dividend growth strategy. My best advice for them, and for fellow dividend growth investors, is to diversify your holdings. It can will help you to achieve your goals with fewer risks. You can use this strategy to build your wealth for the future. It will be very efficient for younger investors who still have time to compound their money.

An investor who wants to start investing using the dividend growth strategy, and the lessons I learn should start by opening an IRA. He should add funds to the account monthly and define his goals. Then he should slowly build a highly diversified portfolio. Add another company each month, until he has his own ETF. He should also allocate roughly 5% to other types of investments such as stock options and growth stocks.

Disclosure: I am/we are long GOOG, FB, JNJ, KO, PG, AAPL, CSCO.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.