AMAG Pharmaceuticals (AMAG) CEO Bill Heiden on Q4 2017 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

AMAG Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAG) Q4 2017 Earnings Conference Call February 27, 2018 8:00 AM ET

Executives

Linda Lennox – Vice President-Investor Relations

Bill Heiden – President and Chief Executive Officer

Nik Grund – Chief Commercial Officer

Ted Myles – Chief Financial Officer

Julie Krop – Chief Medical Officer

Analysts

Eun Yang – Jefferies

Thomas Smith – Morgan Stanley

Morgan Williams – Barclays

Joseph Schwartz – Leerink Partners

Jessica Fye – JPMorgan

Serge Belanger – Needham & Company

Ken Trbovich – Janney

Kyle Smith – Jefferies

Operator

Good morning. My name is Amy, and I will be your conference operator today. At this time, I would like to welcome everyone to the AMAG Pharmaceuticals Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2017 Earnings Call. All lines have been placed on mute to prevent any background noise. After the speakers’ remarks there will be a question-and-answer session. [Operator Instructions]

It is now my pleasure to turn today’s call over to Ms. Linda Lennox, Vice President, Investor Relations. You may begin your conference.

Linda Lennox

Thank you, Amy. Good morning, and welcome to the AMAG Pharmaceuticals conference call to discuss our 2017 financial results. Earlier this morning we issued a press release. For those of you who don’t have a copy of the release, you can access it in the Investors section of our website at amagpharma.com. Please be reminded that remarks made during this call may include forward-looking statements pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. We want to emphasize that these forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those discussed in such forward-looking statements. Please refer to our 2016 Form 10-K subsequent filing from Form 10-Q and other filings with the SEC for a full review of the risks and uncertainties associated with our business.

On today’s call, we will discuss certain non-GAAP financial measures with respect to our performance. We use these non-GAAP measures for financial and operational decision-making and as a means to evaluate our performance because we believe they better represent the ongoing economics of our business. The definitions of non-GAAP revenue, non-GAAP adjusted EBITDA, another non-GAAP measure along with their reconciliations to GAAP, are set forth in our earnings release, which was filed with the SEC today. Copies may be obtained at sec.gov and in the Investors section of our website.

With me on today’s call are Bill Heiden, our President and Chief Executive Officer; Nik Grund, our Chief Commercial Officer; Ted Myles, our Chief Financial Officer; and Julie Krop, our Chief Medical Officer.

Let me quickly run through the agenda for this morning’s call. Bill kick off the call with 2017 highlights and recent events. Next, Nik will provide a commercial update for each of our products. Ted will then walk through our 2017 financial performance and 2018 financial guidance. Bill will wrap things up with key priorities for 2018 and closing remarks. And then we’ll open the call for Q&A.

With that, it’s my pleasure to now turn the call over to Bill. Bill?

Bill Heiden

Thank you, Linda and good morning to all of you. Welcome to our 2017 earnings call and company update. As we look back at recent accomplishments 2017 represents another year of solid execution, good progress across the portfolio. Of course, the two big achievements which came in this month were success on our next-generation programs in the FDA approval of the Makena subcutaneous auto-injector as well the approval of the broad anemia label for Feraheme. I am so very proud of the great work by our entire development organization lead by Julie Krop.

These two approvals were obviously great news for the company and great news for patients. Nik will talk about the launches of these two products in just a few minutes. The final blood on this slide refers to our financial achievements for the year and specifically our record revenues of $610 million with growth generated on every key product. Graphically the GAAP and non-GAAP revenues for 2017 versus 2016 on this slide show strong double digit growth recorded for the total product portfolio. You can see Intrarosa starting to appear in the graphic a brand new product that we launched in July and is off to a great start.

And our portfolio products, which is laid out here have expanded nicely over the last couple of years. We added Intrarosa on the far right as well as our investigational product called Bremelanotide, which we in licensed in early 2017. Bremelanotide has been studied for the treatment of a common female sexual dysfunction and has successfully completed two large Phase III clinical trials. We’re currently preparing to file a new drug application with the FDA next month.

So let’s get started with an update across our portfolio starting with Feraheme and I’ll now turn the call over to our Chief Commercial Officer, Nik Grund.

Nik Grund

Thanks, Bill. We are very pleased to receive FDA approval for the broad label Feraheme earlier this month. Pictured here is one of our marketing brochures with the overarching message shown on the right that Feraheme is now the only IV iron demonstrating effective treatment for iron deficiency anemia or IDA in adult patients with only 1 gram of iron across 2.15 minute infusion three to eight days apart.

In addition to the non-inferiority safety and efficacy data versus Injectafer the new label include strong data that our sales force is already sharing our physicians on hypophosphatemia and the release of symptoms of fatigue with the use of Feraheme. Let me tell you more about this important data. One of the primary symptoms of anemic patients is severe fatigue. Fatigue is measured in clinical studies using a scoring system called FACIT-fatigue. This scoring gauges fatigue on a 52 scale with a higher score indicating less fatigue.

A Phase III placebo-controlled trial with 812 patients who had failed oral iron was submitted with our original sNDA filing. At baseline the FACIT-fatigue scores of patients in the study were bad. In fact they were similar to the fatigue scores under anemic oncology patient undergoing chemotherapy. So clearly the anemic patients in our study were feeling very fatigue. After treating you can see that the Feraheme patients FACIT scores improved every week and by week five they have reported 11.7 point improvement which was significantly better than placebo and was clinically meaningful. Feraheme was the only IV iron that has data showing and demonstrated improvement in fatigue in it’s label.

In our most recent Feraheme study which was a Phase III randomized double-blind non-inferiority study against Injectafer there was a much higher incidence of severe hypophosphatemia in patients receiving Injectafer. In fact, 39% compared with less than 1% in patients receiving Feraheme as shown here in the chart on the left. The chart on the right compares phosphate levels over time out to five weeks for both Feraheme and Injectafer.

Interestingly and contrary to the current market perception be significantly lower levels of phosphate which are below the normal range persisted of five weeks. So it’s fair to say that patients treated with Injectafer are at risk for prolonged periods of hypophosphatemia, which can have important clinical implications for patients including pain and fatigue. And over time can develop into serious bone and/or muscle issues. We believe this is something that the treating physicians community should be aware of which will further differentiate Feraheme from Injectafer and our team is already educating physicians about this new important prevention.

