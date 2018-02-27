Douglas Dynamics (PLOW) CEO Jim Janik on Q4 2018 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Douglas Dynamics, Inc. (NYSE:PLOW) Q4 2018 Earnings Conference Call February 27, 2018 10:00 AM ET

Executives

Jim Janik - Chairman, President, Chief Executive Officer

Sarah Lauber - Chief Financial Officer

Analysts

Josh Chan - Baird

Ryan Sigdahl - Craig Hallum

Chris McGinnis - Sidoti & Company

Sarah Lauber

Jim Janik

Thank you, Sarah. I’m pleased to say that we ended the year with encouraging results. The ongoing stability in the economy and positive dealer sentiment, plus strong backlog and demand trends all helped to produce a good quarter and record full year net sales.

Fourth quarter net sales increased 6% to $138 million, reducing net income of $34.5 million or $1.50 per diluted share, which includes a one-time benefit from U.S. Tax Reform. Excluding this benefit, adjusted earnings per share increased from $0.45 per share in the fourth quarter prior year to $0.53 per share this year.

We are pleased with these operating results, especially given the chassis related headwinds as we faced and slow start to winter weather across most of the country. In addition, select North American pickup truck sales increased 4% in 2017 compared to the previous year. We also continued to see improving dealer optimism and our most recent look at dealer field inventory at the end of January indicated inventories were lower than the same period a year ago, which is positive.

Looking across our core markets through mid-February, we have seen near average snow fall totals overall. Winter got off to a slow start in many areas, but we saw nearly average snow fall across the country overall in the fourth quarter. So far in the first quarter of 2018, January saw below average totals, but we have seen more snowfall in our core markets in early February. Compared to this point last year, we are still ahead for snow totals in our core markets. But it will depend on how the last 30 days unfold as to whether we reach average snowfall totals or fall below. The teams at Western, Fisher and SnowEx have done a terrific job and we are already looking forward to pre-season.

Before going further, let me provide an update on the chassis availability issues that impacted our results in 2017. At Henderson, the availability of chassis from two of our OEM partners is slowly improving, but will take time to get back to normal. We've seen sequential improvements for several quarters and we are receiving more chassis to-date.

In addition, we are also monitoring increasing overall demand for Class 8 trucks across all OEMs, which could impact our supply later this year. For now it is too early to say if or how this will actually impact our operations. We are monitoring the situation, and will provide an update during our first quarter earnings call in early May.

The Henderson team continues to work hard to adjust operations in light of these issues. The good news is that demand and order trends remain strong in the medium to long term and our business continues to strengthen and we will continue to make improvements using DDMS, which I will mention later.

Turning to our Work Truck Solutions segment, the important strategic investments we're making will enable us to take advantage of many of the growth opportunities we see for the solutions groups in years ahead. The new upfit facilities we opened in 2017 are all now up and running and we are receiving pull trucks at all three facilities in Pennsylvania and New York.

The development of the Kansas City facility is now complete and we have just begun accepting shift through vehicles at that location. As a reminder, this facility will be focused on assisting an important OEM partner with the upfit of medium and large size vans, which are produced nearby. We expect revenue from the new shift through vehicles to ramp up in the coming years. Our sales teams are now actively quoting new business and the long term opportunities are exciting.

As we mentioned last quarter, with the multiple natural disasters that occurred in the second half of 2017 our OEM partners work to help those regions impacted and as such some Work Truck Solution group allocations were being diverted away from our truck pool operations to other areas of the country. As we have hoped, those issues do seem to have been temporary and supply has significantly improved in recent months. We remain focused on executing our expansion plans and expect to meet our customer demands throughout 2018.

With that brief review of our operations complete, I’d like to step back and discuss a DDMS example. It is hard to believe, but it has been just over three years that Henderson became part of Douglas Dynamics. Today Henderson is a very important and integral part of our operations. Given the anniversary, it seems appropriate to look back and share some of the impressive results of the DDMS journey at Henderson, which remains an important focus for everyone involved.

First, I want to highlight three points that encapsulate one of our DDMS mantras, the Wisdom of Many versus the Knowledge of One. More than 150 people on the Henderson team have been trained in DDMS problem solving methods, which is clearly the best way to ensure the process propagates throughout our operations. Remarkably over 300 process improvements have been initiated, which doesn’t include all of the minor adjustments that are being made on a daily basis. We have completed more than 60 week long Kaizen events spanning all seven locations and across all departments. With hundreds of people focusing on making improvements, we are starting to tangible results of our efforts.

