Improving Preferred Stock Performance Using Tactical Asset Allocation

Preferreds have many qualities in common with both equities and bonds, but they are equity and behave like equity during bear markets.

The current bull market is getting long in the tooth, and investors should have a plan in place to deal with the next bear market.

The Fed’s campaign to drive interest rates to near zero drove many self-directed investors to shift out of their original investing comfort zone and into higher yield preferred stocks and bonds. This has proven to be a relatively safe and rewarding investment strategy for nearly a decade; however, an aging bull market in equities suggests that the investment battlefield will shift and it is time to consider a change in tactics.

While equities, much more than other securities, provide a way to partake in the economy’s wealth creation process, they generally reflect all the vicissitudes that life bears. The stock market is, consequently, subject to volatility in the short term and large bubbles and drawdowns in the long term. And there is no escape from the fact that increasing expected returns means taking on more risk.

Preferred Stock

Many investors have turned to dividend-paying preferred stock as a compromise between the risks of equities and the safety of fixed-income. Preferred stock is a hybrid security that shares characteristics of both equity and debt.

Legally, preferred stock is an equity security often issued to satisfy capital requirements without ceding control, because preferred shares typically carry no voting right. When it comes to liquidation preference, preferred is senior to the common but junior to bonds and bank debt.

Like bonds, preferred stock is issued at “par”; often $25, $50, or $100. Like equity, preferred stock pays a yield in the form of a dividend. Like a bond, the yield is fixed at a percentage of par at the time the preferred is issued: “ABC 5% Preferred A”. Like bonds, preferred stock is generally callable, and most have a fixed redemption date. Like equity, the payment of preferred dividends is at the discretion of the board of directors; however, the payment of preferred dividends has preference over payment of dividends on the common. Unlike bonds, failure to pay the dividend rarely results in default or bankruptcy.

Preferred stocks are expected to make regular dividend payments, like the interest payments on bonds. The pricing of preferred stock, like bonds, is generally based on a combination of risk and market yield. A 5% preferred stock issued at a par of $25 will pay a dividend of $1.25. The market yield on the preferred rises if the price falls and falls when the price rises. The yield will also rise and fall based upon the perceived security of the dividend.

Some preferreds include an option to convert into common stock. Convertible preferred stocks will, to some degree depending upon yield, track the performance of the underlying common stock into which it is convertible.

iShares U.S. Preferred Stock ETF

The S&P U.S. Preferred Stock Index was first published in September 2006. The iShares U.S. Preferred Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:PFF), which is based on the Index, began trading six months later in March 2007. Eligible holdings are generally limited to preferred stocks which:

Trade on the major U.S. exchanges;

Do not mature within the next 12 months;

Have a minimum market cap of $100 million;

Trade at least 250,000 shares per month.

Note that S&P imposes no minimum credit quality standard on index constituents, and iShares provides no information regarding the credit quality of its ETF holdings. Investors should consider credit quality as “unconstrained”.

Morningstar estimates the credit quality of PFF at 76.68% Investment Grade, although I am inclined to believe that this may understate the overall risk of the ETF in both credit quality and concentration (especially financials). The WSJ Tracking Bond Benchmarks (as of 2/23/18) showed Triple B (Investment Grade) corporate bonds yielding 3.99% and High Yield Constrained yielding 6.15%. Given the more equity-like characteristics of preferred stock, the ETF yield likely comports with an Investment Grade percentage somewhere north of 60% with the balance in High Yield and unrated preferreds.

An Aging Bull Market

While opinions differ about the remaining upside, there is general recognition that this bull market is getting very long in the tooth. Investors should have a plan in place to deal with the next bear market.

I believe that an examination of market history is a critical element of constructing a plan; however, obtaining history for preferred stocks can be a challenge. Older issues have generally been redeemed and/or called due to high yields. Preferred stock indexes and ETFs have a relatively short lifespan of a little over 10 years, so history is limited. This weekly, close-only chart of PFF shows the history beginning with September 2007 at the height of the prior bull market.

This (log scale) chart assumes that $100,000 was invested in PFF on September 1, 2007, and held through January 31, 2018. There are several items worthy of note:

PFF incurred a huge 64.7% loss in 73 weeks and required another 144 weeks to recover the loss (assuming no capital was withdrawn).

The huge decline occurred even though the yield on the 10-year Treasury declined from 4.7% to 2.1%, which should have been highly supportive to the price. This was a case where fear of risk overwhelmed yield and any semblance of credit quality.

The table provides a monthly and annual overview of performance along with a statistical summary.