Prior to the approval for the broad label, we can only compete for about half of the IV iron market that being patients with IDA due chronic kidney disease. Today we can now compete for the entire IV iron market. And we believe that this new label gives us the opportunity to grow Feraheme market share by taking share from both Injectafer as well as the older more difficult to use IV irons.

Beyond that there is a big opportunity for market expansion into the roughly 4.5 million people who have been diagnosed with IDA. Many of these folks are on an oral iron, they are failing on that treatment and have not yet been treated with IV iron. So now with the broad label, we have an opportunity to educate physicians about Feraheme impact on reducing anemic patients fatigue and it’s convenient dosing regimen. Thereby helping them understand that the patients do not need to continue the suffer.

When we think about our three-pronged long strategy, first, we’re now able to expand access by contracting for all eligible patients suffering from IDA instead of only just the CKD portion. So it’s a great opportunity to enhance the value proposition for our customers and ensure patients get the appropriate treatment. Additionally, we’re setting the tone in 2018 and beyond are enforcing to enhancing Feraheme differentiation. Being able to make sure physicians understand the benefits of Feraheme therapy and leveraging our new label is important for setting the foundation for future use.

And finally expanding the customer patient types there are a lot of causes and places where IDA is diagnosed today. We are already in hematology/oncology clinics and we can expand our reach into GI offices with infusion capabilities with our existing sales footprint. Down the road as we expand into additional patient segments, we can look towards women with diagnosed gynecological issues such as abnormal uterine bleeding in the OB/GYNs offices where we have a large commercial presence with our two women’s health sales forces.

Now let’s turn to Makena. As Bill mentioned, we received approval of Makena subcutaneous auto-injector on February 14, and we are preparing to launch by the end of March. We will strongly emphasize with physicians, nurses and other health care providers that the ease of use of the auto-injector. It’s efficient, the auto-injector is a free full device that is ready to use right out of the box and can be administered in approximately 15 seconds versus all the vials – the syringe work in a minute injection for IM formulation.

It’s discrete with a shorter, thinner needle that is administered in the back of the upper arm so there is no scary one need to worry about and no need for patients to disrobe and therefore no need for a private examiner. And it’s administration friendly, the device has protective needle guard that prevents needle sticks and again no need for a private examiner only takes 15 seconds to administer in the whole pen units is supposed to have to. We think these attributes will be important to patients. But what if patients do themselves things when we asked them, which attributes to the pen of most important.

The data on Slide 17, comes from patient level research called a Discrete Choice analysis. And what this shows is that the time to administration as well as needle length and needle visibility were and/or important. In fact, statistically significant in determining a patient’s preference for subcutaneous auto-injector compared to an intramuscular injection. In most cases it won’t be the patient given the choice, it will be the physicians making the decision.

So what do you think physicians think? The left side of the slide shows yesterday a world where there was no auto-injector. These physicians indicated that 67% of their patients received Makena IM. The Makena intermuscular share may seem a bit high since we report Makena share at about 50%. The primary reason for the difference is that this market research doesn’t capture the 30% of potential patients who are not being treated that we show in our market potential pie charts.

Then we introduced physicians to the profile of the subcutaneous auto-injector. And what we saw was an indication of a wholesale conversion, 83% of use is expected to shift to the subcutaneous auto-injector. Physicians not only commented on the ease of use for office staff but also patients would be more compliant with the subcu auto-injector. You can see that the subcu share comes from Makena IM but it also comes at the expense of compounded product.

This research was even more encouraging than what that we asked physicians to assume that there was a generic version to the IM formulation available. Obviously that’s not the case today, and if and when we do eventually see generic competitors to the IM formulation these physicians would clearly prefer to prescribe the subcu auto-injector.

So the key imperatives to ensure that the subcu auto-injector becomes a standard of care are as follows; launch activities are under way as our market access teams are out working with payers including Medicaid to ensure access to the auto-injector upon launch. As you recall the majority of commercial have contractual language related to carrying pricing and the immediate addition of the auto-injector is only way. Private product availability will be highlighting subcu auto-injector coming soon promotional tools.

We will be launching the auto-injector and begin converting the market from high end to subcu as quickly as possible. We will initially be getting in front of office staff and educating them on the benefits of the auto-injector.

Our field teams will be using demonstration devices to help communicate the benefits of the device, including its ease of use and how to appropriately administer the auto-injector, including having HCPs own patients about possibility of transient stinging sensation. Getting physicians and nurses trained on how to use device will be important to moving the market from IM to auto-injectors as quickly as possible.

We will also begin applying our Makena Care Connection team to proactively work with physicians and office staff to increase awareness of the auto-injector against the validity for the immediate use with new patient enrollment. And finally, this new device inside of injection gives the possibility to expand and use through alternative sites of care. For example, retail pharmacies.

This would be a nice benefit. For example, in rural parts of the country, we’re getting to the OB/GYN office every week might be difficult, whereas a local retail pharmacy visit and a quick subcu auto-injection is easier. So we really excited with the approval and ability to equip healthcare providers with an innovative alternative mode of delivery, and patients with an alternative option to the intramuscular injection.

I’ll now turn to our Cord Blood Registry business, where we’ve returned to growth. Our first time enrollments were up 4%, quarter four versus quarter four of last year. And this is an important segment of our business. First-time families are important catalysts for two sources of revenue, repeat and referrals.

A first time customer is someone who will likely have additional children and they have nearly 85% likelihood to store the Cord Blood of their next child with CBR. In addition, these families are in social circles with their friends may also be expecting and considering Cord Blood Banking.

Referrals of the second most likely reason that someone chooses to store with CBR, this increase in first time enrollment is also the leading indicator of long-term revenue growth. CBR has an attractive business model that consists of an upfront collection and processing fee and an ongoing annual storage fee. With more than 700,000 units stored to date and efficient rate of less than 1% per year, stored revenue contributes more than two-thirds of the total revenue for CBR today. All said that the CBR business is solid and is now positioned for a longer term growth.

Now let’s turn to Intrarosa, we in-licensed the product for Endoceutics last year and launched in July. Intrarosa is a first-in-class therapy to treat moderate to severe dyspareunia, a common symptom of vulvar and vaginal atrophy or VVA in post-menopausal women.

In fact, Intrarosa is the only local monist in treatment for this condition. It’s also the only product in the category that does not contain a box warning about the increase risk of cancer, cardiovascular disease and probable dementia associated with estrogen therapy. Additionally, Intrarosa has a differentiated mechanism of action.

