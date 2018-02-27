Akorn Craters 32% On FDA Probe - Time To Buy?

Fresenius states that if the allegations are untrue the deal will close, and if untrue the deal is over.

Investors in Akorn Inc. (NSDQ:AKRX) got a nasty wake up call this morning as Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA (OTCQX:FSNUY) raised doubts about its acquisition of Akorn amid an FDA probe into alleged allegations of FDA integrity requirements relating to product developments.

Was the 32% sell-off in premarket overdone?

Here is what Akorn had to say about the news that broke last night:

Akorn and Fresenius Kabi AG, with the assistance of outside consultants, are investigating alleged breaches of FDA data integrity requirements relating to product development at the Company. To date, the Company's investigation has not found any facts that would result in a material impact on Akorn's operations and the Company does not believe this investigation should affect the closing of the transaction with Fresenius. The Company does not intend to provide further updates as the investigation proceeds. The Company is continuing to work to obtain regulatory clearance for the transaction.

Fresenius might back out of Akorn deal if probe finds breaches

Fresenius CEO Stephan Sturm had this to say in an article from Reuters:

'If the allegations prove to be conclusive and are so material that they would impact our targets, then we will withdraw from the contract,' Stephan Sturm told a news conference on Tuesday.

If the allegations are untrue, then the company will go ahead and close the deal once regulatory approval is final.

So the question is this: Will the deal close or not?

No one knows with any certainty, hence the 32% drop at the open this morning. As of 6:42 a.m. PT the stock was trading for 12 minutes, with the low for the day of $20.55 and a high of $21.67.

I have not been following this company, but bought a little premarket under $21 as the sell-off seemed a little dramatic to me. I have no commitment to this stock, so I am likely a daytrader in the name looking for some bounce-back beta.

I have not done extensive research on Akorn, but it seems to me from my brief analysis that the company is getting a pretty good price from Fresenius. Based on what Akorn had to say, it looks as if the deal will be fine and will likely close. However, things are not always as they appear, so caution is advised.

If the deal does go down, then today will be a fantastic opportunity to pick up shares at a significant discount to the offer on the table.

Here is another example of what can happen when one takes individual stock risk:

Who wants to wake up and see this nightmare scenario? The simple answer is "no one but the shorts," of which there was a 26.9% short interest.

Where does Akorn trade now?

Until some more conclusive evidence of the investigation comes to light, the jury is out. I believe the market is overreacting as it often does, giving investors an opportunity. Basically, at this point the market is pricing this deal like it will not close and business is terrible.

The reality is that today, based on new information that may or may not be true, the stock is worth approximately 30% less than last night. Place your bets based on that information accordingly.

Conclusion

German drugmaker Fresenius is doing a joint investigation with Akorn Inc. into alleged allegations from the FDA of problems with data integrity in regard to product development. They have stated if allegations are found to be true and it causes a material difference, then they would back out of the deal. Akorn has stated that they are cooperating and so far see nothing material in their investigation that would stop the deal from closing.

Investors who bought this dip in the belief that the deal will close stand to make a nice percentage gain if the allegations are proven false. Those caught this morning with a 32% loss are hoping that the deal closes according to plan to save their portfolio from destruction.

This type of trading action can happen at any time to pretty much any stock, which is why index trading is recommended by Warren Buffett and many others.

As always, do your own research and be sure to have an exit strategy in place before making any trades. It can help keep you grounded in times of volatility.