As a result, we have produced significant improvements in quality, which have resulted in warrant dollars decreasing over 50% in three years; we’ve seen inventory turns that have improved significantly between 2014 and 2017; SG&A as a percentage of sales has decreased 60 basis points during the past three years and finally and probably most importantly, our lead times measured from receipt of order to delivery have decreased significantly. Today our lead times are a quarter of what they were when we acquired Henderson, which our competitors have yet to replicate.

Sufficed to say we have seen considerable success with DDMS at Henderson over the past few years and the great news is that we have a lot more work to do. I want to thank everyone at Manchester and our upfit facilities around their country for their ongoing efforts to improve the business. Your hard work is paying off in helping to insure our future success.

With that said, I’ll move on to our cash usage priorities. As previous reported, we paid a quarterly cash dividend of $0.24 per share on the company’s common stock on December 29, 2017. Once again, the Board of Directors and Management decided it is appropriate to increase the dividend this year, declaring of orderly cash dividend of $0.265 per share for the first fiscal quarter of 2018. This increase is larger than previous years and equates to a projected full year annual increase of 10% or $0.10 per diluted share. We felt the larger increase was appropriate giving our financial performance and the projected favorable impact of our tax rate due to the 2017 tax reform.

Besides from the dividend, we remain committed to using our excess capital to reduce our debt and Sarah will discuss later. And for M&A we are continually tracking companies that would be a good strategic fit with our offerings and we will pursue logical deals while maintaining our disciplined approach. For now, we are focused on integrating and pursuing DDMS projects in our Work Truck Solutions segment. While we will continue to explore other opportunities, there are no major deals on the horizon at this time.

Overall, we believe that we are in a strong position with stability in the overall economy, strength in light and medium duty trucks sales, positive dealer sentiment and inventory all working in our favor to-date.

With that, I’ll turn the call over Sarah to discuss our financial results in more detail. Sarah?

Sarah Lauber

Thanks Jim. I’ll first review our full year consolidated earnings and will then provide more details on the fourth quarter consolidated and segment results. Full year net sales were a record $475 million increasing 14% over prior year.

Revenue increased due to the incremental sales from our Dejana and Arrowhead acquisitions, both in our Work Truck Solutions segment. This increase was partially offset by lower volumes and Work Truck attachments which were impacted by the significantly below average snowfall of the last two seasons and chassis availability impacting our municipal operations.

Full year net income of $55.3 million or $2.40 per diluted share increased from $39 million or $1.70 per diluted share a year ago. The results include a one-time benefit of $22.5 million or $0.97 per diluted share, associated with the revaluation of differed tax liabilities due to U.S. Tax Reform. Full year adjusted net income of $33.5 million or $1.45 adjusted earnings per share decreased from $36.4 million or $1.58 in 2016. This decrease is primarily due to higher interest expense on the incremental borrowings put in place last year to fund the Dejana acquisition.

The effective tax rate for the year was a one-time benefit of 4.6% of pre-tax income resulting from U.S. Tax Reform. Excluding that item the effective tax rate would have been 37.9% for the year, a slight decline compared to an effective rate of 38.8% for the prior year.

Next I’d like to cover our fourth quarter results, which showed strength in both segments when compared to the prior year. For the fourth quarter of 2017 net sales were $138 million, representing a 6% increase over net sales of $130.1 million during the same period prior year. The increase was due to greater snowfall versus the past two years, which resulted in higher demand and work truck attachments and incrementally higher sales in Work Truck Solutions as our new facilities ramped up operations.

SG&A expenses were $16.5 million for the fourth quarter of 2017 compared to $16.3 million in the same quarter of 2016. SG&A spends remain relatively flat on higher sales due to implemented income protection claims in our Work Truck Attachment segment in light of lower snowfall, offset with cost related to new facilities and Work Truck Solution.

We produced adjusted EBITDA of $30.3 million in the fourth quarter of 2017, an increase of $2.9 million over last year’s adjusted EBITDA of $27.4 million. The 10.6% increase was due to higher overall volumes and improved margins in both Work Truck Attachments and Work Truck Solutions.

During the fourth quarter of 2017 the company realized net income of $34.5 million or $1.50 per diluted share, an increase of $24.4 million or $1.06 per diluted share compared to the fourth quarter of 2016. The dramatic increase is related to the one-time benefit of $22.5 million that I mentioned earlier associated with U.S. Tax Reform.