As women age, the levels of DHA, which facilitates the production of androgens and estrogens, two important sex hormones decline overtime. Intrarosa contains prasterone, a synthetic DHEA, that has converted locally in the active androgens and estrogens. The clinical benefit of this effect helps restore the vaginal tissue as indicated by improvements in the percentage of superficial cells, the number of parabasal cells, as well as pH level, and clinically and statistically significant improvement in dyspareunia.

And the market opportunity is significant. There are estimated 20 million post-menopausal women in America who suffer from dyspareunia. This is a more than a $1 billion market in annual sales, but only about 1.7 million women are currently on prescription therapy, providing a safe and effective non-estrogen treatment like Intrarosa has allowed to grab a portion of the existing market rather quickly.

In 2017, we focused on high prescribers who have to spend significant amount of time discussing the safety precautions of estrogen therapy with women currently on or considering treatments today. We’ve made good progress in increasing physician awareness and use and now with over 5,000 physicians having prescribed Intrarosa.

As we enter 2018, the next phase of our launch will expand our efforts to include the other 18 million women with dyspareunia, her using over-the-counter lubricants or nothing at all. These women may be unaware that they have a medical condition that is treatable, they nearly also be avoiding treatment because they are concerned about the box warning safety issues of estrogen-containing treatments and are not aware of Intrarosa, a new non-estrogen treatment.

This represents an enormous opportunity and it is where we will focus that digital consumer awareness campaign this year. We will be launching both unbranded and brand campaigns to help educate patients about their condition and their new treatment option Intrarosa. So how do we do this? It starts with connecting with women who are trying to understand, why they are experiencing pain during intercourse. The woman will likely start by starting online for her symptoms or seeing something on social media like Facebook, and we will ensure that she is directed to information about the medical condition. Our goals that she comes away understanding that dyspareunia is not a symptom of getting older. It’s a medical condition that is the result of menopause and it’s treatable.

Now she is seeking treatment options. On an educational site, a banner ad for Intrarosa will pop up, and she’ll likely click on it. She’ll learn that there is a new treatment option called Intrarosa, an non-estrogen, that is not associated with the warning and risk of estrogen therapies and now whether in person online or in person offline, time to speak to her physician about getting a prescription.

For a woman who’s post-menopausal is experiencing dryness, itching in dyspareunia, with this who knows what the problem is? And now there’s a new non-estrogen alternative called Intrarosa, and about 85% of patients to ask for a branded drug by name are prescribed that therapy by their physician. So this is a huge opportunity for us to reach these 18 million American women, provide education on the condition and position Intrarosa has the new non-estrogen treatment option.

Finally, let me quickly review our progress across our launch priorities with details on Slide 26. Our initial efforts were focused on patient access, increasing awareness with physician and driving prescribing. We are currently at approximately two-thirds unrestricted commercial access and will continue to grow that number throughout 2018.

We’ve generated strong physician awareness with our salesforce through 100 of speaker programs across the country. And we’ve already generated over 30,000 prescriptions since launch. So good progress, and all three growth initiatives will continue in 2018, with the addition of two.

As I just reviewed in the last slide, we will be expanding our focus to include educating postmenopausal women who are suffering from dyspareunia. And then growth drive number five, we are transitioning our commercial message from the launch of Intrarosa, as the new treatment option to now encouraging our physician customers to view Intrarosa as the first choice treatment option for all indicated patient.

With this now we will do mechanism of action efficacy of relieving dyspareunia symptoms and strong safety profile. Intrarosa should be the first choice for patients suffering from dyspareunia due to menopause. As you can see, it’s going to another busy year of launch activity. I look forward to updating you on our progress throughout the year.

With that, I’ll turn it over to Ted. Ted?

Ted Myles

Thanks, Nik. Before I get started, it’s important to note that our overall results from a top line and profitability perspective are in line with preliminary result that we announced in January. With that, I’ll keep my remarks fairly brief.

Slide 28 illustrates our GAAP results for revenue and operating loss for the fourth quarter and full year 2017, as compared to the same periods. We proud of the top line growth we’ve generated, achieving more than $600 million in revenue for the first time in AMAG history.

All of our key products group relative to 2016, as we continue to demonstrate strong commercial execution. As discussed in detail during the third quarter call, the operating loss in 2017 was the result of the $319 million non-cash accounting charge related to the Makena base technology intangible asset.

The value of this intangible asset and the resulting impairment charge relates to the projected revenues over the long term of that intramuscular formulation of Makena. With the recent approval, the Makena subcutaneous auto-injector and the launch plans as Nik outlined were obviously well-positioned to sustain significant value in the Makena franchise with this new approved drug.

Now let’s shift to non-GAAP view of the business. Slide 29 illustrates our non-GAAP financial results for the fourth quarter and full year 2017, compared to the same periods in 2016. As with the GAAP view, our revenue increased for all key products in our portfolio.

You may recall that we used our 2017 guidance during the third quarter call. I’d like to highlight today’s financial results demonstrated robust expense management. We were able to recover nearly all of the adjusted EBITDA and came in at 98% of our original adjusted EBITDA guidance.

In 2017, we delivered $230 million of adjusted EBITDA, even in a period of significant investment across portfolio. Consistent with our previously stated plans during 2017, we increased our non-GAAP spending by approximately a $100 million, primarily driven by increase in selling and marketing expenses to drive the launch of Intrarosa. I believe these results demonstrate the kind of strong financial discipline and flexibility that will guide us in 2018, as we manage several product launches.

In addition to the successful management of our P&L, we also view our liquidity profile as an important attribute as we entered 2018. We ended 2017 with $330 million of cash on hand and only $20 million of short term debt. Due to the financing transactions that we completed in the second quarter of 2017, we are doing elaborate by approximately 20% in all of our other debt is now longer term in nature with maturities in 2022 and 2023.

We believe that our financial profile provides us with a high degree of flexibility. In addition to continued investment in our current portfolio, such as advancing the clinical development and building condition awareness for bremelanotide. We are also actively evaluating business development opportunities, while business developing is an important component of our strategy and expanding our product portfolio remains a key priority for AMAG in the long term, we remain highly focused on near term execution.

Before I turn it back to Bill, I want to reaffirm the 2018 revenue guidance are between $500 million and $560 million, and adjusted EBITDA guidance of between $100 million and $130 million that we issued at the J.P. Morgan Conference last month. As we discuss what we published with guidance, this forecast was developed to account for a range of potential outcomes for AMAG during 2018.