Three numbers are worthy of attention: Compound Annual Growth Rate @ Term (4.63%), Maximum Monthly Drawdown (55.3%), and Up/Down Ratio (146%). While the Compound Annual Growth Rate of 4.63% would probably suit a relatively conservative investor, the Maximum Monthly Drawdown of 55.3% certainly would not.

Tactical Asset Allocation

Tactical Asset Allocation (TAA) is among the best investment tools available for navigating Full Market Cycles. While TAA tends to lag in late bull markets, it offers opportunities for higher Compound Annual Growth Rates and lower Maximum Drawdowns across a full bull/bear market cycle. Among the greatest strengths of TAA is its mechanical, rules-based approach, which not only keeps the portfolio attuned with market conditions but reduces the anxiety of managing the portfolio.

Perhaps the single biggest distinction between Tactical Asset Allocation and Modern Portfolio Theory is that while Modern Portfolio Theory seeks to reduce risk by spreading it across several asset classes, Tactical Asset Allocation seeks to reduce risk by cutting it.

Please see this whitepaper for a more complete discussion of Tactical Asset Allocation.

Knocking Down the Drawdown

This is where we introduce a very basic form of Tactical Asset Allocation to tackle the drawdown. While Tactical Asset Allocation models have become extremely sophisticated, we are going to adopt one simple rule to preserve capital: be long PFF when the dividend adjusted price is higher than it was 21 weeks ago (21 week Rate Of Change), and be in cash when it is lower. To avoid excessive effort and over-trading, we are going to make this decision just once a month.

Perform the calculation on the last trading day of the final full week of the month. Some examples: Last trading day of month is M/T/W/T, use the previous Friday. Last trading day of month is Friday, perform calculation on Friday. Last Friday of month is holiday, perform calculation on Thursday.

Enter the Buy or Sell order “Market On Close” on the last trading day of the month. Market On Close orders are handled during the closing rotation of the exchange. They are ideal for use with highly liquid ETFs because fills will be at or extremely close to the official closing price.

The next table reveals the results of implementing this one simple, tactical rule:

Huge improvement! Not only has the Compound Annual Growth Rate @ Term has risen from 4.63% to 6.66%, but the Maximum Monthly Drawdown has plummeted from 55.3% to 9.8%. The Up/Down Ratio has risen from 145% to 276%.

Putting The Cash To Work

On average, the strategy spends 29% of the time in cash. Let’s try putting this cash to work without materially increasing our risk by adding the iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SHY) to our strategy. We will calculate the 21-week Rate Of Change for both PFF and SHY and select the one ETF with the highest positive Rate Of Change. If neither ETF has a positive Rate Of Change, hold cash. Same rules as above for making the calculation once per month and using Market On Close orders on the last trading day of the month.

The next table shows the results of implementing this simple two-rule Strategy:

The improved Tactical Asset Allocation strategy has grown the Compound Annual Growth Rate @ Term from 6.66% to 8.17% in exchange for a very modest increase on Maximum Monthly Drawdown from 9.8% to 10.53%. The Up/Down Ratio has again risen from 276% to 327%. Any conservative income investor should be well pleased with these results.

And this is what our chart for the PFF/SHY Tactical strategy looks like:

The critical portion of both the first and last charts lies between the blue and red lines. As I explain in my white paper on full market cycles:

Avoiding large drawdowns will do more to improve your portfolio returns over a full market cycle than racking up better than average gains. You will also sleep better during Bear Markets.

While drawdowns will never go away, we have lowered the drawdown to a level which should be very comfortable and which permits the investment to spend a great deal more of its time growing productively.

It is worthy of note that PFF is held for a total of 86 months, SHY for 32 months, and cash for 7 months. This tells us that the tactical strategy is serving its intended purpose of holding PFF, except when the risk becomes unacceptable.

Conclusion

Buy and Hold can be a very effective strategy in bull markets; however it is easy to confuse bull market returns with investing prowess. Tactical Asset Allocation strategies are extremely effective in mitigating losses, which, as we have seen, must be recovered before the portfolio can resume its growth. It is the strength in reducing drawdowns which gives TAA strategies the ability to outperform Buy and Hold over a full market cycle.

The TAA strategies illustrated here are basic, but they are quite usable. More to the point, they illustrate the additional investment value which mechanical strategies can bring to the investment portfolio. Even more value can be obtained from advanced strategies which select investments from larger baskets of ETFs and may utilize asset selection and weighting based on momentum, volatility, breadth, and correlation.

Note: All charts and tables include dividends. Data used in the charts and the full tables have been prepared using the Tactical Asset Allocation Strategies Model. Past performance is no guarantee of future performance, and the examples provided should not be construed as investment advice

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.