On an adjusted basis net income was $12.1 million or $0.53 per diluted share, a marketed increase compared to adjusted net income of $10.3 million or $0.45 per diluted share for the fourth quarter of 2016. Again, this increase is primarily related to stronger sales in Work Truck Attachments, with higher snow fall levels seen in the fourth quarter of 2017 versus the same period in 2016 and sales from our new facilities ramping up in the Work Truck Solutions segment.

Turning to the earnings information for the two segments, work Truck Attachments recorded revenue of $105.5 million and income from operations of $25.9 million during the fourth quarter of 2017. In the same period prior year, the segment's revenue and income from operations were $97.8 million and $23.3 million respectively. The year-over-year increase was driven by improved demand for our commercial snow and ice product, which ultimately offset the negative impact caused by the disruption to our chassis supply chain.

Next, the Work Truck Solutions segment recorded revenue of $41 million and income from operations of $4.7 million during the fourth quarter of 2017. Revenue increased 8.1% when compared to $37.9 million in the same quarter of the prior year, while income from operations increased 34.3% compared to $3.5 million the fourth quarter of 2016. The Work Truck Solution segment was also negatively impacted by chassis availability issues. However, the impact was less severe than originally expected and was offset by overall higher sales volume.

Moving on, we’ll now take a look at liquidity and the balance sheet. Total liquidity which was comprised of $36.9 million in cash and $99.5 million in borrowing capacity under our revolver was approximately $136.4 million at year end. Total liquidity increased $28.1 million over prior year, as we had used more cash in the prior year after funding the Dejana acquisition in July of 2016.

For the full year 2017 net cash provided by operating activities was $67.2 million, down slightly from the $69.9 million in 2016. However, in 2016 the company received approximately $6.2 million net of tax as a cash settlement following the successful conclusion of a patent infringement lawsuit. Excluding the settlement, year-over-year net cash from operating activities actually increased $3.5 million.

As Jim mentioned, aside from funding the dividend, we are committed to reducing our debt. Based on our higher cash balance exiting the year and our financial performance, we may recent principal three payments over our schedule payments. We made an excess cash flow payment of $11.3 million, which was paid on January 31, 2018 along with a voluntary payment of $18.7 million, a total of $30 million reduction to our borrowings. It’s also worth mentioning that earlier this month we entered into additional interest rate swap agreements to reduce our exposure to interest rate volatility, which we believe is a logical and prudent move as the interest rate environment evolves in 2018.

Capital expenditures for 2017 totaled $8.4 million, a decrease of $1.5 million when compared to 2016 capital expenditures of $9.8 million. Accounts receivable at the end of 2017 totaled $79.1 million, which was comparable to the $78.6 million at the same point prior year. And finally our inventory was $71.5 million at December 31, 2017 compared to $70.9 million at the end of 2016. The nominal increase was related to the opening of the four new facilities and our Work Truck Solutions segment offset by higher sales volumes in the Work Truck Attachment segment.

Our financial results closing out 2017 allowed us to pay down additional debt in 2018. Our projected performance, along with the expected benefit of a lower effective tax rate allowed us to declare a dividend with a 10% increase over prior year and positive economic indicators and strong backlog and demand trends mean we are well positioned to execute our plans in 2018.

With that, I’ll turn the call back over Jim.

Jim Janik

Thanks Sarah. As 2018 starts to unfold, we will continue to execute our plans effectively. The chassis availability constrains at Henderson are slowly improving, but we’ll continue in one form or another in 2018. Thankfully the chassis availability of Work Truck Solutions has improved and the supply restrictions are returning towards normal. Overall, we feel confident about our long term business prospects for both segments.

We still have just over 30 days of winter left and we have approximately average snowfall across most of our core markets so far this season. It will depend on how weather patterns unfold in the coming weeks as to whether we will reach average snowfall totals or fall below.

Turning to the actual numbers which are outlined in our press release, we expect net sales for the full year 2018 to come in between $475 million and $535 million. This should produce adjusted EBITDA in the range of $85 million and $115 million, which would translate into adjusted earnings per share of between $1.60 and $2.20 per share.

Lastly, these figures are based on an assumed effective tax rate within the range of 26% to 27%, reflecting the changes from the U.S. Tax Reform of 2017. We continue to implement DDMS across all of our operations and make strategic investments that position us for future growth. We experience various issues beyond our control in 2017 and we are proud of the way our teams have stepped up to the challenges.

We continue to see tremendous opportunities in the years ahead and our teams are doing everything to deliver for our customers, strengthening relationships and building our brand power. We firmly believe that we have the right team and strategy in place to deliver positive results and growth over the long term.

We are now ready to take your questions. Operator?