Obviously, the FDA wins this month give us a certain level of optimism related to that guidance. But we’ve still got a lot of work to do. Our latest intelligence suggested that Makena intramuscular generic doesn’t come to market till mid-year, but this information isn’t always perfect. We thrilled about the approval of Makena and subcutaneous auto-injector and our commercial team is focused on successfully launching this important new product. In fact, the entire AMAG team is hard at work executing against all of our 2018 priorities, which Bill will now review. Bill?

Bill Heiden

Thanks, Ted. As you seen this morning, we are reporting a strong result for 2017 and we’re off to a busy 2018 with many important priorities across the company. I’m not going to go through each of these priorities list that are listed here. But I did want to touch on the first item to repeat that we anticipate filing an NDA next month for bremelanotide, which would be entering a totally unreserved market of more than 15 million women in the United States. And we’re focused on executing strong product launches and continue to drive revenues across the portfolio with the goal of meeting or beating the financial guidance that Ted just reviewed.

And with that, we’ll conclude our prepared remarks and we’ll open the call for questions. Amy?

Question-and-Answer Session

Operator

[Operator Instructions] Your first question comes from the line of Eun Yang with Jefferies. Eun, your line is open.

Eun Yang

Thank you. Can you hear me okay.

Bill Heiden

Yes. We can hear you.

Eun Yang

Great. Thanks. The fact that you are continuing to focus on additional business transaction with the current cash level less than $400 million and the headline on news sometime ago, would you be interested in selling your CBR business. And if so, what – given what you paid, what level of pricing would you be interested in divesting that asset.

Bill Heiden

Yes. Thanks Eun for the question. This is Bill. The question relates to a unsubstantiated rumor about the sale of the CBR business. We’re very active in business development looking at in licensing, acquisitions. But at the same time we’re always thinking about the potential for divestitures. I think that’s just good business practice. I’m not going to comment on any specific rumor or any specific price point.

But certainly, we have a suite of very nice assets across the portfolio, you mentioned CBR and Nik went through some of the details this morning. CBR is a great business, last couple of quarters we’ve generated nice growth in new family enrollments which is a nice indicator of long-term growth potential of this business. So it’s a great business, we like having it as part of the portfolio but at the same time the rational business folks who think about the portfolio.

So I can’t comment anything specifically Eun around [Audio Dip] or any specific price point. We continue to be active in business development. As Ted mentioned, we’ve got a lot on our plate right now in terms of commercial execution. But at the same time there maybe interesting assets that we could add to the portfolio. So we continue to be fairly active in business development.

Eun Yang

Thank you. And then the last question is on Makena 3.0. How do you think patient would switch to 3.0 from intermuscular injection? And with that, do you have any expectation whether number of injections per patients will increase with 3.0? And what’s the current number of injections?

Nik Grund

Eun, this is Nik Grund. Thanks for the question. So really when do we expect patients to switch. I think as we saw with the single-dose, switching a patient mid-therapy especially if they’re doing well on that therapy is kind of hard this patient to switch because physicians are reluctant to switch someone who is doing well. But we look at is when we will get the first new patient and those new patient enrollments.

So making sure our sales force team is out with demonstration devices, making sure the physicians are comfortable using the subcu auto-injector. But importantly also ensuring that they have a really good first experience by setting the expectation that some patients may feel some stinging in transient burning associated with the injection is really important.

So we expect the first patients to start entering therapy right upon launch. We’ve got all of our focus – people focused on making sure that experience is a positive experience. And over time, we expect that we’ll transition the market as we suggested with our market research to a large degree to the auto-injector. When we think about compliance or the number of doses per patients, physicians and patients suggest that they’ll be more compliant to therapy, we haven’t assumed a higher compliance rate. I think we’ve done that in the past and thought we could move in and really we didn’t. And so we’re being a little bit cautious despite some great evidence or anecdotal thoughts that physicians would think compliance will be better with patients on a subcu auto-injector.

Bill Heiden

And our current level of compliance, Nik.

Nik Grund

So we’re at about 14 injections per patients.

Bill Heiden

No change.

Eun Yang

Thank you.

Bill Heiden

Thanks Eun.

Operator

Your next question comes from the line of Thomas Smith with Morgan Stanley. Thomas, your line is open.

Thomas Smith

Hey, guys. Thanks for taking the questions and congrats on all the progress and approvals during the quarter. I was hoping you could give an update on underlying Makena demand. I think in the second half of 2017, you saw a little bit of demand weakness and we’ve historically seen some seasonal softness with Makena in Q1. What are you guys seeing through the first couple of months of 2018?

Nik Grund

Yes. When you think about Makena, I think you’re right. We’ve talked about a good deal about the second half of 2017 and our growth rates have really returned to the pre-single dose vial rate, which is about 5% annual growth year-over-year. So that measure is something you should think about. Going into Q1 there’s always inventory fluctuations in the cyclicality that happen. In addition in this quarter one we’re trying to manage the inventory. So that when we do launch auto-injector at the end of the quarter there’s not a bolus of either 5 ml or single dose out there that may disrupt any demand or usage to the supply chain. So I think historical trends probably above.

Thomas Smith

Okay. And can you give us a sense of – I guess number of weeks of inventory in the channel and now that change relative to Q3 and Q4?

Nik Grund

Yes. It’s relatively normal. So right now that I think there’s about between two and three weeks in Q3 and Q4 was about between two or three weeks. If I remember, one week, let’s call 17,000 doses between $400 and $450 per dose is a significant dollar amount in terms of our total revenue. But managing between two and three weeks is what’s normal in the channel.

Bill Heiden

So as we get to the end of the quarter and as we are launching the subcu auto-injector this is going to be an important item as we manage inventory levels down. As Nik mentioned for the last caller that we think that the focus for new patients on Makena subcu auto-injector will be the new patients who get some switching that the focus is going to be new patients. And so those existing patients can burn through the existing inventory of iron vials that are in the market. But obviously the focus is going to be on the launch of the subcu auto-injector.

Thomas Smith

Right, okay. And just a couple of questions on Intrarosa. I was wondering if you could just give us an update on what you’re seeing in terms of patient persistency and patients staying on therapy. And if you can give us a sense for the split between free drug and pay drug.

Nik Grund

So it’s actually really too early to talk about persistency, I mean, we’re six months into the launch here. It could takes another at least a couple of months, probably couple of quarters to get a good hand around persistency. I’ll tell you that the TRX percentage – the repeats or refills are starting to be a bigger portion of our total prescriptions, which is good. But if we take together real accurate number around persistency, it’s too early frankly.

Thomas Smith

Okay. And maybe one just last question on CBR. If you could just give us an updated sense of the expenses in this business, how should we be thinking about contribution to adjusted EBITDA coming from CBR?

Ted Myles

Hi, Tom. This is Ted. So we don’t break out – we reported as one segment, so what we report on the product basis and then cost of goods we don’t really go further down the P&L and on a product-by-product basis. CBR is a really nice predictable business. As Nik mentioned, over the last couple of quarters we’ve returned to growth in terms of new patient enrollments, which is a really great leading indicator of future growth to come. Because when you get that first time family, you’re likely to get their subsequent children and get additional referrals to the referral network.

And you think back to the period of acquisition we were missing some of the patients so we saw a couple of year dip and now we are finding a way out of that and we see growth in the future. Expenses are stable and revenue growth in the single digit percentage is continuing to hold. Important to note, as we continue to put more units in the tank and a greater percentage of our revenue from that business is storage revenue, which sort of naturally happens as we’re growing margins expand because that storage piece is a very high margin component of the business.

Thomas Smith

Right. Okay. Thanks for taking the questions, guys. Congrats on the progress and the approvals.

Bill Heiden

Thanks a lot Tom.

Operator

Your next question comes from the line of Morgan Williams with Barclays. Morgan, your line is open.

Morgan Williams

Hi. Good morning. Thanks for taking the questions. I just have a few, so can you maybe first comment on that delay in launching the subcutaneous. And then I’m curious how the Optum relationship might facilitate the adoption of the product with new patients. And then you’d also mentioned kind of to that point targeting retail pharmacies in your prepared commentary. And I’m wondering if you could just elaborate here. And then finally do you know what the percentage of the commercial plans that have the language to put the subcutaneous at parity to the IM already in place.

Bill Heiden

So when I start Morgan on the production and I’ll ask Nik to talk about some of the commercial dynamics. We work with third-parties for printing of labels and cartons and package inserts and patient leaflets and so we don’t have direct control over – when we get in queue, we’re obviously working closely with those partner. So subcu auto-injectors were made at risk some those are completed but the labeling packaging material has to be printed up and then we go to another partner who actually does the final assembly of the products and put them in the market.

And so those logistical elements put us in the second half of March and it’s fairly normal for a company that’s working with third-party vendors. So no change to our expectation, Nik’s team is out already with the pre-launch talking to not only physicians with the coming soon campaign but also importantly access and maybe that’s the next question.

Nik Grund

Yes, so really, really three things. I’ll start with Optum because it is a relationship that has worked quite well for us when we think about the Optum relationship it has two components. The one is they’re using Makena exclusively in their home injection or home services business. Frankly the profile of the auto-injector is perfect for that. You have nurses who are visiting the home as opposed to making a uncomfortable visit with one 1 minute injection and disrobing they show up at the home with the auto-injector, it’s in the bag, they’ve got foot with needles and swapping out needle heads and this injection is 15 seconds.

So the profile of that product fits nicely with the service model that in-home service for a Makena model. And additionally their co-promote agreement that will help detailing physicians and will be detailing physicians about the auto-injector which will help our share voice and reach right out of the gate hopefully reach as many physicians offices as quickly as possible. So we’re really excited about the Optum relationship and it helps us convert this marketplace and frankly how it helps patient care in the home.

We also talked about retail pharmacies and targeting retail pharmacies I think it’s probably a bit of a strong word. We have retail pharmacies and obviously no one is going to get a flu chart in retail pharmacies. Again the profile of the auto-injector fits nicely into that model. And so we’re going to be working with retail pharmacies to make sure that they’re aware of the auto-injector that physician offices are aware of that location for potential treatment options. And some portion of our folks who have a hard time getting to the OB/GYNs office may choose to have their administration there.

Remember these are difficult to manage patients. They’re at high risk, so physicians may want to see these patients on a frequent basis. So we’ll have to figure out – the physicians will need to figure out the difference between compliance, the risk profile of patients and how they use all of these things in order to drive a more compliant patient and hopefully better outcomes.

The last piece on access the percentage of commercial contracts that have this parity language in. It’s a majority of our lives, when I say majority – most of them. And we’ve confirmed with all of them that they will be honoring that contractual language and in fact they are well set up for on day one these folks to be able to go through Makena care connection and receive the same access to the auto-injector that they have enjoyed with the IM.

Morgan Williams

Great. Thank you. That’s really helpful. And if I may just a quick follow up on Feraheme. So what kind of the expansion from here come primarily from new accounts or growth within existing accounts meaning better contracting to address the broader label. And then kind of how quickly can we see this impact.

Nik Grund

I actually think it’s gong to come from both. Because with our contracting strategy date limited CKD a lot of our clinics are not necessarily incentivize or don’t receive any value proposition incentives to be able to increase their share. Because it’s restricted the CKD, they risk reimbursement in an only CKD market. So they’re hesitant to go there. So with Feraheme even if that is their chosen work force high end you should see increases in that population of existing customers who want to use Feraheme and now we can contract for shares above the CKD 50% line.

As far as external to that we’ve been now talking to new customers the anecdotal discussions we’ve had have been very positive the receptivity of the customers to the firm data has been high. They certainly have a number of questions associated with the FACIT-fatigue data as well as the hypophosphatemia data as they look at their existing treatment paradigm, which helps Feraheme through the differentiation – those are all positive things.

Now obviously there is time to work through contracting and making sure the value proposition is aligned. So we will be looking for a growth in that product and taking share from injector for in holder iron.

Morgan Williams

Okay. Great. Thank you so much and congratulations on the progress.

Bill Heiden

Thanks, Morgan.

Operator

Your next question comes from the line of Joseph Schwartz with Leerink Partners. Joseph, your line is open.

Joseph Schwartz

Thanks. Good morning. Thanks for taking my questions. I have a couple on Makena and then Intrarosa. So on Makena, how do you expect the patient co-pays for the subcu to compare to IM if there are generics available for the latter. And do you have any plans to mitigate the potential out of pocket difference for patients similar or any differences to your – what you’re currently doing for Intrarosa?