Question-and-Answer Session

Operator

Thank you. [Operator Instructions]. And our first question comes from the line of Josh Chan with Baird. Your line is open.

Josh Chan

Hi, good morning Jim and Sarah. Congrats on a good quarter.

A - Jim Janik



Thank you, Josh.

Sarah Lauber

Thank you.

Josh Chan

My first question is on the solutions business. It seems like the ramp-up of the new facility is going pretty well. And so is there a way you can ballpark for us kind of how much capacity have you recently added or maybe how you are thinking about growth going into next year in terms of your outlook in the solutions business?

Jim Janik

You know I think in the overall business Josh, on the solutions side longer term we look at mid to high single digit growth. It will probably ebb and flow a little bit based on how quickly some of these locations ramp up, but we are confident that there is very nice growth in the future.

Josh Chan

Okay, and in the same business, you mentioned that the chassis availability in that business is normalizing. So should we interpret that as pretty much kind of behind us or is there some lingering impact still into the beginning of the year.

Jim Janik

Yeah, terrific question. There is a little bit of a lingering issue, but I am comfortable saying it’s behind us most of the way.

Josh Chan

Okay, yeah – okay thanks. And then on inflation, I guess traditional steel, but maybe also on the labor side, I mean what are you seeing in terms of cost and what’s your ability to kind of offset it with price this year.

Jim Janik

Sure. From a labor perspective, we are not seeing a lot of inflation at this particular point. As you and most people know, it’s more and more difficult to find good skilled laborers, which at some point will probably result in a level of inflation, but I don’t think that it’s going to be unmanageable.

From a material inflation perspective, we are seeing some – again, prices of steel and aluminum and other things were so incredibility low for so long, we do believe that they are coming back towards a more normal environment. One of the thing that’s out there for everyone is the potential of bill 232 and what the impact there is. But I think we’ve got some time before we see any impact on that.

We are always commented should we see some incredible inflation that we will cover it in pricing and so we have the ability to cover it in pricing, but we want to do that very judiciously.

Josh Chan

Okay, great. Yeah, congrats again on the quarter and thanks for your time.

Jim Janik

Thank you.

Operator

Thank you. Our next question comes from the line of Mike Shlisky with Seaport Global. Your line is open.

Unidentified Analyst

Good morning guys. This is Stuart [Inaudible] for Mike this morning.

Jim Janik

Good morning.

Unidentified Analyst

Good morning. So you touched on the section 232 a little bit. I was wondering, could you get – do you have anything left in DDMS to pull any levers there should we see any additional steel inflation?

Jim Janik

Sure, that’s ongoing from our perspective. In terms of buying in terms of the types of steel that we use, we do this as a regular course of our business and I think we are going to have to wait and see. At this particular point we’ve heard that some domestic steel suppliers are already optimistically – are opportunistically raising pricing even though the bill hasn’t passed. So we are going to have to see what the impact of that on our business is. But we’ve gone through this two or three times in my career here at Douglas and I think we’ve been very successful at managing through it, because it does tend to be somewhat temporary.

Unidentified Analyst

Okay. And with the average snowfall season that took place, is your 2018 outlook now a picture of what we think Douglas Dynamics can achieve in a normal average year outside of the incremental DDMS improvements in new products.

Jim Janik

I’m not entirely sure I understand the question. Could you clarify that a little bit?

Unidentified Analyst

Yeah, so I guess what are you guys assuming for your guidance for snowfall for the year, more of an average kind of year.

Jim Janik

Sure. Every year we use average snowfall until something else happens. Up until the middle of February we’ve continued to use average, because frankly it has been above average. The last couple of weeks have been awfully warm around most of the country. So we are still using average snowfall because we’ve got 30 days left and it does snow in March, but our hops are that the weather that we are seeing in most of the country right now turns a little colder and we get some snow.

Unidentified Analyst

Okay, and then are you guys making any changes to your distribution network attachments in 2018.

Jim Janik

Nothing material. I mean in that segment we regularly will make some incremental changes in improvements, but I don’t think there is anything worth calling out.

Unidentified Analyst

Okay, I appreciate it. I’m going to pass it along.

Operator

Thank you. Our next question comes from the line of Steve Dyer with Craig Hallum. Your line is open.

Ryan Sigdahl

Good mornings, guys. This is Ryan on for Steve.

Jim Janik

Good morning.

Sarah Lauber

Good morning.

Ryan Sigdahl

As it relates to the chassis availability issues, it sounds like Dejana is mostly back to normal, but some potentially lingering issues with Henderson and then you mentioned kind of later in the year you might see some more. But as we look at the full year and everything kind of combined to Dejana or Henderson, do you expect more or less of a headwind in 2018 versus 2017?