Nik Grund

So for Makena, I mean, obviously we have a co-pay program today. And that really helps patients co-pay pieces associated with Makena therapy for the IM with our plan today and getting on formulary today prior to generics I think is important especially since that physician use will really be the best buffer we have against generic competition. The more physicians who are using the therapy, who like the therapy remember it’s not switchable at the pharmacy, so it’s not rated so they can automatically switch from IM to – from subcu to IM generic. But we do have a program in place today that helps co-pays for patients and we plan to continue to that in the future.

Joseph Schwartz

Okay. And then on the Intrarosa co-pay assistance program can you give us an update there I think you were aiming to be around on formulary for around 65% of covered lives in an unrestricted manner. We’ve noticed that it seems like you’re collecting around a fifth to a quarter of the potential sales from each prescription currently. So where do you see these trends evolving over the next year.

Nik Grund

Yes. We’re always kind of talked about in the second half of this kind of this normalizing out – let’s call it, 30% to 35% range from a discount perspective and we’re still thinking that trends the one that’s happening in the marketplace today.

Bill Heiden

And we have – Bill, here. We did reach our 65% commercial live coverage that will continue this year, we’re going to continue to grow that. But I think we’ve passed the point where we’ve got now. Good, broad coverage the perception on physician levels that we’ve got very good coverage the co-pay card obviously help that because patients get access to the drug regardless of coverage. But now that we’re beyond that 65% level you’re going to start to see that growth come down. And as Nik said by mid year, that should level out about the 30% to 35% level.

Joseph Schwartz

Very helpful. Thank you.

Bill Heiden

Thanks, Joe.

Operator

Your next question comes from the line of Jessica Fye with JPMorgan. Jessica, your line is open.

Jessica Fye

Great. Thanks for taking my questions. A couple on Makena and then maybe one on Intrarosa. Do you expect Makena subcu to be able to expand the Makena franchise and help you snap up some of those patients who today are still on compounded product or kind of off-label options? Or is the focus really more on converting that stream of new patients who would be likely to roll on Makena over to subcu.

And can you remind me how many generics you expect to see approved by the end of calendar 2018. And then maybe following up on that prior question, to recognizing that you are getting Makena subcu slotted into the Makena IM spot on those commercial formularies. If heading into next year generic have been approved, how do you expect plans would organize the formulary if there were a generic on the market in 2019.

Nik Grund

Yes. Pretty complex question, so let’s first start off the first one. So the first one is really – subcutaneous auto-injector and how we think about expanding the franchise. Frankly, the profile, I don’t know whether using – whether it’s compounded or intermuscular why you would continue using either one of those products when you actually have a more convenient product the subcutaneous auto-injector available to you especially the response from the office staff and from patients is promising. So I think that will happen naturally that anybody receiving any type of intermuscular will convert over subcutaneous auto-injector.

And it’s interesting to note, that the market research that we did showed that some of the share – the shifts comes over to the subcu auto-injector does come from compounded hydroxyprogesterone caproate. So that was sort of a nice surprise for us to see in the research that in physicians did intend to switch the prescribing from compounded product to the subcu auto injector.

But when I talk about kind of focus – activities convert the business is a particularly important business driver for us to be able to create this beachhead of physicians and patients who are having good experiences in the subcutaneous auto-injector because the higher that percentage is of people who have converted over and enjoy the value that the subcu brings to their office and patients the better opportunity we have at retaining share once a generic comes into play.

So a lot of the activity that you’re going to see from all of our folks in the field are Makena Care Connection focus on the phone are Optum relationship is really going to be around convert, convert, convert because it’s really important to the long-term sustainability of the franchise.

So when you think about generics, you’d ask the question of, where do you think they’ll play them.

Typically, the generics will go into tier 1 generic category, this is a little bit different being a specialty product. But I anticipate that, there will be in tier 1, which will have a differential co-pay, prior call adds about our co-pay program, not only exist in the future. Again, not something that’s AB rated. So I can’t switch a prescription that it says subcu on it to and I am. But as we look to how we look at pricing future on, it is – there are opportunities we have to make sure that subcutaneous auto-injector keeps pretty favorable position and as prescribed and reimbursed for patients.

Bill Heiden

And then finally, Jeff, you asked about a number of – in generic that we anticipate. It’s very hard to say at this point in time, we know we do have some level of intelligence. But it’s hard to say in a one swing factor which complicates this analysis is of course, thus the first generic file that gets six months of exclusivity. The FDA can grant that under new regulations, whether it’s granted or not, we’ll have to see. So it’s hard for us to know exactly when a number of generics, we have said and I do believe that, ultimately, there will be more than one generic on the market but that may take some time.

Jessica Fye

Okay, great. And maybe just a last one on Intrarosa is when you look at the IMS data. How do you think the capture rate is in that data? And I know, you talked about improving growth in that, in the back half of 2018. But can we expect over the course of the first half progress [indiscernible] improve off of what we’ve seen in the third and fourth quarters here? Just as that, that mix of first script three patients et cetera, starts to shift repeat in your co-paid discounted patients.

Nik Grund

Yes, I will take the IMS piece and then I’ll flip it over to Ted to talk about the growth in that. The IMS data has suffers from a typical capture rates issues around function maybe blinded to IMS, but we actually feel pretty confident that it representative of the trend that we’re seeing with business. So capture rates are as good any other retail pharmacy product, especially, early on in launch. So we don’t anticipate that it’s influencing our trend in anyway.

Ted Myles

Hi, Jeff, it’s Ted. To pick up on the other piece, we continue to believe as Nik mentioned earlier that buyback of 2018 the gross net will normalize to that 35%, 40%. But clearly, in the first half, it should be increasing just by virtue of greater than 65% covered lives and continuing to grow there. Of course that – just going back to there is, mix of new patients to repeat patients. Because as you know, that the new patient is beneficial in the long term. But the first script is free. So we want to continue to expand the new patient base and also starts see if they increase in the mix of the return patients into the mix. So it should continue to grow and then normalized in the back of the year.

Jessica Fye

Sorry. Ted, when you say grow, do you mean gross and nets get worse or gross and nets start to improve.

Ted Myles

Net, net price growth.

Jessica Fye

Thank you.

Bill Heiden

Thanks for clarifying, Jeff.

Jessica Fye

Thank you.

Operator

The next question comes from a line of Serge Belanger with Needham & Company. Serge, your line is open.

Serge Belanger

Hi, good morning. First a question on the guidance, you provided or reaffirmed this morning. Your top line hasn’t changed, despite the two recent FDA approvals – just wanted to I guess know your thinking or your new assumptions around Makena and Feraheme that are part of the guidance.