Jim Janik

More or less of the headwind?

Ryan Sigdahl

Right

Jim Janik

Is that your question; is it more or less of a headwind. At this particular point one of the things I have to share with you is we have a lot more knowledge in information about the chassis availability challenges within the industry. So we are dealing with a lot more information that we had last year which is very positive and very comforting. Again, I don’t know for sure, but we’ve had direct conversations with the key chassis manufacturers and they have reiterated to us that they understand how important our business is to their success.

So we’ve had direct dialog with the manufacturers. They indicate that they are working very hard. What we are anticipating this year is while the issues we are dealing with last year are really sort of solving themselves, and we are in a better place, orders for Class 8 trucks in January and maybe even December just were way off the charts and internally we have some concerns about overall industry capacity if that trend kind of continues for a little while.

So we don’t know exactly how exactly how that plays out. We are really going to have to wait until May, another quarter before we have a better hand on the puts and takes and how that impacts us, but we have gotten assurance that we are very important to them and we are going to take them to heart on it.

Ryan Sigdahl

Got you. And then as it kind of relates to that, I think you are running at 13 consecutive years of growth in Henderson. Were you able to grow that business in 2017 or was those chassis supply issues too much to overcome?

Jim Janik

Yeah, you know without being too granular, we ended up flat or slightly down from last year and that’s entirely due to those chassis issues. We had the orders, we didn’t have the vehicles.

Ryan Sigdahl

Okay, it makes sense. And then any issue with those orders as they kind of linger out a little bit. Anyone canceling orders or not understanding the situation and maybe going to someone else?

Jim Janik

No, absolutely not. We monitor that, and to this point that hasn’t happened. And I will say that our quoting activities so far this year is actually stronger than last year. So we are enthused by that.

Ryan Sigdahl

Good. One final one from me here. The following tax reform, you know lower tax rates and accelerated depreciation for customers, well all the good stuff in there, have you seen a change in demand from your customers, whether that’s on the Work Truck side or the commercial snowfall side.

Jim Janik

You know it’s a terrific question. I don’t know that we’ve gotten any signals from the market place that indicated that there is demand driven by tax reform. Anecdotally I would say that there is got to be a little bit. We are hearing on the Class 8 in particular that some of the depreciation in the tax reform may encourage people to perhaps replace their fleets a little bit faster, but we don’t have any hard evidence of that yet.

Ryan Sigdahl

Okay. Thanks and good luck.

Operator

Thank you. Our next question is from the line of Chris McGinnis with Sidoti & Company. Your line is open.

Chris McGinnis

Hi, good morning. Thanks for taking my questions and nice quarter.

Jim Janik

Thank you.

Chris McGinnis

Just a couple of follow-ups and I apologize if any are redundant as I just kind of hopped on. In thinking about Henderson, is that – I think you just commented that you are seeing strong order demand. Is there any issue with I guess backlog and the ability to get it through at some point with kind of the chassis delay and that impacting the operations or do you think you can catch up over time, I guess.

Jim Janik

Oh! Absolutely. We can catch up over time, that isn’t an issue, but some of the margin challenge that we see at Henderson is really because we are fully staffed and you can’t be entirely efficient when your fully staffed and you are waiting for vehicles to get, you know to be delivered so that you can deliver them to our end users. So we can’t be as efficient or as effective and it does impact to some degree our margin.

Chris McGinnis

Okay. Now that makes sense actually. Interesting! And then I know some prior analyst asked, but I guess just thinking about the solutions business you know you expanded last year. I think its five facilities all in if I’m correct, maybe it’s four. Do you have any expectations in 2018 to expand as well and what kind of triggers that in your mind for investment along the way? Thanks.

Jim Janik

Sure. You know I think most of those things are well thought out and opportunistic from our prospective in taking care of the customers. At this particular point, we don’t have any plans to add any additional locations. I think getting these up and running is important and beginning to implement DDMS. One of our mantras is, do a few things is do them well and then move on and this would probably be the environment where that is in fact what we want to do.

Chris McGinnis

Okay, and then just last question. Just the tax rate you are expecting for 2018. Thanks.

Sarah Lauber

The effective tax rate that’s embedded in our guidance is about 26% to 27%.

Chris McGinnis

Great. Thanks Sarah, I appreciate that. Thanks and good luck in 2018.

Jim Janik

Thank you very much.

Sarah Lauber

Thanks.