Ted Myles

Hi, Serge. It’s Ted. As we talked about, when we published our guidance – this guidance was intended to capture of a range of potential outcomes. Obviously, with two wins in February, we’re really excited and we feel good and optimistic that the low end is probably in the rearview mirror, of course, as I mentioned in my remarks, there’s still a lot of work to do. Big swing factor is the timing and the arrival of the number and the behavior of the generic players. We continued to believe mid-year. But until this all plays out, until, we successfully launch the auto-injector and being converting the market. We are not quite ready to give proper guidance yet.

Bill Heiden

Yes. I think – Serge, this is Bill. I think – we anticipate updating early – guidance on the Q1 call. I think by then we’ll have enough data points that we can really take a hard look at that guidance and provide a good clear update.

Serge Belanger

Do you expect to provide the product guidance?

Bill Heiden

Pardon me.

Serge Belanger

Do you expect to provide product guidance on that time?

Bill Heiden

No. No, we’ll be reporting that product level sales. But I don’t anticipate that we would start breaking it out by product. As we’ve mentioned, before it starts to get complicated as you get a broader portfolio in terms of Makena, you’ve got different squeeze of Makena. It starts to get very complicated and so we’ll continue to provide top line guidance and then report on a per product basis, actual sales.

Serge Belanger

Thank you. And then just thinking of Feraheme, one additional expansion of a commercial efforts are you planning? And then since you completed the Phase III head-to-head versus injector differ. Do you think that’s where the main market expansion opportunity is?

Nik Grund

So commercial expansion, obviously, we’re going to get through other sites of care. And I mentioned in my prepared remarks, around the GI infusion centers. But from expanding our headcount, our sales team today of the existing footprint has the ability to get to those expanded sites of care. So we don’t look at expanding have to use associated with this initial places. So there are important piece of that. But when we think about over time, this women’s health of OB/GYN office call point becomes an area where those folks are not today detailing Feraheme to those areas. We don’t expect infusion to happen in the OB/GYN office frankly. That will be shipping those out to infusion centers for treatment. But frankly, our two sales forces have a lot going on right now. So that will actually happen kind of post, as we get these launches behind us where we can on focus in OB/GYN offices and detailing Feraheme in the value proposition.

Ted Myles

To just add on to that Serge, the data that Nik shared this morning and I think is just really very, very important for clinicians and that’s the data it will be using through our current customers, potential customers who potentially are using other IV irons, and obviously, that’s the grab market share play as opposed to over time expanding utilization in gastroenterology and ultimately, in women’s healthcare, where we’ve got a strong commercial presence. So right out of the gate, I think you’re going to see us focus on increasing market share versus all the other alternative irons.

Serge Belanger

Okay. Thank you.

Operator

Your next question comes from the line of David Buck with B. Riley FBR. David, your line is open.

Unidentified Analyst

Hi, good morning everyone. This is [indiscernible] filling in for Dave Buck. Thanks taking our question. So on the launch of the Makena auto-injector, do you see any channels having a delay in formulary approval? And separately, give any thoughts for peak sales potential for Intrarosa.

Nik Grund

As far as, any channels that have reimbursement delays, team has been out there. So that’s launch and pre-launch our player team, and we’re not getting really much pushback, if any from channels that are not contracted for an automatic parity switch. So we don’t anticipate any significant challenges in from our reimbursement standpoint to that kind of immediate open access for the product. So as far as, peak sales for Intrarosa and I have a few members who lost the Analyst Day, we threw out a graph there the head, the peak sales on it. We’re still very confident in the product, the lease activity, we’ve gotten from the community has been very good. I think with our DTC branded and unbranded awareness campaigns, unlocking the patients who are today sitting on the sideline either for fear of estrogen. Or because they don’t know they have a treatable condition, that’s going to be critical to unlocking the value that we had presented in our Analyst Day.

Ted Myles

It’s just an add to that, I want to reinforce, Nik made some really great points today. Today, we are competing in a $1 billion market and we’re gaining share very quickly in that market. So that provides a nice near term opportunity. But as Nik pointed out, 90% of the market is currently untreated. So that would make this a $10 billion market opportunity. So you can try to kind of how to get far out on your squeeze. We just start to think about the potential of this product. We’re focused right now on execution and we’re very, very excited about this digital consumer campaign that we’re launching in the second quarter, the unbranded portion as well as the branded portion, and that could have a really nice impact in terms of driving revenues in 2018.

Unidentified Analyst

Okay. Thanks.

Operator

[Operator Instructions] Your next question comes from the line of Ken Trbovich with Janney. Ken, your line is open.

Ken Trbovich

Thanks. Bill just a couple quick questions on Makena and going back to the slide, where you guys did this physician survey and noticing that said, that the generic assumption with the single dose vial. Is that what we should expect this as the first generic a single dose preservative free or it’s 5ml still a possibility?

Bill Heiden

I think, it’s still a possibility. We don’t have a really good visibility on what comes first, our authorized generic partner is going to be ready with both a multi-dose as well as a single dose. So we’ll just have to watch the market dynamics. Obviously, we would hope that it’s some multi-dose because that would make it easier to defend. But we’re just going to have to see.

Ken Trbovich

Sure. And then just with regard to the drawdown of the inventory in the channel that you were discussing. Is there any limitation on supply, I know what you’re talking about second half, March, but does that give you enough time to adequately fill the channel? Or should we be thinking of that as something that carries over as you have to have additional batches produce.

Bill Heiden

So I won’t go under the details on supply. Obviously – Nik has mentioned what we anticipate that the focus on this launch is going to be new patients put on the subcu auto-injector. And so as we think about our forecast that’s how we thought about the launch of the subcutaneous auto-injector. We are fully prepared and hopeful that some patients switched from the intramuscular to the subcu. Some patients are struggling with the IM – they’re fearful, they don’t want to continue on therapy. And so those patients may switch to the subcu auto-injector and we don’t anticipate that supply of product is going to be an issue.

Ken Trbovich

Sure. And I guess, you’re sort of alluding maybe to the next question, I was going to ask, which is – is it the switch actually occurs faster? I’m just looking back at the data for the preservatives free and the messaging around the preservative free, frankly, I think is not nearly as compelling as what you’ll have here with the subcutaneous? Whether that question, I guess lately in the back of our minds, if the switch occurs faster, are you satisfied that you’ve got adequate supply to meet that both – not just that at your inventory level? But literally end of the channel, so that it can be pulled through that way?

Bill Heiden

Yes. We’re very confident and I hope you’re right. You know that’s a great point, Ken, you point out the switch from the multi-dose to the single dose. That was kind of a light touch switch, where we simply informed physicians, we really had no reason to want to push towards a single dose and that market moved fairly, rapidly, in the case of the subcutaneous auto-injector, as Nik mentioned, we’re going to move very aggressively with our sales force, with our partners set up them, with the Makena care connection, we’re going to use every tool at our disposal to aggressively move this market. And so I’m on this optimistic as you are.

Ken Trbovich

That’s great. Thank you.

Operator

Your next question comes from Kyle Smith from Jefferies. Your line is open.

Kyle Smith

Good morning, everyone. Congratulations on a milestones achieved this month. First, I have point of clarification on the Makena pricing strategy. So my understanding is that with the IM, you would do be competitive on price as a generic comes into the market to preserve as much shares possible? In that event would the subcu break with parity and remain in the higher net realized price? Or would there be some price reaction there as well?

Nik Grund

Yes. And frankly, we haven’t been particular specific. So obviously, our authorized generic partners will be competing with generics. I think there is hive from our brand perspective of keeping that price maybe slightly higher than what you see in the generics. But it really depends on the number and the behavior of the number of generics getting in the marketplace. And it depends on what percentage of the market that we’ve converted. So I don’t want to give any guidance of what we’re going to do. Because in reality, we have lots of plans and lots of scenarios and depending on what happened then we will take, which one go after the shelf and implement. So I don’t want to get locked into it one particular plan.

Ted Myles

Here just to put it – Nic, what you’re alluding to, if you were able to move as difficult share of subcu auto-injector and that gives us a little more pricing flexibility, that sort of hold the line and that’s why the focused near term is excellent execution on the transition to the subcu auto-injector.

Kyle Smith

Well, best of luck maximizing that game theory, as we go forward. And then on the Feraheme side, I was actually in an infusion center, just a couple months ago, I spoke with them and they exclusively used injective for [indiscernible] but the nurse has been informed that there were “Big changes in store for 2018.” And that made me think, so I can envision a couple of scenarios out in the field. Even though the markets 50-50 CKD, non-CKD is that there would be some locations where they’re literally splitting the patients down the middle and using Feraheme more it’s appropriate and others where it was not on the label. And perhaps conversion could be very rapid. Some centers where maybe they were just not using Feraheme because it didn’t have a broad label. And so it’s perhaps a longer slot but there’s more upside because you could be gaining all of their volumes versus only an additional half? Or there could be off label use in some locations? And I was wondering, if you had any clarity on what the actual behavior is out in the field, in terms of what the centers are doing and what that signifies for the timing and scope of the opportunity?

Nik Grund

Kyle, I think you laid out [indiscernible] scenarios frankly. We do have customers, because I remember with the CKD indication. They had to test or diagnose patients with CKD, prior-to-use and some of clinic or few infusion centers didn’t want to do that. So they would choose something besides Feraheme as their workforce iron. Now despite that might maybe liking the Feraheme profile. Now that we don’t have that restriction that testing kind of goes the background and disappears, I think that the clinical data especially around high profile hypophosphatemia creates a differentiation that reinforces as Feraheme as a great option to be the workforce iron in those clinics that are not using it today. Those folks may be, obviously, go through contract with those pieces because they haven’t don’t have the experience that perhaps in existing clinics has but as far as timing, those certainly will provides some big same timing as expanding our current contracts of the distribution and as much.

Bill Heiden

Kyle, I just reinforce what Nik shared this morning. The data type on hypophosphatemia data on improvements into T that data is in our label and that means our representatives are able to share this information, every single doctor that they speak to. And so I love the number of examples, you gave of the various clinics. But certainly in those clinics, where they have been using a competing our product we know very important to data share with physicians that I think that bring them back to the side of the angles in Feraheme.

Nik Grund

And then one clean-up item on Makena just to confirm the messaging from when you first gave guidance $100 million to $130 million, $100 million – if generic pops up tomorrow maybe we’re closer to that $100 million, if it’s midyear or drags out maybe in the late summer. Then we’re closer to that $130 million is that still the main factor?

Ted Myles

Hey, Kyle. It’s Ted. So you refer to the EBITDA line obviously, right, because the revenue is $500 million to $560 million and again, we didn’t break out the product revenue. So it’s hard to break out the product EBITDA.

But with the two wins in February, we feel good that the low end should be in our rear view mirror, and we’re focused on the high end and perhaps beyond. But it’s just too early to tell and too early to provide more details because of all the reasons mentioned over the course of call, it’s a statement.

Kyle Smith

Excellent. Thank you. That’s helpful. And then just last question with the allergen candy news, I found that interesting to see that – that’s a possible transaction. Are you seeing any uptick in competition for women’s health assets as you would work on your business development pipeline? Or conversely are you seeing some inquiry from larger players into AMAG is a whole since you’ve managed to build I think a pretty solid women’s health portfolio at this point.

Bill Heiden

So this is Bill. I’m going to put Julie on the spot here for a minute. We are certainly – we’re active, I know you mentioned that the handy transaction. There’s certainly other players out there, but I would say this space is certainly less competitive than a lot of other spaces that we might want to play in oncology, hematology, this is an example. So there’s a lot of innovation happening in women’s health, maybe I just ask you to make a comment about what she think because she’s looking a lot of the innovations that we’re reviewing.

Julie Krop

Yeah, I think there is – I think, it’s new filaments out there was a lot period of time, and what’s the ability really wasn’t innovation in the women’s health. And I think that’s turning around and we’re starting to see more interesting assets across multiple different therapeutic areas and what’s interesting about women health’s is on that therapeutic area, as you know. So it really gets us wide, swag of opportunities that we can look at. So I think there is innovation and there is definitely less competition because there are fewer focused on it. So it gives us, I think a lot of good opportunities.

Kyle Smith

Fantastic. Thank you so much for taking my questions.

Bill Heiden

Thank you, Kyle. Great last question. I think especially since we are on the KASPER about to file an NDA for another new women’s health care product and we will be filing that NDA in the next 30 days. So I want to thank you all again for joining us here this morning. Nik talked about several product launches under way in 2018 and we look forward to updating you throughout the year on our continuing progress.

This concludes today’s call. Thank you.

Operator

Thank you everyone. This will conclude today’s conference call. You may now disconnect.